Are Oil Products At Highs?

The price of crude oil fell from over the $50 per barrel level on nearby NYMEX futures in the middle of May to lows of $42.05 on a combination of events. The lack of a deeper production cut from OPEC at their May meeting caused initial selling in the oil market. A blockade of Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and other allies in the region resulted in concerns that the international oil cartel could fall apart, destroying the existing production quota agreement and leading to a free for all of selling in the Middle East. The June 21 lows turned out to be the bottom price so far in 2017. However, from a technical perspective, the energy commodity broke below a critical support level dating back to November 2016, albeit by only 15 cents. Since then, the price of oil on the active month NYMEX futures contract recovered to almost $49 per barrel.

I have been writing that the oil product market has been an excellent predictor for the path of least resistance for raw crude oil over the course of 2017. The price action in oil products is a barometer for demand for oil-based energy. Most recently crack spreads exploded higher from the June lows, which preceded the low in WTI crude. However, recently the processing spreads have moved to levels where they could be running out of upside steam, and that could eventually spell trouble for the price of oil.

Futures markets look months ahead

The path of least resistance for the price of crude oil is the compilation of many independent factors. Supply and demand are perhaps the most important variables when it comes to price direction. However, other issues weigh heavily on the price of the energy commodity. Since the dollar is the benchmark currency for crude oil, a weak greenback tends to be supportive for oil, while a strong dollar is often a depressive factor. With more than half the petroleum reserves in the Middle East, the political temperature in the region can often influence the price of the commodity. Moreover, macroeconomic factors such as economic growth will play a role in prices. The futures markets reflect market activity by producers, consumers, speculators, and investors in the world of crude oil. As derivative instruments, futures prices are a representation of the perception of where prices are likely to be at the delivery date of the contract. In many commodities, including crude oil, seasonality often influences prices.

Individual consumers rarely buy raw crude oil to power their lives on a daily basis. We fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes with heating oil, fly on airplanes that consumer jet fuel, and buy products at local markets that are transported by diesel fuel. Therefore, the demand side of the fundamental equation often shows up first in product prices. Crack spreads represent the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products in a refinery. Just before and during periods of high consumption for an oil product, refineries work overtime to ensure that supplies are ample to meet demand. Crack spreads tend to rise during these periods. At times of the year when consumption is low, crack spreads tend to decline. In the futures market, there is generally a lag between production and consumption for logistical reasons. Sellers need time to get their products to consumption sites.

Since we tend to drive more miles during times of the year when the weather is good, gasoline prices historically move higher during summer months or the driving season. There is a pronounced seasonality when it comes to the prices of gasoline crack spreads, which tend to peak in late spring and early summer. When it comes to heating oil, the seasonality is not as critical. Heating oil is often a proxy for other fuels, such as diesel, jet fuel, and other distillates. As many of these products have year-round uses, seasonality is not as pronounced when it comes to prices, as demand is present throughout the year.

Crack spreads have appreciated dramatically since June

The price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures fell to lows of $42.05 per barrel on June 21.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the June 21 lows in oil was not only the bottom so far in 2017; it was the lowest price for NYMEX crude oil futures since August 2016.

The most bottoms in the gasoline and heating oil processing spreads also occurred in June, but they preceded the low in the price of oil.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the gasoline crack spread shows that the low at $14.80 per barrel came during the week of June 12.

Source: CQG

The weekly heating oil crack spread pictorial indicates that the low at $13.15 per barrel came even earlier in the month on June 6. Both crack spreads have appreciated dramatically since their June lows, but both were already on their way to higher levels as crude oil fell below support to $42.05 per barrel.

Crude oil has followed the processing spreads

There are so many historical examples in the short, medium, and long term where shifts in the prices of crack spreads have turned the price of oil higher or lower. In many ways, the crack spreads are the first line of demand information when it comes to the critical input in the product market, crude oil. In my article on Seeking Alpha back on June 21, I pointed out that while crude oil was trading at its lowest level of the year, crack spreads had recovered from their lows and were signaling that the energy commodity was at or close to a bottom.

Now that oil is less than $2 away from the sweet spot for NYMEX light sweet crude oil, crack spreads have been looking a little toppy.

A peak in cracks could mean a retest of lows in oil

On a percentage basis, the rallies in both heating oil and gasoline crack spreads since June have been impressive and point to increased demand at the lower prices almost two months ago.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the NYMEX September gasoline crack spread shows that it moved from $14.39 on June 15 to highs of $19.39 on July 20 - an increase of 34.75% over the period.

Source: CQG

The September heating oil crack has rallied from $14 on June 6 to highs of $18.71 on July 20. The heat crack increased by 33.6%. Both of the processing spreads reached highs on July 20, and while they are both close to their recent pinnacles, the price action over the coming days and weeks are likely to influence the direction of crude oil.

Inventories will continue to drive prices

As I mentioned at the beginning of this piece, there are many factors aside from processing spreads that complete the complicated jigsaw puzzle that constitutes the international petroleum market. Over recent weeks, we have seen significant declines in inventories of not only crude oil but also oil products. For the week ending June 21, the API reported that oil inventories fell by a whopping 10.2 million barrels, and the EIA confirmed the increased demand with a 7.21 million barrel demand. While the API reported that gasoline inventories rose by 1.9 million over the course of the week, the EIA said they fell by 1 million barrels. Gasoline inventories had been dropping over recent weeks going into last week's data releases. Both the API and EIA reported declines in distillate inventories as of July 21 with draws of 111,000 barrels and 2.9 million barrels respectively.

While futures markets tend to reflect the future perception of prices, the physical markets often lag, and data is the result of past prices. Right now, crack spreads seem to be stalling near recent highs, but the price of oil continues to climb. As the dollar makes new lows each day, many other commodities prices have been heading higher. This week, the price of another industrial commodity, copper, broke out to the upside and traded at the highest level since 2015. Therefore, the $50 per barrel level for NYMEX crude oil is likely a powerful magnet for the price of the energy commodity. However, crack spreads are once again waving a cautionary flag, and unless they can manage to rise to a higher high, we could see a correction in the energy commodity in coming days and weeks. Cracks are just one piece of the puzzle, but they are a critical variable when it comes to the calculus of solving for the price direction of the commodity that powers the world.

