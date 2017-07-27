CenterState Banks' (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Idell - Chief Financial Officer

Ernie Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Young - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Tyler Stafford - Stephens, Inc.

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Brady Gailey - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

John Rodis - FIG Partners

Nancy Bush - NAB Research

Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Idell, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you. Thank you all for joining the call this afternoon. Today, we will discuss the company’s second quarter financial results. Presenters today include Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman; John Corbett, President and CEO; Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer; and myself.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of those statements made by any of us this afternoon are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. You can review the Safe Harbor language in detail found on the last page of our earnings release. As a reminder, you can find all of the documents that we discuss today on our website under the corporate profile tab of the investor relations section.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, Jennifer. Let me reiterate what Jenifer said and thank all of you for calling in. We thank you for your interest. This was the time you’re dedicating to the call. If we have people from Platinum Bank or the Gateway Bank or concern thereof, we welcome you to the call and hope this helps you.

When I look at the quarter, it was a good quarter; it was a good solid quarter. We were very busy. Basically all the numbers were up say maybe deposits in this quarter, but the year-up, but the deposits would be a lot of focus for the rest of the year in my opinion. When I think a little bit about Florida and we continue to expand throughout Florida. Florida has seen 2017 continue to gain economic momentum.

Consumer sentiment, the index of consumer sentiment has been in the high 90s for all of 2017 to date. In March, it reached 99% and then June, I think it was 94.6%. When I look a little further and I think about unemployment, the Florida unemployment in June was 4.1% has been steadily falling for the last several months. I think there is every chance we will see it in the 3’s before this cycle is over.

The two forces that really drive us in Florida and which helps drive our bank of course is, is the growth in population, which leads to home sales. I mean, you think about our population it’s going to be, this year is, the State of Florida is now same, we will hit about 20.6 million people. Just a year or so ago we broke the 20 million mark. So it’s March and rattled up. Interesting fact, back when the banks basically begin to come together with a regional tree, the population in Florida was 13 million. We grew 54% during that time in the state.

The visitor’s that come to Florida, which is what drives the overall economy has been strong. We’re on track to have a 116 million visitors this year, a number I dug out that I hadn’t seen before, 87% of this people are domestic. I thought maybe they were more foreign, but that’s not the case. So it’s Americans coming to Florida, which I think is much stronger potential to grow he state and those from out of the country.

When I think about how that drives home sales, I look at that a little bit and the medium sales price is up 10%, the average sales price is up 4% thinking about from last year. The supply of homes is now down and shrinking, we have about 4.2 month supply of homes. New listings were of 76%, that’s not true with the 8%, got a decimal in there. The new pending sales were up about 4%, all closures were down 16%, yet that home sales is an area that we monitor closely and when you saw the thing we’ve had several good quarters now.

So some of those numbers are beginning to show the need to watch closer; for instance, the volume of closed sales in Florida for the last 12-months and kind of lead us through January is almost $800 billion. That’s up almost 10% from a year ago. However, in January 2017, the sales of that month was $5 billion, the lowest number of the last 12 months. So it is beginning to see some slowdown.

Cash sales, to me when I think of cash sales that is more a measurement of some of the investors, most of them would pay cash versus this pre-mortgaging. They are down 10% from a year ago and when I look at the number in January being down, it was the highest amount being down for the last 13 months. So, as we go forward and the bank continues to grow and Florida still has its momentum, I think we need to watch the line of deposits and continue to being steady looking at the data with regard to of the overall real estate sales.

So these three bright people now can dig down into the weeds and make those numbers a lot more clear. So I turn that over to John.

John Corbett

Thank you, Ernie. Good afternoon everybody and I’m pleased to report that when you exclude the merger related cost CenterState recorded a second quarter net income of $22 million, a return on assets of 1.37%, a return on tangible common equity approaching 16%, and an efficiency ratio of 57%. Our ultimate goal however is to grow our tangible book value per share over time and in that regard we are up 17% in the last year even considering the two acquisitions we made.

During the second quarter, we successfully completed the closings and systems conversions of both Platinum and Gateway Banks, and at the date of the conversions we consolidated seven of the 16 acquired branches as planned, representing 44% of the acquired branches and hats off to our team that has really become experts over the last several years at branch consolidation. Our average branch size is now $70 million per branch; comprised of high quality and low cost core deposits.

