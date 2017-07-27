Nutrisystem's (NTRI) CEO Dawn Zier on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR

Dawn Zier - President & CEO

Mike Monahan - CFO

Keira Krausz - CMO

Analysts

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Fred Wightman - Citi

Linda Bolton Weiser - DA Davidson

Frank Camma - Sidoti & Company

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets

Matthew Gall - Barrington Research

Greetings and welcome to the Nutrisystem Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call.

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss Nutrisystem's second quarter 2017 financial results. Today Dawn Zier, President and Chief Executive Officer will provide an overview of the business. Mike Monahan, Chief Financial Officer will review the second quarter results and provide third quarter and updated full-year 2017 financial guidance. And Keira Krausz, Chief Marketing Officer, will review and provide insight into the company's marketing initiatives. We will then open up the call to take your question. Please note, on today's call we would appreciate participants to limit themselves to two questions and rejoin the queue for any follow-up questions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem's filings with the SEC. Nutrisystem is making these statements as of July 26, 2017, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made during this call. In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Nutrisystem's filings with the SEC. Nutrisystem is making these statements as of July 26, 2017, and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements made during this call. In addition to the GAAP results, Nutrisystem will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures on this conference call.

Nutrisystem's earnings press release for the second quarter of 2017 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at nutrisystem.com. The tables attached to that earnings press release include reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dawn Zier.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dawn Zier.

Dawn Zier

Thank you, John, and thanks to everyone who has joined. Today I'm pleased to report our 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth as our key strategic business levers and competitive advantages continue to build.

Second quarter year-over-year revenues grew by 30% and earnings per share increased approximately 50%. Our multi-brand strategy is taking hold as initiatives in brand continues to command a largest share over the expanding weight base and as our newest brand the South Beach Diet begins to grow.

Overall performance far exceeded our second quarter expectations and as a result, we are substantially raising our full-year guidance. Mike will provide more details on our increased 2017 full-year revenue and earnings per share guidance ranges in a moment.

Our business is growing as we continue to enhance our capabilities to personalize and customize each customer's experience with us. We're using data and insights that help us develop targeted solutions for customers that allow them to tell their weight loss journey in ways that meet their needs as they continue to progress. This is driving revenue per customer and allowing us to get a greater return on investment for every immediate dollar that we spend.

Let me share some specifics on the success factors that propelled second quarter growth and that will continue to drive our future results. The momentum from a strong and successful 2017 diet season continued into the second quarter reflecting a heightened awareness and demand for our multi- brand offering. We were able to bring in many new customers and we activate former ones with our monthly program. Additionally, more of our customers are adding ancillary product orders and average spend is on the rise. They're also more engaged with us in signing up for more flexible option as it gets closer to their weight loss goals and transition to more of a maintenance mode.

In retail, we continue to expect modest growth through grocery while relatively small part of our total business, we believe retail provides a halo effect to our direct business and expands reach.

With respect to South Beach, we're thrilled to have a second household brand and additional leg of growth in our portfolio as we move forward. Given our conviction around consumers wanting more choice and customization for strong advocate to the multi-brand approach to the market, it's hard to believe that we just launched this brand six months ago as Michael share our revenues are slightly ahead of our initial guidance and poised to grow as we move forward.

We're finding that we’re attracting three sides of customers with South Beach. One, South Beach loyalists, who aren't familiar with the South Beach brand and its principles; two, self oriented guiders that are focused on a macro-nutrient profile which is based on a low carb, low sugar approach; and three, brand switchers who are the perennial dieters that cycle among brands each year.

Our early findings are proving that having a multi-brand approach to the market will allow us to further expand our reach and market penetration.

As you would expect from this management team, we're deploying the same philosophy to South Beach that we've consistently used on Nutrisystem. We're being deliberate and measured as we gather data, they're using our data and customer insights as we continue to evolve the product and we're implementing our learnings to drive the brand growth.

