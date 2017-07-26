Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 26, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Amy E. Miles - Regal Entertainment Group

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Analysts

Julia Yue - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

David W. Miller - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Tim, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Regal Entertainment Group Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release Conference Call, with our hosts Amy Miles, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Entertainment Group; and David Ownby, Chief Financial Officer of Regal Entertainment Group.

All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After management's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.

I would like to remind our listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, communicated during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations are disclosed in the Risk Factors contained in the company's 2016 annual report on Form 10-K dated February 27, 2017. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors.

Today's call and webcast may include non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's press release and on the company's website, www.regmovies.com.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Amy Miles.

Amy E. Miles - Regal Entertainment Group

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. We have several Regal-specific topics to cover with you today, but let's start with a broader industry box office. I'm happy to report that as of today, almost seven full months into 2017, year-to-date industry box office of approximately $6.7 billion is on paced with last year's record total, and while the box office cadence in the first half of the year was somewhat surprising with record results in the first quarter and underperformance in the second quarter, we are never surprised by the long-term stability of the domestic box office.

Our industry has always experienced and will continue to experience short-term fluctuations in revenue, primarily related to the commercial appeal of the content available in any given period. Recent quarters are no exception, but against the backdrop of quarterly ups and downs, the long-term box office remains remarkably stable. In this case, totaling just under $11.5 billion for the trailing four quarters.

Only time will tell how the full year 2017 box office will stack up against last year's record total, but with an exciting fourth quarter slate that includes titles that should appeal to a wide range of audience still ahead of us. We are still optimistic regarding box office success in the back half of 2017 and more importantly, we remain confident in the long-term stability of the domestic box office.

With that backdrop, let's turn our attention to some of the great things happening here at Regal Entertainment Group. First and foremost, we couldn't be more excited about the recent additions to our circuit.

In April, we acquired the Houston, Texas assets, a Santikos Theatres, and in May, we expanded our presence in the mid-western part of the country by completing the acquisition of seven locations with 93 screens from Warren Theatres.

On the surface, the acquisition of nine locations and 134 screens to our already substantial portfolio may not appear especially meaningful. But please note that many of these buildings are not your typical theatres. Four of the nine locations rank among the top 200 grossing theatres in the United States last year, and most of them already featured numerous customer amenities, large format screens, reclining seats, multiple food and beverage options, and even a bowling alley. We continue to believe that strategic acquisitions at accretive multiples are a great way to deliver immediate and ongoing shareholder value and that current industry dynamics are favorable for further industry consolidation.

David will provide more financial detail regarding these transactions later in the call that we are very excited to add these high quality assets to our circuit. As for our existing circuit, in 2014 we started investing in local markets and upgrading traditional theatres by installing luxury recliners. As of the end of the quarter almost 1,700 screens feature reclining seats and the results continue to exceed our expectations.

These screens continue to grow attendance, outperforming industry box office, and achieved average ticket price and concession per cap growth rate, in excess of those experienced at traditional theaters. And most importantly, our contributing annualized incremental adjusted EBITDA of almost $77 million.

Those results speaks for themselves, but to properly analyze their true long-term impact. Investors should also consider the capital cost necessary to achieve them. The recliner initiative is a notable example of the cornerstone of our success for many years. Our ability to efficiently allocate capital in ways that benefit our long-term shareholders. Specifically, we have modernized nearly one-fourth of our circuit with luxury reclining seat conversions, while increasing our annual net capital expenditures by less than $40 million.

With our current top line of both new projects and existing theaters, we still expect that approximately 40 to 45 of our screens will – percentage of our screens – I'm sorry will feature luxury recliners by the end of 2019. Our concession initiatives also continue to produce meaningful results in the second quarter. Our focus on strategic price increases and efficient operations at the concession stand combined with the success of our enhanced food menu and alcoholic beverage offerings helped us to achieve the highest concession per cap in our history.

