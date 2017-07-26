Majesco's (MJCO) CEO Ketan Mehta on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 17:00 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Berger - Investor Relations

Ketan Mehta - CEO and Co-Founder

Farid Kazani - CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Josh Seide - Maxim Group

Ketan Mehta

Thank you, Andy. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Majesco's fiscal 2018 first quarter conference call. Over the last few quarters, we've been talking about Majesco's transition and growing our cloud based operating module. We made significant progress in our cloud journey during this quarter.

Total revenue from the cloud business for the first quarter grew 23% over the same quarter of the previous year. In addition, annualized recurring revenue for the cloud business grew 56% over the same quarter of the previous year.

As I've said before, in October of last year, we signed a partnership deal with IBM, where IBM selected Majesco platform as a part of their strategic imperative to offer industry platform solutions combining Majesco core platform with IBM Watson and Internet of Things capabilities offered on IBM cloud with insurance carrier can consume on pay-as-you-grow margins.

I am very excited to share that we have signed a 10-year cloud subscription deal with IBM to support insurance clients. This is one of the largest deals for Majesco with a potential value of over $35 million for cloud subscription component only. We are excited about the future industry and customer impact of our IBM partnership and I'm very encouraged by the progress of our combined team format in the marketplace. I look forward to sharing more about this engagement as the relationship develops.

When we engage with the existing and potential insurance customers, they are all cognizant of the generational transformation underway, not only impacting how they think about insurance but also how they interact with their customers. A rapidly growing digital age is underway. New competitors, new business models and new products are being launched in the market in a fraction of time and cost. The appetite for traditional multi-year multi-million dollar on-premise custom configuration is raining. In this new age of insurance the focus is on speed to value and Majesco is extremely well positioned to benefit on this emerging trend.

As a result of these changes, Majesco's transition from a primarily an on-premise business model to growing cloud-based operating model will continue throughout fiscal 2018.

I am happy to announce that during the quarter, we had four clients successfully go into production, six customers expand their implementation into new states or new products and one insurer successfully upgraded their billing system which is a matter of great pride and accomplishment for our clients and us.

In addition to IBM, American Capital Assurance Corp headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida offering commercial property insurance on admitted basis has selected Majesco Suite of P&C, inclusive of Policy, Billing, Claims and Rating, Majesco Distribution Management, Majesco Business Analytics and Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse to transition from an outsource provider.

During the last quarter earnings call, I mentioned that we will experience revenue growth quarter two of this fiscal. The revenue performance during the quarter is up $27.9 million is in line with our expectation. Strong order book closures during the quarter resulted in a significant uptick in the 12-month order backlog, which increased by 21% to $77.2 million from $64 million at the end of the previous quarter. This signals the positive growth momentum in revenue for the rest of the year.

Margins for the quarter have been negatively impacted primarily due to decline in revenue and in ramp up of costs to support our expected revenue growth in coming quarters.

I am also pleased to share that Homesite Insurance, a Tier 1 customer, was recently selected as an Novarica Impact Award winner for the digital initiative category. Homesite Insurance launched in third quarter with Majesco cloud insurer using Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing core system. The initiative was completed in little over a year, support product bundling, delivered up to $40,000 premium cost savings to customers and enabled expansion for other lines of business to support their growth strategy. This recognition was selected by members of Novarica Insurance Technology Research Council, a knowledge-sharing group of hundreds of insurance CIOs. The recognition further raises the profile of Majesco's cloud insurer and digital offerings in the market.

To conclude, there is a fundamental market shift taking place in the industry where carriers are looking for low investment risk, pay-as-you-grow and speed to value business platform to position them for growth in the new insurance digital age. The platform provides an ability to innovate new product, reach new market, create new customer experiences and liberate new and different business models for a new generation of customers. We have growing list of real life case studies enabling our clients to innovate, grow and transform their business models through our cloud insurer platform as a new startup or a Greenfield led by existing insurer or led by venture capital as well as traditional insurers. As we continue ride this shift, we expect to build a strong cloud business with a high margin recurring revenue business.

With that let me turn the call over to Farid to discuss the financial drivers for the quarter.