The strategies and tactics that we've deployed to drive Nutrisystem's stellar success over the past two years as I classified appear to be transferable to South Beach. So we have proven customer centric playbook that by years of marketing experience and acumen. As we attract more customers to our brands and they achieve success with our weight loss program, our brand halo and our relevant TNS space continue to grow.

There are several reasons for this for both of our Nutrisystem and South Beach brands. One we're experts in weight losses more than 40 years of experience. Our programs are safe, effective, and scientifically backed. We've a world renowned science advisory board and strong clinical studies that stand behind all we do. Our programs have worked for millions of people.

Two, our programs very simple to follow. We eliminate the guesswork and teach control and other habit forming techniques through example. We offer a system based solutions with challenging problems and not a series of one-off [indiscernible] to get the product.

Three, we seamlessly fit into America's busy lifestyle, a lifestyle that often have people on the run and in need of quick structure go-to solution.

And four, we have a well trained counseling team that offers customer support seven days a week through phone, email, chat, and face kind plus we provide free apps tools and content further enhance and support their journey.

Finally, it's important to remember that this is a business based not on transaction but on relationships and results while we maintain an ever watchful eye on cost and continue to expand our margins we are uncompromising on the customer experience. We're therefore our customers every step of the way.

As a matter of fact we just won our second consecutive DD Award for customer service department of the year, we're very proud of that recognition along with our A plus Better Business Bureau Rating.

As we enter the second half of 2017, we're well on our way for our fourth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and believe we have strong growth ahead of us. We are already preparing for and exciting about our 2018 guidance season. We take great pride in the revitalization of the Nutrisystem brand and a tightened relevancy with consumers and we believe that we will take South Beach brand to new heights as well.

I'll now turn the call over to Mike, who will walk through our 2017 second quarter financial results and discuss our third quarter and updated full-year 2017 guidance. After that, Keira will add more insights into the factor that drove our tremendous second quarter results and why we are confident as we look to 2018. Mike?

Mike Monahan

Thanks, Dawn. Good afternoon everyone. We had a strong second quarter. Revenue increased 30% to $194.9 million compared to $149.8 million in the same quarter last year. This year-over-year growth was primarily driven by three factors, acquiring new customers, reactivated pharma customers and improvements in revenue per customer.

Gross margin in the quarter increased 40 basis points to 54.3%. Based on the strength of our products in our marketing campaign, we were able to expand our reach by profitably increasing marketing spend by 26%. Marketing spend was $44.8 million or 23% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share increased 42% and 48% year-over-year for the quarter respectively.

For the second quarter of 2017, the effective tax rate was 31.7% versus 34.5% in the same quarter of 2016. The lower effective tax rate benefited from favorable non-cash compensation tax treatment within the quarter.

As a result of our continued strong performance, we're increasing our 2017 full-year guidance for both the top and bottom-line. For the full-year of 2017, we are now projecting revenues to be in the range of $684 million to $694 million, representing a $31.5 million increase at the mid-point from our previous guidance.

We are projecting adjusted EBITDA of $107.1 million to $111.3 million and consolidated earnings per share of $1.84 to a $1.94. We expect our full-year effective tax rate to be approximately 31.6%.

Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $14 million for the full-year.

For the third quarter of 2017, we are projecting revenues to be in the range of $153 million to $158 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $25.6 million to $27.6 million, and earnings per share of $0.42 to $0.47. We expect the third quarter effective tax rate to be approximately 33.6%.

Our new South Beach Diet program which officially launched earlier this year contributed $6.8 million in revenue in the second quarter. We remain excited about this additional brand in our overall multibrand approach to meet customer demand and capture a larger portion of the weight loss market. For the full-year 2017, we are increasing our revenue guidance for the South Beach Diet to approximately $26 million from our original estimate of $20 million to $25 million.

