PCM's (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017 16:30 ET

Executives

Brett Maas - Investor Relations

Frank Khulusi - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Miley - President

Brandon LaVerne - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Gibson - ROTH Capital Partners

Kara Anderson - B. Riley & Company

Brett Maas

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss PCM’s second quarter 2017 earnings. Joining me on the call today are Frank Khulusi, PCM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jay Miley, President; and Brandon LaVerne, Chief Financial Officer.

Following the prepared comments, we will open the call to your questions and instructions will be given at that time. At this time, I would like to refer to the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. During this conference call, management may discuss financial projections, information or expectations about the company’s products or markets or otherwise makes statements about the future, which statements are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now I would like to turn the call to Frank Khulusi. Frank?

Frank Khulusi

Thanks, Brett. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. This was another solid quarter for PCM continuing to execute on our plan to drive higher gross profits and improve our revenue mix towards sales of advanced solutions and services. We grew our gross profit to an all-time high to an all-time record of $85.4 million was about 3% over our particularly strong second quarter of 2016 and a sequential 9% over the first quarter of 2017. We did this while improving – we did this while attaining all-time record gross margin of 15.2% far exceeding our guidance of 14% to 14.5%, improving significantly over 14.3% last year and further increasing from the 14.9% we posted in the first quarter of 2017.

While our GAAP sales in the quarter were impacted by nearly $28 million in sales under contracts that we have disclosed are now held by a non-controlled entity, or NCE, in which we own a 49% interest and are no longer consolidated in our results and by $26 million increase in the types of sales that are reported on a net basis in our public sector segment and therefore not shown in our revenue growth, we feel we are continuing to make significant progress and growing sales in the right areas of our business, which is further driving increased profitability. Our adjusted EPS of $0.47 grew 80% sequentially over the first quarter of 2017 and was in line with our guidance.

Last quarter, we announced our launch of operations into the United Kingdom for the first time. PCM UK had its grand opening in May and already employs 82 new and aggressive coworkers as of today. During the second quarter, PCM UK delivered revenues of $362,000 nearly entirely in the month of June, with gross profit of $53,000. While we have a long way to go, I am encouraged by the pipeline and activities being generated by our new UK team, including his extensive list of advanced vendor certifications, enabling us to sell nearly the full suite of advanced technology solutions and services offered in our North American businesses. We continue to believe that our UK operations will be profitable and accretive in 2018.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we made our debut on the Fortune 1000 list, the magazine’s listing of the 1000 largest companies in the U.S. The growth we have achieved by providing innovative technology solutions to our customers has resulted in a multibillion dollar business with operations around the globe and we are very proud of this achievement.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to our President, Jay Miley for some more specific details on the quarter. Jay?

Jay Miley

Thank you, Frank. I am pleased with the progress we are making as we continue to transform our company. The investments we are making in our advanced solutions and practice groups are paying dividends as illustrated by our 20% increase in service revenues and our increase in gross margin to a record 15.2% of net sales. These investments not only enable us to participate in more complex higher margin solution areas, they make us more relevant to our customers and vendor partners. While we will continue to invest in the future in areas of strategic importance like cloud migration, security and managed services, we will remain extremely focused on optimizing our core businesses and cost structure and expect productivity improvements in the second half of the year.

Our average quarterly North American sales headcount grew from the prior year by 182 account executives or 17% from 1,043 to 1,225 during the second quarter of 2017. Sequentially, average headcount in North America grew by 38 account executives or 3% over the first quarter of 2017. From a category perspective, software continued to lead our mix and represented 31% of gross billed revenues and grew 2%. Notebooks and tablets remained at 18% of gross billed revenues and grew 5%. Delivered services as we have discussed grew 20% and represented 7% of revenues. Servers representing 3% of gross billed revenues grew 24%.

We saw year-over-year decline in a few categories, including a 6% decline in networking, which was caused by the non-recurrence of a large single customer project. Otherwise, this category would have seen nice growth as 6%. We also saw a 9% decline in manufacturer service and warranties and a 19% decline in desktop category, with each of those categories representing 6% of our gross billed revenues. I want to end by thanking our employees around the world for all of the hard work they do for us day-in and day-out. I am especially proud of our HP Enterprise extended team and the work they have done that resulted in PCM being named Hewlett-Packard Enterprise North American SMB Partner of the Year.

I will now turn the call over to Brandon LaVerne, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our second quarter results in detail. Brandon?

Brandon LaVerne

Thanks, Jay. Detailed information about non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures are provided in current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today and also available on our website. As I reviewed the results for the quarter, all comparisons will be relative to the second quarter of 2016 unless otherwise noted.

In addition, our financial results for 2017 no longer consolidate the financial results of sales made under some customer contracts repurchase in the En Pointe acquisition, which are now held by a partner, which qualifies for certification as a minority and women owned business in accordance with customer supplier diversity policies. We hold a 49% passive equity interest in this partner and we have accounted for our investment in this partner using the equity method of accounting beginning in the first quarter of 2017. Throughout these remarks, I will refer to this entity as a non-controlled entity or NCE.