Farid Kazani

Thank you, Ketan, and good afternoon to all and welcome to our first quarter conference call. Fiscal 2018 will continue to be a year of transitions of the business model, moving towards the cloud-based solution. While this may not be completely visible in this quarter or the revenue profile for the fiscal 2018, the primarily deal momentum on cloud-based business will develop into a higher recurring revenue base, translating to an improved profitability model.

Let me now share the specific numbers for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Revenue for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $27.9 million as compared to $32.6 million in the corresponding quarter of the last year, down 14.2%. The revenue for the quarter was - has been in line with our expectations and has been the stabilization of the revenue compared to the decline that has been the clip of the Company in the last two quarters.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, gross margins were at $11.9 million, which is 42.6% of the revenue as compared to $14.7 million, which is 45.3% in the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The drop in the margin has been primarily due to the decline in the revenue and the ramp up of the resources to support the revenue growth in the coming quarters.

And R&D expenditures for the fiscal 2018 first quarter was $3.92 million, which is 14.1% of the first quarter revenue as compared to $4.5 million, which is 13.9% of the revenue during the same period of fiscal 2017. The decline in the R&D expenses has been primarily due to the lower cost post consolidation of our Policy Admin Platform.

The SG&A expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 was $10.3 million, which is 36.9% of revenue as compared to $10.7 million, which is 32.7% of the revenue during the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The increased percentage of the SG&A was primarily due to the planned expenses of the sales and marketing efforts.

The net loss for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $1.7 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share as compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or a loss of $0.02 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2017.

The adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 was negative $0.4 million as compared to $1.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

From a geographic standpoint, the North America, the UK, and the APAC regions represented 89.7%, 5.3% and 5% respectively, of the first quarter's total revenue, as compared to 89.3%, 7.3%, and 3.4%

respectively for the same period of the last fiscal 2017.

In terms of business spilt, the P&C business represented 80.5%, the Life and Annuity represented 17.5%, and the rest was non-insurance business for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as compared to 79.8%, 18.4%, and the rest from the non-insurance respectively from the corresponding period last year.

With this change in revenue profile, the Company will provide certain metrics specific to the cloud business starting the current quarter. The total number of cloud customers stood at 31, up from 29 customers at the end of June quarter in the previous year.

The total cloud income consist of the cloud recurring and the cloud implementation revenue. The annualized recurring revenue from cloud business grew 56% to $10.2 million in the quarter one of fiscal 2018 as compared to $6.4 million in the quarter one of fiscal 2017. And the total revenue from the cloud business, which includes recurring and implementation grew 23% to 7.4 million, which is 26.5% of the total Q1 revenue or 6 million, which was 18.4% of the total revenue for the same period fiscal 2017.

The total recurring revenue, which includes license revenue, recurring cloud subscription and maintenance and support, increased to 26.5% of the total income in the first quarter fiscal 2018, as compared to 22% in the fiscal first quarter or the first quarter of the last fiscal.

We will continue to share the above metrics going forward and over a period time share other relevant metrics with maturity and growth of our cloud business. In terms of client concentration, the top customer in the fiscal first quarter represented 6.1%, while the top five constituted 24% and the top 10 constituted 40.4%.

Majesco's 12 month order backlog at the end of June 30, 2017 was 77.2 million, as compared to 64 million at the end of March 31, 2017 and 63.4 million at the end of June 30, 2016.

Quickly turning on to the balance sheet, Majesco had a cash and cash equivalent of $10.3 million as of 30 June, 2017, as compared to $14.9 million at the end of June 30, 2016 and 12.5 million as of 31 March, 2017.

The total debt as of June 30, 2017 stood at 17.7 million, compared to the same number of 17.7 million at the end of June 30, 2016 and 12.6 million at the end of March 31, 2017. DSO stood at 82 days at the end of June 30, 2017, as compared to 67 days in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2017.

While this is higher than the normal operational level, it's due to a specific period aberration and will get normalized during the second quarter. Headcount was 2279 at the end of June 30, 2017, as compared to 2192 at the end of March 31, 2017.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I'll now pass it on to the operator to please open the call for questions. Thank you very much.