With each of our brands, we are focused on and investing behind four core principles to support long-term growth. One, attracting more customers. Revenues from customers in their initial guide cycle were up over 35% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2017 primarily driven by increased customer, Nutrisystem customer start, the launch of the South Beach Diet and increased upsell and a la carte sales. Our brand awareness and relevance continues to grow. Our marketing campaigns and product improvements continue to resonate with consumers.

As in the first quarter, reactivation revenue remained strong as a result of increased customer count, increased product offerings, and improved reactivation yield. We delivered over $46 million of reactivation revenue in the second quarter of 2017, up over 27% from a year ago.

Two, improving customer satisfaction and economic contribution. The average customer profit contribution continues to expand. Customers are reacting positively to the investments we've made in our product portfolio and we are effectively managing our cost of goods. We invest in leverage data analytics better understand the customer side of journey. Using these analytics we’ve increased upsell rates and pricing and improved the overall consumer experience which has resulted in meaningful increases in revenue per customer over the past few years.

Consolidated gross margins in the second quarter were 54.3%, up 40 basis points from the second quarter of 2016. The year-over-year gross margin improvement in Q2 2017 is primarily driven by improvements in average selling price within the direct channel and effective management of food and distribution costs within our product portfolio and supply chain.

Three, extending our marketing reach in brand awareness. Total marketing expense in the second quarter of 2017 including the South Beach Diet was $44.8 million or 23% of revenue compared to $35.6 million for the second quarter of 2016 or 23.8% representing 80 basis points of improvement largely driven by new customer and reactivation revenues.

As we discussed on our first quarter call, for the full-year marketing as a percentage of revenue in 2017 is expected to increase year-over-year due to two drivers, one media investments the launch of South Beach Diet and two, improve lifetime value for existing customers enabling us to reinvest dollars to expand our media reach while still improving our operating margin.

Retail revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was $8.4 million with our consistent performance at Wal-Mart and key progress of select grocers. We expect the retail channel to grow in 2017 and deliver $35 million to $36 million in revenue for the full-year.

Four, investing in the business to support future growth. We opened our fourth frozen warehouse to support increased volumes and reduced shipping times to the end consumer in the second quarter. We continue to strengthen our infrastructure and invest in areas to enhance our operations and the customer experience.

We invest in data analytics, digital content, and digital tools, attractive apps, and content size for both brand service engagement points with our customers that are gaining traction, usage of our NuMi App is up significantly year-over-year and sales of products through the App have proven to be an effective way for our existing customers to purchase our Ala Carte option. These tools also provide additional data that we use to improve the overall customer experience.

Finally, we continue to be excited about the South Beach Diet brands and positioning it for meaningful top and bottom-line growth into 2018 and beyond.

We consistently return cash to our investors through the dividend which has been in place since mid-2008. Over the last 12 months, we've returned over $20 million of cash to shareholders' through our dividend. Our business model remains capital efficient enabling us to both returning capital to shareholders and invest in strategic growth initiatives to drive shareholder value.

The board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.175 per share payable August 17, 2017, to stockholders of record as of August 7, 2017.

I'll now turn the call over to Keira.

Keira Krausz

Thanks Mike. Our business model in which we directly market, sell, deliver to, and engage with people gives us control over multiple levers that drive growth. What that means in everyday language is that through research, testing, feedback from our contact center and the many touch points with our customers, we constantly improve our understanding of how we can reach, attract, and serve customers better. And when we do a better job of helping more customers achieve their weight loss goals our business grows.

For Nutrisystem in 2017 we've made progress across all parts of the customer journey. I'll provide some details about that progress and how we are preparing for 2018. Then I'll share insights into how the South Beach Diet is growing in 2017 and our preparations for expansion next year.

For the fourth year in a row, Nutrisystem grew new customers in the first half of the year. We are reaching and attracting a larger portion of the $10 billion to $15 billion addressable market. Our program backed by clinicals and market research have proven to have high appeal. Product development one of our companies strength supports compelling, creative. As a result we were able to reach more consumers via television, digital, and other channel. We've increased our reach in television by airing on a large mix of stations, shows, and day parts.

