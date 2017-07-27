Discovery And Scripps: An Odd Couple In A Merger

Each company is better off to stay alone and can survive the current, disruptive content distribution environment if they would offer digital subscriptions themselves, potentially adding significant growth to revenue.

Both companies have the digital distribution infrastructure needed to pursue online subscription services but seem to be half-hearted about it, focusing on digital ad dollars instead, which limits revenue growth.

Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) and Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) would be mistaken if they believed a merger between the two could magically transform them into a media darling to both content distributors and viewers in general. Peculiar content of sometimes obscure scientific subject matters in Discovery’s programming is mostly a mismatch with Scripps’ light-hearted and predictable lifestyle portrayals in food and living. The two companies can remain independent and still make a name for themselves despite current, disruptive content distribution environment, if they could take into their own hands the increasingly popular online streaming services.

The well-known logic that network owners can gain leverage with content distributors by expanding their channel lineups through combined operations has become more of a faulty one, given the availability of today’s multi-distribution platforms. Instead of fighting traditional pay-TV distributors for higher distribution fees, content owners may take some distribution tasks into their own hands when self-streaming one’s own content has become readily available. This is especially appropriate for smaller media companies like Discovery and Scripps, as they have a narrower number of core followers and can target their potential online subscribers more easily.

Both Discovery and Scripps already have the streaming infrastructure of websites and mobile apps, as they all offer online viewing of their various channels, free of charge, to customers with a sign-in privilege from a cable or satellite provider. Non-pay-TV users may watch selected content to help boost site traffic, which the companies then use to attract advertisers and sell digital ads. A transition to outright streaming subscriptions directly by customers has yet to happen in leaps and bounds, with HBO Now being one notable example and an ESPN online service potentially in the making. For now, most content providers opt for the safer digital strategy of earning ad dollars by handing out bits of free content.

The results haven’t been particularly encouraging, especially for Scripps, which has made growing digital advertising a means of diversifying its revenue sources, as well as the strategic focus for having direct interactions with its content viewers. In another article on Scripps in January, we pointed out that the company’s digital ad sales in 2015 accounted for only 5% of its total U.S. operating revenues. Now with the release of its 2016 financials, we see that a year later, digital ad sales are still only 5.2% of total U.S. operating revenues. Having grown a respectable 9.4% in 2016, digital ad sales were nonetheless about $150 million, compared to Scripps’ over $3 billion in total operating revenues for 2016.

It’s a questionable strategy for TV content providers to choose to solely rely on ad sales on their digital platforms, something usually reserved for social media companies that don’t have a convincing way to charge users for their online services. Traditional media companies with quality, consumable programming content should by default charge viewers subscription fees, similar to how video streaming sites model their business on subscriptions, rather than ad sales. Both Discovery and Scripps provide their pay-TV customers free online access to their TV content after having built up their digital distribution infrastructure. However, it’s hard to gauge if it’s really a priority for pay-TV customers to have the streaming alternative to watching TV comfortably in the living room.

What’s not so hard to appreciate is that there would be better return on their digital investments by selling online subscriptions outright to potential customers who don’t have a relevant pay-TV package. Take, for example, Scripps’ HGTV programming, which reaches over 90 million U.S. households, at an ultra-low monthly subscription of $2, and assuming the number of users signing up for the program’s online service is about half of the number for its pay-TV customers, the resulting streaming revenue would be around $1 billion annually, approximately one third of Scripps’ total sales in 2016 and a significant revenue addition. With its the other five U.S. channels also in the offerings, there would likely be additional increases in user subscriptions.

From the perspective of business fundamentals and stock valuation, the two companies also seem to be a mismatch. Discovery is the bigger of the two, more than twice as large as Scripps in terms of total assets and shareholders’ equity, but market capitalization puts Scripps atop Discovery, $10.22 billion vs. $9.8 billion as of July 21, 2017. It means that the market values Scripps two times more than it values Discovery when factoring in the difference in their asset and equity base. The valuation bias most likely results from the differences in the two companies’ business performances whereby Discovery lagged Scripps in certain sales and profit measures. For example in 2016, asset turnover ratio was 41% vs. 55% and ROE 23% vs. 35.5% for Discovery and Scripps, respectively.

Because of how they each currently fare financially, buying Scripps could be expensive for Discovery, and merging into Discovery might dilute the future value for Scripps compared to what it would achieve on its own. Shareholders of both companies should take comfort in knowing that they stand a better chance to grow independently if their companies are fully committed to developing a true online service to reach fans who aren’t using a traditional pay-TV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.