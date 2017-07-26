Westpac Banking And The Prospect Of An Ever Higher Tax Burden

The bank's profit levels are, however, at risk on the back of the introduction of several bank levies.

Westpac Banking Corp. (WBK), Australia’s second largest bank by market capitalization is expected to offer a fully franked dividend yield of nearly 6% in 2017. The bank, like the other major Australian banks, is, however, facing a much more hostile political environment as several Australian States are hoping to introduce state-wide banking levies in addition to the national banking levy introduced in May.

Readers should take note thereof that all figures are referenced in AUD unless the contrary is indicated. It should further be noted that all capital figures referenced are on a Basel III basis as adopted by APRA.

Asset Quality and Capital

WBK has a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 14%, which is the second lowest of the four biggest Australian banks (hereafter referred to as “the majors”). This was, however, a 90-basis point YoY increase despite an increased risk-weighting being implemented in respect of Australian mortgages.

WBK’s Common Equity-Tier1 (CET1) CAR at 9.97% is also the second lowest of the majors but comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 8%. These lower capital levels do, however, reduce the bank’s ability to increase its dividend as management is likely to remain focused on improving capital in the near term.

Some comfort can also be found in the bank's leverage ratio, widely considered the most conservative capital measure as all assets are essentially risk-weighted equally in determining the ratio, which at 5.3% is the second highest of the majors.

The bank's total impaired loans as a percentage of gross loans and advances to customers at 0.3% is the lowest of the majors. This also represented a 20 basis-point YoY decline in its impaired loans ratio and ensured that the bank maintains its long held leadership position in the lowest level of impaired loans.

The improved outlook for the dairy industry in New-Zealand, to which the bank has an exposure in the region of NZ$5.9 billion, has seen the percentage of stressed loans in this portfolio decline from 25.29% to 21.7%. It is worth noting that stressed loans are loans at heightened risk of default.

The bank's average Loan to Valuation Ratio (LVR) at origination on inner city apartments is at 71% whilst the average dynamic LVR on inner city apartments is at 53%. The LVR ratio on inner city apartments is of particular relevance in light of significant concerns over a housing bubble in this market.

It can thus be said that the bank’s asset quality and capital levels are reasonable though not the best of the Australian banks.

Earnings and Dividend

Westpac Banking Corp. is expected to yield 5.84% in 2017 as analysts widely expect a dividend cut. It is nevertheless the second highest forward dividend yield of the majors. It may be worth noting that WBK’s dividend is ordinarily fully franked, which means that there will be no dividend withholding tax for US investors.

The expected dividend cut would also be an event which is considered rather rare for Australian banks, as can be seen in the chart below, wherefore many shareholders doubt the dividend will be cut. This risk should not, however, be understated as the banks expected payout ratio at 78.9% is also the second highest of the majors.

The increased efforts to introduce banking levels will also have a negative impact on the bank's earnings and increases the likelihood of a dividend cut if successful. The national government introduced a banking levy on the five biggest Australian banks in May, which it expected to raise A$6.2 billion in 4-years.

These figures have since been disputed as the levy will have a negative impact on net profit and thus lead to a corresponding decrease in the corporate taxes paid by the bank. The levy is nevertheless likely to cost WBK more than A$200 million per annum. Lower than expected revenue for the State from the levy also increases the probability of it being increased to cover the shortfall despite the government's promises that it will not be increased.

The new banking levy by the state government of South Australia intends on introducing the same levy as the national levy adjusted for its share (about 6%) of the total value of bank liabilities subject to the federal government levy. The impact of this levy on WBK will likely be substantially lower than that of the national levy but would nevertheless likely exceed A$20 million per annum.

The State Treasurer of Western Australia has also since stated that his state would be looking into implementing a similar levy if successful in South Australia. In short, it can thus be said that government officials seem to believe they have discovered a bottomless pit of money into which they can easily tap. These levies are therefore likely to have a negative impact on customers and shareholders alike at a time when Australian banks are already facing historically low Return on Equity (ROE) levels.

WBK reported a 14% ROE on a cash basis which is a 20 basis-point YoY increase from the first half of 2016. This is also slightly above the 13.9% average ROE for the majors as a group. The bank also reported a 6-basis point increase in its Net Interest Margin (NIM) and was the only one of the majors to see a rise in its NIM.

Valuation and Conclusion

WBK is trading at 13.5 times expected earnings for 2017, which is the second highest of the majors. This is also broadly in line with its 5-year average forward pe ratio in the region of 13.4.

When comparing the bank's price to book value to its ROE relative to that of its peers it also becomes apparent that the stocks valuation levels seem to be broadly in line with that of its peers.

It can, therefore, be concluded that WBK’s underlying fundamentals remain strong. The potential of a dividend cut and increased taxes on Australian banks does, however, heighten the risk of investing in the bank. The competitive advantage smaller banks gains from being excluded from the banking levy could also weaken the Australian banking oligopoly, though this seems somewhat unlikely.