Ernie would probably remember this, but I doubt Steve and Jennifer will, but, when I was growing up Barbara Mandrell and George Jones recorded a hit song, I was country when country was wasn’t cool, do you remember that. Do you know that song? And over the last decade, I think CenterState has been a core deposit focused franchise when core deposits wasn’t cool. But in our view it is the foundation of who we are as a company and it will pay big dividends over the long-term as we progress through the economic cycle.

After the two acquisitions, 53% of our deposit balances are checking accounts and we compare that to our peer banks at 29% checking. Loan growth was a little better than anticipated as our originated loan portfolio grew at an annualized rate of 35%. The total loan portfolio, including the run-off of the acquired and PCI portfolios grew at an annualized rate of 12%, and that’s excluding the day one balances from both Platinum and Gateway.

Asset quality remains pristine and we’ve recorded a small recovery year-to-date. Deposits declined 5% annualized, excluding the day one balances acquired, and that’s slower than our plan, but it comes on the heels of an abnormally high growth rate in the first quarter, due to seasonal factors and the corresponding bank.

Last summer after Brexit, we were at about 77% loan to deposit ratio and headed into a relatively flat yield curve. And we set the goal back then to move to an 85% loan to deposit ratio, and at the close of this quarter we’ve now hit that target and that’s resulted in a stronger net interest margin without adding undue pressure on our deposit cost. Our efficiency ratio is in good shape at 57%, even as we make strategic investments in two areas.

The first area and Steve can talk about it, is the expense build in our new residential mortgage team based in Atlanta. And the second area is building out our risk management infrastructure to prepare for crossing $10 billion. The $10 billion and beyond project has been a formal process for us led by our general counsel, and with 30 different work streams underway, and we’re planning for our first DFAST stress test in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Capital levels remain strong with the tangible common equity ratio of 9.3%, and I mentioned to you last quarter that we were having productive merger talks with a few banks that are in the billion dollars and larger size than Florida. I’m encouraged with the progress of those conversations and remain hopeful that we will be able to announce an attractive and meaningful acquisition there in the remainder of 2017.

So overall, very pleased with the progress the team is making in CenterState’s position in the Southeast. The economy and demographic trends in Florida are strong. Our earnings are consistently at a 1.25% return on assets are better, asset quality is pristine, and we’ve got ample opportunities to invest our surplus capital, both organically and through acquisitions.

I’ll now turn it over to Steve and Jennifer to provide some guidance for your models. Steve?

Steve Young

Thank you, John. Good afternoon, everyone. I’ll report out on our revenue results for net interest income and non-interest income, as well as updating our expectations for the recent business line initiatives.

First of all, net interest income. Net interest margin increased 10 basis points from 4.28% to 4.38%. The core NIM, which excludes the impact of accretion on the PCI loans was 3.95% in Q2 versus 3.77% in the quarter one, an increase of 18 basis points.

Non-PCI loan yields increased 15 basis points from the first quarter to 4.63%, as the result of the impact of the acquired loans in the two acquisition, short-term interest rate increases on the 31% of our loan portfolio was floating daily, as well as the new production loan rates which increased 26 basis points from the prior quarter.

In addition to that, there was approximately $0.5 million of accelerated non-PCI accretion on loans that paid off in the quarter, which temporarily increased the non-PCI loan yields approximately 5 basis points.

PCI loan yields remain flat at 19.1%. The yield was approximately $1 million higher than forecast from the last quarter due to combination of cash income on zero loan pools, as well as the reforecast, which lead the lower losses increasing the yield.

As of 6/30/2017, the company has $60 million discount on PCI loans, or about 25% of the unpaid principal balance, which will continue to act as a hedge if we’re in the lower rates. Security yields increased 10 basis points to 2.81% on a tax equivalent basis, as a result of lower mortgage-backed prepayments in quarter one. Absent the yield curve shift, the yield should remain pretty steady. We’re also pleased to report that the constant deposit stayed relatively flat at 20 basis points even with a higher cost of deposits from the two acquisitions. 53% of our deposits are in checking account balances.

However, we do expect some deposit cost pressure as we have the new acquisitions for the entire quarter. Based on our – so as it relates to guidance, based on our loan growth forecast of low double-digit growth, along with the full effect of the two lower NIM acquisitions fully integrated, unless the one-time cash income accretion of $1.5 million, as we discussed before.

