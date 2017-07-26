Tembec's (TMBCF) CEO James Lopez on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tembec, Inc. (OTCPK:TMBCF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

James Lopez - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michel Dumas - Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Sean Steuart - TD Securities

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jim Lopez and Mr. Michel Dumas of Tembec. Please go ahead, gentlemen.

James Lopez

Yes, good afternoon, everybody. It's Jim Lopez speaking as was indicated. I'm joined by Mich Dumas, the company's CFO. So this is our normally scheduled analyst call. We will cover off on our quarterly results and we may have - not we may, we will have a few comments about the upcoming transaction with Rayonier Advanced Materials.

So for now, I'll turn the call over to Mich. And he will cover off on the quarter, and then I'll take over after that.

Michel Dumas

Good afternoon, I'll start with the Forest Products segment. We had adjusted EBITDA of $20 million on sales of $114 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $10 million. Average U.S. dollar reference prices increased by US$45 per thousand for random length and the average U.S. reference price for stud was up US$76 per thousand.

We had a slightly unfavorable FX environment. The Canadian dollar was down by 1.7% versus the U.S. dollar on average. Overall, average prices in Canadian dollars were up by $60 per thousand, and with increased adjusted EBITDA by $10 million. Sawmill costs were similar quarter-over-quarter. We incurred $4 million of preliminary CVD and ADD duty deposits. This is shown as another operating expense in this segment, especially Cellulose Pulp segment is quite - did well. We had adjusted EBITDA of $22 million sales of $124 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $6 million and it affects all business. Canadian dollar pricing for specialty grades was up by $96 per tonne. This was due to higher sales mix within specialty and currency. Pricing for our viscose and other grades was down by Canadian dollars $4 per tonne. We had lower U.S. dollar prices for viscose offset by currency.

Total price effect had a positive impact of $4 million on adjusted EBITDA. We had significant maintenance in the June quarter. We produced 7,000 tonnes less at the Temiscaming mill. And the manufacturing cost increased there by $7 million, $4 million is due to direct maintenance and $3 million for fixed cost absorption.

Year to date volume of specialty pulp shipments has reached 146,000 tonnes. It's up 15,000 tonnes from the prior-year period. But we are on pace to meet our objective of selling 20,000 more tonnes of specialty grade in fiscal 2017. The paper pulp segment had adjusted EBITDA of $15 million on sales of $99 million, adjusted EBITDA increased by $6 million.

Prices for high-yield pulp were up by US$40 per tonne. This led to an increase of Canadian $64 per tonne and an $8 million positive impact. Market was more robust than anticipated. And we also had cost increase by $2 million due to major maintenance at the Temiscaming mill.

In the paper segment, we had adjusted EBITDA of $18 million on sales of $102 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $2 million. U.S. dollar prices for coated bleached board were up US$20. Currency and mix were positive. This causes increase of $57 in Canadian dollar pricing. Newsprint pricing was flat. Overall, pricing impact, positive $2 million.

Costs were $2 million higher at the coated bleached board mill. And the newsprint mill cost declined by $1 million. Corporate segment, we saw general and administrative expenses of $5 million. This is a normal level.

We recorded a charge of $11 million for share-based compensation. The share price was up 43% during the quarter. This also includes $5 million for potential acceleration of PSU vesting related to the Rayonier transaction. And we also recorded a $5 million expenses for a transaction cost related to the Rayonier.

CapEx for the quarter was net $9 million. This was net of $3 million of accruals for the tariff L program. The tariff L receivable, which is now $6 million, it should build to approximately [$16 million to $17 million] [ph] over the next nine months. Then we would begin to receive rebates at a rate of approximately $3.5 million per quarter.

Moving on to liquidity, liquidity was $187 million at the end of the June quarter versus $183 million at the end of the March quarter. Liquidity was well above our target range of $135 million to $150 million.

Operating line drawdowns were $4 million at the end of June, and we have some money drawn on the French factoring line. The ABL revolver in Canada was at zero. Net debt was down to $636 million. This represents a $140 million reduction over the last six quarters. We are in an excellent position to deal with impact of lumber duty deposits and debt repayments.

