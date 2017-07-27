Another Value Trap Conundrum

I have no interest in owning a lower-quality REIT that is attempting to become a Ventas wannabe.

SBRA is rated BB- by S&P, and while the CCP deal may inspire rating agencies to upgrade SBRA to a BB rating, the company is a long way from BBB.

I have been bullish on CCP, and my attraction to the company has been the dividend yield and the management team led by Ray Lewis.

It’s been over two years since I wrote on Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), and I have yet to recommend shares in this REIT. My primary push back with SBRA has always been leverage and exposure with troubled operator Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN).

On May 8th, SBRA and Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) agreed to merge in an all-stock deal whereby CCP shareholders will receive 1.123 shares of SBRA common stock for each share of CCP common stock they own. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma total market cap of ~$7.4 billion and an equity market cap of ~$4.3 billion.

While I don't own shares in SBRA, I do have a stake in CCP, and I decided it was time to determine whether to go forward with my stake in SBRA or hit the eject button.

The current management team of SBRA will lead the combined company, with Rick Matros to serve as chairman and CEO; the SBRA board will be expanded to eight members, adding CCP CEO Raymond Lewis and two additional directors from CCP.

Since the news, SBRA shares have declined by 6.87% and CCP shares have dropped by 9.46%.

SBRA appears committed to the CCP merger despite the markets' uncertainty. As seen below SBRA has underperformed year to date: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) +8.89%, CCP +1.84%, and SBRA -3.48%.

Assuming the merger closes on the terms announced, SBRA will have a 73% concentration to SNFs (versus 57% at Q-17). More importantly, SBRA's payor mix will shift to 64% public pay from ~50% pre-merger. This enhances the cash flow risk profile related to Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement pressures and the proposed changes to CMS.

Yesterday, I wrote on pure play Senior Housing REIT New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR), and here's how SBRA has performed year to date compared with SNR and pure play Skilled Nursing REIT Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI).

Ironically, SNR and OHI have traded in sync - up 6.84% YTD - while SBRA has underperformed - down -3.48%.

In July, SBRA stakeholder Hudson Bay Capital, a New York-based hedge fund, advised other stakeholders to vote against the merger because it has led to a decline in share prices for both parties. Hudson Bay CEO Sander Gerber wrote:

We are being asked to approve a transaction that has caused a massive decline in Sabra’s stock price and trading multiples.

Hudson Bay owns about 3.2% of SBRA shares, making it the sixth-largest holder in the company, according to an analysis from Bloomberg. The merger must be approved by a majority of the shareholders to go through, and Gerber emphasized that it is in shareholders' best interests to reject the deal, according to Bloomberg.

To add more fuel to the fire, another New York-based hedge fund, Eminence Capital, LP, announced its intention to vote against the merger. One of the concerns voiced by Eminence CEO, Ricky C. Sandler, is that the transaction is a "poor strategic fit", and the price SBRA is paying for CCP is "meaningfully too high".

As my readers know, I have been bullish on CCP, and my attraction to the company has been the dividend yield and the management team led by Ray Lewis. However, I am becoming suspect to the merger, and I fear the arguments presented by the Hudson Bay and Eminence warrant further consideration.

Skilled Nursing Pressure

As noted, part of the attraction with CCP is the outsized dividend yield, and the reason that I have benefitted from the outsized yield is the skilled nursing pressures. As a shareholder in CCP, I am trusting the management team to guide me through the risk and protect the dividend at all costs. As seen below, CCP has a dividend yield of 9.0% and SBRA's dividend yield is 7.2%.

Conversely, CCP is trading at an 8.6x multiple, and SBRA's multiple is 10.0x:

CCP’s exposure to Skilled Nursing is around 85%, and as I explained in a recent article:

Operator risk within the skilled nursing sub-sector should be analyzed closely. One of the big reasons that many of the healthcare REITs are trading at lower multiples is because of their underlying operator quality. Overall, the market has been negative as there has been continued pressure for many of the publicly-traded operators.