At the end of the second quarter, and including the recently acquired theaters, enhanced food menus are available at 247 theatres, and alcoholic beverage offerings are being served at a 172 locations.

The rollout will continue for the balance of the year, and we expect in 2017 with approximately 270 theatres offering the enhanced food menu, and 215 location serving alcoholic beverages. And finally, in early May, we announced a new dynamic website, which provides a modern user-friendly experience that allows moviegoers to browse movies, watch trailers, view exclusive movie content and purchase ticket all in one place. The new website and our existing Regal App, which has been downloaded almost 7 million times, provide a great platform for us to get engaged a wide range of customers, from the casual moviegoer looking for a nearby theatre to the over 14 million members of the Regal Crown Club, the industry's largest loyalty program. As the number of moviegoers, who interface with our brands online, and choose to purchase tickets in advance continues to grow, these platforms will be an important driver of customer engagement and ancillary revenue.

As you can see, we are excited about the ongoing financial and operational benefit, of our key initiatives, with a continued rollout of these initiatives. We are equally optimistic of the potential – about the potential for growth in the quarters and years ahead. And finally, before I would turn the call over to David, I'd like to call your attention to our recent industry development. Last month, the world's leading cinema operators announced the establishment of a Global Cinema Federation. The trade body includes 11 leading cinema operators, as well as the National Association of Theater Operators and The International Union of Cinemas.

Initial areas of focus will include issues and opportunities that impact exhibitors around the globe, including technology standards, piracy prevention, and theatrical release practices just to name a few. We are proud to be part of the federation's mission to inform, educate and advocate on behalf of the nearly $40 billion of worldwide exhibition industry box office.

With that, I turn the presentation over to David for a discussion of our second quarter financial performance.

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Thanks, Amy, and good afternoon, everyone. For the next few minutes, I'll provide a brief analysis of our second quarter results and an update with respect to our balance sheet, asset base, and capital structure. We generated total second quarter revenues of $764.2 million including $481.2 million of box office revenue, $231.4 million of concession sales, and $51.6 million of other operating revenue.

Our admissions revenue for the quarter decreased by approximately 4.9% in the aggregate, driven by 7.4% decrease in total attendance, partially offset by 2.7% increase in our average ticket price. Our average ticket price benefited from opportunistic price increases, particularly at our recliner locations and from a slight uptick in the percentage of attendees that paid our adult evening ticket price.

Our concession revenue decreased by only 1.7% despite the decline in attendance. Strategic price increases and the continued success of our enhanced food menu and alcoholic beverage offerings continued to have a positive impact on our concession revenue, and helped us achieve the highest concession per cap in our history for the seventh time in the last 10 quarters.

Other operating revenues grew by $7 million as compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by an increase in revenues associated with our vendor marketing programs and the continued success of our online and mobile ticketing platforms. The increases in both our concession per cap and other operating revenues help mitigate the impact of lower attendance during the quarter and limited to decline in total revenue to less than 3%. Our film and advertising expense of $258.5 million represented 53.7% of admissions revenue, a 140 basis point improvement versus the same period last year, due primarily to a film slate that was somewhat less reliant on a few high grossing films. When viewed from a broader perspective, film and advertising expense was in line with a long-term historical average for the second quarter.

Our 86.8% concession margin declined by 50 basis points as compared to the same period last year, but remained in line with the last few quarters. Minor increases in raw material and packaged goods costs, the continued success of our food and alcohol initiatives, and the integration of the theatres acquired during the quarter all contributed to the increase.

Total rent expense of $106 million, declined slightly versus the same period last year, due primarily to lower contingent rent associated with the decline in box and concession revenue. And other operating expenses increased about $8 million, or approximately 3.7% on a per screen basis, due to labor cost increases in certain markets and expenses associated with the acquired screens. Excluding the impact of the Santikos and Warren acquisitions, other operating expenses grew by less than 3% per screen.

