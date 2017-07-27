Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

July 26, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Jeffrey A. Schreiner - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Analysts

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Mellanox Technologies Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

And now I'd like to turn the conference over to Mellanox. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey A. Schreiner - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Mellanox Technologies' second quarter conference call. Leading the call today will be Eyal Waldman, President and CEO of Mellanox Technologies; and Jacob Shulman, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, you've seen our press release and associated financial information that we furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K this afternoon. If not, you may access them on our website at ir.mellanox.com.

As a reminder, today's discussion includes predictions, expectations, estimates, and other information, all of which we consider to be forward-looking statements. Throughout today's discussion, we present important factors relating to our business that may potentially affect these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today. As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we encourage you to review our most recent SEC reports, including our 10-K and 10-Q, for a complete discussion of these factors and other risks that may affect our future results or the market price of our ordinary shares.

Finally, we are not obligating ourselves to revise our results or publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Now I will turn the call over to Eyal for his opening remarks. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Jeff. I apologize in advance. I'm under a cold. So if I sound different or cough in the conference, please understand.

So, good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I am pleased to report sequential growth in both our InfiniBand and Ethernet business during the second quarter of 2017. Our EDR solutions delivered 50% sequential growth, driven by strength in high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cloud, and database. Ethernet revenues saw acceleration in deployments of 25 gigabit Ethernet solutions as customers continued to transition towards higher networking speeds.

Second quarter revenue was $212 million, a sequential increase of 12%. Second quarter diluted non-GAAP EPS was $0.44. We generated $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 from operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $310 million in cash and investments.

Our reported results reflect InfiniBand's leadership in high-speed interconnects. Adoption of our EDR solutions increased significantly during the second quarter, driven by deployments at the U.S. Department of Energy laboratories. Shipments began during the second quarter with additional deliveries scheduled to occur in the third or fourth quarter of 2017.

As the high-performance computing market transitions from Petascale deployments towards Exascale, InfiniBand remains the market leader for high-speed interconnects. With the introduction of our 200 gigabit HDR solutions in 2017, we see competitive advantages of InfiniBand increasing versus OmniPath as the bandwidth requirements and features needed in Exascale deployments increases.

In the second quarter, we announced a strategic collaboration with HPE to advance innovations in high-performance computing and machine learning platforms. The collaboration will enable the industry's most efficient systems based on the innovative technologies from both companies.

During the second quarter, Mellanox's interconnect leadership was highlighted in the most recent TOP500 supercomputing list released in June. InfiniBand was the most used high-performance computing interconnect in the first half of 2017, connecting 60% of the HPC systems in the TOP500 and 2.5 times more new end user projects versus OmniPath. Mellanox also connected the first 100 gigabit Ethernet system on the TOP500 list. The TOP500 supercomputing list also highlighted InfiniBand's leadership in artificial intelligence developments, and with NVIDIA and Facebook included in the top 40 systems.

The use of RDMA is becoming a de facto solution for artificial intelligence, differentiating InfiniBand versus competitive offerings. Leading partners are incorporating RDMA into artificial intelligence software solutions, expanding the ecosystem and accelerating adoption of core InfiniBand technologies. InfiniBand is the leading interconnect used in today's artificial intelligence deployments and remain well-positioned for future growth as technology adoption accelerates in coming years.

Mellanox Ethernet and InfiniBand solutions were selected as the interconnect of choice for the new EPYC platforms from AMD announced in the second quarter. Furthermore, Mellanox solutions have been fully optimized for new Intel Xeon Scalable processor-based platforms announced in July. The increase in CPU core count and performance requires scalable, smart interconnect offload engines to provide users with the highest return on investment.

During the second quarter, our Ethernet revenues delivered sequential growth as deployment of 25 gigabit solutions remained robust and saw increasing levels of adoption across a broader base of customers. Customer demand for Mellanox's 25 gigabit and above Ethernet NICs increased sequentially in the second quarter. Mellanox remains the leader in 25 gigabit and above Ethernet NICs, with the majority of market share for third-party analysis.