We expanded our digital reach in four ways. First, the digital channels that capture demand created by television performs better. Second, we continue to develop our mobile and app user experience that's the same step with consumer trends. Third, our editorial content brought in more visitors seeking high quality weight loss supplies. And fourth our digital marketing team effectively grew digital channels that introduced us to consumers for the first time. And although print and direct mail remained relatively small in comparison to television and digital, these channels grew as well.

We focus on personalizing the customer journey to drive engagement, additional purchases, and length of stay. In the first half of 2017, we've seen great growth in revenue per customer as a result of this focus. We continue to see upticks in several shapes in the percentage of customer that switch to UNIQUELY YOURS.

We've been able to promote the value of the programs better and subsequently have decreased discounting and increased prices modestly by examining our fulfillment processes; we've fine tuned our operations to improve delivery. As a result, length of stay has improved and use of NuMi in on our content has accelerated.

Sessions and days use are up dramatically. As a result we know considerably more about our customers and can tailor notifications and promotions as people move through their weight loss journey. This drove increases in Ala Carte and transition program sales.

As Mike mentioned reactivation revenues have grown substantially in 2017. We're definitely helped by having had strong acquisition years in 2015 and 2016 as recent customers are the people most likely to return. In addition we have raised a percentage of customers returning to us, our appealing programs and our subsequent media expansions not only attracted more new customers but also compels more of our former customers to return.

And we have a greater breadth of programs and offers than ever before to offer former customers, who started on a fully structured program but have varying needs as their lifelong weight management journey continues. We ensure that our fully structured programs continue to grow evolve and improve and we have a variety of programs that are built upon Nutrisystem's principles that also offer flexibility. We employ data analytics in customer segmentations tailor our offers to the customers.

Nutrisystem is on the path to growth in 2018. We are on track with product development, we are finalizing our science backed programs for 2018 and we'll be testing creative to refine our messages, we believe we will reach even more consumers next year by growing across all channels, television, digital, and print with a continued focus on creative and data analytics. As we develop more products that supports this journey to weight loss and healthy living and we personalize content messaging and offers which should continue to see increases to revenue per customer and because of healthy customer growth in 2017, product innovation advanced analytics; we plan to increase our revenues from returning customers in 2018.

Over the past few years, we have methodically laid the building block to grow the Nutrisystem business and look forward to adding on to support growth in 2018 and beyond. We focus on product development; creative supported by benefits and claims, expansion this media to reach more consumers, customer driven improvements that drive revenue per customer, and personalization to drive reactivation.

It's the same customer centric approach we are using to grow the South Beach Diet while the brands and their approaches are different; the methodology we use to grow Nutrisystem is directly applicable to South Beach. South Beach is proceeding well in 2017, we are attracting people who are new to the company, the vast majority of leasing customers for South Beach have not engaged with us before. We distributed creative on television and digital that generates strong response. Interest in the brand and its nutritional approach is confirmed.

We introduced the celebrity ambassador Jessie James Decker who represents the brand in healthy living well and who touches and influences our millions of fans authentically. Our app downloads are growing, usage is high, and engagement with South Beach content is very strong.

We launched Ala Carte in transition programs and see promise with all three. We are collecting and analyzing data and feedback closely. We've conducted customer surveys on all aspects of the program, business across with our reps, collaborated with the contact center in the South Beach team and measured customer reactions and preferences. All done to adjust as we do regularly with Nutrisystem the customer experience to drive length of stay and revenue per customer.

As we prepare to expand South Beach in 2018, we're following a similar roadmap as we do for Nutrisystem. We are conducting clinicals that would support weight loss and health plans for 2018. We are researching claims, benefits, attributes, and messaging that will inform creative development. We are selecting before and after success stories to share with consumers. We will be testing creative to make sure we’re on the right path for diet season. We are investing in media expansion opportunities to put us in position for growth in 2018. We are iteratively improving the digital experience that generate needs and sell more effectively. We're developing more product and menu items we'll be introducing menu items monthly through September to increase appeal and variety.