We are extremely pleased that despite the decline in industry box office during the quarter, our strategic and operational execution produced adjusted EBITDA that is in line with the prior year and ahead of consensus Wall Street estimates. As for our asset base, as Amy mentioned during the quarter we completed the acquisition of the Houston asset of Santikos Theatres and Warren Theatres in Oklahoma City and Wichita, the combined purchase price for these transactions was approximately $173 million in cash and is subject to customary post-closing adjustments.

The acquisitions at nine theatres, including four fee-owned properties with 134 screens and a parcel of undeveloped land to our portfolio, given the typical operating and National CineMedia synergies that we expect to quickly realize from these transactions, we believe that the combined post-synergy multiple, will be approximately 6 times and that they will be immediately accretive to both our earnings and our free cash flow.

Capital expenditures, net of asset sales and landlord contributions for the quarter, totaled $32.9 million, we continue to actively manage our asset base closing 2 theatres and 17 screens to end the quarter with 566 theatres and 7,379 screens.

And a lot of our ongoing focus on premium customer amenities, we still expect our 2017 capital expenditures, net of asset sales and landlord contributions, to be between $130 million and $145 million. In addition to the acquired theatres, we now expect to open two to three theatres with 26 screens to 40 screens and close 8 theatres to 10 theatres with 85 screens to 100 screens for the full year. We expect our year-end theatre and screen count to remain relatively flat with the prior year.

As a result of the acquisitions, we now expect quarterly depreciation expense to be approximately $64 million to $65 million for the remainder of 2017. And with respect to our capital structure, in June, we took advantage of historically low rates in the leverage loan market and successfully amended our senior credit facility providing for a 50 basis point reduction in the LIBOR-based interest rate and additional borrowings of $150 million, which were used to partially fund the Santikos and Warren transactions. The impact of these changes on both our cash and GAAP interest expense is negligible, as the interest on the incremental borrowing is entirely offset by the overall rate reduction. As a result, we expect quarterly interest expense of approximately $32 million for the remainder of 2017.

In closing, while the quarter was not what we had hoped for from the box office perspective, we're excited about the recent additions to our circuit, the financial impact of our ongoing customer amenity initiatives and the opportunity for box office success in the back half of 2017.

Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks, and we will now open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from the line of Julia Yue of JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Julia Yue - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Thank you. The concession per cap growth this quarter is pretty impressive, given the difficult comparison. How much of that was driven by price or volume increases compared to the enhanced menu and alcohol offerings? And given the ongoing rollout that you guys expect through the end of the year, how much of the benefit are you looking – just seeing over the next couple of quarters?

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

So Julia, thanks for the question. The contribution of the food and alcohol menu has been pretty consistent for the last couple of years. It's been, give or take, $0.08 to $0.10 every quarter – $0.08 to $0.10 of that per cap growth comes from that menu, those additional menu items and that was the case this quarter as well, about $0.09 of the $0.28 increase relates to the food and alcohol menu. The remainder is mostly pricing about $0.17 came from opportunistic price increases around the country. And then about $0.02 came from volume on the core coke, candy and popcorn items.

And just as you mentioned, with the rollout continuing into the rest of this year and even into early next year, given that that number has been pretty consistent that $0.09, I think we would expect that to continue going forward.

Julia Yue - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Got it. And then, there is some concern about the (19:32) films, I think particularly with investors (19:34) going into the third quarter. I know that some (19:37) content are very cyclical, but can you talk a bit about how you view the (19:40) business in periods where you might not expect there to be as much of a traffic, I think for example (19:48) announced a new CEO last week, would you look (19:49) to notably increase the amount of alternative content (19:52)?

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Yeah. I think Julia, in the short run as we think about week-to-week how we manage our business, given that the content stock although is up and down, the most important thing we can do is, is keep an eye on our theatre level expenses, in particular our payroll expenses. And try to make sure that we're managing the theatre and flexing our payroll as much as we can, as attendance goes up and down, that's not always an easy task for our managers, but we work hard at that – we work hard to give them the right information to make those decisions. And they do a good job of taking that information and trying to schedule payroll according to what business we expect week-to-week.

