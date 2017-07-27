Analog Devices: Winning Or Losing On Apple's Next iPhone

There are multitudinous considerations at hand when attempting to follow financial markets and the shares of corporations that trade within them. Among those that are persistently important, but can occasionally be overlooked, is the ability of a firm to increase prices. Despite the ongoing struggles of retail establishments in this regard, it probably is not too difficult to think of companies that actually can command high bids for merchandise, such as Harley-Davidson (HOG), Deere & Company (DE), and, of course, Apple Inc. (AAPL). Each corporation is identified with a brand, which, in turn, is associated with expensive products.

One of the 2016 Nobel laureates in economics, Oliver Hart, has been quoted saying: “I expect the cost of education to rise relative to i-phones…” If he is right, the cost of attending school is probably going materially higher. It would be shocking if Apple allows its newest flagship products to be known as less expensive than the competition, which charges several hundred dollars for a device.

Consistent attention to available sources and leaks indicates that there are going to be three versions of the upcoming Apple phone. There is little dispute available that the top of the lineup, perhaps accompanying 7 and 7s models, is going to be filled by a product that could be known as iPhone 8. It is projected to be expensive, perhaps retailing at close to $1,200. The other new models should sell at a lower price point, and be made available through partners such as Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS), so that the company does not price out users.

Apple Suppliers

Getting further into details, the actual components utilized in the production of an Apple product are important. Chip makers who win a slot in the device typically have a customer accounting for over 10% of their sales. The firms do quite well while the partnership lasts and frequently need to find a way to pick up the slack once their technology becomes obsolete.

According to Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), declining Average Selling Prices (ASP) of established semiconductor products is typical of its industry. So, even in the improbable event that there is no change to Apple’s supply line, there should be some pressure on existing component companies. Therefore, there are implications to corporations with a design(s) that could be present in multiple iterations.

Analog Devices and 3D Touch

That brings us to Analog Devices (ADI). The semiconductor firm's current market capitalization is nearly $29 billion. It has not tended to be as closely identified with handsets - or tablets - as peers such as Skyworks Solutions or Broadcom Ltd. (AVGO). However, it is believed to be behind a recently-implemented technology known as 3D Touch.

Here is one online description of a tear-down with attention to an Integrated Circuit (IC):

The Touch Controller for the iPhone 7 is manufactured by Universal Scientific Industries (USI)…It is the same as the iPhone 6S - a pressure-sensitive 3D Touch layer that buzzes slightly when you press and hold the screen/static home button. It was found under a metal shielding and though no markings were found on the IC, it is believed to be Analog Devices.

Another write-up can be found here.

Analog Devices has over 100,000 customers worldwide. Filings show its largest as responsible for approximately 12% of 2016 revenue and 13% during fiscal 2015. Obviously, a question surrounding the firm is whether its circuity will support the pricing of a redesigned flagship Apple product. Per current headlines, the home button is being phased out of the iPhone 8! The loss of a 10% customer tends to weigh heavily on the share price of a chip company.

Analog Devices has been able to support its long-term horizons through merging with Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC). The deal is valued at $15.75 billion. The result could well be the industry’s most sophisticated suite of high performance analog offerings.

Given all the facts discussed thus far, one might not look for shares of ADI to move lower – unless confident that it will be phased out of the upcoming Apple products.

Further, technology investor Bruce R. Evans, who serves on the Board of Directors, continues to make insider purchases. He has not been risking small amounts of money since buying stock at $60.59 in November 2016. A recent filing shows that on July 7th, when there should have been better knowledge about Apple’s future technologies, he put over $1 million into Analog Devices, at an average price of just over $78 per share.

Chip Industry Consolidation

Pertaining to specific companies, near-term enthusiasm surrounding a big merger can result in a negligible return for investors when and if the news flow eventually focuses upon the actual steps needed to achieve synergies. However, separate and apart from the Linear acquisition, consolidation has been ongoing for years now. As competitors disappear, the remaining industry components have improved leverage on the price they can charge (Broadcom has consistently been recognized for its acquisitions, Skyworks remains conspicuously absent from such activity).

SOXX data by YCharts

Though no call is being made on shares of ADI presently, consolidation is one reason to view the industry favorably. An index fund such as iShares PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) or PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (PSI) could be worth attention. Per most recent information, each holds shares of Broadcom Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, and Analog Devices, among several other firms that are at the forefront of innovation.

Conclusion

Apple is redesigning its iPhone and is widely anticipated to offer a version at a high price point. Prospective removal of the home button does not necessarily mean that 3D Touch circuity made available by Analog Devices is being phased out. It might be. Even if it remains in place, the firm may easily lack pricing power.

If there are in fact three devices, and it increases the volume sold, Analog shares might enjoy an uplift. Activity of an insider has been shown to be predictive of the share price over the short term. There could be multiple reasons for investor optimism.

For others, until there is clarity on the matter, it might be advisable to merely be mindful of risks that include the potential loss of a 10% customer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in SOXX, PSI over the next 72 hours