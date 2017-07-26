Hi-Crush Got Crushed

As somebody who follows the oil markets rather closely, I tend to examine a lot of E&P firms, as well as general oil trends. However, I rarely look at some of the niche types of firms that focus on goods or services for the companies in this space. After seeing shares of Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) fall 13.4% on July 24th, hitting a new 52-week low along the way, I figured that this would be an interesting time to look at the company and give my thoughts on its prospects moving forward.

Some thoughts on the overall market

While some market participants may believe that the E&P firms have the most volatile prospects, I would be inclined to disagree. I recognize that E&P businesses do have a great deal of risk (not all of them, but a number of them), especially if energy prices become depressed for an extended period of time. However, the risk with sand frac and other firms is a different flavor of risk: that management may invest heavily in one region only to see another region make more sense financially down the road and that an absence of data makes evaluating the market for these firms quite speculative.

Take, for instance, reports from earlier this year that projected surging demand for frac sand. The general consensus is that demand this year should be between 75 million tons and 85 million tons, but that next year it should grow to 100 million tons. However, if the CEO of U.S. Silica (SLCA) is correct, this number could be as high as 147 million tons for 2018. That's quite a bit of growth, driven largely by a surge in oil and gas production in the US. Oil production this year, according to the EIA (Energy Information Administration), should average around 9.33 million barrels per day, up from 8.87 million barrels per day last year. In 2018, we should see this number increase to 9.90 million barrels per day.

This is fantastic for companies in this space, but it appears to me as though the barrier to entry (not for new entrants, which would be hit by a lack of economies of scale, but by incumbent players looking to open new mines) is rather slim. Take, for instance, the case of Hi-Crush. Earlier this year, the company announced the purchase, among other things, of 55.5 million tons of reserves of frac sand (100 mesh) over a span of 1,226 acres. The cost to the business for this purchase was $275 million, plus the firm announced intends to spend between $45 million and $50 million on its facility there. That boils down to a cost per ton of just $5.86 at the high end. What's more, as you can see in the image below (it's their Kermit facility), from the time it announced its purchase in February, the company will be able to start ramping up production on its 3 million ton-per-year facility in the third quarter of this year and will have the ability to reach full capacity in the fourth quarter.

*Taken from Hi-Crush Partners

To grab such a sizable piece of the market in a short period of time and when the cost per ton to the firm is so small, means that other companies may be able to do the same. Well, already, U.S. Silica said that it is building a facility in the Permian Basin (the same area that Hi-Crush is opening its facility) that will have a capacity of 4 million tons per year, and Unimin Corp., a privately-held frac sand operator that is the third-largest supplier in the market, intends to open a facility in the Permian in early 2018 that will have a capacity of 5 million tons per year.

This sounds great for these various operators, but the risk is that such significant additions by these players may flood the market with frac sand. Truthfully, nobody knows if this is the case or not, because the data on this all is hard to figure, especially regarding demand. This is the kind of risk I'm talking about with firms in this space, namely that in an industry that is highly-commoditized, where the future of demand is uncertain and where supply can be added seemingly at a whim, there's a lot that can go wrong. On the other hand, for those interested in speculating, a lot can go right as well.

A lot of uncertainty for Hi-Crush

Even though the industry dynamics for frac sand are uncertain and volatile, this doesn't necessarily mean that companies in this space don't make sense to invest in. With that in mind, I figured it would be intriguing to look at Hi-Crush as an interesting prospect to consider. After seeing that it is going to become a major sand frac producer in the Permian, I wanted to see whether this makes sense and, if so, whether the numbers for the company make sense.

Interestingly, the decision by Hi-Crush and its peers to enter the Permian is not sheer coincidence. If you look at the table below, for instance, you can see the number of rigs (oil and gas) that are operating in the region now compared to the same time last year. You can also see the other three big regions for oil production during the same timeframe. As you can see by looking at this, the Permian appears to be an interesting area to operate in. After all, not only does it account for 69.8% of the rigs split between these four big regions, it has also accounted for 71.5% of the increase in the rig count between these regions over the past year. Overall, 206 units have been added over this timeframe, more than doubling the count.

*Created by Author

That said, Hi-Crush's exposure to the region is a smaller piece of the overall pie. While 22.3% of its production capacity will exist there by year-end, the firm's primary area of operations happens to be a meaningful distance from the Permian. In the image below, you can see that only one of its plants is there today. Most of its mining takes place in Wisconsin, which requires a great deal of transportation for its sand to reach its end users. Now, to be fair, including its Pecos terminal, the company will have four terminals in the Permian (one is not company-owned), so that should alleviate some of its disadvantage compared to firms that will be producing significantly more frac sand there, but the fact remains that the majority of its sand output is far away from the biggest action in the oil market.

*Taken from Hi-Crush Partners

One thing that investors may say, though, is that this year is looking up for Hi-Crush and that, so long as too much supply doesn't flood the market, the company should do alright. To see this, we need only look at performance and management's expectations. During the first quarter of this year, the company's volume sold was higher compared to the same quarter last year by 1.9%, but its average price per ton was $60, up 22.4% compared to the $49 per ton seen in the first quarter of 2016. What's more, management said that it's their belief that, for the second quarter, output should be up between 50% and 60% sequentially, while the price per ton should also be higher (though they did not provide a forecast for this).

This is most certainly interesting, but what does it mean for the firm moving forward? Well, if analysts are correct about Hi-Crush, the company should earn around $0.97 per share this year with strong demand and lower costs pushing this metric up to $2.48 per share in 2018. This implies a 2017 forward P/E of 8.3 and a 2018 forward P/E of just 3.2. No matter how you look at it, that's unbelievably cheap. However, it should be mentioned that there's a reason why shares are so cheap. Not only is the market afraid of supply, but it's also afraid, with the recent movement lower in energy prices, that demand from its customers will fall as drilling trails off.

Takeaway

This puts us in a rather complex situation that's based solely on what happens with the balance between supply for frac sand and the demand for oil and gas. While I am an oil bull, I am a bit cautious right now regarding the supply picture for frac sand. It seems to me, with so many firms coming online in the same area, and in a space where production can increase very quickly to meet demand (unless demand soars far higher than the 100 million tons), that this picture is one which can change quickly, with devastating effect as we have already experienced after share prices of major firms have dropped on the back of rumors alone. Because of this, I wouldn't be able to step into a company like Hi-Crush at this time until at least after its second-quarter earnings release, an event that should shed some more light on what all is happening in this industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.