We expect net interest margin to approximate 4.2% quarter three, which is approximately 5 basis points higher than we projected on last quarter’s call, primarily due to earlier interest rate increase than we expected. Longer-term, we expect the NIM to settle in around 4.15% without any additional acquisitions.

Moving to Correspondent Banking segment non-interest income results. Net income for the quarter for correspondent banking was $0.04 per share fully allocated versus $0.04 fully allocated in quarter one. The non-interest income for correspondent increased to $8.1 million from $6.4 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to higher fixed income sales and interest rate swap transactions.

We reiterate our guidance of all correspondent banking net interest income to approximate $7.5 million to $8 million per quarter for the foreseeable future, which translates between $0.04 and $0.05 per share. Other non-interest income, excluding Correspondent Banking segment was $8.9 million this quarter. This was in line with our guidance of between $8.5 and $9 million, including these acquisitions.

We would expect the run rate for other non-interest income to approximate $2.5 million to $11 million in quarter three, as some of our non-interest income initiatives start showing up in the numbers.

In summary, for non-interest income, correspondent non-interest income is forecasted around $7.5 million to $8 million on the quarters, while the rest of the bank should run between $10.5 million to $11 million, which totals $18 million to $19 million on a quarterly run rate.

Lastly, as it relates to our initiatives, as John mentioned earlier, our two primary investments in our non-interest income lines of businesses are mortgage and SBA. These initiatives cost approximately $800,000 after-tax year-to-date, or between $0.01 to $0.02 per share. In our detailed models and based on our year-to-date results, we’re forecasting these initiatives to be approximately $0.01 dilutive for the full-year in 2017. But as they ramp to be $0.04 to $0.06 accretive in 2018 and now $0.08 to $0.10 accretive in 2019, which is similar to the guidance we’ve already achieved.

So with that, I will turn the call over to Jennifer to discuss non-interest expense allowance for loan loss.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Steve. As you mentioned, I’ll provide more information around provision expense, allowance for loan loss, non-interest expense and I’ll comment on income tax expense. First, regarding the allowance for loan loss. The company’s allowance for loan losses at June 30 is $30.1 million on a total loan portfolio of $4.6 billion.

The allowance increased $2,313,000 million in the quarter, as a result of 1,899,000 in provision expense, in addition to $414,000 of net recoveries in the quarter. Originated loan balances make up 56% of total loans. And as John mentioned earlier, increased $213 million in the quarter, or 35% annualized. The allowance ratio on these loans is a 1.01%, which is consistent with the prior quarter.

This growth in originated loans is the main contributor to the $2.3 million increase in the allowance. Acquired loan balances make up 40% of total loans and have an allowance ratio of 0.14%, which declined 15 basis points in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the loans acquired from Platinum and Gateway banks were added to this portfolio. As these acquired loans were recorded at estimated fair value, there is no allowance associated with these loans, which is driving the 15 basis point decline in the allowance ratio. According to our forecasts for loan growth and for credit, we anticipate provision expense in the third quarter to be consistent with the second quarter.

Next, a few comments around non-interest expense. The company reported non-interest expense of $45.4 million for the quarter, when excluding the merger-related costs of $9.5 million. This is in line with previous guidance.

So as we look forward to the third quarter and adjust for a full quarter expense of Gateway, remember Gateway was only in the second quarter for two of the three months. The non-interest expense is $47 million to $47.5 million. We anticipate realizing expected cost saves of $2 million in the quarter and expect to incur additional expense ranging from $1 million to $1.5 million relating to our continued investment in the mortgage lending division and our preparations for $10 billion.

In conclusion, non-interest expense in the third quarter should approximate $46 million to $47 million. Lastly, the company’s effective tax rate declines to 28.4% from 30.2% in the first quarter. The decline was attributable to lower pre-tax income due to the merger-related costs. Additionally, the company had an income tax benefit of approximately $1.1 million due to excess tax benefits on the exercise of stock options in the quarter.

We expect the company’s tax rate to increase in the third quarter to a more normalized rate at around 34% to 35%. However, this can be impacted by the tax effect of any future exercise of non-qualified stock options and share-based payment activity that may occur.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We’re happy to entertain any questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question comes from the line of Tyler Stafford of Stephens. Your line is now open.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hey, Tyler.