Josh Seide

Hi, guys. This is Josh Seide in for Brian. Thanks for taking the questions. Firstly, regarding the IBM subscription deal announced today, should we essentially speak of this as a supported maintenance arrangement with IBM to support clients that purchase Majesco's cloud solutions through its partnership with IBM, is that kind of the right way to think about that deal.

Ketan Mehta

Hi, Josh. So let me underpin your question. The deal covers the cloud subscription for the use of the platform and that's our primarily revenue stream in addition to other services as well as possibly maintenance and support. The 35 million potential number which I mentioned is primarily for the cloud subscription part of it.

Josh Seide

Okay, I think I understand. So essentially it's a cloud subscription in support of the IBM subscription arrangement that was previously announced, is that correct?

Ketan Mehta

That is correct.

Josh Seide

Okay and can you give us a sense kind of qualitatively of the Company's pipeline in terms of the deal size and customer size and how that has been evolving given the ongoing partnership with IBM?

Ketan Mehta

So, I'm feeling very good about the growing pipeline both with Majesco's direct sales team as well as our combined pipeline with IBM partnership. The nature of the partnership primarily comes from variety of carriers with IBM. There larger tier clients in the pipeline. In Majesco pipeline it is across the board, we have some green field initiative of the large insurance carrier, some startups carrier as well as some established traditional carriers as well.

Josh Seide

And just jumping back to the IBM partnership, is that essentially, where IBM essentially will be reselling Majesco's cloud solutions kind of in a white label fashion through its network?

Ketan Mehta

No, the way to look at it is that this is part of the IBM industry platform initiative. So IBM launched a vertical industry platform where Majesco's core platform will be part of it and as I mentioned earlier, it will also include some of the working capabilities as well as internet opting capabilities and other solutions with IBM will integrate as a part of their overall industry platform solution.

Josh Seide

Okay and then just quickly on the P&L, you mentioned - based on the solid bookings this quarter, you expect revenue growth for the remainder of the year, is that correct and is that on a year-over-year or sequential basis?

Ketan Mehta

Josh, can you just repeat that?

Josh Seide

I'm sorry.

Ketan Mehta

Yeah, can you just repeat the question?

Josh Seide

Sure, I think I've recorded, during the call you mentioned the solid bookings position, the Company's revenue growth throughout '18, then is that on a year-over-year or sequential basis?

Farid Kazani

On a sequential basis.

Josh Seide

Lastly, should we expect gross margins to kind of come down in the near term as they did this quarter to kind of position the company to support accelerated growth in coming quarters?

Farid Kazani

So Joshua, the gross margins were down because of the ramp up of the cost that we are giving for the growth including the profit on IBM. And we do expect the revenue from these businesses to ramp up from the first month in July of this quarter, which is like some of the cost that had to be taken in this previous quarter ended June and that is why we've had a good amount of impact, negative impact in this June quarter. So, hopefully we would see margins to play out much better because we would have revenues from those particular projects that are ramping up.

Josh Seide

Understood, thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi gentlemen. I think I'm new to your calls here. I wanted to congratulate you on this IBM announcement to start.

Ketan Mehta

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

So I just - I wanted to kind of just go back to the basically the head count. It sounded like you may have increased head count sequentially by about 90 employees [ph], does that sound about right?

Ketan Mehta

That is correct.

Farid Kazani

That's right.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so for me, what I'm trying to do is, I typically look at companies in terms of software and software as a service model, right. I try and extrapolate best practices and looking as to what are typical revenue per employee metrics and other things. And when I go back and look at the last trailing 12 months, we get about $117 million revenue run rate, but you've got 2,279 employees and when we look at that that puts us right around 51,500 per employee roughly, okay. Back of the on the look test math and so I think one of the things that we need to think about in terms of the Company going forward is, as you're transitioning from a software to a software as a service model, it's like an American based ball game, there's nine in it.

And if you look at the revenue, the last few quarters we've sequentially been down. I think four quarters in a row roughly, but million a quarter give or take a little bit. And that's probably - I know you're forecasting sequential revenue growth, but the truth is that when we move to a software as a service model, there's a lot of cannibalization because of the amortization and the revenue model. And so here's my point, my point is that if you look at more software companies - software as a service companies that are publicly traded, there are some of the leaders out there in the field. The starving point sort of the poker chips on the table is more about $200,000 revenue per employee metric to really get the gross margin

that actually can help kill the business and get to the profitability in excess we got. And so I just wanted to kind of throw that out there and then at the same time get your opinion on that in terms of how you might more closely resemble that type of model perhaps down the road in the future?