We believe in South Beach there is long-term potential and the strategic value of having multiple weight loss brands, we're confident we have a roadmap to grow reach, leverage this South Beach Diet brand fully and iteratively serve the customer better and we look forward to 2018 and beyond.

Every year this time, we asked our customers to tell us about their weight loss journey. This year we heard from more people than ever reading their stories one by one which is a highlight of my thought, I had two high level observation. First we now have such aggressive customers from people in their 20s to those in their 60s, women and men those who want to lose 25 pounds to those who needed to lose well over 100 pounds, people from all across America.

Second the reasons for wanting to lose weight are incredibly diverse. We have 29 year old wanting to lose weight before wedding. We have young moms and dads who want to be healthier for their kids. We have fire chief, policeman and those serving in armed forces use Nutrisystem to get in better shape and we have people in their 50s and 60s who reported dramatic improvements in their health.

By having Nutrisystem in the South Beach Diet which delivered difference but equally simple signed back and effective weight loss solutions and by employing data driven marketing techniques to fit each customer's needs, we are in the position to help millions of additional people achieve their weight, health, and life goals.

Now I’ll turn the call back to Dawn for some closing remarks.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Keira and everyone on the call today for your interest in Nutrisystem. You can tell by our ongoing strong results now with the remainder of 2017 our brands with strong momentum and our multibrand strategy is taking hold. As we look to the future for operating from a position of strength having not one but two powerhouse brands to help extend our reach to new consumers and capture more of the large addressable weight loss market.

In closing, I'd like to reiterate confidence in the long-term growth of our brand and our ability to profitably expand our reach, deepen extend our relationship with consumers and win back more formal one. We are a sophisticated ecommerce and data driven company that leverage as far as development, marketing, customer care, supply chain logistics and technologies to drive sustainable growth.

We're confident that by focusing on these priorities and executing against them we'll continue to drive meaningful, long-term shareholder value. As always we'd like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence and I would like to thank the Nutrisystem team for their hard work and dedication in delivering our 16th consecutive quarter growth. Their passion and commitment in helping millions to achieve their weight loss goals and become healthier versions of themselves is truly inspiring.

Our first question today is coming from Alex Fuhrman from Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please proceed with your question.

Alex Fuhrman

Great. Thank you very much for taking my question and congratulations on another truly astounding quarter here. I did want to ask about the media environment and your advertising if I remember correctly I think about six months on your Q4 call, I think you had cautioned that you're getting some really good T.V. ratings on a lot of the networks that you advertise on tied to the Presidential inauguration but we're worried that maybe over the next three, six months those -- those ratings might that just a little bit now that’s six months in the rear-view mirror is -- is that in fact what you saw then you mentioned diversifying into some other channels is that potentially something that you're thinking about going forward that that the ratings are kind of moved around a little because it certainly seems like that the effectiveness of your, of your advertising spend in Q2 was quite high just wondering if there's anything that you're doing that's materially different there.

Keira Krausz

This is Keira. So definitely on a couple of stations we are seeing that July 2016 through January 27 warehouse by higher TV viewership due to the Presidential election. And so as we head into the third and the fourth quarter we that having an effect on those channels and you are also right that we've expanded into some other channels and our digital growth and other supporters of revenue growth that help offset that pressure.

Alex Fuhrman

That's helpful. Thanks. And then I mean just thinking about the South Beach Diet it looks like after a pretty, pretty nice through advertising push to start the year I haven't seen much of the brand at least on television over the last couple of months curious. If you've been moving some of the marketing efforts with the South Beach Diet into some other channels because obviously with the -- with the better than expected revenue with the South Beach Diet I mean it's certainly seems like a slowdown in marketing spending hasn't any major impact on the business or are you were you just seeing perhaps some other marketing channels that were just a little bit more a factor just curious what -- what explains that divergence there.

