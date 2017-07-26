Abraxas Petroleum Needs Some Discipline

Management may need to focus and specialize in an area to achieve above average results. None of the current areas appear to have enough acreage to make a material difference in the future of the company.

The only way the stock of Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) is going to get a boost is to show a whole lot better results. Management has tried pushing the Permian Charm button and all kinds of other sweet talking. But the only thing that is going to impress Mr. Market is some decent cash flow, some earnings, and some superior results.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation June, 2017, Update

Management has now guided to $1 BOE less lease operating expenses. But then proceeded to negate that improvement by adding at least $1 million to general and administrative guidance. A quick look at the daily production shows that the company is not growing that much. Furthermore the results lately should not be worth the bonuses that are being accrued. This management needs a more active board of directors to clamp down on some of this nonsense and focus management.

It had been previously noted that management sold stock to begin the drilling program as the company was not generating enough cash initially. Then more stock was sold to further pay down debt and expand the operating activity level. It probably was a success to raise all that money. Plus those events eased the debt load considerably. But it would be even better if the company generated enough cash flow from operations to make those stock sales unnecessary. Administrative costs need to stay at rock bottom levels until these cash raising initiatives are unnecessary. Shareholders have taken a beating over the last few years and management expenses need to reflect some appreciation of that beating.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation June, 2017, Update

Management recently announced a small "bolt on" acquisition that will increase some working interests and add some acreage. But in general, this acreage may be too small to make a material difference for a company the size of Abraxas. The "Permian Charm" moves this prospect up to first place. Management will continue to push this acreage for all it is worth to Mr. Market. The well rates shown above are definitely decent. But the results needed for a material increase in the market value of the stock may lie elsewhere.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation June, 2017, Update

This area may be far more important to management. A company owned rig operates in the area. That alone can provide some considerable savings. Plus acreage in the Bakken is far less costly as there is less interest. The company track record as shown by the wells above is darn good and management knows the area. The company has operated in the Bakken for some time. The budget shows more net wells for less money. So there could be some less costly future potential in this area if management was not so image conscience. The market pays for superior performance when its material. Management probably would have a much easier time expanding to a material amount in the Bakken than in the Permian.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum Corporation June, 2017, Update

Management has still not admitted that the first Austin Chalk well results were terrible. Neighboring operators are doing far better and management has yet to explain why. Until that happens, investors may be stuck with at best mediocre results while the neighbors hit home runs. Management may be better off farming out this acreage to an operator such as Sanchez Energy (SN) that appears to specialize in the Eagle Ford. For a little company, Abraxas has several small groups of leases in some key areas. But not enough in any one area to make a material difference to the company. Perhaps it is time for management to specialize in an area if they can. Focus and specialization are usually the keys to long term stock out-performance.

The Eagle Ford test results will certainly help things along if they are decent. But this management needs to figure out where it has a competitive advantage and concentrate on maintaining that advantage. Right now, management appears to need to hit home runs on several different geographically isolated leases. That may be a bit much for any management. Trying to be "all things to all people" usually does not work too well. The Permian and the Bakken leases appear to be doing well. The Austin Chalk and the Eagle Ford are not doing so well. The current stock price may be reflecting that.

Superior cash flow and profits usually depend upon some type of specialization that leads to superior operational results. This management may not be able to take that path as the company is now configured. So the stock may continue to gyrate with the industry but not generate much future growth potential. Right now, the stock appears to be primarily a trading opportunity based upon general industry perception and oil price gyrations. The company has improved quite a bit over the last 18 months or so, but it still has a ways to go.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long sn.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.