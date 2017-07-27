Can MassRoots Remain A Going Concern?

MSRT was meant to be the digital play for investors wishing to gain exposure to the cannabis sector.

Introduction

MassRoots (OTCQB:MSRT) has billed itself as the "Facebook for cannabis consumers." This statement would be true if Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was significantly unprofitable and bleeding cash profusely. However, just like Facebook it was conceptualized in a college dorm room and designed and built by someone other than the founders.

The company has attracted significant attention from public sector investors looking for exposure to the digital side of the rapidly growing North American legal cannabis market. Unfortunately, the company presents the perfect example of dumb money chasing a bad idea. Its prospects can be summed up by a statement lifted directly from its FY 2016 10-K, where it states that an "Independent registered public accounting firm has expressed doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern."

A Low-Quality Company

We must state that some of the bearish arguments against MSRT can be dismissed on the basis of it being a young company operating in a fledgling sector being held back by steadily unraveling legal constraints. However, MSRT still displays many features of a low-quality company that a strong bearish case can still be presented.

Firstly, it fails to report daily active users (DAU). This presents a problem for both investors and potential marketers as the headline rate of 1,000,000 registered users would fail to be reflective of the more important DAU. Hence, one has to wonder if the failure to report DAU is because it is extremely poor.

Data from Quettra show that the average app loses 77% of its DAUs within the first 3 days after the install, extending to 90% within the first 30 days. Using this, we estimate MSRT's DAU to be substantially below 230,000. Further, MSRT's user growth has plateaued.

At March 2016, total registered users for its app was 810,000; 12 months later it had hit a seemingly impressive figure of 1,000,000 registered users. However, the month-on-month growth rate stands at just 1.95%. Hence, it is difficult to justify MSRT as a quality start-up like company vis-a-vis its unprofitability, heavy cash burn and dilution but without the rapid user growth. To add to its low-quality nature, MSRT spent more on marketing its app than it realized in advertising revenue. Q1 2017 saw MSRT spend $193,431 on advertising to realize just $134,741 in revenue. To reiterate, for every dollar MSRT spent on marketing its app, it received just 70 cents in revenue. Hence, we pose a question to MSRT longs; why would you buy a company whose marketing budget is greater than its revenue, but has still seen user growth plateau?

Secondly, the company has on more than one occasion issued optimistic forecasts and fallen well short of meeting them.

Partnered with sizeable reductions in operating expenditures made this summer, we expect that MassRoots will be cash-flow positive on a monthly basis by the end of 2016." Current growth rates show MassRoots is on track to be cash flow positive on a monthly basis starting in early 2017."

With obvious access to internal management accounts, why would the company make such wildly optimistic forecasts?

Further, the company states in its Sep - 16 market update that its "two closest comparables, Weedmaps and Leafly, are expected to generate more than $25 million and $15 million, respectively, in digital advertising revenue during 2016. Already with comparable user bases to both of these services, we believe our annual revenue run rate will grow to this range within the next 12 to 18 months."

We analyzed MSRT's Q4 2016 (where revenue actually declined due to it being misstated in the previous quarter) and Q1 2017 income statement and believe this forward-looking statement is substantially overstated as 6-month revenue since the statement was released stands at just $134,741 (only includes Q1 2017 revenue as an audit of its FY 2016 and removed certain revenues). Therefore, MSRT would have to generate a base minimum of $14,865,259 over the next 12 months. Is this just bad financial forecasting by MSRT's management?

MSRT has also defaulted on a debt of $966,000, leading the company to cut 40% of its workforce. It has increased its share count by 56% in 6 months, massively diluting its shareholders. And its business verticals face heavy competition from established companies and a growing list of startups.

Weedmaps and Leafly dominate the market for researching and reviewing cannabis strains, edibles, and concentrates. Their dispensary finder is also more widely used.

Dispensaries have no need to be on three platforms, so will automatically gravitate towards the largest platforms. The emergence of a winner-takes-all market would leave very little space for MSRT to grow revenue to meet cash flow break-even point.

MSRT's recent acquisitions - Whaxy and Odava - also face heavy competition from larger, better-capitalized competitors Baker and Cova. With Whaxy already showing signs of being displaced by Baker in some dispensaries in Oakland, it is imperative for MassRoots to grab as much market share as possible before cannabis becomes federally legal and even larger players start to move in. It has failed to do so thus far.

The Precarious Financials

The company realized a net profit margin of -3,074.46% for FY 2016. This had expanded to -5,559% for Q1 2017 as the company lost $7,447,177 versus just $134,741 in earned revenue.

A dive into MassRoots' financial history reveals a tragic tale of losses and cash burn underwritten by heavy dilution of existing shareholders. The company is dependent on warrant issues to fund consecutive QoQ losses. As at the end of Q1 2017 MSRT had warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $0.40 and $0.90 per share to purchase up to 561,000 and 6,975,002 shares of common stock, respectively. Hence, the company's current stock price of $0.567 as at July 24 means the majority of its warrants are unexercisable. Hence, we pose our second question to MSRT longs; why are you comfortable with continually funding a company with such losses? Furthermore, was it sheer inexperience by MSRT's management that led to recognizing revenue that should not have been recognized?

While it is expected for a young company to be unprofitable so as to reinvest heavily into capturing as much market share as possible, the rate of MSRT losses far exceeds what would be considered operating as a going concern.

What the Future Holds

We forecast MSRT's net losses and operating cash flow for the next three FYs to establish the needed capital raises and the extent of dilution shareholders will have to expect.

Hence, the company would need at least $35 million over the next three FYs. At MSRT's current stock price of $0.56 that would amount to just under 62,500,000 new shares over the next three years or a 78% increase. When we include management remuneration and MSRT employee stock incentive plans, the total shares outstanding is likely to have doubled. Once the facade and exuberance over the cannabis sector fade into prudent financial analysis, we believe that MSRT would be unable to raise the needed capital to remain a going concern.

Conclusion

Charles Mackay's 1841 book "Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds" perfectly describes the investment rationale behind MSRT. Investors hoping to get in early on the next Facebook of a rapidly growing sector have been blinded by prospective riches to an extremely low-quality company. Inevitably, the next Facebook of cannabis will be Facebook.

MassRoots' future seems bleak, it will either be on a Wikipedia page of corporate bankruptcies in the cannabis sector, with the verb "was" preceding its description or trading at a lower price per share than it currently is.

