Mindbody's (MB) CEO Richard Stollmeyer on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Later we'll conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time.

Nicole Gunderson

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Mindbody's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody's Chief Executive Officer; and Brett White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Mindbody's press release was released after the market closed today and was furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can access the press release and related investor materials, including non-GAAP reconciliations, on the Mindbody Investor Relations website.

Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available at investors.mindbodyonline.com. In addition, Mindbody posts supplemental materials to this website, and we encourage investors to check there.

Our remarks today will include forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our business and growth strategy, the network effects that cause our platform, the timing of the release of dynamically priced inventory, expectations relating to our partnerships with Google and other search engines, the expansion and development of the Mindbody Network, the composition and size of our subscriber base, operating expenses and projected financial results for Q3 2017 and full year 2017. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For more information, please refer to today's press release and the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks, Nicole, and welcome to everyone joining us on our second quarter earnings call.

We had another successful quarter with 31% year-over-year revenue growth, excellent margin performance and the highest ARPS in company history. We also had rapid consumer adoption across the Mindbody network.

All of this occurred during the continued rollout of our refined subscriber growth strategy. Mindbody's vision is leveraging technology and to improve the wellness of the world and we are achieving that vision by creating a transaction-enabled marketplace.

Our refined subscriber growth strategy supports that marketplace by focusing on specific payments integrated businesses in English eight countries. By focusing in this way, we are more rapidly growing both the quality and density of wellness services offered on our platform.

In addition to better positioning us for long-term growth and profitability, this refined growth strategy is immediately benefiting all three components of our transaction-enabled marketplace; our subscribers, consumers and network partners.

For Mindbody subscribers, our refined growth strategy is accelerating neighborhood network effects. This strategy enables us to better focus on the needs of boutique fitness, salon, spa and integrated health businesses in the English eight countries and improve their customer experience.

Meanwhile, by concentrating subscriber acquisition on the major metros, we are building connections and community amongst the businesses we serve. Local wellness businesses have substantial opportunities to collaborate, to attract more consumers to their shopping districts, refer business to each other and share best practices.

Our refined growth strategy aligns with that opportunity by promoting engagement with the Mindbody one user group community, Mindbody University events and Mindbody BOLD.

Neighborhood network effects create unique advantage for our customers and when they succeed, we succeed. This translate into more inbound leads for us as well as improved retention and support costs.

In addition to showing up in our improving gross margins, our customer success can also be seen in the growth of total sessions delivered and payments volume on our platform.

In Q2, a 6% year-over-year growth in subscribers produced a 23% increase in classes and appointments delivered and a 22% increase in payments volume. That is 147 million wellness sessions delivered and a $7.2 billion in integrated payment volume in Q2.

These numbers clearly indicate that our average customer today is much more successful than our average customer was just one year ago and it directly correlates to our improving margin profile.

From Mindbody consumers, the greater quality and density of available classes and appointments down on our platform is engaging more of them to discover, book and pay for wellness services. There are now more than 6.5 million registered users of our Mindbody app and the branded mobile apps, that's a 107% increase year-over-year and these consumers more than 32 million sessions on the Mindbody apps in Q2, a 63% increase year-over-year.

The strong growth of these apps is particularly important to us, as these app users will be the first to engage with dynamically priced inventory. We now expect the release of Lymber's groundbreaking yield management technology on the Mindbody app before the end of Q3 and on the branded mobile app in early 2018.

For Mindbody network partners, our rapidly growing transaction-enabled inventory is making integration with our platform increasingly compelling. Google continue to evolve their reserve capability in Q2 providing more purchase options, improving interfaces and servicing a prominent book button in their search and maps knowledge panels.

These efforts are beginning to ramp consumer adoption on Google Reserve and our partnership with Pingup has enabled similar search capabilities and booking capabilities on Bing, Yahoo and YP.com.

In the future, we expect to expand our Mindbody network internationally, incorporate additional partners and service appointment booking capabilities for salon, spas and integrated health centers.

In summary, we've made substantial progress towards our goal of a transaction-enabled marketplace of wellness services, serving more than 100 million people worldwide. An additional benefit of the success is our continued ability to attract top talent to our team including two highly capable veteran executives and a new Board Director.