Steve Young

Hey, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

I want to start on fee income and maybe ask about the mortgage business in a little more detail on what kind of outlook there? Can you give us a sense for how much, I know it’s a small amount this quarter. How much you guys originated and sold in any insight to what gain on sale margins were this quarter? And maybe kind of expectations for the rest of the year within mortgage?

Steve Young

Sure, Tyler, this is Steve. As it relates to, as you mentioned, it’s been pretty small so far as we’re building out the backroom getting the Fannie Mae approvals, Jenny approvals, and all of those things. But this quarter, year-to-date, we’ve done $72 million of volume totally of which only $32 million that’s secondary, that’s very small. I want to say our income is probably around $600,000 to $700,000.

So it’s kind of immaterial to talk about. But as you think about the future of that, we’re ramping the production towards the end of the year. And so, we’re looking to do roughly $200 million on the back-half of this year and then ramping into 2018, at least, on our detailed forecast, we’re in the $600 million to $650 million range, and by 2019, about $1 billion of production. And as you kind of get those numbers, as you normalize all of those numbers in the gain on sales, but we’d expect on retail somewhere around 3.3%, that’s what we’re expecting on the gain on sales on retail.

What we’re expecting on, we have a TPO channel for our correspondent banks, which will obviously be a little less. But when you combine all that together, our total gain on the sale based on our forecast, including both the channels on that production is 2.75%. And so, hopefully that will give you a sense for what we’re trying to accomplish in that division, which leads you between mortgage and SBA that gets you those guidance numbers in 2018 and 2019.

Tyler Stafford

Yep, that’s clear. And typical variable mortgage compensation on that revenue or those volumes, do you have, I mean, are we looking kind of 70%, 80% variable mortgage comp?

Steve Young

Yes. So the way that we’ve looked at it, we’re trying to be conservative, I think, through this. But in 2018, as we think about all the expenses related to the volume, our pre-tax margin is reasonably low as we continue to build and ramp lastly. But probably between 50 and 60 basis point pre-tax margin in 2018, and then as you get into 2019, you’re more in the 75, 80 basis point range on the pre-tax margin.

Of course, everybody does this a little differently, reports a little differently. This would include as certain portfolio runs on without the secondary income. So we’re getting all the expense, but not the income. So – but anyway, hopefully that will give you a sense, 75 is kind of the target for 2019.

Tyler Stafford

Yes, okay. And maybe just staying within the fee income and the correspondent business this quarter, so you guys came in above the guidance range this quarter. And I’m curious why not increase that guidance from here, given you’re above that level in 2Q. You got the ramp of the ARC swap product. Is it just more, I guess, fallout from the fixed income sales side, or any commentary kind of as you look for the back-half of the year as it relates to the guidance?

Steve Young

It’s a good question, Tyler, it’s Steve, again. As it relates to the correspondent banking business, as you mentioned, the interest rate swap business is ramping. However, at the same time, the fixed income business has been challenging, as we’ve seen in other banks. So until we see a shift in the yield curve, I’m not sure on the fixed income business and I’m not really bullish on, at least, for the moment.

So I guess, right now, as we’re forecasting, as we talk with our team, the ramp in our interest rate swap business is sort offsetting the decline in fixed income. I guess, potentially, fixed income comes back a little bit, maybe there’s some upside. But I wouldn’t think it would be in the next quarter with the yield curve whatever it is or maybe in the next if the curve gets deeper and fixed income becomes viable, I think, that certainly could be upside.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And then maybe just last one for me just on, going back to your margin guidance and outlook. So I just want to make sure I understood what you said. So in the third quarter, you expect the GAAP margin to settle out around the $4.20 million for the third quarter and then down to $4.15 million, kind of going forward. Does that $4.15 million, including any assumptions for future rate hikes?

Steve Young

Yes. We’re building our model at probably similar to what most people have. So I’ll confirm what you said the $4.20 for quarter three and then $4.15 million is kind of a long-term. You know, as we think about it, we have a rate increase at the end of December, which really don’t – doesn’t affect this year. And then two, one middle year and one at the end of the year, next year, and that sort of incorporated in that number.

