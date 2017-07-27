Alphabet: This Stock Will Help You Reach Your Retirement Goals

This is one of the safest stocks to invest in at the moment.

Investment Thesis

EU fine or not, there are very few companies I would comfortable investing in and forgetting about. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is one of only 3 companies about which this is true.

Recent Business Highlights

The trend of the last few quarters persists, and once again mobile search provided the tailwinds which allowed Alphabet to deliver resounding results in 2017 Q2. Alphabet's positive momentum continues and ended with its revenue being up 23% in constant currency YoY to $26 billion.

The market paid an unnecessary amount of attention to the EU fine, which, although it was meaningful, hardly slowed down Alphabet's 2017 Q2 results, and longer term it's a moot point.

Alphabet has come to dominate search and online advertising. No business will be able to mount meaningful competition to the company over the next 5-10 years.

Moreover, Alphabet's non-ads business steadily develops also. The company's marketing spend continues to pave the way for its subscription businesses in YouTube and, more importantly, it continues to lay the foundation of growth for years ahead. The team is steadfast in making worthwhile investments into YouTube's content acquisition. While specific numbers are not disclosed, on a consolidated basis its cost of revenues was $5.3 billion, up 27% YoY, significantly outpacing revenue growth in the quarter. Again, reinforcing that while YouTube is quite old as far as the internet platforms go, it is still a baby in the grand scheme of things.

Moreover, Alphabet's investment into AI and machine learning algorithms will have downstream benefits on the type of videos users ultimately end up watching. YouTube has 1.5 billion monthly viewers, with people watching an average of 60 minutes a day of YouTube. Let's pause to think about it. An average of 6% of people's average waking time is spent on YouTube. Phenomenal.

Financials

Source: Morningstar; author's calculations

Alphabet's financials demonstrate two very important characteristics. One is that the business is nowhere near slowing down. Its CAGR for the past 5 years was 19%, and the runway ahead is likely to be long.

The second characteristic, which is only partially reflected in its financials, is the network effects surrounding Google. Google is here to stay. Very few business are as well established in their sectors, while running as asset-light a business as Alphabet, together with returns on invested capital as high as Alphabet and, lastly but possibly most importantly, a business which is lead by an extremely talented team which continuous to find diverse avenues to invest in.

Yet another avenue which Alphabet continuous to make meaningful inroads in is its cloud business. While the race for the top spot is extremely heated between Amazon, Microsoft, and others, demand from business requiring cloud services are unlikely to be matched by supply for more than a decade. And to make it an even more compelling a proposition, the cloud is a very high-margin business.

Since Alphabet was not able to dominate the mobile phone industry, the hard physical device - which has allowed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to prosper - I suspect the company will have learnt many lasting lessons from that omission. Now, as the cloud business is starting to grow in earnest, I do not think Sundar and the Alphabet team will make that same mistake now.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Author's calculations

On the face of it, it appears that relative to its peer group, Alphabet is trading more expensively than its peers, but this type of analysis misses Alphabet's long-term potential, and I find that a DCF analysis more closely approximates a likely market valuation.

DCF Analysis

For the DCF analysis, I made the following assumptions. That Alphabet's $17.8 billion in FCF slows down considerably over the next five years to a more moderate 10% CAGR. I then assume that its growth will level off at 5% - which is way below its true capabilities. I have then discounted this cash flow back at 6%. A 6% discount rate is entirely realistic if one takes into account Alphabet's rock-solid balance sheet. I hope you will take a second to re-read this paragraph and see that I have made no strong assumptions of any sort. All the assumptions are super-conservative. This valuation ends up with a value of $1.5 trillion for Alphabet.

Therefore, paying only $670 billion in market cap presently offers shareholders investing for their retirement a huge margin of safety.

Investment Risks

Nearly 90% of Alphabet's revenue comes from advertising. Google has, for some time, dominated the online advertising space. However, this space is coming under increased competition from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Facebook's ability to segment its users' database and target specific groups with relevant advertising is an impressive feat which is becoming increasingly more effective. This function offers advertising companies a compelling alternative to Google's platform.

As it currently stands, the number of Monthly Active Users for Facebook is approximately a quarter of the world's population. That is a staggering number. What makes this fact even more challenging to Alphabet's advertising dominance is that Facebook has the financial resources backed by technical expertise to mount an offensive attack against Google's hold of the advertising market. Moreover, Facebook does not need to even take dominance of the sector - it simply needs to impair Alphabet's hold of it, which would reduce Alphabet's revenue and the multiples which investors are willing to pay for the stock, consequently causing the share price to fall.

Conclusion

YouTube and mobile search continue to do particularly well. Additionally, the race for the number one or two company in the cloud continues to develop. The cloud market is far from saturated, and demand is at an all-time high. The sector will remain highly fragmented for some time, allowing an opportunity for any company that wishes to dominate the sector. Lead by Alphabet's highly capable management team, I firmly believe Alphabet stands as a likely contender to win top stop in yet another sector. Furthermore, the real icing on the cake is that shareholders are currently not being asked to pay for the opportunity to participate in Alphabet's cloud opportunity. Although I'm not a growth investor, as I tend to specialize in a different kettle of fish, I can certainly make out a no-brainer investment when I see one. Alphabet is one. Here is another.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. This article is for discussion only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.