4 Companies Which Stand To Benefit From 3D Sensing

There is considerable speculation that the upcoming iPhones will contain augmented reality ("AR") capabilities, which would necessitate an inclusion of 3D sensing technology. This could be used for such applications as facial recognition (for unlocking the device), creating game avatars, real-world navigation, etc.

There are two 3D sensing technologies available: time-of-flight and structured light.

Here is 9to5Mac explaining the difference:

The simplest way to sense 3D space is to use what the note calls Time of Flight (TOF). An emitter transmits a signal (for example, in infrared) and times how long it takes to bounce off an object in front of the iPhone and return to a sensor. From a series of timed returns, the iPhone can build up a 3D image of what is in front of it. But there’s a second method which uses a more sophisticated approach. Known as Structured Light, a known pattern such as a grid is projected onto whatever is in front of the iPhone. This grid will be distorted by the 3D shape of the object it hits, and the iPhone can then analyze this deformation to calculate the shape of the object.

There is further speculation on exactly which technology will be included in the iPhones and from what supplier. Let us provide a little overview. The above cited 9to5Mac article mentions Barclays, which argue that the upcoming iPhones will actually contain a combination of the two technologies.

Here is another 9to5Mac article, which we have to quote at some length, as it contains pretty important info:

KGI says the 3D sensing front camera for iPhone 8 would be much more advanced using a dedicated Infrared transmitter and receiver. The Infrared transmitter will apparently use vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser technology from Lumentum (as previously rumored), the front camera will be produced by Sony and the IR receiver will be manufactured by Foxconn/Sharp. The 3D system works by sending invisible IR light signals outwards from the phone and then detecting the signals that bounce back off of objects using the 1.4 megapixel IR receiver.



Looking beyond 2017, KGI says next-generation iPhones will likely add 3D sensing rear cameras as well, potentially removing the need for large dual camera iris systems. The analyst says Apple is years ahead of Android platform in terms of 3D algorithms which will make the advanced 3D camera sensor a unique iPhone feature for a couple of years.

So for now it's only Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) which is supposedly embarking on 3D sensing (at least in mobile phones).

And then there is this, from Macrumors:

LoupVentures further suggested that the significantly updated iPhone 8 will have a front-facing, low-end VCSEL laser and a rear-facing, high-end VCSEL laser, meaning that AR applications could take advantage of either camera. A long-running rumor for the iPhone 8 has been a dual-lens rear camera that could provide increased separation between the two lenses and allow for a greater difference in perspective, helping fuel better AR experiences. A front-facing dual-lens camera has been suggested as a possibility in the new iPhone as well.

And from Barron's:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has soared 56% this year on expectations that it will supply 3D sensing components to Apple for its upcoming iPhone 8. But the component maker's stock has another 22% upside, according to Morgan Stanley. 3D sensors - initially adopted by Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Kinect, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) RealSense, and Lenovo's (OTCPK:LNVGY, 992.Hong Kong) Tango-enabled Phab2 Pro - help create a sense of depth, much like the human eye... There are already 3D sensing technologies based on PC/tablet that can run: (1) face recognition, (2) gesture sensing, (3) 3D modeling, and (4) photo shooting enhancement. Among those functions. Among the others, we think 3D modeling has the greatest potential, because it can be developed to new AR/VR applications (gaming, virtual social networks, etc.). Today, Intel's RealSense 3D camera has enabled 3D sensing in PC/tablet platforms. Himax's wafer level optics (WLO) technology can further reduce the size and fit the 3D sensing in smartphones.

What to make of this? Some observations:

First, opinions seem to differ on the disadvantages of the Android platform. While one analyst argues it is years behind, others point out that some Android phones already have incorporated 3D sensing (like the Tango Phab2 Pro from Lenovo), which seems to refute this. From The Verge:

The third and most important thing to consider is this is the only device you can buy right now that supports Google Tango. Tango is Google-made software that, combined with specific hardware, offers advanced 3D sensing.

It could be that Google's Tango is inferior to Apple's solution, which is based on its acquisition of the Israeli technology company PrimeSense. Again from The Verge:

Tango still isn't fully realized. It's glitchy: apps sometimes freeze up or crash, and a few of its most promising apps are also the least intuitive. And there still aren't that many apps to use with it. But when it works, it's fun. It's at least one step beyond a gimmick, and it’s easy to see how it could enhance the whole mobile experience if it comes to more phones.

But at least it's there and bugs can be ironed out, whereas we have yet to see Apple's 3D sensing in an existing phone. Indeed, the management of Himax argued during the Q1CC that the company experienced demand from multiple vendors in the mobile phone:

We are now seeing strong demand for 3D scanning products from multiple top name customers who are either collaborating with us or engaging us for advanced-stage discussion. Thanks to our absolute technology leadership. Our SLiM product line is a state-of-the-art total solution for 3D sensing and scanning based on structured light technology. We offer fully integrated structure light modules with vast majority of the key technologies inside also provided by ourselves. These technologies includes advanced optics utilizing our WLO technology, laser driver IC, high precision active alignment for the assembly of laser projector, high performance near-infrared CMOS image sensor and last but not least, an algorithm chip for 3D depth map generation. (our emphasis)

Second, the fact that it's not only Apple actually complicates things a bit. Why? Well, if you go through the latest CCs from Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), you will encounter not only similar enthusiasm, but more importantly, these companies are ramping up production. While neither of these companies has disclosed for which customer they are ramping up, both cite interest from multiple parties but significant orders from just one. The market has taken that to be Apple.