Consolidated results, adjusted EBITDA of $59 million compared to $54 million in the March quarter. As I mentioned, it includes $11 million of non-cash expense for share-based comp. Operationally, we did about $70 million of adjusted EBITDA, which is very good for a high maintenance quarter like we had. Net earnings was $17 million or $0.17 per share.

And I'll just finish up by summarizing, talking about the lumber duty deposits, the impact. We anticipate that into this quarter, in September quarter, we will remit $13 million, $14 million for the retro portion of the CVD and ADD. This amount will not be expensed. Our view is that critical circumstances will not be part of the final determination, and we should recover this amount in early calendar 2018.

And based on current CVD and ADD preliminary deposit rates, we will be incurring approximately $10 million of quarterly expense going forward.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Jim.

James Lopez

Thank you, Mich. First of all, I'll make some brief remarks regarding the Rayonier transaction. The Shareholders Meeting is tomorrow at 10 AM in Montreal. At this meeting, we will announce the results of the proxy vote. The boards of both companies approved amendments to the plan of arrangement on Sunday, and this was announced on Sunday night. The primary change, the plan of arrangement was that the price has increased from $4.05 per share to $4.75 per share.

And maybe as a raging statement of the obvious, Tembec's board management are pleased with this and recommended shareholders vote in favor of the deal. We anticipate that the transaction should close by the end of the calendar year.

Now moving onto the quarter, obviously, very good results for the company. As Mich mentioned, when we adjust for share-based compensation, the $70 million of EBITDA for the quarter, so obviously a fantastic quarter and number we haven't seen in many, many years.

Mich also mentioned that we paid $4 million of lumber duties - duty deposits in the quarter, which was not included in our EBITDA. And Mich has not mentioned yet, is that the company's LTM EBITDA is now up to $204 million including the share-based compensation or $222 million when you factor out the share-based compensation. So this company is come a long way, and it's nice to see that number increase quarter-over-quarter for some time now.

Now, when we closed the call last quarter, we guided an arrow down for EBITDA for this quarter, primarily, because of the annual shutdown that was scheduled in Temiscaming. And Mich had already referred to the cost of that shutdown.

Fortunately, EBITDA actually improved over the previously quarter, it's primarily due to pricing in high yield pulp and lumber. And then a little bit of pricing in some favorable cost variances in our Paper segment. So ended up being them, obviously, much better than what we expected. When I finish my comments, and I'll also give you the outlook for our September quarter.

So moving on, I'm adding some additional comments for the business segments. First of all, Forest Products, it was an excellent quarter. As Mich pointed out very, very good prices, driven primarily by strong demand, and a well-balanced supply. So it created an excellent environment and we saw a very profitable operation for this business segment.

I look ahead to the September quarter, we've had a very good start. Demand remains very robust, and it's no secret there is a situation in British Columbia with forest fires that's forced the curtailments of a number of operations, and I believe at least one company that's already reported for the quarter has added some additional comments.

So I refer you to their comments when it comes to that. But certainly the curtailments that have taken place out there have already - have impacted what was already a very good market situation.

Backlogs are out the second, third week of August. So the first half of the period, first half of the quarter, is pretty much baked in, and we're looking for even a strong finish to the quarter, maybe not quite as strong as where we are right now. But overall, we think that Q4 should be another very good quarter for our Forest Products business.

Addressing briefly the situation with the softwood lumber dispute with the United States. Counting the antidumping duties and the countervailing duties, the company's paying at a rate of approximately 27% for our shipments to the United States. It is our understanding that talks are ongoing at senior levels between the governments of the United States and Canada.

We understand that some progress is being made and that the differences of a gap between the two countries has narrowed. However, it's very difficult to project the outcome in terms of a new agreement in both timing and structure.