We see multiple catalysts for year-over-year Ethernet NIC growth through the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. The introduction of next-generation x86 server processors will shift high-end OEM server shipments to 25 gigabit per second. Mellanox is the preferred NIC deployed in global OEM shipments of 25 gigabit and above. This is the first time that Mellanox Ethernet NICs are the preferred choice for OEM servers. Global OEM revenues saw strong sequential growth in the quarter, and we anticipate continued growth through 2017 and beyond.

During the second quarter of 2017, we shipped tens of thousands of 25 gigabit Ethernet NICs to Chinese Web 2.0 and hyperscale customers. We expect Chinese hyperscale customers to accelerate purchases of 25 gigabit Ethernet and above solutions as they transition to higher networking speeds. In the coming years, we see the Chinese market as a key growth driver for Mellanox. We are starting to see 100 gigabit NIC deployments and expect 100 gigabit endpoints to the server to become more utilized in 2018. This will pull 400 gigabit Ethernet switch backbone.

Our Spectrum Ethernet Switch revenues delivered sequential growth in the second quarter, achieving material quarterly revenue contribution equaling 5% of total revenues. Spectrum adoptions continue to accelerate across multiple end markets. During the second quarter, Spectrum achieved its first Tier 1 OEM design win as we announced the use of Spectrum Ethernet Switches in HPE Synergy composable infrastructure platform. To-date, Spectrum has been deployed in thousands of data centers around the world and those customers recognize the multiple benefits versus competitive offerings.

The recent introduction of Spectrum-2 will bring 200 gigabit and 400 gigabit Ethernet switching capabilities into the market, driving future customers' adoption, setting new records for data center scalability, and reducing data center operational costs. We believe our Spectrum Switch revenues will continue to grow through the remainder of 2017.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Jacob for our view of our second quarter results and to discuss our expectations for the third quarter of 2017. Jacob?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Eyal. Good afternoon, everyone. Let me now review some financial details relative to our second quarter 2017 results.

Our total revenues were $212 million, up 12.3% sequentially and down approximately 1.3% from $214.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. The following are a few selected second quarter 2017 revenue metrics for you. Revenues from RICs represented 16% of second quarter revenues, revenues from boards were 38%, and switch system revenues accounted for 27%.

Second quarter InfiniBand revenues were $108.1 million. Our InfiniBand revenues grew 11.5% sequentially but declined 2.6% year-over-year. Revenues from our InfiniBand-based products represented 51% of revenues in the second quarter of 2017, which is consistent with 51.7% of revenues in Q2 2016. Our EDR 100 gigabit per second InfiniBand products were up 140% year-over-year and represented 55% of InfiniBand revenues. Quarterly Ethernet revenues were $87 million, up 8.1% sequentially and down 1.1% year-over-year. Ethernet revenues represented 41% of second quarter revenues. Ethernet revenue growth in the quarter was driven primarily by 25 gigabit NICs.

We had three more than 10% customer in the second quarter. They were IBM with 15%, HPE with 14%, and Dell with 11% of revenues.

Our non-GAAP gross margins in the second quarter were 70.6%, down 110 basis points from the first quarter of 2017. The reduction in gross margins was due to changes in product mix. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit are shared-based compensation expenses of $575,000 and amortization of acquired intangibles of $10.6 million.

Second quarter non-GAAP operating expenses were at the lower end of our guidance. Q2 non-GAAP operating expenses increased by $3.6 million sequentially to $123.3 million, and represented 58.2% of revenues, compared with $119.6 million or 63.4% of revenues in the first quarter of 2017. Major reconciling items from GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses are shared-based compensation of $17.1 million, amortization of acquired intangibles of $2.4 million, and acquisition-related charges of $153,000.

Our non-GAAP research and development expenses in the second quarter were $81.7 million, compared to $79.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a sequential increase of 3%. The increase was primarily due to higher employee-related expenses. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $31.9 million in the second quarter, compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2017, representing a sequential increase of 5.8%.

In the second quarter, our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $9.7 million, compared to $10.1 million in the first quarter, representing a sequential decrease of 4.3%. The second quarter 2017 non-GAAP operating income was $26.5 million and represented 12.5% of revenues, compared with operating income of $15.7 million or 8.3% of revenues in the previous quarter.

Interest expenses associated with the term debt during the second quarter were $2 million. During the quarter, we paid down an additional $10 million on the debt. The outstanding debt principal amount was $216 million at quarter-end.