If you back up for a second and look back a year ago, our forecast for margin was at the end of this year, we’d be around 4%. So, if we end up around $4.15-ish, then back to what we said is, we’re up a 100 basis points, our NIM would go up about 300 basis, or excuse me, 3%, and that’s about 12 basis points. So, just kind of going back to the – as we modeled this before, we’re kind of ended up in that same general spot, because the rates have gone up.

Tyler Stafford

Got it. Okay. Well, congratulations on a nice quarter, guys.

John Corbett

Thanks, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Rose of Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Michael Rose

Hey, guys, how are you? Good afternoon.

John Corbett

Good, Michael.

Michael Rose

Hey, just wanted to step back and think about loan growth for a little bit. So if I start with Ernie’s opening comments about the strength of the Florida economy and kind of balance that with the growth in the pipeline this quarter, obviously, you had strong funding this quarter. I would assume some of it was probably timing more than anything, but nonetheless a great sequential quarter of growth. Why should we still think about the core franchise growing at a low double-digit rate when you consistently done better than that?

John Corbett

Yes, good question, Mike. When we say low double digits, we’re talking all in year, including the run off of the acquired portfolio and the PCI portfolio. So we came in about 12% this quarter. So that’s the way we’re trying to communicate that. Some of this is just balancing out capital, CRE ratios and the number of RMs that we think are appropriate to generate that production.

And so, we’re hovering around 105 commercial RMs right now. And we feel like at that level, we can produce loan growth in that low double-digit range and maintain our commercial real estate concentrations below the regulatory guidance. So we could grow more, naturally there’s as much commercial real estate business out there, as you want to get, but we’re trying to keep that all in balance with capital.

Michael Rose

Okay, that’s helpful. And one of the strategic objectives for you guys over the years is to bring up that that longer deposit ratio. I think you guys had talked about getting to around 85%, 90%, correct me if I’m wrong, but obviously just about there. At what point, do you get uncomfortable? I mean, is it into the 90s at some point, because clearly, I think deposit pressures, as Ernie mentioned at the outset, are certainly a concern for investors?

John Corbett

Yes, we look at our peer group of banks and they’re clearly in the 90s approaching, some of them approaching 100%, we’re at 85%. We think in a rising rate environment, deposits dry up faster than everybody thinks they will and I think we’re starting to see that.

In our particular case, we’re at 85%, I’d be comfortable going up to 90%. And part of it’s back to this core deposit and we really got no wholesale in our balance sheet. There’s no Federal Home Loan bank borrowings, no wholesale money, look at how small our CD percentages as if – of a total, and we’ve got the correspondent bank. Steve, what if we got off-balance sheet at the Fed?

Steve Young

Yes, it’s roughly $1 billion.

John Corbett

So there’s $1 billion of our correspondent clients checking account money that we parked at the Fed, and we can bring that on anytime. So I’m more comfortable going up to that 90% range. But we also are pretty cognizant that that these deposits tend to dry up faster than every thinks they will and the latter part of the cycle. So, Steve, you’ve got anymore coming.

Steve Young

Yes, I think, as we think about whether it be the securities portfolio or whatever, I think right now, we would like to grow deposits at the same kind of rate as our loan book now. And if we – at 85% or pull higher than that, but that seems like a steady approach, as we kind of move forward. And the margins are good from here, and we try to have the opportunities of not overdo it, but not underdo it either, so we’ll just take the opportunities we have.

But I’d say, for your models, as you think about how you go forward, I think, somewhere between 85% and 90% of high is probably right and that’s probably the way to think about it.

Michael Rose

Okay. And then maybe one more for me for John. Just broadly thinking about M&A, you mentioned you have some ongoing conversations. We saw a big deal in the Tampa market today. Just wanted to get your updated thoughts on size parameters and markets of choice and might that bank that sold today, would that have been in theory of interest from a size in a market perspective? Thanks.

John Corbett

Yes, just to comment on the USAmeriBank announcement, Ernie and I know, Joe and Allen, Greg and the team over very well, we all worked together at First Union over in Tampa, gosh 20, 30 years ago. So I’d congratulate them. It sounds like a great transaction for them. They’re good bankers and they’re dominant players over in Tampa.

