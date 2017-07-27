Qualcomm And Cisco Make First Investments In AgTech

I expect to see additional investments in AgTech by Qualcomm, Cisco and others due to its global, multi-trillion dollar market impact.

Prospera is the startup, and it is commercializing an "all-in-one" digital farm production optimization system.

Qualcomm Ventures has led its first investment in an AgTech startup, which also includes a first funding by Cisco.

Technology companies Qualcomm Ventures (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Cisco Investments (NASDAQ:CSCO) have made their first investments in an AgTech firm, participating in Prospera's $15 million Series B round.

Prospera is developing computer vision and related technologies that promise to provide an end-to-end system to enhance crop yields and improve agricultural supply chain processes.

I expect to see additional investment activity by QCOM and CSCO in the nascent and potentially large AgTech digital farming industry.

Investee Company

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Prospera was founded in 2014 to develop a complete "all-in-one digital farming system" that monitors crops through sensors, processes the data in near-real time and provide a software system for farmers and supply chain participants.

Company management is headed by co-founder and CEO Daniel Koppel, who was previously a technology consultant at Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

Below is a sample screenshot of Prospera's integrated software system:

(Source: Prospera)

The company says it currently monitors $5 billion in produce annually and processes 50 million data points daily between 4,700 fields.

Investors in the current deal were led by Qualcomm Ventures and included Cisco, Bessemer Venture Partners (Adam Fisher) and ICV, an Israel-based clean tech investment firm.

Investment Terms and Rationale

The valuation of the current financing round was not disclosed.

With the $15 million Series B infusion, Prospera has now raised $22 million in total financing and says it plans to use the funding to "accelerate its global expansion and broaden its services to different crops in both indoor and outdoor environments."

The investment in Prospera by Qualcomm and Cisco represents the first investment in an AgTech company for each of the corporate investment groups.

The following Excel spreadsheets below show corporate investment history for each firm:

The market for agriculture and food production represents a multi-trillion dollar aggregate opportunity for digital technology companies like Prospera to contribute to by making food production more efficient.

The AgTech industry has seen dramatic growth in investment in recent years, as the combination of wireless connectivity, sensor technology, robotics and data analysis has enabled startups to begin developing advanced productivity enhancement solutions.

The following Excel sheet includes a number of recent AgTech fundings:

Both Qualcomm and Cisco have much to gain by investing in promising AgTech companies. Qualcomm by virtue of its wireless and semiconductor business segments, and Cisco through its networking, wireless and related business operations.

As Boaz Peer, director at Qualcomm Ventures, stated:

We were impressed with Prospera’s innovative approach to the digitalization of farming by using computer vision, machine learning, and wireless technologies. We are excited to be an investor and look forward to supporting them as they lead the way towards bringing greater innovation to the agriculture industry.

Qualcomm Ventures, leading the round, is signaling a greater interest in this nascent sector, with Cisco not far behind.