We're pleased to welcome our new President Mike Mansbach, who joined us in June. Mike is overseeing our global growth teams, including sales, marketing, partnerships and customer experience. We are thrilled to incorporate his deep expertise in scaling global SaaS organizations.

We're also pleased to welcome Josh Todd as our new Chief Marketing Officer. Josh brings vast experience in global SMB marketing and he will be working with our leadership team to accelerate our refined growth strategy.

Lastly, we're excited to welcome Court Cunningham to our Board of Directors as the CEO of Yodle, Court grew that SMB marketing platform from a million in revenue to more than $200 million during his tenure. He brings valuable direct experience and unique perspective on scaling SMB software.

I would like to close by thanking our team, our customers and our shareholders for the roles you're playing in the realization of our vision. And with that, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Brett White.

Brett White

Thanks Rick. In the second quarter, total revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $44.1 million. Subscription and services revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $26 million and represented approximately 59% of total revenue, despite being meaningfully impacted by negative year-over-year growth from our largest API partner.

Software subscription revenue, which is by far the most significant component of this revenue line, saw it year-over-year growth rate increase the fourth consecutive quarter. Payments revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $17.6 million and represented approximately 40% of total revenue.

For the second quarter of 2017, 81% of revenue was from the U.S. and 19% was international. For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results, which excludes the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP results can be found on our website at investors.mindbodyonline.com.

In the second quarter, gross margin was 72.9%, a 390-basis point improvement from 69% in the second quarter of 2016 and a 30-basis point improvement from 72.6% in the first quarter of 2017. The sequential improvement in gross margin from the seasonally strong first quarter is in part due to the early positive effects of our refined subscriber growth strategy.

Sales and marketing expense, which includes driving high-value subscriber acquisition, deepening existing subscriber engagement, expanding payments platform adoption and bringing more consumers to our subscribers was $16.7 million or 38% of revenue compared to $13.3 million or 40% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

R&D expense was $7.8 million or 18% of revenue compared to $7.1 million or 21% of revenue in the second quarter of last year. G&A expense was $7.9 million or 18% of revenue compared to $6.4 million or 19% of revenues in the second quarter of 2016.

We continue to demonstrate progress on our path to profitability. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million or 4% of revenue, a $3.6 million improvement from a loss of $1.9 million or 6% of revenue in the second quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net loss was approximately $500,000 or 1% of revenue compared to a loss of $4.1 million or 12% of revenue in the second quarter of last year. Non-GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.01 per share compared to a loss of $0.10 per share in the second quarter of 2016.

Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter was approximately 43.1 million. In the second quarter, we were free cash flow positive for the first time, an important company milestone. We generated positive cash flow from operations of $3.1 million and used $2.5 million for capital expenditures.

In the quarter, we successfully completed a follow-on offering of approximately 5.1 million shares raising $134 million net of expenses. Our end of quarter cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $224 million and we have no debt.

Turning to our second quarter key metrics; subscribers grew 7%, sorry 6% year-over-year to 59,345 at the end of Q2. High-value subscribers grew 13% year-over-year and Sole subscribers declined 34% year-over-year.

As expected, we continue to the elevated churn in the Soles and the group of high-value subscriber who lack active payments integrations. While churn of high-value subscribers with active payment integrations remained low and consistent with prior periods.

The subscribers who left our platform in Q2, exhibited less than half yards of the customers that we retained. Therefore, this elevated churn is improving the overall margin profile of our subscriber base. Looking forward, we expect the cohort of subscribers, which includes Solos and those who lack active payments integration to continue decreasing through 2017, while we ramp the growth rate of active payments integrated high-value subscribers.

Therefore, the net change in our subscriber account is likely to fluctuate again in Q3 before regaining strong positive momentum in Q4. The shift in our subscriber mix continues to positively impact ARPS, which was approximately $244 in Q2, representing 21% growth year-over-year.

In addition, payments volume increased 22% year-over-year to over $1.9 billion in Q2. Our dollar-based net expansion rate was 108% compared to 111% last year.

Turning to guidance, for the third quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $45.1 million to $46.1 million or 28% to 31% growth for the third quarter -- compared to the third quarter of last year.

We expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $1.2 million to $2.2 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of approximately 46.5 million shares. As a reminder, this year we'll be holding both our Annual Consumer Conference in Q3 instead of Q4 than previous years, which will result in a significant increase in sales and marketing expense from Q2 to Q3.

