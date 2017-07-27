Alphabet's Q2: Of Cash Flow And YouTube

First, I agree with this contributor - the EU fine is meaningless.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) once again shows that it is a tech company with a great business model. Let me go to the statement of cash flows right away, which can be found in the press release. You're going to notice little growth - the six-month cash flow this time around was just under $17 billion versus the comparable $16.8 billion. The three-month period saw a big dip from over $9 billion to the current $7.4 billion. The aforementioned fine negatively affected the performance. But the company continues to be healthy, and its cash flow will continue to grow over time, allowing it to invest in other ventures.

Operationally, Alphabet beat expectations - the GAAP (with the fine) number of $5.01 EPS was $0.58 better than consensus. The top line of $26.01 billion was over $400 million ahead.

Why does one buy Alphabet? Advertising based on search results is bringing in a lot of money, but the key element of the thesis right now, in my opinion, is YouTube. Above all, YouTube. I've been very consistent on this count. Alphabet is in a great position to compete with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) because it has the cash to spend to make its subscription service a very attractive alternative to the famous name in streaming. One can say that about other cash-generating/bank-like balance sheet concerns; Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) obviously comes to mind. But I believe the trademark "YouTube" is extremely valuable and would hold more sway over tech-savvy consumers than an iTunes-branded streaming service (or Apple TV service, whatever it would be called). Apple would do well with it, and the company should invest in original content, but YouTube will be on the top of everyone's sampling list.

YouTube should, in actuality, be considered one of the Other Bets, the experimental business/VC models that Alphabet hopes will turn into big moneymakers. Right now, they aren't doing so well - this section just reported an operating loss of well over $700 million.

Alphabet should ramp up spending on YouTube even more than it already has. This article over at AdvertisingAge contains embedded within it a good summary on the video site. There are 1.5 billion users who watch about an hour of YouTube programming per month; obviously, mobile is helping that along. Costs associated with acquiring traffic jumped over 20% to over $5 billion, which can be sourced in part to original content for the site. I'm assuming as part of my thesis that management is going to spend even more cash to get at Netflix as the years go by. It makes for an interesting comparison - everyone asks about Netflix and its model of spend-now-reap-cash-later. With Alphabet, the company is in a much better position to use its resources to more easily ramp up spending.

Going back to that AdvertisingAge article, it was mentioned that the recent trend of short pre-roll ads has been working out. At the end of the day, consumers don't like ads, so any opportunity to program briefer interruptions is welcome and valuable. But any opportunity to diversify away from ads into subscriptions is even more advisable, in my opinion.

I wish management would give an income statement for YouTube, but here's an interesting news item from the other day. According to an analyst, YouTube might separately be worth as much as $75 billion. As a reader commented, the original purchase price was much less than that at $1.65 billion. Even if that estimate is way off, YouTube, just in terms of hypothetical capital appreciation, did well with the company. Imagine if it were spun off at some point. However, before any spinning off can be executed, Alphabet would have to ramp up the subscriber count significantly. It's hard to get a good read on how many consumers subscribe; this source says the number is 1.5 million as of a certain point in time. Not exactly impressive compared to Netflix's 100 million count. But it depends on the ambitiousness of management - one risk in waiting for YouTube to prosper is that Alphabet seems more conservative in terms of investing for the service, as evidenced by the fact that it is still searching for its own Stranger Things-type juggernaut.

YouTube does reportedly bring in some good revenue. According to this Los Angeles Times piece from last October, which references an analyst's opinion, the company brings in a $10 billion top line, and it is expected that growth will be robust going forward. YouTube is unique from Netflix in that it obviously has the free site which is completely ad-supported, but those ads help to buy time, as Alphabet clearly intends to bolster the subscription-model version.

In terms of a valuation, one can probably tell from my thoughts on the company that the stock can be purchased on dips or even before them; I firmly believe the stock will reflect in the future a much higher price based on YouTube acting as a catalyst for the rest of the company (of course, the core search engine business will always be important). But looking at Alphabet's key data shows me that its P/E and PEG ratios are pretty reasonable (as of this writing, 32 and 1.1., respectively). This is obviously not a value stock, given the rise in the shares, which recently went above $1,000. For me, this recent drop is almost a steal, but I'm not going to try my hand at predicting the short-term movements. The long term is what is important to me for this equity, and so long as I remain a fan of YouTube as an asset, I remain a fan of Alphabet as a whole.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, GOOG, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.