So I don't even want to go online today or on record in predicting when that's going to be. Hopefully, we can get an outcome in short order, but we all know, those of us that have been around this file for a long time, it's very unpredictable. We expect in Q4, we are going to expense approximately $10 million in duty deposits. And again, that will be sensitive to the selling prices in the United States.

Moving on to our Specialty Cellulose business. The results for the quarter were very close to our expectations when we consider the fact that we had the plan downtime in Temiscaming. And even though - and that downtime affected not just the Specialty Cellulose mill, but also our high-yield pulp mill, and the coated bleached board mill. But the major impact was on the spec cell mill.

Looking at the markets, the demand for ethers pulps remains very strong, and we expect it's going to continue that way for the balance of this year and into next year. It's a very good ethers market right now. Specialty prices are, of course, as we expected them to be, because of the annual price contracts that we have in place. So the only real fluctuations that we see from quarter-to-quarter is basically the mix that we sell more of one product and less of another product, and that should be remain the same for the balance of this year.

On the other hand, dissolving viscose pulp prices did decline in the June quarter and are likely to be lower again in the September quarter. It hasn't been a radical decline, but certainly prices have dipped sub US$1,000, where we were enjoying north of US$1,000 for a number of months. We don't see this as an overall weakness in the market. This is probably just a little bit too much supply, relative to the demand in the marketplace. But we think with a little bit of a decline this quarter, we don't see much going on further than that.

Moving on to the Paper Pulp or our high-yield pulp business. Results here definitely exceeded expectations for the quarter. And frankly, our year-to-date results are exceeding expectations as well. Demand is very strong for our pulp products, and in particular, for our high-yield pulp products. The coated bleached board business in China where we have a strong niche with our maple pulps is doing very, very well.

The operating rates are very high in China, so demand overall is strong and price has increased. And we did not forecast the prices were going to increase in the June quarter. So the dynamics led to a very strong financial performance by this group. We've been looking at the start of a BEK capacity in Indonesia last year, and its impact on the marketplace. And frankly, I think we were a little bit bearish on what that was going to be and why we had not forecasted the price increases.

But what we obviously discovered with the benefit of hindsight is that the start-up is more faced in and taking more time than probably anybody in the industry expected. So you couple that with robust demand for pulp, and it's created a great dynamic.

Now there is additional BEK capacity coming online this fall from a company in Brazil. It's likely that this is going to have some impact on the market, but probably not as likely as when we were looking back a year ago, probably not as bad as we originally had feared.

For now, high-yield pulp prices are holding at very healthy levels. It's difficult to predict, what's going to happen with pricing over the next quarter or two. I think there is a chance of some weakness, but we probably won't see the weakness in the September quarter. So overall, good quarter. We're thrilled with the results and looking forward ahead to our September quarter. There are no major mill shutdowns except the normal sawmill summer vacation shuts that we experienced in July and August. So that will have a relatively minor impact on the outlook.

So the outlook for EBITDA in Q4 is stable. I'd just like to highlight that the downside risk of that forecast would be the Canadian dollar, if we see continued strength in the Canadian dollar. The upside in that forecast is high lumber prices continuing on for longer than what we anticipate. So overall, we think, plus or minus $1 million or $2 million, the Q4 could look very similar to Q3.

So with that, operator, we'll be happy to open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is come from Sean Steuart with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sean Steuart

Thanks. Good afternoon, guys.

James Lopez

Hey, Sean.

Sean Steuart

A couple of questions. Jim, to the extent you are able, can you give us any update on regulatory hurdles for the Rayonier deal? I know you've got the German approval, but any context on what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and China on that front?

James Lopez

Yes. I can't give you any color other than to say that, I think the process is, as I understand it, is going on normally. The exchange of information from, I understand from our lawyers is very normal. But I can't give you anything beyond that, Sean. When we get another ruling like we had in Germany, we will be sure to announce it to the public.

Sean Steuart

Okay. And then, Jim, on softwood lumber, I know you don't want to speculate on the chances of a deal being struck in the near term. But if there is a quota deal, do you have any thoughts on the allocation of market share from province to province and within provinces between companies? Do you have any thoughts on how that would be split up?