For the full year of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $179.5 million to $182 million, reflecting full-year growth of approximately 29% to 31%. We expect non-GAAP net loss to be in the range of $2.7 million to $4.7 million and weighted average shares outstanding for the full year of approximately 44.3 million shares.

In summary, we're very pleased with our financial performance and the early results of our refined subscriber growth strategy. We believe this positions us well for sustained growth and expanding profitability while enabling us to expand our leadership position across our most valuable target markets.

With that, I'll open the call to question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of line of Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Michael Nemeroff

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to drill down a little bit into the high valued sub churn. I know you mentioned it a little bit last quarter that those with -- without integrated payments churned a little bit higher.

But did you see an uptick in that churn rate and if so, what was the cause of that in Q2?

Richard Stollmeyer

Hi Michael. So, no, there is no uptick. It's been consistent. We're talking about the businesses who either are not in our core verticals are not doing well or are located in some far-flung location. So, it's been consistent and as Brett indicated, the timing of it is hard to predict.

So, can fluctuate a bit from month-to-month, but what we see happening is the total number of those high value subscribers who lag payments integration is going down and that's how we can confidently predict that total subscriber growth will actually become strongly positive again in Q4.

Michael Nemeroff

Okay. And then one for Brett, so you mentioned that it could fluctuate -- that dynamic can fluctuate. Would you suggest that we build in another sequential decline in the total sub count or the subscriber count in Q3 as well?

Brett White

It's hard to call. It's highly possible, but it frankly could go either way because these are -- well we talk about this that the lower ARPS subscribers and it's hard to call from month-to-month, but yes, I would not be surprised if it was negative, but I wouldn't be surprised if was positive even.

Michael Nemeroff

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks Michael.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Sterling Auty

Yeah thanks. Hi guys. So real good performance on the average revenue per subscriber and wondering how much of that growth is just the mix issue with the fall off in solos and skewing of a higher value versus how much of that is just pure organic growth that you're seeing in your subscriber base?

Richard Stollmeyer

Sterling, we actually, we look at our subscribers and decile, 10% decile from the top 10% down to the bottom 10% and we're just looking at this, this morning. Actually, every decile performed well. So, it's really a combination of the two.

You have the solos and you have the nonpayment integrated lower and the high value subscribers who really aren't high-value coming off the platform that helps but we also have the subscribers that we have are adopting our higher price points, adopting our payments and ramping payments volume better than ever before.

And then finally we have the Mindbody network, which is a transaction-based revenue from promoting introductory offers on the Mindbody app starting -- that's really become a material part of our revenue picture and continue to grow.

Sterling Auty

And is there a way to characterize what the bigger drivers of that improvements are or how much of it is coming from increased payments? How much of it is coming from the higher -- adopting higher price points or the other assets?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, I think what appears that same-store sales this year, if we look at the subscribers we had at the end of Q2 a year ago and that same quarter subscribers are the ones that remain on our platform a year later, same-store sales are up 5.2% and so that's one metric that can show you just the improving performance of the business.

You can model of course the unit performance of payments integration, payments being nearly 40% of our revenue and that can show you the piece of it as well. Brett what are you comment about that?

Brett White

Yeah exactly right. So, if you reverse engineering into the ARPS number, you can see that it went up on both subscription and services and on payments and so payments is driven in large part by the folks with the active payment integration and the same-store sales, which is doing really well and a little bit by Bps this quarter.

And then also I basically told you that our API, the revenue from our API partner was meaningfully negative this quarter, which indicates that the ARPS of the subscription ARPS was probably meaningfully positive this quarter. And that we're onboarding subscribers at a much higher MSR than we did a year ago and that definitely helps.

Richard Stollmeyer

Yeah, I think that's important to note, consistent with the first quarter and the second quarter new subscribers came on at about 65% higher monthly subscription revenue to start than the cohorts a year prior. So, we're attracting better quality businesses and they're adopting the higher price points of our software.

Sterling Auty

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Darren Aftahi with Roth Capital Partners. Your line is now open.

Darren Aftahi

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my questions. On the Solo number, it looks like the churn decelerated in 2Q versus 1Q sequentially and I know you guys intimated that figure was going to get churn off at the end of the year.