For us, some of this has to do with preparations for $10 billion. And our preference would be to double down in the markets we’re currently in, and continue doing the same kind of transactions we’ve done over the last couple of years, or we can continue to optimize our branch footprint, continue to grow.

If we can get – we’ve got a slide in our deck, I think, our average deposit size, Ernie, if we went back before the crisis, it was about $27 million per branch, now we’re up to $70 million. If we can keep double – doubling down in the markets that we’re in and get that average branch size up to $75 million, $80 million, it creates a more stable annuity stream of earnings, where you don’t have to take as much risk on the loan side. So that’s how we think about it. To the extent, there’s opportunities, where we can double down on our current footprint, that’s our preference.

Michael Rose

Okay. Thank you very much for taking my questions, guys.

John Corbett

Thank you, Mike.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brady Gailey of KBW. Your line is now open.

Brady Gailey

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Steve Young

Hey, Brady.

Brady Gailey

Maybe one more question on M&A. You guys are clearly all over Florida, would you look outside of Florida for M&A, or is that that you mentioned average branch size going higher than it, or is it really focused inside the state of Florida?

John Corbett

Nothing’s changed. We said it before when this question has been raised, we think that the best risk adjusted return for us is to do transactions at our current markets, where we can double down as long as there’s opportunities to do that, that’s our preference. But as the bank grows in size, you start to approach $10 billion and over, you’ve got to look around and play the cards you’re dealt. And Florida, it seems like it’s going to go through based on the chatter that I’m hearing and talking to folks, a similar level of consolidation that we saw in North Carolina earlier this year. There’s just a lot of conversations going on.

And so, I think there will be a fair amount of announcements in the next few months. And then, in 2018, we’re just going to see what the landscape looks like. But our preference is to double down where we are.

Brady Gailey

All right. And then can you update us on the cost associated with making the $10 billion across both from a DFAST point of view and at Durbin?

John Corbett

Yes, I’d like to give you that forecast next quarter. And one of the reasons why is that, we are running the Durbin cost now with Gateway and Platinum, but we’ve only had them on our system for a month or two. And what our folks are telling us is to give us a few months, so that we can see what those volumes are and come back with a better number.

The DFAST thing we’ve got quotes back and that’s – it’s a big number and several hundred thousand dollars a year for that. But give us till next quarter and we’ll give you some better guidance on where we think that’s going to land once we’ve had Gateway and Platinum in for a few months.

Brady Gailey

Okay, that’s fair. All right. Thank you John.

John Corbett

Thank you, Brady.

Thank you. And our next question comes from John Rodis of FIG Partners. Your line is now open.

John Rodis

Good afternoon, everybody. Nice quarter.

John Corbett

Thank you, John.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, John.

John Rodis

Jennifer, just a quick follow-up question. I wanted to make sure I heard you right. On operating expenses, did you say $46 million to $47 million for the third quarter?

Jennifer Idell

Yes, that’s correct. Yes.

John Rodis

And that’s all in, so that includes new initiatives and so forth?

Jennifer Idell

It does. Obviously, the – that’s for the third quarter if we go beyond the fourth, obviously, the mortgage company would be ramping up, but yes, that includes everything that we expect all in.

John Rodis

Okay.

Jennifer Idell

It’s for the third quarter.

John Rodis

For the third quarter, correct. And then, Steve, I apologize if you talked about this before. But the securities portfolio should sort of – we sort of assume flat to down from this level?

Steve Young

Yes, John, that’s right. I think just based on our loan to deposit ratio and kind of growing loans and deposits at the same right amount. I wouldn’t expect that we would grow the securities portfolio from here, absent some weird yield curve situation. But right now, I don’t see that.

John Rodis

Okay, makes sense. Okay. Thanks, guys.

John Corbett

All right. Thank you, John.

Thank you. And our next question comes from [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hi, Joe.

Steve Young

Hi, Joe.

Ernie Pinner

Hi, Joe.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. In one of your road show slide decks, you guys have some great data on the real estate cycle in Florida. If I remember right, it suggested as recently as earlier this year that the single family construction wave in Florida was still closer to the beginning than the end. I’d bring up just because it stands in such stark contrast, I guess, to the perception of Florida cycle being longer than the tooth here. Can you talk about what I was summarizing in that point and the way you intended? And if so maybe segment the state for us in terms of where you think the majority of the opportunity still lies?