James Lopez

Well, I think I'll keep my own preference to myself, but there's multiple ways that the government can decide to allocate quota from a national quota then being allocated to the provinces and then provincial quotas being allocated to companies. Or it could be just a national quota that's been allocated directly to the companies without regard to provincial allocations. Or it could be an allocation given to the provinces and utilized on an, as first come first serve basis. I think there are a number of derivatives there.

I trust that the government will use historical performance as a good indicator of how to allocate quota from a provincial and a company standpoint. But beyond that, you know what, I think people were so focused on trying to get the right deal done for Canada right now, Sean, that the discussions around that had been kept to a minimum. And I think our trade minister has done a good job of saying, let's get the best deal from Canada first. And I think that's a message that she's been signaling to all of us in the industry and probably our provincial counterparts as well.

Sean Steuart

Okay. Thanks, Jim. Congrats on a good quarter, guys.

James Lopez

Well, thanks so much, Sean.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Paul Quinn with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Paul Quinn

Yeah, thanks very much. Decent quarter and I look forward to the next one. Just looking at specialty pulp, you mentioned, you referenced the weaker viscose pricing. Do you think that's going to have an effect on low-end specialty or potentially ethers down the road?

James Lopez

The latter first, no, I don't think it will impact ethers at all. Low-end specialty, I think that there is a dynamic where when the margins get high enough in viscose, maybe companies would prefer to make more viscose and less of the lower-end specialty. So, yes, just like I felt like when viscose prices went up, it sort of stiffened the spine when we're negotiating low-end specialty prices. So there's going to be an obvious impact.

Honestly, Paul, I don't think the prices have come down enough to really impact our outlook on this and probably not anybody else's at this point.

Paul Quinn

Okay. That's good. And then, I guess in that press release you referenced chemical business, adjusted EBITDA increased by $2 million. The question is to what or how big is that business?

James Lopez

Well, historically, it's about a 10% business, Paul. We sold 75 million, 80 million a year, and we make about 10%, a couple of million. So we did go from 1 to 3 there as an example. It's not [indiscernible].

Paul Quinn

Okay. That's helpful. And then, I guess a question I had in Forest Products. I mean, you see, the prior quarters a lot more difficult in terms of weather and operation conditions. And noticed that costs were flat quarter-over-quarter, which isn't really a great sign. What happened on - obviously, I know the pricing responded well. What happened on the operational side?

James Lopez

Actually nothing. The prior quarter was a pretty good quarter for us. We had a good year. The harvesting conditions were good in Eastern Canada. The logging, the cost of logging and transportation was pretty flat for us. Our efficiency was not near as bad because we just didn't have some of that radically cold weather, sometimes we can get in Northern Ontario and Northern Quebec. So I wouldn't say what happened other than I think that our costs were better than expected in the winter quarters this year.

Paul Quinn

Okay. And I guess I can't let you go without a softwood lumber question. Did you see any change on the U.S. side in terms of who we're negotiating with now? Lots of speculation that Ross is out, is that something that you're aware?

James Lopez

It's my understanding - and this is unqualified, Paul. But it's my understanding that, while the responsibility for NAFTA negotiations may be shifting over to USTR. It's my understanding also that negotiations for softwood, at least for now, are remaining in the hands of Secretary Ross.

Paul Quinn

Alrighty, that's all I had. Best of luck, guys.

James Lopez

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. I would like to turn the meeting back over to you Mr. Lopez.

James Lopez

Okay. Well, thank you very much. And depending on the timing of the closing of the transaction, we may or may not be speaking to you again. Our normal fiscal cycle has put us into November for board meeting, because it is the end of our fiscal year, which obviously causes the delay in putting out the results in this call. So if the transaction takes us beyond November, then we will be speaking to you again. If not, the next time you hear about Tembec, it will be from my counterpart at Rayonier. Thank you very much for joining us. And thank you for your support.

Operator

Thank you, gentlemen. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. And we thank you for your participation.