I was just curious contextually what are you seeing in terms of solos churn versus perhaps migrate to starter or higher plans? And then as it pertains to Lymber can you just talk about the rollout of that product into your install base and how you plan to strategically do that, thanks?

Richard Stollmeyer

Hi Darren. I think that one of the things that's hard to predict is whether future cohorts or whether the Solo cohort in the future will -- the churn rates will stay high or they eventually start boiling down to those who are really quite dug in with the software.

And to some of those solos are running meaningful businesses there, the home-based practitioners who are actually making a living off of their practice and at some point, we would just ultimately migrate all of them to perhaps the starter version of our software.

So, for the time being, we see consistent churn on a percentage basis, but the absolute number is dropping and the high value subscribers as we mentioned before, they churn -- the ones without payments integrations don't churn quite as high on a percentage basis as the solos, but there's more of them so that they're having a greater impact on total numbers.

Darren Aftahi

And then on Lymber.

Richard Stollmeyer

Lymber integration is going great. Yeah, that team we have more than doubled the size of that team in San Diego. Doug Hector, our Senior Vice President of Consumer Product, now has the entire consumer strategy. He now owns the Mindbody app and they are in the process of designing the new version of that, that will come out as I indicated before the end of Q3 with dynamic pricing built-in.

Darren Aftahi

Thank you.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Pat Walravens with JMP Group. Your line is now open.

Pat Walravens

Good. Thank you. Hi guys.

Richard Stollmeyer

Hey Pat.

Pat Walravens

So, I am going to step back to some bigger questions I've been getting from investors, Rick, could you start by just talking a little bit of how big this addressable market is? So, start with for high-value fitness subs in those English eight, how many are there?

Richard Stollmeyer

So, the total addressable market that we documented before the IPO is over four million businesses and those by the way are brick-and-mortar. That analysis is by done by problem-solving did not include the independence.

Okay so now if you narrow down to where we're currently targeting, which is the English eight countries focusing on major metros, just in boutique, fitness, salon and spa and integrated health, we see more than 300,000 of those really high-quality brick-and-mortar businesses. Does that help?

Pat Walravens

Yeah and of the 300,000, how many of those would you guess are fitness?

Richard Stollmeyer

Roughly half of them are salon and spa, about 150,000 and the remainder about two thirds are fitness and the third is what we've documented in integrative health.

Pat Walravens

Okay. Perfect. And then along that line of thought, have you since the IPO has the way you think about your go-to-market in your timing for your approach of salon and spa versus fitness changed?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, we've been ramping up our focus on salon and spa, where we are of course the original entrants in boutique fitness industry really creating the market more than a decade ago and so we've got lots of momentum there and they continue to be the largest number of inbound businesses in absolute terms.

But on a percentage basis, salon for us is growing faster and in fact on net new subs coming in, meaning the number of new subs that come through and actually go through the onboarding process, salon and spa had the best two quarters in history in Q1 and Q2.

Pat Walravens

That's actually really good to hear. Okay. So last one on this, why was Mindbody and then also the other big vendors in salon and spa not included in Google's new category of appointments for beauty?

Richard Stollmeyer

Yeah, well here's what we felt. We of course are really closely involved with that team. It's the same team did the fitness studio integration and booking a woman's hair appointment is much more complex than booking a class.

And we feel that there is ways to go and being able to present a cut, a color and a set of varying timeframes, to do that in a search engine is going to -- it's ways to go. It's very early stage. We're excited about what they're doing, but we felt that in the near term, we would not participate.

We would focus our energy on the fitness studios and when the appointment booking capability is a little more involved and proving out, them we'll jump in, but rest assured, we are going to get our beauty and integrated health inventory on to the search engines.

Pat Walravens

All right. That's super helpful. Thanks Rick.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks Pat.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brent Thill with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Brent Thill

Good afternoon, if you could just dive a little bit into the net new sales activity, I think there's been a lot of questions around the subscriber de-sell, it's been happening and I think you've clearly highlighted the change with Solo.

But can you just talk a little bit about what you're seeing in the net new sales versus the existing business that continues to roll and if you could also tie in with Mike's arrival. You've had the release with he'll be overseeing sales.

Is there any changes in your plan to go-to-market in the back half of the year as he comes in and you think about re-assigning territories or overall go-to-market?

