On The Rebound - Cramer's Mad Money (7/26/17)

Can you teach an old dog new tricks?

Some venerable blue-chip companies are doing that for Wall Street. In his show Wednesday, Mad Money's Jim Cramer outlined a number of well-known names that he said are "behind some of the strength" the market is achieving (stocks again closed at record highs for the day).

Companies that are bouncing back include:

AT&T (NYSE:T) - The telecom stalwart delivered an "out of the blue" upside surprise in its earnings announcement. Cramer said the old-name phone company is starting to potentially look like a growth stock. Its DirecTV business continues to deliver. And AT&T executives offered ideas on why they want to complete their acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) (consumers like content on the go or at home, and they really like Time Warner's HBO unit).

AMD Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) - The chip maker continues to see growth in gaming (the company's chips will be in the new Xbox console). AMD keeps winning key business for laptops (including the Mac). Cramer had good things to say about AMD CEO Lisa Su, her work to refinance the company and her plan to keep the business moving forward.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) - Company executives pointed out that demand is strong, geographically diverse and consistent. A key data point offered by Cramer: Boeing sees a "staggering" $1 trillion in business during the next 20 years.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) - The company beat on both the top and bottom lines for the second quarter.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - The social media giant offered up "extraordinary" growth numbers for its mobile business.

Citigroup's Corbat Meets Cramer

The Mad Money host brought on Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Michael Corbat to discuss the banking giant's ongoing transformation since the 2008-2009 financial crisis. It was part of Citi's Investor Day held Wednesday, the first one held by the company in nine years.

Corbat explained that Citi's evolution since the financial crisis included "working hard to take ourselves back to our roots." The effort has included shedding $800 billion in non-core assets, exiting 70 types of non-core businesses, and "focusing on growth and the returns investors expect." That capital return push includes $15.6 billion in stock buybacks and $3.3 billion in dividends to be delivered during the next 12 months.

Corbat also said Citi continues to push through with new technology endeavors. The CEO emphasized that Citi is "the world's largest mover of money and the world's biggest payment company," and that the bank will work hard to keep those titles with new digital payment platforms and cutting-edge fintech.

Polaris: All About Execution

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) has been in the doghouse with many investors for the last two-three years. Once flying high, a number of recalls, earnings misses, falling sales and failing to challenge the competition have negatively impacted this manufacturer of ATVs and snowmobiles.

Things appear to have been changing direction when Polaris reported decent first-quarter results in the spring. That rebound continued with a decent second-quarter report.

But things continue to sour for the company. Polaris saw two analyst downgrades this week. And the company continues to see product recalls.

Cramer's take? "Execution matters." As long as the company encounters product recall issues and stiff competition, "the story is too risky."

Transports Taking It On The Chin

Transports are a crucial part of the economy and a key part of the market. But they're getting pummeled by investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) continues to see "excellent growth," Cramer said, but softness in auto transports for the second half of the year could be an issue for the rail giant. CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) offered a "restrained outlook." And Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) offered a glum outlook for the second half of 2017.

Airlines also are taking a beating. Companies like United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) are encountering low-cost competition for their respective overseas businesses, a key money maker.

What should investors look for? United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) reports Thursday, and most expect the company to continue benefiting from its growing e-commerce business. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) also reports.

Viewer Calls Taken By Cramer

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X): "I like the conference call." Overseas business, especially from Europe, seems to be a key part of the turnaround, Cramer noted.