John Corbett

Yes, let me start by segmenting where we think the state is, because if you know Florida, it’s several different economies, all wrapped up in one. If you think about the real estate cycle, our feeling based upon the data reports that we do. Our feeling is that, Miami would be in the last one-third of the real estate cycle. The I-4 corridor Orlando, Lakeland, Tampa would be in the middle third of the real estate cycle.

And Jacksonville was kind of last-in, last-out. There – they may very well be in the beginning third still of the recovery and expansion cycle. So they’re the ones that that have the longest to go. And that’s confirmed when you look at the commercial property price index. When you look at the commercial property price index and you go back several years, Miami has grown the most and now it’s starting to dip down.

Tampa and Orlando are right in the middle of their real estate value growth and there’s no backing down on those prices and Jacksonville’s has the least amount of inflation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. John, that’s really helpful. Thanks. And then also, we’ve seen some larger deals in the market and just regionally your franchises have had some decent size Florida components, the Capital Bank FHN deal comes to mind.

As a result of things like that, are you guys seeing new potential acquirers at the table as competitors for the deals that may be remaining, or you still of the mind of the companies you mostly look at fall below the radar of some of the larger acquirers, or do the larger acquirers maybe start to see the dwindling number of targets and they’re willing to go lower in terms of size just to get that foothold before those banks disappear as well. Can you talk a little bit about that dynamic?

John Corbett

Yes, that’s a good question. The short answer is, if you’re absent one or two people come in, it’s roughly the same buyers that have been buying in Florida over the last several years. Home has purchased a number of banks, Valley has purchased some banks, Ozarks, now Seacoast is pretty active and they have done some names and Emeritus.

So those are kind of the names that you see around and they’re building out – all building out nice Florida franchise, absent bank group that’s pretty much the universe. In fact, one of the buyers was Stonegate, did a nice job of rolling a bank. They’re now out of the picture in Florida. So I don’t see, I still think to the benefit of buyers versus sellers, I still think there’s plenty of opportunities for the buyer set.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, John.

John Corbett

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Nancy Bush of NAB Research. Your line is now open.

Nancy Bush

Good afternoon. How are you?

John Corbett

Good.

Steve Young

HI, Nancy.

Nancy Bush

Yes, quick question for you here. In all of the calls that I’ve listened to thus far, you’re the most definitive in talking about a slowing of the deposit growth. And I’m wondering is this some – do you see this is a product of a competitive – some particular competitive situation in Florida. And if you could just talk about deposit beta presently and where you think that’s going to go?

Steve Young

Sure, Nancy, this is Steve. As it relates to deposits some of Florida is seasonal as it relates to the – we always see in the first – fourth and first quarters, they bump up, and then typically in the second and third quarters, they run down. So I don’t think there’s anything alarming in that. Our first quarter, I think, we grew core deposits like 20%, which was pretty astronomical.

Nancy Bush

All right.

Steve Young

So I don’t think other than that being a little bit, we have a big HOA business and there’s a lot of deposits come through in the first quarter typically somewhere in that March/April range, there’s a lot of real estate closings through the title company. So there’s a lot of excess inventory in deposits. But typically, what happens is, the second quarter dwindles down, third quarter dwindles down, and then fourth quarter starts ramping back up, again, when we have some of the Northern visitors.

So I don’t think that’s a major concern, at least, for us yet. As it relates to deposit betas, part of in our legacy portfolio, the way we model it is, we model money markets to be 50% betas and 20% from now accounts. Yes, so far, we haven’t really seen much at all really the beta that we’ve – and just have – that we went from 18 basis points to 20 basis points, so that really, because the acquisition was building the model.

As we move forward, I do believe there’ll be some upward deposit cost just because now we’re sitting at 1.25% and some of the municipal money, others will be a little higher. But I don’t see that to be a runaway trend by any means.

Nancy Bush

All right. Thank you.

John Corbett

Thank you.

John Corbett

Right. Thank you, again, for calling in and your interest in CenterState. As always, if you have any follow-up questions, feel free to reach out to Steve, Jennifer and myself and we’d be happy to talk to you. I will be traveling during the third quarter. We got the KBW Conference in New York next week and then Raymond James and Stephen’s Conferences in September, so we hope to see on the road. Have a good day.