When the management of Himax was asked how much confidence (and capex ramp) in 3D sensing will actually lead to a customer win, the answer was "very high." This suggests that Himax has not yet got orders from Apple or any other company. From the company's Q1CC:

I think our talking with few selected customers is to launch a end-product for the next year. We saw customers requesting our individual technologies. Some of them may see a fuller launch even earlier.

If you recall, at the beginning of the article we introduced two different technologies, ToF and Structured Light. Himax provides the latter, which is supposedly more advanced. The company has rightly pointed out that these technologies have already existed for some time, but they had industrial applications and are only now moving to the smartphone.

Himax is also arguing that structured light solutions are superior in terms of resolution, size, and power consumption, and company management has this to say:

I think the industry is quickly catching a consensus that structured light is going to win - it's going to be the eventual winner. From the overall perspective of performance causing power consumption and size.

If the rumor about the Lumentum and Finisar wins in the upcoming iPhones is factual, it remains very much to be seen, unless there is indeed a dual solution like Barclays suggested. There are other sources pointing to this too. Here is Digitimes:

Lumentum will provide 3D sensing modules for Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone model that will come with an OLED display, said the sources. The OLED iPhone will adopt VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser)-based DOE (diffractive optical elements) in its front camera system, which will have both 3D sensing and 3D modeling capabilities.



Himax is already involved in Lumentum's supply chain, which also includes STMicroelectronics, the sources indicated.



Himax' glass component design to fit into Lumentum's 3D-sensing module for the OLED iPhone will be processed with chip-on-glass (COG) technology, the sources noted. Himax' backend partner ChipMOS Technologies will provide COG services and is expected to see revenues ramp up starting May, the sources said.

During its Q1CC, Himax seem to have confirmed this partnership with Lumentum:

Right now, we are having partnership with in this 3D sensing area the biggest player in the world and also we don’t rule out the partnership with other people.

But it's still somewhat odd that both Finisar and Lumentum are already gearing up with confirmed orders from "one big client," while Himax has yet to confirm a big order from a client.

In any case, whoever wins the Apple account, the future for 3D sensing (or scanning, as Himax has it) seems particularly bright. Here is another bit from the Himax Q1CC:

Apart from smartphone and tablets, we expect the adoption of 3D scanning to widely spread over to various applications such as industrial, IoT, AI, medical, automotive, military, surveillance and drone.

Best positioned?

The last quote strongly suggests we're at the beginning of an explosion in 3D sensing, and we think all three of the above-mentioned companies could benefit greatly. Here are some relative strengths and weaknesses:

Lumentum seems assured of an Apple win, and that will boost its credentials in the space. It can also get a boost from a recovery in the Chinese network infrastructure market, but we have to say that the shares have already discounted quite a bit (see graph above).

Finisar is also likely to have Apple orders under its belt, but unlike Lumentum, the shares are still pretty far away from their 52-week highs, and they are a lot cheaper compared to those of Lumentum.

Just like Lumentum, the company will also benefit from a Chinese recovery. From 24/7 Wall St.:

The analysts note that Finisar has the highest exposure to datacom in their coverage, and the company likely will benefit from solid long-term data center demand trends.

Himax shares are notoriously volatile, which is somewhat curious, as its main business is display drivers. As you can see, the shares almost doubled in just over a month earlier this year.

Some of that volatility can be ascribed to the ever-changing perspectives of its LCOS business for AR, which has seemed always around the corner, first with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Glass and then with Microsoft's HoloLens.

We think AR is something for 2018, probably really 2019, but it is coming. So that could give another big boost to Himax shares, finally.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) provides optical filters for 3D sensing and is a complementary supplier, rather than in competition with the three companies mentioned above.

The shares already had a considerable run-up this year and are not cheap anymore. Here is analyst Zhang from Rosenblatt (via Barron's):

We are positive on VIAV as we believe the business is not heavily exposed to the volatility of the optical market and remains a 3D sensing market leader, which we believe has not been fully reflected in the stock price. Our industry research also suggests that: (1) many Chinese 3D sensing module suppliers have all chosen VIAV as their sole optical filter supplier, and (2) Apple has booked capacity of 150 million optical filter units from Viavi in 2018.

And here is James Kisner from Jefferies (also via Barron's):

Viavi, he notes, is the only supplier of the “filter” part required for smartphone 3-D sensing, and he thinks as Apple and others take it up, investors will "begin to view VIAV's growth prospects as significantly enhanced as a result."



3-D hasn’t yet brought the company any revenue, but he notes that it got a $38 million "pre-payment” in the company's first quarter, which is "a strong indication that at least one global Tier 1 mobile phone OEMs (likely Apple) is meaningfully investing in bringing this technology to market near-term."

During the Q3CC, management argues that it isn't yet receiving 3D sensing revenues, nor will it receive these in the fourth quarter (which is the company's June quarter), but in Q1 2018 (its September quarter) things will start shipping.

Conclusion

3D sensing is a new big growth market, not just in mobile phones but in a host of other applications and situations. The upcoming Apple iPhones are almost certain to be the first major consumer product incorporating 3D sensing, so it's fun to speculate which companies will likely benefit the most.

Lumentum, Finisar and Viavi seem almost guaranteed to benefit, while we're somewhat less sure about Himax despite its claims of having superior technology. While an Apple win is an important marker for the future, we think all of these companies stand to benefit considerably.

Our preference goes to Finisar simply because it's by far the cheapest of the four, whilst there seems to be little to warrant such a valuation gap. But Viavi might be an interesting choice as well, given that it doesn't seem to have much competition in these optical filters.

