Coffee's Quiet Recovery

When it comes to the futures market, the coffee contract that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) tends to offer traders extremely wide price variance and is at times, less than liquid. The price of the soft commodity has doubled, tripled and halved over the past decade, and price moves are usually a result of weather conditions or crop issues in the major growing countries in the world including Brazil, Vietnam, Columbia, and others with the climate that support and nurture the growing coffee beans. The ICE contract represents Arabica beans which are the favorite in the United States and North America. Robusta beans, which produce espresso coffee, are popular in Europe. Events in the Robusta market tend to translate to price moves in Arabica beans and vice versa. In late 2016, a shortage of Robusta from Vietnam caused a supply scare, and the price of ICE Arabica futures hit highs of over $1.80 per pound in November 2016. In the aftermath of those highs, the price corrected to the downside. The crop turned out to be sufficient to meet demand, even during a year when many analysts expressed concern that it would be an “off year” for production in the world’s leading supplier of coffee beans to the market, Brazil.

Lower lows since November 2016

Coffee had been in a bear market since November 2016 when the price traded to a high of $1.76 per pound on the active month ICE futures contract. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, coffee futures declined from the November 2016 highs to lows of $1.13 per pound in the middle of June on the now expired July futures contract. Coffee had been making lower highs and lower lows for around seven months, but the most recent nadir in June could now stand as a significant technical level for the soft commodity. The weekly chart shows that the bearish trend turned bullish after the price of coffee bounced from the lows, but the momentum indicator has moved into overbought territory.

A bottom in June

The active month September futures contract traded to lows of $1.1550 in the middle of June. Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that coffee futures were moving to the upside reaching a high of $1.3685 on July 21. Then, on Monday, July 24 the coffee futures market turned south as it shed 4 cents on the day and settled at $1.3255 per pound. On Tuesday, coffee took a brief peek below the $1.30 level, and then it rebounded to over $1.34 on Wednesday. On the September futures contract, $1.1550 now stands as critical support, but even after Monday’s downside correction, the price of coffee beans remains a lot closer to technical resistance than support.

Coffee was approaching critical resistance, and the dollar could influence the price over coming sessions

As the daily and weekly charts for coffee futures illustrate, there is a great deal of price congestion at the $1.40 per pound level dating back to March which now stands as technical resistance. While coffee was still in bearish mode, the price hovered around $1.40 before giving way to lower prices in mid-April. Coffee got within 3.15 cents of the technical level, and while it failed on July 24, this volatile commodity may not have finished with its upside move.

Coffee, as well as many other agricultural commodities, is highly sensitive to movements in the U.S. dollar. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities prices. Therefore, a lower dollar tends to support the prices of raw materials and the trend in the greenback remains lower. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the greenback has declined from 103.815 in early January to lows of 93.22, a drop of 10.2% which is a big move for a currency in a little over half a year. The weaker dollar eased the fall of the price of coffee in many other currencies. When it comes to currencies and coffee, none is more important than the Brazilian real as Brazil is the world’s leading producer of Arabica coffee beans. Source: CQG

Recently, the real has appreciated against the real as the currency moved from 0.29355 on June 23 to over 0.315. Therefore, coffee’s most recent rally could be a result of weakness in the dollar which is likely to continue based on the current trend. Critical support for the U.S. currency stands at 91.88 on the dollar index, and below there, things could get ugly for the dollar. A break below support in the dollar would likely provide a bullish spark for coffee and many other raw material prices. Meanwhile, demand for coffee continues to grow on a global basis.

Demand continues to grow

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) plans to open around 5,000 locations throughout China as the traditional tea-drinking nation turns to coffee. Given China’s penchant to copy successful businesses, it is likely that each Starbucks will encourage several other coffee establishments in the country. The bottom line is that the addressable market for coffee in China and the rest of Asia is increasing each day. Moreover, as the population of the world continues to grow on an exponential basis, each day there are more coffee drinkers born and the demand side of the fundamental equation for coffee beans is going nowhere but higher.

A cold snap in Brazil could affect the coffee crop

Like all other agricultural commodities, it is always the weather in critical growing regions around the world that determines the short-term path of least resistance for prices. As Brazil is the 800-pound gorilla in the Arabica coffee market when it comes to annual output, a cold snap, other weather issues, or a crop disease in the South American nation could quickly cause prices to zoom to the upside. Additionally, any problems with the Robusta crop in Vietnam or other producing countries such as Columbia, Indonesia, Ethiopia, India, or Honduras could change the supply side of the coffee equation on its head quickly. Longer-term support for coffee futures is now at $1.13 per pound with resistance at $1.76, last November’s highs. September coffee futures settled on Wednesday, July 26, at $1.3480 per pound and are a lot closer to the lows than the highs which could mean that it has more room to go on the upside, given the weakness in the dollar and recent rejection of lows. I am confident about the prospects for the price of coffee futures for the coming weeks and months. I will be a buyer on dips, looking to take profits on rallies while maintaining a small core long position just in case coffee decides to percolate above the $1.40 level once again and break out to the upside. Coffee can be one of the most volatile commodities, and it is hard to get into the market on the long side once a rally is underway. Therefore, the potential for reward is greater than the risks, in my opinion, at the current price level.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page. Additionally, check out my website for more information about commodities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has long and short position in commodities futures, options, and ETF/ETN products. These positions tend to change on an intraday basis.