And, I think, over time, you've seen that in our financial results that we've been able to flex up and down and to some extent maintain our EBITDA margin, in those periods when the box office maybe isn't cooperating whilst we would hope it would. To your point on other alternative content and other ways to drive traffic during those periods, certainly we're always on the lookout for those and fortunately we have enough screens in most locations that we can do that really regardless of what the overall box office environment, but that's no different this summer.

Julia Yue - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Got it. It's very helpful. Thank you very much.

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Thanks, Julia.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Fishman of MoffettNathanson. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

Hi, good afternoon. I have one for either Amy or David, could you remind us how many of Regal's now 566 theatres are located in malls across America? And then, on the related note, how do you think about the balance of renewing your long-term leases in these mall locations at the more favorable terms that you guys have talked about in the past, with the risk of attendance decreasing in malls, whereas some of the large retailers, like Macy's or Sears has shut down? Thanks a lot.

Amy E. Miles - Regal Entertainment Group

Yeah, Robert. If you look across our portfolio, we have less than 15% of our theatres located in traditional enclosed malls. But you have to remember out of that 15%, many of those are in top tier malls in the United States. And in respect to – I think you also ask about lease exposure, the average remaining lease terms on the theatres that are located in the enclosed mall, it's around four years to five years. So, obviously, we monitor our in-mall theatres in the same manner that we would our out of mall theatres with respect to lease exposures. And I think some of the opportunities going forward with respect to retail is in a lot of these malls, Regal and theatres are going to be very much preferred tenants. We're going to provide a great customer experience and from that perspective, I think that's going to give us an advantage going forward in how we renegotiate the leases.

And as – just to put a little bit more color to that is, as we've looked at, the performance of our theatres in the malls over the past three years to four years, when we talk about how we are drivers of traffic not beneficiaries of traffic that number is – that is – that statement is borne out in our numbers and cash flows from those theatres.

Robert Fishman - MoffettNathanson

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Miller of Loop Capital. Please proceed with your question.

David W. Miller - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. Hey, guys. Congratulations on the strong results. Amy, as you know this whole PVOD issue, just sort of continues to hang overall three of the public exhibitors, kind of like this, this range so cloud. What if any discussions have you had, with your studio partners about, how passionate they are about pursuing the window? And if they are going to pursue the window, like AMC, would you be open to playing defense? And this is of course two years, three years, four years down the road in the form of not showing certain films in retaliation, if in fact they decide to go forth with the window? And then, I have a follow-up for David. Thanks a lot.

Amy E. Miles - Regal Entertainment Group

Sure. Let me, I'll try to parcel and answer to it, a couple of components, I think, that you're asking with respect to your question on premium VOD. The first question seems to be more around timing and how – when do we believe this premium VOD issues come into light. And I think one interesting thing that I would just like to call to everyone's attention is, I recently came across a New York Times article, and it was discussing premium VOD. And don't worry, I'm not going to go through the entire article, but the following quote is an excerpt. This is as per the studio, the need is urgent. The article went on to say that the need for premium VOD was urgent, due to a forecasted decline in two things.

Year-over-year, as well as peak DVD sales. So, again our focus on what's happening in the whole market. Now, I think the interesting point is the date on that article was September 25 of 2010. So, obviously here we say today, seven years later, I'm sorry still discussing the urgency of premium VOD. And so that gives a little bit your question around our expectation of timing. It's very difficult to predict and part of that difficulty is right now, there is not a consensus among the studio partners with respect to what any kind of long-term win-to-win structure should be.

Difference of opinion, they exist around the consumer offering, how long after theatrical considerations of third-party pricing, protection of content, there are a lot of issues there, so these are all things that we talk about with our studio partners.