Our consolidated net sales were $560.1 million in Q2 2017 compared to $581 million in Q2 of 2016, a decrease of $20.9 million or 4%. This decrease was primarily driven by $27.6 million of sales made under contracts now held by the NCE and therefore no longer consolidated in 2017 and a shift in sales mix in our public sector segment towards products reported on a net basis, which impacted our net sales by approximately $26 million. Sales and services grew 20% to $40.8 million and accelerated from this 14% growth pace in Q1. Services now represent approximately 7% of consolidated net sales. The NCE has performed at a level higher than we originally anticipated and we continue to expect significant year-over-year comparison impacts on our GAAP financial results throughout the remainder of 2017.

Breaking sales down by segment, our commercial segment sales declined $5.5 million or 1% to $439.5 million and represented 78% of our consolidated net sales, a slight increase from 77% in the year ago quarter. This decrease was mostly driven by the $27.6 million impact of the NCE. Including the sales made by the NCE, commercial net sales would have grown by 5% to 467 points. Sales of services in the commercial segment increased 7% to $27.6 million.

Sales in the public sector segment declined to 22% to $76.8 million in the second quarter of 2017 primarily due to a shift in sales mix towards product reported on a net basis. Public sector sales represented 14% of our consolidated net sales. Sales of services in the public sector segment increased $3.6 million or 158%. Canada net sales increased 18% to $43.6 million for the second quarter of 2017 representing 8% of consolidated net sales and reflect increases in all of our Canadian business units. Sales of services in the Canadian segment increased to 23% to $7.4 million. Our top partners by billed revenues in the second quarter of 2017 were Microsoft, Dell, HP Inc., Cisco, Apple, Lenovo and HP Enterprise. Collectively, these top 7 partners represented approximately 62% of gross billed revenues.

Consolidated gross profit was a record $85.4 million and a 3% increase over last year due to an increase in net sales of services and incremental funding received from vendors included as an offset to cost of goods sold. Consolidated gross profit margin was a record 15.2% in the second quarter of 2017, up from 14.3% in the same period last year and was our sixth consecutive quarter above14%. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to an increase in higher margin sales in each of our segments, including the impact of the increased mix of sales report on a net basis. Increased sales of services and advance solutions and increased vendor consideration as a percentage of our net sales. Our consolidated gross profit margin also benefited from the non-consolidation in 2017 of contracts now held by the NCE as discussed earlier which have historically had lower gross margins.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $79.7 million or 14.2% of net sales in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $69.6 million or 12% of net sales in the year ago quarter. The increase in consolidated SG&A expenses was primarily due to a $4.1 million increase in personnel costs which were mainly related to investments we made in our advanced technology solutions practices in areas of new strategic focus and field and inside account executives from the U.S. and Canada. And further increase due to $1.5 million of personnel and other startup costs associated with our new UK segment, $1.3 million class action settlement received in the prior year quarter, $1.2 million increase in M&A and related litigation costs and $600,000 increase in outside service costs.

We are currently involved in several disputes related to our 2015 acquisition of En Pointe and our services contract with Ovex, which is our third-party service provider in Pakistan. The cases include a California state court action filed by us in February 2017 related to an employee who left to work for a competitor and amended by us on June 17 to include new claims against certain individuals and entities we believe to have been colluding the raid Ovex employees and misappropriate or confidential information and trade secrets. The disputes relating to the service contract with Ovex include an arbitration action filed by us to seek resolution of disputes under the contract and actions filed by Ovex in a Pakistani court to seek damages and injunctive relief with respect to the contract and a federal anti-suit injunction filed by us to compel arbitration of the contract in California and obtain an order preventing Ovex from pursuing damages claims under the contract in Pakistan. While we believe the claims against us lack merit and we intend to pursue and/or defend these actions vigorously we cannot determine with any certainty of the costs or outcome of such pending or future matters. We feel good about where we are at in the transition. An arbitrator has ruled in our favor that the Ovex contract terminates at the latest on August 18. We are prepared to move the services from the Ovex contractors to primarily our captive BPO operations in Manila, Philippines. As with any transition as we have said there can be some disruption, but we expect to achieve cost savings post-termination of the Ovex contract.

We generated operating profit during the quarter of $5.6 million compared to $13.4 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 58%. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.19 compared to $0.61 in the year ago quarter. With respect to our annual effective tax rate to be approximately 36%, however due to the potential changes in mix in domestic and international business and different tax rates combined with the adoption of ASU 2016-09 in the first quarter of 2017 and other factors, we expect that our effective tax rate going forward to be more volatile. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2017 was $13.9 million compared to $17.4 million in the year ago quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.47 for the quarter – for the second quarter 2017 compared to $0.68 in the second quarter of 2016.