The second quarter non-GAAP tax expense was $2.9 million. The non-GAAP tax expense excludes $0.5 million associated with the utilization of deferred tax assets of the net operating losses in Israel. We expect our non-GAAP tax rate for the full year to be in the mid-single digits.

Second quarter non-GAAP net income was $22.4 million or $0.44 per diluted share. This compares to our first quarter 2017 non-GAAP net income of $14.7 million or $0.29 per diluted share. Cash provided by operating activities during the second quarter 2017 was $6.4 million, compared to $35 million in the first quarter of 2017. Our cash and investments at the end of the quarter were $310.3 million, compared to $325.2 million at March 31, 2017.

Currently, we expect our third quarter 2017 non-GAAP results to be as follows: quarterly revenues of $222 million to $232 million; non-GAAP gross margin range of 70.5% to 71.5%; we expect non-GAAP operating expenses of $124 million to $126 million; we estimate our third quarter share-based compensation expense to be between $18.8 million and $19.3 million; non-GAAP diluted share count in the third quarter of 51.4 million shares to 51.9 million shares.

I will turn back to Eyal now for a few closing comments. Eyal?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, Jacob. We demonstrated sequential growth in both our Ethernet and InfiniBand product lines in the second quarter. We expect year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of 2017, adoption of 25 gigabit Ethernet and above solutions, and InfiniBand growth opportunities in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence are supported by increasing bandwidth and networking intelligence requirements.

The introduction of multiple new products during 2017 should be a positive catalyst for growth over the next few years. Key products introductions such as BlueField, our system on a chip solutions, Spectrum-2, and the release of 200 gigabit InfiniBand will allow our customers to meet the expanding performance needs of next-generation networks.

We're seeing good design win momentum for our Spectrum family of Ethernet switches with key OEMs, hyperscale, and additional end customers that demonstrate growth in 2017 and will materialize more through 2018. We expect our BlueField design wins to go to production in 2018 initially in the storage market, followed by cloud, Web 2.0, financial services.

Our revenues in China continue to grow, and we expect China to become a more dominant growth driver for Mellanox in Web 2.0, cloud, telecommunication design we have captured. With the introduction of HDR InfiniBand, we are increasing the gap compared to competitive offerings for HPC and artificial intelligence environments. We're seeing significant advantage using InfiniBand as the interconnect for performance-sensitive applications. Despite the aggressive competitive pricing, InfiniBand retains a significant advantage in total cost of ownership and return on investment. We anticipate good growth of HPC deals in 2018.

We expect artificial intelligence systems to be utilized in every aspect of decision-making, resulting in a more OEMs building machine learning appliances using our EDR InfiniBand technology. We remain confident that Mellanox is well-positioned to deliver the right products in the right place at the right time.

Now we will take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The floor is now open for questions. And we can take our first question from Kevin Cassidy with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for taking my question, and congratulations on the great results.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

During Intel's new server CPU product launch, they set expectations for a very fast upgrade cycle. They said that over 50% of shipments should be the new CPU over the next few quarters, where I think in the past it's taken more like a couple years to get to a 50% point. Are you seeing extra interest in the 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit, and 100 gigabit Ethernet products because of this upgrade cycle? Or, I guess, maybe if you can let us know what the dynamics are, how this is affecting you?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We actually saw very nice growth, double-digit in terms of percentages, in terms of our 25 gigabit Ethernet and above NICs deliveries in the second quarter as compared to previous quarters. So, yeah, we are seeing very nice growth in our Ethernet NIC business.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

And maybe on the Ethernet switch market, you've been in qualification for quite a while. With the Spectrum-2, are you expecting the same length of time for qualification? Or because Spectrum is qualified, has it paved the way for Spectrum-2 for a faster ramp to revenue?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Right. We expect Spectrum-2 deployment and adoption to be faster because of all of the software readiness qualification and multiple network operating systems that have been ported on top of Spectrum, they'll be forward compatible for Spectrum-2.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Just one other question. Can you give us a timeframe on when you might start seeing some revenue from Spectrum-2?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I think more significant revenues will be in 2018.