And as far as our conversions, we said many times that if there is an arrangement that impacts a change in windows that grows the overall path, and provides us long-term financial protection then that is something we would be willing to participate in. We said that before and that's not changed. So I would categorize our conversations with the studios as they are exactly the same that they were when we started this process. We have certain parameters that are important to us, and that's what we're going to expect.

Now, I'm not going to comment on a theoretical, what would we do if something were to happen here? Primarily because anything would have to be very facts and circumstance based.

David W. Miller - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Amy, just a follow-up on that. Other than Disney, are you aware of any other major studio that has opted out of this option, that has said forget it, we don't want to pursue it, it's just not worth pursuing?

Amy E. Miles - Regal Entertainment Group

I don't think so much David, that I can point to a studio other than Disney that it publicly said they would opted out, but again the conversation is what – when you say that is opted out of this option, there is not an option that we could articulate because again there is differences in the studio from the studio's perspective of how you may approach changes in windowing. So, there is no consensus there, but in fairness, I think Disney has been the most public with respect to their opinion on theatrical.

David W. Miller - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Fair enough. And then David just looking ahead to the fourth quarter here, should we assume that just given – just this powerhouse slate coming up in the fourth quarter, and with yet another Star Wars film that film rents should more or less mere Q4 of 2015 or should we model it out as sort of a Q4 of 2016 type of scenario? Appreciate your help thanks.

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Sure. David, I always encourage people as they start to formulate those opinions about film rent. To first get a good historical perspective so go back and look at the last four or five fourth quarters and I kind of understand what that range is. And then from that point, you can kind of determine of where in that range you think that, that film rent may fall by looking at the slate. And then to your point it's a really good slate for the fourth quarter, we'll certainly see how that – we'll have to wait and see how those films ultimately perform, but on paper certainly you would look at that, and so you might have the same capacity or the same opportunity as we had in Q4 of 2015.

David W. Miller - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Wonderful. Thank you very much.

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Leo Kulp of RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hi, good afternoon. I just have two quick ones for David. First one, David the $0.17 contribution of concession per cap from pricing, it was a pretty big step-up in the past two quarters. Should we expect that to continue for next several quarters?

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Leo, we typically layer those price increases in just at different points throughout the year depending on where the market is. Sometimes that has a little bit to do with mix as well. So, I'd have to go back and look and see exactly where we've been for the last few quarters, but if you think about the last few quarters as a range, then certainly I would think we'd be in that range. I don't want to guide you necessarily to 2017 because I haven't looked at that closely, but if you take the last few quarters and look at what that pricing element has been and use that as a range, then certainly I think we'd be inside that range.

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Got it. Thank you. And then on – the second question is on the operating expenses. And I think you said ex the acquisitions, other operating expense per screen grew a little less than 3%, that was in line with 1Q despite 1Q being a much better revenue quarter. So, my question is how should we think about your ability to cut operating expenses in a weaker box office environment like we're seeing in – potentially seeing in 3Q?

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Yeah. Leo, sometimes it doesn't always necessarily equate to exactly what the box office environment is. Sometimes it equates to an expectation, we had some weekends this quarter where we expected a big box office and maybe didn't get it, then that affects our scheduling and those kind of things. So, overall, I think, we did a pretty good job in the quarter of managing our hours. We did continue to have a little bit of creep on the – our hourly costs on payrolls. So, that's a little bit of that number that you see there. But, again, a lot of that sometimes has to do not just with how attendance shook out, but what the expectation was going into that.

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Could you give us any color on what impact that hourly rate is having on your overall operating expenses?

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

I think, I'll give you two numbers here. I think this particular quarter, our hourly rate was up, kind of in the 4% range. Year-to-date, it's a little bit less than that Leo. I think, it's closer to 3% year-to-date.

Leo Kulp - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Perfect. Thank you, David.

David H. Ownby - Regal Entertainment Group

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions over the audio portion of the conference. I would now like to take this time and turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Amy E. Miles - Regal Entertainment Group

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you at the conclusion of our third quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Have a wonderful rest of your day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.