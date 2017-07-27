Plug Power Surprisingly Increases Expensive Credit Facility With NY Green Bank

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Just a few days ago, I praised Plug Power's new agreement with Wal-Mart that will substantially lower future refinancing costs for operating leases the company will be required to provide to the retail giant on an ongoing basis.

In combination with the recently announced transaction with Amazon, I expected the company's lingering liquidity issues to be largely resolved now.

Unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case given today's surprise announcement of the company materially increasing the size of its expensive credit facility with NY Green Bank:

Plug Power Inc., a leader providing energy solutions that change the way the world moves, announced today that it has amended its loan facility with NY Green Bank to increase the size of the total commitment from $25 million to $45 million. The maturity of the facility will remain at December 2019. As with the existing facility, the up-sized facility will be repaid primarily as the Company’s various restricted cash reserves are released over the term of the facility. Plug Power, whose customers include major global retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour, will use the additional liquidity to deliver on its 2017 pipeline, accelerate innovation among both existing and future applications, and support continued product collaboration with key customers.

I already commented on the harsh terms of the original $25 million credit facility in my discussion of the company's Q4/2016 results:

The company has stated the current interest rate on this loan as being 11.3% but adjusting for the origination costs of $1.2 mln the effective annual interest rate under the three-year loan actually amounts to roughly 13% despite the fact that the loan is not only secured by virtually all of the company's unencumbered assets but also will be repaid solely from releases under the company's currently restricted cash balances. The effective interest rate could move even higher if the company will be "unable to meet certain goals related to the deployment of fuel cell systems in the State of New York and increasing the Company's number of full-time employees in the State of New York" specified under the terms of the credit agreement. So, there's no real risk for NY Green Bank to not get repaid in full (other than the company filing for bankruptcy protection), but still Plug Power is required to pay a whopping 13% effective interest rate on the loan.

After the recent transactions with both Amazon and Wal-Mart, I actually expected the company to get into the position to repay the expensive facilty rather sooner than later and to mostly rely on the cash flows from Amazon's outright equipment purchases and the low cost refinancing of the Wal-Mart leases going forward, but, obviously, I have been wrong.

While I already suspected further, substantial cash consumption during Q2 given the required investments for not less than 16 sites currently anticipated to be deployed during Q2 (4 sites) and Q3 (12 sites), I expected the (at least) $36.6 million in cash raised from the exercise of warrants originally issued in conjunction with previous equity financings and the utilization of the recently established At Market Issuance Sales Agreement ("the ATM facility") with FBR Capital Markets & Co. (NYSE:FBR), to be more than sufficient to stem the expected additional cash usage during Q2.

Moreover, I am perplexed about the company again turning to high interest financing instead of simply issuing $20 million in new equity under its existing ATM facility for an additional dilution of below 4%.

Some readers might point to Plug Power perhaps just needing some bridge financing to support the major ramp in site deployments expected for the current quarter, but in this case the company would have negotiated somewhat different conditions with its lender. Instead, the additional $20 million will carry the very same terms as the original credit agreement (maturity at the end of 2019, repayment with releases of currently restricted cash), clearly pointing to the facility remaining firmly in place for the foreseeable future. Depending on the additional one-time origination costs charged to Plug Power additional effective annual interest expense for the upsized facility calculates to roughly $2.5 million (if fully drawn).

The news particularly doesn't bode well for the company's FY2017 cash burn guidance of $25-35 million. As Plug Power already bumped against the upper end of the guidance during its abysmal Q1, I would expect further substantial cash usage during Q2 and also during Q3. In consequence, Plug Power will, most likely, need a heck of a Q4 with tens of millions of dollars in positive cash flows, to move back into its targeted $25-35 million annual cash burn range at year end.

Bottom line:

Another strange move by Plug Power's management. Instead of playing safe and raising some more equity under its existing ATM facility, the company, once again, turned to high interest financing by increasing its existing, very expensive credit facility with NY Green Bank by $20 million.

The move will, most likely, cause the company to incur substantial additional cash interest expense over time. Moreover, it does not bode well for the company's ability to achieve its FY2017 cash usage guidance of $25-35 million.

Investors should prepare for the upcoming Q2 results to show further material cash burn which I expect to continue during Q3.

In addition to operating cash flows, investors should particularly focus on the company's service margins, which have deteriorated materially as of late. Keep in mind that servicing costs for all new Wal-Mart leases since the beginning of 2016 is now recorded in the company's PPA segment. In consequence, the overall service margin is much lower than currently reported by the company.

I will update investors on the company's upcoming Q2 results, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.