Kevin Edward Cassidy - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

We can take our next question from Joseph Wolf with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. I wanted to follow up on the Spectrum questions. And thanks for breaking out that revenue number. I guess, first of all, are you going to continue to do that as that business grows? And then you mentioned the software portability for the operating systems to get into Spectrum-2. If you look at the success you've had in the about $10 million or $11 million of revenue, how many of the customers or what percentage of the customers are buying or are implementing the solution with Mellanox software? And how many are just choosing to use the hardware and porting their own operating systems onto it?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I can tell you that more than 30% are using non-Mellanox network operating systems. And I think, still in a small number, we're seeing people using their own network operating systems with about three or four network operating systems, and this will grow in the second half and in 2018. I think there's about three, four different network operating systems being deployed or starting to be deployed with Spectrum in data centers today.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then you mentioned the growth in the China market with Chinese customers. Can you go into a little bit more detail? Is that across the board? Is it a switching solution or opportunity for Mellanox? Is it a 25 gigabit, I guess, jump for them? What's the most usual deployment over there?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Today, it's driven mainly by the transition to 25 gigabit Ethernet, and for us, it's the NIC portion. That's where we've seen the growth. In the future, we expect also to get some Ethernet switch design wins, but this will happen sometimes in 2018. So this year the growth from the hyperscale and Web 2.0, cloud guys in China will mainly be in the NIC side.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. And then finally, maybe for Jacob, on the operating cash flow side, down versus last year, is this an investment question? Is it an inventory build in terms of new product? What's the cash flow story, and what's your thought or guidance for the full-year operating cash flow?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So first of all, the quarterly cash flow from operating activities was impacted by two major reasons. One, we paid down some of the liabilities we had on our balance sheet. And second, we had lower collections due to much lower revenues in the first quarter of 2018 (sic) [2017]. We expect our cash flow to rebound in the third quarter and grow from those levels.

Joseph Wolf - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

You're welcome.

Operator

We can take our next question from Mark Kelleher with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. I just want to go back to the Ethernet side. How is the transition going between 40 gigabit and 100 gigabit? Is 40 gigabit still declining? Is it at the same rate? And what percent of revenue now is 100 gigabit, if you can break that up?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Are you talking about the switch side or the endpoint or the NIC side?

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Both, particularly the NIC side.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So 40 gigabit has declined already and the majority of our revenue is coming from 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit, and 100 gigabit. So 40 gigabit is very small.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. And did you break out, if I missed this, the percent of revenue coming from China right now? Or can you?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No, we did not.

Mark Kelleher - D. A. Davidson & Co.

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

We can take our next question from Srini Nandury with Summit Redstone Partners. Please go ahead.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

All right. Thank you for taking my question. Can you talk about the Ethernet opportunity in the data center? You said previously that many of the Tier 1 OEMs have qualified you as a primary vendor. And with the new launch of the processor from Intel, how should we be looking at the Ethernet opportunity within your NIC side? And I have a follow-up, please.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

So, again, like we said, we're seeing very healthy growth on our 25 gigabit and above NIC revenues quarter-over-quarter and obviously year-over-year. And we expect to continue to grow there in a healthy manner.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Okay. On the switch side, your switch revenue was pretty strong this quarter. I assume it's mostly InfiniBand switch. Is that right?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Had growth in both InfiniBand and Ethernet switches.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Okay. So what's driving the strength in Ethernet switches right now?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

It's they're using private clouds, some in small or second-tier Web 2.0 and cloud guys, and then around the world there's small clusters of Ethernet 25 gigabit and above.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

All right. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Brian Alger with ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Thank you. Good afternoon, guys. It's good to see the guidance getting back to the year-on-year growth at least at the midpoint. I'm wondering if there's a sense – I mean, there's been a lot of moving parts over the past couple of quarters, but is there a sense that in the aggregate you guys have been able to maintain your share in terms of the relative markets you serve?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

On the Ethernet we're growing, and it's a nice growth there, market share both on the NIC and the switch side. On InfiniBand, yes, we are maintaining our share.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Okay. Then as we look to this opportunity that you described with artificial intelligence or whatnot, do you think there's an opportunity here for you guys to actually gain share as more and more enterprises utilize the artificial intelligence for basically regular commercial business applications?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I think you can see, for example, the NVIDIA DGX-1 appliance and we're seeing HPE and other people coming with similar appliances. Most of those appliances will use the Mellanox interconnect to connect those GPUs. So yeah, we expect this to be a nice growth engine for us.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Great. And then just one quick clarification, I didn't quite pick up the percent. My speaker wasn't working, but the percentage of revenues that came from ICs, just bookkeeping?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

16%, 1-6.