Richard Stollmeyer

Sure. So, Brent, the net new sales in terms of units of business, while we implemented the strategy has plateaued a bit and should be expected because first and foremost, we're not going after the easy solos anymore. So, we're not refilling that leaky bucket.

Secondly, we're really restricting the sales rep's ability to sell both geographically and vertically. In the past, they could un-board that dog walking service in Denmark and random ones, which would help push subscriber numbers a bit.

That wasn’t something that was intentional. We were kind of open minded about. Through the years we said, let's see how these little one-off verticals work. At the end of the day, as we've talked about, we decided the most importantly thing we can do is focus on subscribers that build the actionable inventory on the Mindbody network and Mindbody apps, that's the most important thing.

So, what did that do in the near term, it's causing a near-term plateauing of net new subs coming in as the sales team adjusted these new rules. We also have a compensation plan for sales reps that's purely revenue based.

So, we are materially incentivizing our sales reps to sell the upper price points. Why, well first of all, the immediate benefit is that they're coming on at a higher subscription revenue, higher gross margin, utilizing more of our software. So, there are opportunities for sales are greater.

But the other one is rather interesting and that is our data clearly indicates that business owner that comes in willing to pay the higher price for the software is probably going to have a more robust and successful business.

So, you're going to see a higher payments volume, a better payments volume ramp and you're going to see a better retention profile for these businesses.

In terms of revenues, it's interesting, we have solid gains both Q1 and Q2 in the revenue on boarded through new subscribers and we've really taught ourselves to look at it from a revenue perspective and look at it from an inventory added perspective and in that regard, we're very pleased.

Now we have a large and growing sales team around the world and candidly on the guys started the software company in my garage. So, to get guy like Mike Mansbach who understands scale of sales teams, understand close coordination of sales, marketing, partnerships, it's usually helpful.

So, Mike aligns to the strategy we talked about this refined subscriber growth strategy and he's bringing a number of best practices that we believe are going to materially improve sales efficiency and scalability of organization as we go from -- we're going to be approaching 2X where we were public, well we're going to 2X and 3X again in the years ahead. And so, to have a guy who knows what that looks like and help get us there faster is really exciting.

Brent Thill

Thanks Rick.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ian Strgar with UBS. Your line is now open.

Ian Strgar

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. Can you guys update us on the Mindbody network strategy and I know you guys can't talk about any pending partnerships or anything like that but to the extent that that's a large contributor to ARPS increases over the years, can you guys just comment on what you're looking for and how you're planning to build that out?

Richard Stollmeyer

Sure Ian. So Mindbody network means two things. It means promoting the businesses of our customers via our own apps, those are the Mindbody apps and of course the branded mobile apps and it means promoting your businesses through partner sites.

So, on the first category, the introductory offer program has been the only game in town. We launched that only one year ago in Q2 of '16 and nothing has seen fantastic growth coming from zero of course and it took us several quarters before it became material. Now it's really starting to contribute.

Dynamic pricing is going to fit into that category in a really exciting way because you're talking about the ability to book that class at a discount and that offer goes away if you don't jump on it right now. We think that's going to cause a lot more consumer adoption and engagement even than the introductory offer program has. So, we're feeling really good about that program.

On the other side, Mindbody Network, that only launched in Q1 and was really initially a pilot program at Google, only at the very end of Q2 with Google now surfacing the book button in the knowledge panel when you search for Yoga in Los Angeles or group exercise in New York or something like that, that has just now happened and it's now starting to generate revenues.

But again, you're starting from small numbers and we haven't baked in material revenue from these new initiatives into our guidance that we just gave, not yet, but we're feeling good about it.

Ian Strgar

Okay. Got it. And the over 100% increase that you guys saw in the registered app users, that seem to really take off this quarter. Was there anything behind that or did that really accelerate in your guy's eyes?

Richard Stollmeyer

It's really kicking on all cylinders by focusing on the right kinds of businesses, you think about and you're making the app more compelling. If I open table getting all the best restaurants or Airbnb getting really compelling opportunities in key cities.

Rather than kind of scattering the inventory you have across broad geographic areas and so the focusing of the inventory acquisition, which is really how we should all be thinking about subscriber acquisition is inventory acquisition.