On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents totaled $7.3 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $7.2 million at December 31, 2016. Accounts receivable net of allowances at June 30, 2017 were $453.6 million, an increase of $94.7 million over the end of last year. Inventories at June 30, 2017 were $77.4 million, a decrease of $3.4 million from last year and accounts payable at June 30, 2017 was $367 million, an increase of $90.5 million from the end of last year. Outstanding borrowings under our line of credit decreased by $100,000 to $107.3 million at June 30, 2017 compared to year end. Total notes payable increased by $1.1 million to $35.7 million at June 30, 2017.

Looking at cash flow, cash provided by operations for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $6.3 million compared to $99.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016 and reflects $19.8 million of cash provided by operations during the second quarter of 2017. Cash flow used in investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2017 totaled $9.1 million compared to $3.0 million from the six months ended June 30, 2016. Cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $2.6 million compared to cash used in financing activities from the six months ended June 30, 2016 of $98.5 million. Notably the earn-out payments made to the sellers of En Pointe in the first half of 2017 were $6.5 million, up 11% from the first half of 2016.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to Frank for some closing remarks. Frank?

Frank Khulusi

Thanks, Brandon. Looking ahead for the third quarter, we expect adjusted EPS which excludes the UK investment in the range of $0.56 to $0.62 per share and a full year outlook of $2 to $2.13. This assumes revenue growth in each of the remaining quarters of 2017 in the low to mid single-digits with increasing sequential sales growth in each quarter. This sales growth continues to exclude sales of the NCE as previously described. While we are driving for sales growth, our primary focus is on increasing our gross profit dollars. In this regard we are further raising our gross margin guidance from a range of 14% to 14.5% to a new range of 14.25% to 14.75% for each of the remaining quarters in 2017. We also expect reductions in SG&A associated with our separation from Ovex, our current outsource service provider in Pakistan as well as other cost optimization initiatives.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Tania you may now open the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from William Gibson from ROTH Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

William Gibson

Yes. I missed the number on the litigation spending in the quarter, what was that?

Brandon LaVerne

The litigation spend during the quarter that increased by – about $1.2 million.

William Gibson

So $1.2 million more than what it was a year earlier?

Brandon LaVerne

Yes. It was $1.4 million during the quarter. This was M&A and related litigation costs.

William Gibson

Okay.

Brandon LaVerne

It was $1.4 million versus $200,000 [ph] last year.

William Gibson

And you mentioned in and went into a little detail on the lawsuits with Ovex, is that affecting your business?

Frank Khulusi

So the effect on the business is really from a management perspective. Management attention has been diverted a little back to deal with this. But we have been able to mitigate any operational issues today and we expect to continue to mitigate any operational issues going forward. At this point we are very pleased where we are positioned what we have accomplished so far and we continue to expect significant cost savings once this is all set and done.

William Gibson

Good. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Kara Anderson from B. Riley & Company. Your line is now open.

Frank Khulusi

Hi Kara.

Kara Anderson

Hi, good afternoon. Hi.

Frank Khulusi

Good afternoon.

Kara Anderson

Anything specific to call out for the decline in desktop in the quarter?

Frank Khulusi

Yes. Look Kara, I would tell you that clients are moving more rapidly towards mobility solutions. Note, our notebooks and tablets category grew at quite healthy rate, but nothing specific to mention.

Kara Anderson

Okay, great. And then last quarter you talked about making certain investments, are you pulling back on those investments or are the anticipated reductions in SG&A coming elsewhere in addition to the owe back changes?

Frank Khulusi

Call it belt tightening in the areas that are of legacy and less value and further investment in the areas where we feel the market is going where we see more ROI for the long-term of the company.

Brandon LaVerne

Yes. And Kara I would add to that like in areas where we had low productivity we will take action and in areas that aren’t meeting our internal expectations we are taking a close look at them as well as Frank mentioned with respect to belt-tightening.

Kara Anderson

Okay. And then is there any color on the increase in accounts receivable that you guys could provide?

Frank Khulusi

I would say that if compared over a year in Q2 always is a very large hockey stick, it’s software you are in and for one of our major partners, its their year end. And so it’s not seasonable and there is nothing in our DSOs on an internal metric basis that would tell there is anything different in the health of the receivables.

Kara Anderson

Okay. And then the last thing would be and I didn’t actually check that but given where the stock is trading has there been any discussions around buying back stock?

Frank Khulusi

We have an ongoing stock buyback program that is authorized by the Board and subject to other requirements. And we constantly evaluate where we are relative to that as well as what opportunities we have. It’s just an opportunity cost. One other things we do measure is how active we are from an acquisition perspective and where our cash would be best used. So that’s what happens every quarter as a matter of course and we have nothing new to report in that regard.

Kara Anderson

Okay, thank you.

Frank Khulusi

In the last quarter we did not make any purchases of stock, is that true Brandon. Thanks Kara.

[Operator Instructions] And this does conclude our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Frank Khulusi for any further remarks.

Frank Khulusi

Thank you all for joining us this afternoon. I would like to also echo what Jay mentioned earlier during his prepared remarks and thank all of the co-workers of PCM for continuing to work very hard and on behalf of our customers and shareholders and we look forward to updating you again on our progress in the coming quarters, until then goodbye.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