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

16%? Thank you.

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes.

Operator

We can take our next question from Andrew Nowinski with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thanks. Maybe just another question on the Ethernet side. It was down year-over-year, and given the traction you're seeing with the 25 gigabit NICs, which I don't think we're shipping at this time last year. I guess just why do you think it was down year-over-year?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Because we had a very large Web 2.0 customer that had a very large shipment Q2 last year, 40 gigabit.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. So that all it was is the transition from 40 gigabit and a tougher comp?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I think it's more like a very large account deploying a very large number of servers in Q2 of last year that did not occur in Q2 of this year.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Got it. And then IBM was called out for the first time, I think, in a while, the 10% customer. What drove that? And how sustainable do you think that is?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

I think this is tied, this public – the CORAL win that IBM has made with DoE, with using NVIDIA and Mellanox and their POWER CPU. So that's the main reason for IBM popping up as a large customer for us.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. So it's tied – that was my other question was on the DoE deal. Is that revenue that you're expecting in Q3 and Q4? Can you quantify how much of that's in your guidance for this quarter and maybe Q4?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No. We don't break that out.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. Thanks, guys.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

We can take our next question from James Kisner with Jefferies LLC. Please go ahead.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Thanks. So I just wanted to touch on gross margins. You mentioned mix drove your margin a bit lower than expected, obviously at the low side of your range for guidance. Could you specify a little more on what that mix difference was?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. Obviously, the more revenues attributable to switch systems, lower revenues attributed to silicon. As you know, we garnish better margins on silicon that switch systems.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. So it was just more switching in the NICs? That's what drove the lower risk margin. Okay. And then separately, could you talk about just the competitive environment on Ethernet NICs? I mean, there was a release here from Cavium. They've been chosen to power some of the HPE servers, Synergy servers also. I'm just wondering, are you seeing them more? I think you mentioned you were seeing Broadcom mostly in bids for 25 gigabit, 50 gigabit, and 100 gigabit. Like what's changed in the competitive environment sequentially? And what does this Cavium-HPE announcement mean for you?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We're I think seeing Broadcom, Intel, and probably also Cavium come with 25 gigabit Ethernet NICs. We think that the RoCE feature that we have with ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-5 is a big advantage in many applications that require bandwidth. And the 25 gigabit you put when you want bandwidth, gives us a performance gap to the other alternative. So we believe we'll maintain the large portion of the market.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. That helps. And just finally ticky-tack thing here, in the cash flow statement it looks like you invested $110 million in a private company. I was wondering if you might be willing to disclose what that was.

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

We do not disclose our investments in private companies, James.

James Kisner - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thanks a lot. I'll pass it.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thanks.

Operator

We can take our next question from Hans Mosesmann with Rosenblatt. Please go ahead.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Yeah, thanks. A couple of questions. If you guys can clarify, I think it's actually been asked a couple of times, so now talking about Q2 adoption and momentum in 25 gigabit. I think the question was, since the introduction of Intel Purley, have you seen a pull-in or an acceleration on top of what you did in Q2 for 25 gigabit and above on the NIC side? Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. We are seeing a nice pull for the 25 gigabit and above Ethernet NICs into the market. And we expect volumes to continue to grow nicely.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Okay. And that's because of Purley. Right?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

That's because of our OEM shipments. Yes, I guess they're tied with Purley. We don't usually know exactly which CPU platform we're tied into. We ship our NICs to our customers and they do the matching.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Okay. Fair enough. And then another question regarding Purley, there are some flavors of Purley that are going to integrate OmniPath fabric or something like that. What does that do to the competitive dynamic? What are the advantages of integrating that into a processor? If you can explain or give us some flavor, that would be very helpful. Thanks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yeah. We don't think it's that significant because if you think of that, you need to bring this OmniPath port out of the chassis. You need to have a cable that's going from the CPU now into a card that's logged into (33:14) maybe just for power, and then drive it out. So the cost there is several hundreds of dollars just to get from the OmniPath that you already paid in the CPU out to the port or connector in the server. So we don't think it's a big difference from the previous architecture.