By focusing that it is causing an inflection in consumer adoption and candidly not with a huge increase in consumer marketing. We have bumped up the share marketing a bit and we're going to down the road, but it's because we're creating a more compelling experience, which is the first rule of getting consumer adoption because you want to get that word-of-mouth, so that's going on.

The adoption of the brand-new mobile apps has been huge. Prior to 2017, we weren’t really pushing these apps. They were formally known as engage. They were in our ultimate price point, but ultimate with low single-digit adoption early on.

Now the ultimate bundle and Mindbody engage sales are just -- they're really record numbers both with new subscribers and our existing subscribers adopting these things why because these things accelerate consumer engagement.

A lot of businesses have thousands of consumers who were formally going to their studios or spas or salon and they want to get them back in the door. So, we look at the Mindbody app and the brand-new mobile app as the most important channels through which we're going to surface both acquisition marketing and engagement marketing tools for our customers and we think this is going to generate some really exciting opportunities for our customers and for us and we expect registered users to continue to grow strongly.

Ian Strgar

Okay. Got it. And if I could squeeze one more quick one in with all the -- with all the sales changes you guys have implemented since the start of the year, is productivity where -- has that settled and is it where you would like it to be or do you think the productivity per rep could increase throughout the year as the higher value strategy continues to cement?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well I think Brett will agree with me that we -- sales productivity has never been where we would like it to be. It is always opportunity to improve it, scaling of sales team is trivial and to be fair to these guys, we have pushed a lot of change on them in the last two quarters and that did dip productivity on a unit basis as indicated before in Q1 and Q2 although it boosted productivity on a revenue basis. We have the highest revenue per FTE we've ever had.

So, what we're excited about now is that if you think about the tuck-in model of forming, storming and norming, we're through that stormy period. The first couple of quarters of this big change, the refined growth strategy is now baked into our thinking, baked into our organization and I think the solid opportunity in the second half to add productivity to these salespeople.

So that's what we're seeing. We're being careful with our guidance around discover growth. We just want to recognize hey guys, we're going through this necessary change. The change is hugely beneficial to our business in the long term and moderately beneficial in the short-term and just understand the subscribers are going to be relatively flat the next quarter, but right now the numbers continue to support what we said 90 days ago and that is a return to strong subscriber growth in Q4.

Ian Strgar

Great. Thanks a lot guys.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks Ian.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brian Essex with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Brian Essex

Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the question. I was wondering if I could follow up a little bit more on some of the subscriber dynamics. Our price for pricing across the Board I think you had price increases for a couple of quarters now, particularly pro that's up I think over 30% year-on-year.

How we think about just from a modeling standpoint and enabling us to maybe refine our model a little bit in terms of the tailwind from a pricing lift. How far through your installed base are you currently with the pricing increases and how we think about the way that might roll on through the remainder of year?

Richard Stollmeyer

Yeah, hey Brian. So, we're over probably 70% through our subscriber base, the subscribers that will receive a price increase and the big buckets have already happened. So, then it's just pretty measured from here on out on a monthly basis.

Brian Essex

Okay. Got it. That's helpful and then any pull, you mentioned Engage and the apps, any pull from the offers yet and impact that that might have on the revenue base?

Richard Stollmeyer

You mean, are we getting revenues from the introductory offers, is that the question?

Brian Essex

Right. Yes, just want to look on the magnitude that might have on the model at this point.

Richard Stollmeyer

Brett can decide like what he is comfortable sharing, but I'll just say that it's triple digit growth year-on-year and it's meaningful. It's become a key part of our value prop and our customers are increasingly adopting it. Brett, do you want to add anything there?

Brett White

Yeah, I would say it's meaningful but probably not yet material, but the growth rate is really terrific.

Brian Essex

Got it. And then as you've kind of gotten rid of Solo right and you've adjusted the prices, maybe just wanted to -- what does the mix look like. Is that still largely a pro focused mix or has it been compelling enough what you've added to the platform to have more subscribers graduate up through the platform, the higher tiers like the Accelerate and Ultimate?

Richard Stollmeyer

We've had the best Accelerate and Ultimate adoption in the first two quarters in the history of the company. In fact, as you indicated, we raised prices roughly 30%. Now to be fair, the price raise is also part of bundling in branded web.

