Sanchez Energy: Reduced 2017 Production Expectations

Sanchez likely needs to deleverage though production growth though, so continued growth beyond 2018 is necessary.

Later completions will boost 2018 production, allowing production to reach 90,000 BOEPD to 100,000 BOEPD in the first half, despite reduced capital expenditures.

Some completions are also being pushed later into 2017, resulting in a roughly 10,000 BOEPD reduction in 2017 guidance.

Sanchez Energy (SN) tumbled on Wednesday despite a decent day for upstream oil companies in general, as it reported Q2 2017 production results. Sanchez indicated that it is reducing its 2018 capital expenditure budget by $75 million to $100 million and also provided second half guidance that indicates that 2017 production may average 10,000 BOEPD less than previously expected.

Q2 Production

Sanchez's Q2 2017 production came in at 73,341 BOEPD with a 31% oil split. It touted a few select results, include a Stumberg Ranch (Comanche) well that achieved 30-day peak production of around 2,900 BOEPD with a majority oil split. This well was expected to achieve payback within 12 months despite middling oil prices.

Despite some good individual well results, Sanchez indicated that its Q2 2017 production fell below expectations overall due to the enhanced completion design trial in Catarina delivering poor results. Sanchez used 70% more proppant for its Western Catarina wells compared to its 2016 designs, which led to over-stimulation of the reservoir and weaker than expected production results. Going forward, Sanchez is returning to its previous well completion designs.

Effect On 2017 Guidance

The lower than expected Q2 2017 production combined with some completions being pushed into the second half results in Sanchez's 2017 production guidance being revised downward. Sanchez Energy previously expected an average of approximately 80,000 BOEPD in production for 2017 along with a 37.5% oil split.

Source: Sanchez Energy - May 2017 Corporate Presentation

Sanchez's actual results for Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 combined with its updated guidance for the second half of 2017 implies that its 2017 production may average around 69,900 BOEPD with a 33.3% oil split. This represents a significant reduction from Sanchez's earlier guidance and is a departure from previous results where Sanchez often outperformed production guidance.

The lower production levels and reduced oil percentage may potentially lower Sanchez's 2017 EBITDA by close to $100 million at around $50 oil.

Impact On 2018

The later timing of some completions does have a benefit to 2018 production though. Sanchez is reducing its operated rig count from eight drilling rigs to five drilling rigs by September 2017, while also reducing its 2018 capital expenditure budget by $75 million to $100 million. Despite these reductions, Sanchez still expects to reach 90,000 BOEPD to 100,000 BOEPD in production during the first half of 2018 (compared to YE 2017 previously).

Sanchez has not indicated what it expects full year 2018 production to be yet, although its earlier guidance was for 102,500 BOEPD with a 39.2% oil split. With the capital expenditure reductions and lower production entry rate for 2018, it seems likely that Sanchez will average around 90,000 to 100,000 BOEPD production during the year. The 2018 oil split is probably going to end up around 37% to 39% as Sanchez expects oil percentages to improve late in 2017 (with Q4 2017 at around 36.6% compared to the 31% oil percentage for Q2 2017).

Conclusion

The lower than expected Q2 2017 production results and the lowered guidance for 2017 have helped hammer Sanchez Energy's stock. Much of that lowered guidance appears to be caused by the pushing of some completions later into Q2 2017. Sanchez may also have been punished for reducing its capital spending in late 2017 and 2018. While reining in capital expenditures appears to be a prudent move with lower oil prices, Sanchez does still likely need to deleverage through production growth. It has some time with its 7.75% notes not maturing until June 2021, but leverage is something to continue monitoring with Sanchez.

The market does appear to be incentivizing production growth for tight oil companies by reacting positively to growth plans and negatively to reduced growth and capital expenditures. As long as that market reaction occurs, I think it will be hard for oil to reach and stay above $55. At higher than $55 oil, companies will increase their production rapidly and probably also raise significant amounts of capital to do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.