Keira Krausz

Yes, just going back towards on there before we're really methodical about the way that we are evaluating South Beach so, I wouldn’t conclude too much from the plus or minus there any one additional channel right now.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Greg Badishkanian from Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Fred Wightman

Hi, this is actually Fred Wightman on for Greg. Just wanted to touch on the top-line guidance for the year looks like you're -- you're raising the full year I've been quite a bit more than 2Q could you just talk about what's given you guys confident so, yes maybe size the bucket into the back half of the year.

Mike Monahan

Sure. So on the top-line we will be up 30% year-over-year in the first half of 2017. If you look at the midpoint of our guidance we're projecting a 20% growth year-over-year in the back half. And really a few things are working within the business. Overall 2017 diet campaign and marketing strategy is proven to be a effective. So we're getting new customer growth from both Nutrisystem and the South Beach Diet.

We continue to effectively expand and our reach and deploy profitable marketing dollars to attract new customers that's a large piece of it. Processing increases in reactivated customers so we continue to grow that revenue stream. And then lastly the third point is really around revenue per customer and in the second quarter we saw improvements in length of stay and pricing and those are carrying forward into the back half of the year as well.

Fred Wightman

Okay, great. And then just looking to South Beach you guys increased your expectations for the full-year. I understand that that's not a huge contributor at this point but could you just were to talk about is that what you've seen so far is better than you expected just more optimistic for the back half of the year sort of the big buckets there too.

Dawn Zier

I think we're seeing pretty much -- we're pretty much in line with what we expected to see for the initial launch of the brand and we’re excited as we go-forward as to what we can deliver long-term for this brand.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming Linda Bolton Weiser from DA Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Hi and you mentioned that your fourth frozen warehouse opened that will be set in the second quarter in the past we see kind of a nice little left in growth margin in the period following a new warehouse opening is that something we can expect in the second half has seen even, even better gross margin performance.

Mike Monahan

So I would expect on a year-over-year growth -- gross margin on a year-over-year basis we expect improvement in the back half of the year on a quarter-over-quarter basis we did 54.3% in the second quarter as we kind of talked about. I would expect it to be in that range potentially a little bit better in the back half of the year. So we opened up our this frozen warehouse kind of towards the beginning of the quarter so, we saw some of that improvement in the second and already baked into the second quarter.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Got it. And then on the South Beach can you I think you mentioned that you're introducing new more items through December can you just update us on the rest of the product right now compared to the base on new systems and what percentage now of the line is kind of ready to eat versus frozen and just kind of give us a sense for how that’s progressing.

Dawn Zier

Sure. We're really positioning a brand for long-term growth by optimizing all parts of the customer experience not just food but all parts of it. But on the food front we're actively adding menu items as we go through 2017 and as we head into diet season we expect the frozens ready to go mix to be around 60:40 which is a little bit different from Nutrisystem's which is a more around 50-50.

Linda Bolton Weiser

Great, thanks. Can I ask one --- one third one? Can I ask you about your cash flow performance is obviously very strong in line with your earnings performance and so it seems to me that by the end of the year you're going to have a little cash pile kind of building up can you give us some insight into your strategic thought in terms of what you might want to deploy into and I mean just, definitely when you're talking about your customer base that you're serving to such a wide demographic and a variety of Americans it seems like there could be some leverage in being able to offer that customer base additional products and services so, can you give some thoughts on that.

Mike Monahan

Sure. So we have a history of investing in new product and product offerings like NuMi in our infrastructure so that's the first place that we look to deploy cash. We also are returning cash to our shareholders through, through the dividend. So those are the two big areas that we're going to jump in if you have other things so that’s use of our cash right now and as we talked about on previous calls is something as a management team and then with our Board of Directors that we talk about on a regular basis about areas that kind of invest and drive shareholder value.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question today is coming from Frank Camma from Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Frank Camma

First question is just on the -- obviously you got a really good look or more efficient on marketing spend. Like can you talk maybe I missed it on the sort of the G&A lines, you’ve mentioned some investments there but is little bit on usual expense to bump up in the second quarter versus the first and not you got leverage year-over-year but it wasn’t as much scrap would expect.