And when you look at it in that contact is really only have 5% or 7% price increase, but interestingly as indicated before, the new subscription revenue that's the average of new customers coming in is in the 60% at 65% increase from our prior norms.

So as that indicates, we're seeing increased adoption of the higher price points, to have raised the price of Ultimate and Accelerate and be selling more than ever before, I think reveals the fundamental truth and that is the price of our software is rather trivial to the kind of businesses that we're targeting now.

What they care about is if the software works? Does that software truly simplify their operations? Does it bring new customers in the door and engage the customers they have? Does it boost our revenues and does it enable them to focus on giving a great customer experience to their consumers, that's where the game is really at?

That's what we're focused on and by focusing ourselves on a smaller target within this giant TAM that we're going after, we're able to deliver a better result for those customers.

Brian Essex

That is super helpful. Thank you very much.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brent Bracelin with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Brent Bracelin

Thank you. I guess couple follow-ups for Rick and then one other one. First wanted to dive into the high-value subscriber growth trends there specifically with a look towards modeling next year, we saw the deceleration in the last couple of quarters.

I guess Rick specifically do you think mid-teens growth and high-value subscribers is kind of the new normal given the focus on revenue and a very focused targeted base one. And then two, of the 54,000 high-value subscribers you have today, how many are actually outside of those three core verticals you talked about, which would be helpful as we think about churn going forward?

Richard Stollmeyer

Sure. Hey Brent I'll and Brett can tie up for the second question about the verticals. So, with the first one, I think you nailed it. I think you now that I think that the appropriate bogie for us to think about this business now is mid-to-high teens of high-value subscriber growth.

In a year from now we're not going to be talking about high-value versus non-high value. It's just going to be subscribers again because that's going to be the vast majority of what we have at that point.

So, we think A, as long as we are adding new subscribers and most importantly new inventory to the platform of practitioners and available sessions per day, by the way we've added graphics to the Investor Deck to depict that to really show you like where the rubber meets the road in the business.

As long as we're doing that faster than anyone else in the world and we are, and as long as we have multiple levers upon which we can improve ours by delivering more value into the subscriber base, then we can produce the kind of growth numbers that you all have seen from us with expanding margins for years and years and years to come. So that's the core of the strategy.

Brett White

And to your question how many subscribers were not in the core verticals, so of our high-value subscribers, low 90% is going to 92%, 93% are in the three core verticals that we're targeting.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. So, there's still call it kind of 7%, 8% that maybe aren't necessarily within the core very helpful. And then my last question here which is always helpful as you look at the mix of new subscribers within those three core verticals, is it evenly spread? Is it still mostly fitness? Walk us through has there been any change in the mix of new -- net new ads within those three core verticals?

Richard Stollmeyer

I'll answer directionally and then Brett can get a little more granular. Salon and spa on a percentage basis is the fastest grower and the fitness remains in the lead. Brett, you want to…

Brett White

Sure, and I wanted to add a little bit of color to my last comment, when I said 92%, 93% of the high-value subscribers from the corporate, that's a unit count, a location count. The revenue concentration would be higher because obviously the folks in the core verticals generally generate higher revenues because their active payment is integrated and stuff like that.

So, it wouldn't be right to think about their 7% revenue churn available there because it's going to be a lower number on the revenue side that's not in the core verticals. So that's one. And then on the subscriber side, so it's generally -- Rick nailed it that the subscribers that we're -- that has the highest growth rate in sales is -- the vertical is salon and spa year-over-year and then the concentration is still pretty close.

It's two thirds fitness, it's mid-teens salon and spa, low double-digits is integrative health and the rest is other.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks Brent.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our next question comes from the line of George Kelly with Imperial Capital. Your line is now open.

George Kelly

Hi guys. Couple of questions. So, first one if you mentioned that the consumer team in the app refresh, a big focus of that is on acquisition and engagement marketing tools. So, I was just wondering if you could flush that out a little bit more, how big is that opportunity and how will you if that's all getting started in the third quarter, how will you measure that in the upcoming periods?

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, we think it really is a huge opportunity because less than half of the classes and appointments of our customers are sold every day and that's been consistent for more than a decade that we've been tracking it. So, there is a constant and consistent desire to bring in more demand across all the businesses we serve and all three of the major verticals.