Hans Mosesmann - Rosenblatt Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

And we can take our next question from Harlan Sur with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Good to see the good June quarter results and inflection in the business during the September quarter. Curious on the second half commentary, do you guys continue to expect sequential growth in Q4? And at a high level, do you expect to drive full-year revenue growth 2017?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes, we expect to continue to see sequential growth and expect full-year growth as well.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great. And then I'm sorry if somebody asked this question. What's the timing of the rollout for the end-to-end 200 gigabit InfiniBand solution?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

It will probably be in 2017.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Great. And again, sorry if somebody asked this question – post the release of the TOP500 results in June, I think you guys mentioned, what, 2.5x growth in EDR 100 gigabit InfiniBand over the past six months. I'm not sure if your EDR business has actually kind of tracked to this kind of growth over the past six months. So can you just...

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

No.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Help us understand, maybe, a little bit of the discrepancy?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes, well, we said it's something else. If you look at the TOP500 list, in the new entries to the TOP500 list, we have 2.5 times more entries than OmniPath has. That's where the 2.5 times comes.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then my third question. A lot of focus on deep learning and AI, obviously. I think you guys' high visibility traction there is with NVIDIA, I think, on their DGX-1 kind of supercomputer in the box, which is sort of tied together with Mellanox connectivity. I'm just wondering – and deep learning and AI workloads are very similar to HPC workloads, so kind of not a surprise to see Mellanox connectivity there. So I'm just curious if you guys keep track of a lot of these deep learning AI clusters at some of the cloud customers, and of those clusters, what percentage is Mellanox InfiniBand or Ethernet connectivity?

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Ah, yeah, we are in touch with a lot of Web 2.0, cloud, and other people that are doing machine learning, deep learning, or artificial intelligence. And we do see shipments growth, and, yes, we do monitor that.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And just thanks for that. And then, just one question for Jacob. Looks like you're keeping the OpEx relatively disciplined here in Q3. Can we, if you guys are going to grow revenues sequentially in Q4, are we going to continue to see leverage on the OpEx into the Q4 timeframe, as well?

Jacob Shulman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. We expect to improve our leverage. As we said previously, we want to keep our operating expenses flat to small growth. And that's what we're doing, and will continue to do in order to improve our leverage.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

We can take our next question from Alex Kurtz with KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Yeah, just a follow-on to that question around machine learning in AI, AL. You look back at the historical strong growth rates of InfiniBand, is there any reason, given these big changes in the market around NIVIDIA and AI and your integration with these technologies that you couldn't see kind of those kinds of 20%-plus growth rates for InfiniBand again? Not putting a timeframe on it but over the next 24 to 36 months.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Yes. I think in 2018 we'll see nice growth for InfiniBand. And I think what we're seeing today is some of the OEMs are shifting their embedded design wins, some of them from InfiniBand to Ethernet. And again, using our Ethernet because of RoCE features that we have there. So maybe that's one of the things that is going in that direction of our InfiniBand group. But we do expect InfiniBand to continue growing in 2018.

Operator

We can take our next question from Srini Nandury with Summit Redstone Partners. Please go ahead.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

Right. Sorry to get back into the queue again. Just a clarification on the Purley platform. Is the OmniPath integrated into the processor itself now or is it still a separate card? How is OmniPath now different from the prior version? Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

You have two versions. One where it's not integrated into the CPU and one that it's integrated into the CPU. Even when it's integrated into the CPU, you still need to have a card that will take the OmniPath interconnect out of the platform. So you still need to have a dedicated card going and have a connector to go to the outside world. And that's why the cost difference is not that high.

Srini Nandury - Summit Redstone Partners LLC

All right. Thank you.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you.

Operator

And it appears that we have no further questions at this time so I'll turn the floor back over to Eyal for any additional or closing remarks.

Eyal D. Waldman - Mellanox Technologies Ltd.

Thank you, everybody, for joining us today on this conference call, and thank you for your interest in Mellanox. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference call. Please disconnect your line and have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.