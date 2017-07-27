Twitter: How Sustainable Is The Resurgence?

What is triggering the herd mentality towards more upside in the absence of major fundamental shifts in key revenue drivers?

The rally that started in 2017 has continued its upward momentum - unchecked, unabated and with more firepower amidst a lack of sustainable near-term catalysts. For Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), simple maths points to two strong drivers of a sustainable upside:

MAU growth

Premium ad inventory

Interestingly, there has been no strong indication that both numbers will rise significantly in coming quarters.

MAU Growth

The narrative shifted from MAU to DAU growth given the stagnation of the former. DAU growth picked up pace due to an increase in ad engagement, driving the thesis that ad load could impact revenue. Sadly, the YoY slump in revenue didn't reverse trend. It will be interesting to witness the impact of peak ad load on usability in an effort to increase ARPU. Given that the reach of Twitter's ad inventory hasn't expanded that much, the focus of ad load means advertisers are still bidding on the same inventory blocks.

Premium Ad Inventory

Demand for Twitter's premium ad inventory has been dwarfed by the size and data-rich nature of bigger competitors. This has led to the continuous YoY decline of CPE on the platform. It is hard to make the case for a sustenance in ARPU if MAU and CPE are on a decline. However, efforts to increase the quality and veracity of accounts on the site might increase the trust advertisers put in the insights and data Twitter gives about its audience base.

Digging Deeper

Twitter is one of the easiest stocks to decipher, given the obviousness of its key valuation drivers. The only hidden element that could surprise investors in this ad giant is ad load (driven by increasing ad engagement). However, the year 2016 has proven to us that amidst massive growth in DAU driven by the Olympics, the political season and a host of TV partnerships, ad load remains an unreliable metric when predicting significant increase in revenue, at least above analysts' consensus at any given time.



Therefore, when analysts at Morgan Stanley highlighted their reason to remain cautious playing into the back half of the quarter, they were simply ringing a reminder that 2017 doesn't have about as many growth catalysts as 2016, more so with increasing competition from Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

According to Novak of Morgan Stanley:

While we acknowledge TWTR has taken steps to improve its user offering (adding Bloomberg Media, BuzzFeed, the WNBA, PGA, etc), we still are not hearing about the advertiser value proposition or reason to spend more on TWTR in our industry conversations

I explained this note better in my Snap thesis by highlighting the need for ad networks to bring more value to the table in order to attract advertisers.



The online advertising industry is fast becoming like the soft drink industry. Regardless of the number of small players, no other brand has been able to match the market coverage and worldwide appeal of Coke (NYSE:KO) and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP). Local players only get to survive by deploying niche strategies only in markets that these two dominant forces decide not to play in.

The online ad industry is transforming at a breakneck speed, which is threatening slow adopters in reach and ROI, as advertisers are being forced to patronize channels where they can generate the best return on advertising spend. It terms of ROI, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) wins hands down. Also, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been able to cleverly cement its dominance in reach and pricing due to its vast ad inventory with a global reach, coupled with the volume of data points and insights it receives from its users due to the personalized nature of the platform.

Twitter, on the other hand, built its foundation on one shaky stone, which is the liberal/free speech-centric nature of the platform, which fostered anonymous accounts, leading to the proliferation of trolls.

The upside here was the quality of discussion, which led to the potential to drum up pricing of its ad inventory, as a large portion of liberals tended towards the upper-class bracket with huge disposable income.

However, premium pricing can only be sustained for so long in the face of stagnating reach. The company highlighted this last year in a Recode piece citing the need to demonstrate the ROAS-generating capability of the platform.

Part of the problem was attributed to the fact that 89% of ad revenue was coming from mobile. The mobile ad market is highly fragmented, and the only reason Google and Facebook haven't felt the impact so much is due to Google's monopoly in search and Facebook's monopoly in some ad inventories that are unreachable by other ad networks.

Going forward, Twitter faces the dilemma of keeping its premium pricing or dropping its average CPE (cost per engagement) to lock in existing customers. For now, premium pricing doesn't appear sustainable, given the low entry barrier for advertisers to switch to a different ad network. Dropping price might attract more revenue streams, though at a moderate YoY growth.

Valuation

Compared to more profitable competitors, it is interesting to know that investors are not expecting much in earnings from Twitter in coming quarters, as highlighted by its forward EV/EBITDA. This might reveal the fact that management has to invest more in alpha-generating projects in the short term, hence the need for investors to lower their risk premium on Twitter.



(Source: SimplyWallStreet)

Regardless, the current valuation offers little room for much upside, as the market is highly sensitive to demand-side prints on advertisers willingness to spend heavily in the back half of the year. There are few significant events that point to a demand surplus for online ad inventories; therefore, I see a growing leverage of analytics and measurement tools being deployed by heavy spenders to generate more returns on their already questionable budgets.

This will only push more headwinds into the momentum of average performers like Twitter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.