So, we think it's quite a large opportunity and when you look at previous businesses that have introduced into this space and how fast some of them of them have grown, you can go all the way back to Groupon and there was a deep flaw in Groupon's model for our customers, but boy did they jump on it fast and with great enthusiasm.

What we're doing is going to be a lot better than Groupon for them because it's going to bring them the right kinds of customers and it's going to match price to demand. So, we think that's a large opportunity for the business, which is why we're so enthused about it, why we talk so much about it and why so much investment is going in that way.

And of course, when you make the software something that's actually bringing revenue in the door for the small business owner, you come in at a whole different category than somebody who is just providing software to help them organize their business. It's extremely important to our customers that we're doing things like that.

George Kelly

And have you decided on this a rate structure for how you're going to price that offering?

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes. We have and we're going to be publicizing that with those rates soon. I think as I've indicated before it will be greater than 10%.

George Kelly

Okay. Okay. And when you launch in the third quarter, towards the end of the third quarter, do you expect there to be a big marketing initiative or will this be a big -- I would think it would be a big launch for you.

Will there be kind of added consumer marketing around it?

Richard Stollmeyer

Yes. There is really two sides of it. You first have to have the supply of dynamic price inventories. So that means the business owners have to agree. Our system is going to recommend a price point to them. It's going to say, okay your regular drop in rate is $25 per class.

Based upon the market dynamics we see in your area, we recommend a minimum price of let's say $12 and a maximum price of let's say $30 and they can move -- they can adjust those numbers and see on a model what we predict the outcome to be for them.

So, they need to do -- they need to either agree to those numbers or treat those numbers and agree to them and once they click, I Agree, then they’ve agree to the fee structure and they’ve agreed for us to list our dynamic pricing according to the demand curve in that area.

So that needs to happen. That's the first and foremost and we have a team put together that is going to start really work -- going in earnest on that in the next four weeks, that's going to generate the supply and then it's launched on the app itself.

But the beautiful thing about the app if you've got just as the Mindbody app alone you've got $5 million registered users and they're going to immediately get this. They're going to download the app and so there is not a lot of consumer marketing right away, but we expect to ramp up the consumer marketing as we go into the back part of the year and that's all built into our guidance.

George Kelly

Okay. And then two last questions, what's the trailing 12 months bookings through your platform, the number of bookings?

Richard Stollmeyer

544 million sessions or if would like, you could just round that up to billion.

George Kelly

Okay. I'll do that sure and then on the point the new piece of hardware that I believe is in beta that the payments, the handheld device what's going on with that? When do you expect to fully come out with that?

Richard Stollmeyer

Yeah that point device which is bigger, that's the wireless contact with payment, it's integrated with Apple Pay and Google Wallet and is in final beta testing right now and we will be rolling that out commercially by the end of Q3 as well.

George Kelly

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Richard Stollmeyer

Thanks George.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have a follow-up from the line of Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Michael Nemeroff

Hey guys. Just wanted to ask what is the total number of high valued subs that are left that don't have integrated payments? I guess I'm just trying to ask what is the maximum number of high-valued sub churn that you think could happen over the next couple of quarters?

Richard Stollmeyer

So, remember that that group had its two major constituencies and it's really important the difference. There is constituency number one that are one-off businesses or businesses in territories that we can't provide integrated payments. Those are the ones that are really likely -- most likely to churn.

And there is constituency number two, which is just businesses that have on board with us recently that are only in the process of ramping up and of course we believe the vast majority of those will graduate the payment integrated.

We don't share the precise numbers but Brett, do you want to -- anything you want to add to that?

Brett White

No, I think that's fair.

Michael Nemeroff

Okay. Thanks very much.

Richard Stollmeyer

All right, thanks Michael.

Operator

Thank you. And this does conclude today's Q&A session. I would like to return the call back to management for any closing remarks.

Richard Stollmeyer

Well, thanks for spending the spending the time with us today and we really appreciate the energy these folks have put into understanding our business model, understanding this key transition that we had made to focusing on the right kinds of subscribers that contribute large amount of inventory to our platform because this is really about the end of the day is connecting many, many tens of thousands of businesses to millions and millions of consumers and helping to improve their lives. That's why we started Mindbody. We're doing it now better than ever before and we're extremely excited about the future. thanks everyone.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