Mike Monahan

So our G&A was 11% of revenue in the second quarter, actually followed, it was a little bit more on a quarter-over-quarter basis but you will remember last year we actually did bump up, we started in the first quarter, G&A was 10.8% and then it went to 11.7%, so we’re not really outside of our kind of normal pattern.

Frank Camma

EBITDA I kind of look years back though was there something in the quarter though that would have like accounted for a sequential bump. I’m more looking at sort of at absolute numbers like 19.6 to 21, it is low unusual it is typically kind of flattish.

Mike Monahan

Yes I mean we’re still getting leverage out of the G&A line, we are making investments related to the South Beach Diet and Nutrisystem that we talked about kind of continue to grow the brand and that’s an area that we are deploying investments into the G&A line to kind of continue to fuel growth. But as we said on previous calls, while the cadence of that percentage might be a little bit different quarter-over-quarter over the long-term we are expecting to get to get leverage out of that line and should grow.

Frank Camma

Okay. Did you say the ASP on the call for the quarter to increase?

Mike Monahan

No we didn’t -- we didn’t give the exact increase for overall average selling prices, we said pricing when you look at the growth for the quarter on our 30% growth, pricing is a smaller driver this quarter, it’s about point of that growth or a little bit more where we’re seeing the biggest drivers of the quarter is really around bringing customers to the brand both new customers and reactivated customers and we saw some benefits around length of stay and we’re also seeing some really good traction around upsells and Ala Carte items.

Frank Camma

Well how do you calculate the Ala Carte or ASP, do you pull it out, do you trade that separately or think about that or at all and the average quarter perhaps on the Ala Carte?

Mike Monahan

Sure. So when I’m referring to pricing, we’re looking at quarter program pricing when I quoted those growth rates. So we’re carving out the upsell to shake in the Ala Carte items. When you look at overall our percentage of upsells we've been able to make moves on that increases on a year-over-year basis where we’re seeing some success, we haven’t disclosed exact kind of average upsell ticket but typically I can give you kind of a range where we sell those shake products between $40 and $50 give or take and then we’re seeing some improvements in Ala Carte where people are actually buying different configurations of packages little bit more on an average selling price.

Dawn Zier

So right now, Frank we’ve all these levers going with us, we are bringing in more new customers, we’re reactivating more pharma customers and again as we said earlier on the call, we’re really driving that revenue per customers through upsell and more flexible option, so it’s all moving in the right direction and length of stay up as well.

Frank Camma

Okay. I guess just as a follow-up to that though with the Ala Carte, I mean your call centers always been a great friend but you also have this ecommerce platform, can you talk at all or just even color on like we achieved a greater fill rate if you will on the upsell, I mean assume talking to LivePerson there's a greater chance back to?

Dawn Zier

I think it’s all over the place, what we’re seeing is we’re able to communicate more directly with the consumer and we’re issuing more personalized targeting to them knowing what they want, what they’re looking for. So we may do it through the contact center if they call in, we may do it through email, we may there is a lot of activity going on within our apps and within our content sites where we can do targeted authors so and its driving not only but, it’s not only for new customers but it is also on the react stream where we're driving lot of Al Carte sales.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Chris Krueger from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Chris Krueger

Yes, with the two quarters of 30% growth I'm curious about your suppliers, capacity and are they able to keep up with your growth I know you said you a opened a fourth frozen warehouse but just kind of comment on that issue.