Ketan Mehta

At this point in time, the cloud recurring revenue is roughly around 9.1% of the total quarter, first quarter of fiscal's revenue and while we are ramped up to kind of build further the business on to cloud platform, what you're going to see is that once it starts maturing after the implementation, all this cloud business happens, you will see the subscriptions driving back and start building up pretty aggressively. In the end not only better the revenue for employee but also will help better the entire gross margins for the business. At this point of time we are not placed at the level which is reflecting the metrics that you talked about, but over a period of time as the business starts building up you would see the benefit of the subscription revenue to that kind of giving advantage in terms of the overall metrics if you are much more positively.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood and I guess for me, when I saw that headcount increase, I was a little surprised and maybe taken a back for that. And so maybe if you can walk and give us some color as to why you felt you needed increase headcount given where we're at already?

Ketan Mehta

The headcount increase has happened across the geographies in the US and in Asia-Pac, okay, that is the headcount increase in the requirement for our sales and marketing engine. And in order to kind of support the revenue growth which is both from the cloud business and the rest of the business which we're expecting, we needed to kind of ramp up that much, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then clearly that's it. Going through to the bottom line, right, because we in terms of set of our adjusted EBITDA battle at this point. And so having said that -

Ketan Mehta

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So when the transition occurs, I alluded to that metaphor of an American baseball game. It's a long and sort of winding road regardless of how much business we're booking, right, the idea that we're recognizing revenue over one, two, three-year agreement. It takes a lot of time to recognize that revenue. And so my point in this is that we might be in the second or third inning perhaps in this ball game, but it's going to take quite a bit of time for that offset of the cannibalization from the traditional lumpy software license revenue to the SaaS a subscription process. And so if that's the case, I read a press release that went out in India, I don't think it came out here in the US and it talked to the idea that the organization is currently considering potentially a dividend to shareholders at the upcoming annual meeting. And I'm just asking if I can - if you can provide us a little bit more insight as to the thinking about that given where we're in at a point in time where we got margins that are coming down and we're not at profitability. So help me understand the thinking behind that.

Ketan Mehta

So it's basically the parent company, okay, which has primarily the business which is related to India and this underperformance of that independent parent company, okay, Board of Directors are proposing kind of the first maiden dividend for the shareholders out there, okay. So while we do expect that the support from the parent is there for the business in the US, but clearly the parent company has that profitability and cash availability to kind of reward the shareholders at the parent level with some dividend. But again it's a decision by the Board, the board meeting is expected shortly and they will take a decision accordingly.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you suggesting that that if a dividend was initiated in India that would not affect the US entity and/or the cash on the books here, is that what you are saying?

Ketan Mehta

No, it will not because I don't think it's going to be a dividend that's going to - and whatever little dividend that gets announced at the parent level for the small shareholders out there is going to impact the business out here, it will not.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay because I mean if we were - while I may be a minority shareholder in this situation, what I will say is that if it was to impact our cash that is down sequentially here quarter-to-quarter, I would not be in favor of that as a minority shareholder.

Ketan Mehta

You should look at the Majesco US consolidated entity which is self-sufficient in terms of the cash requirement and it has enough cash to kind of manages own operation and it has potential to kind of improve the cash flow going forward on a - at this point in time it doesn't even have to depend on the parent for any cash flow requirement.

Farid Kazani

Yeah and I think I'd just clarify that the parent is an independent entity, which has 70% - which owns 70% of the US company, but this dividend in no way impact the US company's financials or cash position.

Unidentified Analyst

Great.

Farid Kazani

It's primarily out of the cash available -

Ketan Mehta

In the parent company.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, okay. There you clarify that. I appreciate that, that helps and again congratulations on the significant expansion of the idea on the grievance.

Ketan Mehta

Alright, thank you.

Farid Kazani

Thank you.

Ketan Mehta

Thanks, Rebecca. We'll talk to you when we report Q2 in the next several months. Thank you.

Farid Kazani

Thank you.