One of the top tenants in CCP's portfolio is Signature HealthCARE - the second-largest tenant, accounting for 15% of its annual rent. According to Eminence (Sandler), Signature is a weak link and could "very likely" need to file for bankruptcy protection. Sandler suggested that some of CCP's tenants had begun requesting rent concessions, according to the company itself.

According to Sandler, "[Sabra] is swapping its own valuable currency for CCP assets that will be worth materially less three to five years from now."

In a recent article (on OHI), I explained some of the issues related to Signature:

OHI was hit hard after a media report that Signature (OHI has 7% exposure) was suffering liquidity issues. Signature has 148 locations in 11 states and 63 are leased to OHI. You may recall that at the end of 2016, OHI acquired 31 buildings from Signature in a $337 million deal.

On the latest OHI earnings call, one analyst asked about Signature's capital structure, and OHI's CFO (Bob Stephenson) replied:

... I can tell you that they have a working capital line, I'm sure they're current on that. They don't have really any significant third party debt per se, they have different silos with different landlords and then there is some mortgage debt or leasehold mortgage debt on some of their facilities, but there is no material outside debt associated with that company.

With the merger, SBRA plans to reduce its concentration to Genesis Healthcare - from 33% of NOI to 11%- and Holiday - from 16% to 6%. However, as noted, the deal is likely to add new stresses and questions on new top tenant, Signature.

Essentially, the CCP investor is getting shares in a more diversified healthcare REIT (73% skilled nursing, 18% senior housing, and 8% hospital). In other words, the CCP investor is trading in shares in a pure-play REIT into a more complicated REIT.

A Stronger Balance Sheet

As Richard Anderson at Mizuho explains:

[SBRA] management points to a pro-forma larger and more liquid organization, reduced exposure to GEN (from 33% to 11%) and improved tenant diversification in general, and the potential for a pivot into investment grade status (i.e., inheriting a strong CCP balance sheet).

Anderson writes that he "expects SBRA stock to get whipped around for a while, and we are inclined to watch it from the sidelines for now".

SBRA has a lot of work to do to address 65% of the inherited portfolio that is below 1.2x EBITDAR rent coverage. This means the REIT must prove out its AFFO accretion model (~15% AFFO accretion). Most analysts estimate mid-single digit AFFO accretion, assuming CCP's rents are reset to a more sustainable level (1.3x on tenants' sub 1x EBITDAR coverage). SBRA estimates pro forma net debt/EBITDA will decrease to 5.0x post merger (from 5.3x currently), and pro forma Debt-to-Gross Asset value will decrease to 44% (from 48%).

SBRA has high pro forma fixed debt exposure (81%) and manageable maturities through 2021. The company expects to achieve an investment grade rating, which should also lower its cost of debt.

Keep in mind, SBRA is rated BB- by S&P, and while the CCP deal may inspire rating agencies to upgrade SBRA to a BB rating, the company is a long way from BBB and BBB+. Here's a list of healthcare REITs that have BBB ratings or better:

As Eminence CEO Sandler explains, the CCP merger can lead to "value destruction" for SBRA shareholders. So, while the deal could sweeten the debt costs for the company, the complexity risk will likely induce a prolonged overhang that could result in a "value trap" conundrum.

I'm Hitting the Eject Button

Let's face it, CCP is risky, and up until now I was content with my piece of the pie. However, I have no interest in owning a lower-quality REIT that is attempting to become a Ventas wannabe. I already own a healthy chunk of Ventas stock - and remember, the company was the very first to pivot away from skilled nursing.

In fact, I took a chance on the Ventas spin because I simply trusted the management team at CCP and I felt as though there was an opportunity to capitalize on the mispricing in the skilled nursing sector.

While I recognize that Ray Lewis (CCP's CEO) will remain on the SBRA Board, he is not running the company. I feel as though the writing is on the wall and the time has come to hit the eject button.

The Bottom Line

I own Ventas, and I don't need another large-cap diversified REIT. The SBRA/CCP deal has no appeal for me, and I would prefer to devote my capital to the REITs that are generating lots of green (the FFO/share chart is color-coded, and the REITs in green have the highest FFO/share growth forecasted):

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher on theMaven.