Mike Monahan

Sure, so we have over 30 different vendors that we work with, that range from smaller vendors to much larger vendor so, we have a lot of flexibility built into our supply chain. They can handle our growth. So we think we're in good shape in that area in terms of the fulfillment capabilities we have been making investments we talked about kind of our capital investment in additional lines within our existing warehouse and then we also opened up over the past 18 months a couple of new warehouses. So we feel like our infrastructure is in good shape for the growth going forward.

Dawn Zier

Now as you can see we also get these new warehouses upgrades basically when we need to as well so, again what we’re looking at demand planning, capacity planning and we’re not early concerned.

Chris Krueger

Okay. And my last question is as one I've been fielding from a investors recently it seems since, we look at home meal delivery companies like Blue Apron and Hello Fresh and some of the others and they wonder if they were to come up with a weight loss program at those delivery companies, would that be a threat or how do you view that whole area.

Dawn Zier

They'll be we looking what fully for any others are doing it is a very different product and it’s there's a very different business model to food. And if you think about what they're selling as they're selling they’re teaching people how to cook and not have weight and what they're telling people is one or two meals a week so the average, maybe two meals a week, three meals a week that people are buying.

And it’s a great product but it is not a structured weight loss program and at the end of the week when you step on the scale you won't lose weight but you'll have a great cooking experience. So, we think it's a very different market, it's a different demographic in some respects and we obviously watch very closely what people are doing, but what we like about these programs that what they actually are doing has done well we've done it for a long time as they're making home food delivery more mainstream and we think that’s great for the entire industry.

But I think that things are not always just simple as they seen so, this is our business model is a -- is one that we execute well but certainly one that takes a lot of skill and acumen to make it work the way that we make it work.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question today is coming from Matthew Gall from Barrington Research. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Gall

Hi, good evening everyone. Congrats on the quarter and strong start to the year.

Dawn Zier

Thanks Matt.

Matthew Gall

Wanted to follow-up obviously there was lot of excitement with South Beach and it's obviously off to a good start but you have some other direct programs, the men’s program Nutrisystem for men as well as the diet Nutrisystem D program been getting a special category weight loss. Are you seeing similar trends or is the mix of what you’ve historically had in those businesses I believe men’s program was 20% to 25% of orders are you seeing anything changed there. This isn't the same or I know seeing some of the change trends as far as upsell rate, upsell pace and premium shift for those orders.

Dawn Zier

Sure and we are seeing first of all we’re seeing growth across all parts of the business so, women are growing, men are growing, diabetes are growing. We are seeing a bit of a shift towards men not a dramatic shift but a bit of a growth percentage of the men. And the take rates of upsells is about the same for men and women there is no real significant difference in TurboShakes and the like.

Matthew Gall

Got it. That's helpful. And then the last question are there -- the other question I had looking at the marketing spend for the quarter obviously up $9 million approximately year-over-year which was expected as you reach out to more customers in the buildup South Beach. But I guess the improvement as a percentage of sales kind of stood out to me is there anything that you could point out or color in the quarter that maybe you just had better sales volume and leverage that marks that why marketing came in a little bit lower as a percent of revenue or anything on the program to sell?

Mike Monahan

There were really two things. One the first was building up the reactivation revenue and you saw some of the benefits of that come in, in the second quarter which is as you know we assign all of our marketing expense to the customers kind of first stores, so when we get reactivation revenue there is not marketing dollars against it, there is just the gross profit contribution that kind of flows through, that's important as we think about building South Beach as well because South Beach is an area where over time we’re going to build up those reactivation streams that the marketing as a percentage of revenue is a bit higher as we kind of start building the brand.

And then the second thing is really around the cadence of the new customer starts, we had some customers late in Q1 that we’re able to kind of bring in where we charged the marketing dollars in Q1 and you got the second and third orders in the second quarter where we’re able to kind of get some efficiencies out of that.

Operator

Great. Thank you. I want to thank everyone for your time this afternoon. As always thanks to our shareholders for their ongoing support and confidence. And we look forward to sharing an update on our business and outcomes at upcoming investor conferences and on future conference calls. Have a great afternoon.

