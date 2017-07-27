Intel: Pre-Earnings Analysis And DCF Revision

The model predicts a price per share of $34.75, so you could say that Intel is trading at its expected price.

The only worrying thing is that analysts suggest that FY17 will only see revenue upsides of 1.20% and then for FY18 a slightly better 2.50%.

Pre- Earnings Expectations for Q2 FY17

Last quarter brought many new things for Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), including the acquisition of Mobileye N.V. (Mobileye) for the strong price of $63.54 per share in cash; a premium of 60 times earnings and approximately 4 times the price Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is paying to acquire Netherlands’ NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI). Although in my opinion, this is far too much to pay for Mobileye, you can only applaud the company’s efforts to make sure that unlike smartphones, driverless cars aren’t something that will go without an Intel chip inside. Net revenues were up almost 8% year-on-year; furthermore, its data centre group growth has continued to slow, highlighted again this quarter, leading to alterations in my DCF explained below. The report has been out long enough, so most will be clued up on Intel’s earnings and there is little analysis left that hasn’t already been said (The transcript can be found: here.)

Perhaps the only worrying thing is that analysts from numerous sources suggest that this year we will only see revenue upsides of 1.20% and then for FY18 a slightly better 2.50% - in comparison to the 7.42% seen in FY16. This clearly isn’t the gospel truth; however, with almost 40 analysts pointing the finger for slower growth, possibly Intel’s stock price will not hit that sweet $40 mark. If this is the case then I would certainly expect the share price to decrease to a pps $30 if not lower; at this point if you remain bullish on Intel, this is a great opportunity to buy at a discounted price. Roman Luzgin wrote an article claiming Intel to be a strong buy despite factoring in these rather low revenue growths, so all is not lost in this scenario.

The release of Q2 earnings should be undramatic for Intel with the company meeting all expectations mentioned in the transcript. In addition to this, I think that the prediction for an 11% upside year over year (excluding its security group) is somewhat pessimistic and one should expect it closer to 13% given its successful quarter with little hiccups. In terms of share price, I would estimate that the share price will remain fairly flat in growth and potentially hit that $35 mark.

DCF Revision

In my previous article highlighting the opportunity for Intel to tap into the driverless car sector, through the acquisition of Mobileye, I originally estimated the fair price for the stock to be approximately $35 per share. Prior to the earnings announcement, I have updated my DCF model and the assumptions within the model are as follows:

The average annual revenue growth rate will stay very close to that of last year. Taking a 7.46% increase year on year is rather optimistic on Intel’s performance, but as mentioned above, the acquisition of Mobileye is a huge deal and it will certainly open many new doors for organic revenue growth. Prior-year performance seems to linger around the 7% region, but this is not without anomalies as seen in 2015 with a -0.92% growth primarily due to data centre business slowing; I hope that its cloud computing solutions will help to counteract this slow paired with autonomous driving revenues that will soon hit the income statement.

R&D spending has increased over the past 5 years and I see no reason for this to decline anytime soon, a steady 21.03% is projected right out until FY21. This may seem rather ambitious to expect the large spending to continue, if I am honest; I think this could increase up to 25% annually with the current sectoral growth. Looking at its R&D spending in 2010, as a percentage of sales, 16.40% compared to 21.42% provides strong evidence as to why my projection is on the lean side.

The WACC is computed at 8.57%: the cost of equity capital (9.70%) is calculated using CAPM, with a 0.9944 beta, a risk-free rate of 2.24% (US 10-year treasury bond yield), and the equity risk premium set at 7.5%. From here we approximate the cost of debt to be 7% given its equity intensive structure.

As a result, the model predicts a price per share of $34.75, hence one could say that Intel is trading at its expected price. However, I wasn’t happy assuming that revenue growth rate would mimic that of FY16 given Intel’s cloud computing segment, and not forgetting:

The study, prepared by Strategy Analytics, predicts autonomous vehicles will create a massive economic opportunity that will scale from $800 billion in 2035 (the base year of the study) to $7 trillion by 2050. An estimated 585,000 lives could be saved due to autonomous vehicles between 2035 and 2045, the study predicts.

(Source - The Verge)

(Source – Author's DCF Model, Data from SEC Filings and Yahoo Finance)

To ‘price in’ this growth, I performed a sensitivity analysis of the value per share should the annual-growth rate and WACC be adjusted, the result is a price per share ranging from $41.54 to $29.86. Given that I am rather bullish on Intel’s growth and future success, I would personally hedge my bets towards a price of $41 in the next 12 months. Since writing my original article, the share price has continued to grow at a sensible rate, however, a poor end of year earnings report could easily ruin this and drop the share price by a few percent. So hence, my new fair price for Intel represents a potential upside of 9.2% with the price staying within the range $32.12 to $37.85.

Current Price – $34.66

Q2 Release Date – 27th July 2017 5 p.m. GMT

