You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet

For nearly a decade, central banks have kept the global economy on life support. Through quantitative easing programs, central bankers of the US, Europe, Japan and the UK have artificially inflated assets around the world. The intended wealth effect thus managed to breathe some life back into a world economy which looked moribund after the financial crisis of 2008. But the initial recovery did not morph into a normal economic cycle. Growth has been pedestrian ever since.

Bernanke's first attempt at Quantitative Easing did not kickstart an economic expansion as hoped. Disappointed by what looked more like a proverbial dead cat bounce, he felt the need for another QE and then another and then another. His counterparts around the developed world, not to be left behind holding overvalued currencies, soon followed suit. Yet, all this money printing has not had its desired effect. More than eight years later, economic growth remains anemic and inflation is nowhere near the official target.

In spite of the enormous monetary stimulus, corporations have stuck with a wait-and-see attitude. So has the new generation of consumers. Instead of investing in the future, many companies allocated capital to massive share buybacks*. Equally suspicious of what to expect in the near future, many millennials are still living in mom's basement instead of starting a family. In Japan, for example, nearly half of this generation is still virgin!** Over there, millennials are called Yaramiso - the middle-aged virgins.

Eventually, life will take its normal course again, creating strong demand. As corporations once again spend their cash flow on capital expenditures and millennials finally grow up, a proper economic cycle begins. The pent-up demand from the last years should actually result in a particularly strong one.

In fact, many factors point to a new epochal cycle. The tectonic political shifts in the US, the UK and France demonstrate that the world has decided to leave the Great Recession behind. The Brits voted to leave the European Union - a stunning event quickly followed by the surprise election of Donald Trump on an unconventional America-first program. Six months later, France elected Macron president. A virtual newcomer to politics, he was able to take an absolute majority in parliament in the ensuing elections as well. His new party of mostly newcomers in politics utterly humiliated the traditional Socialist Party on the left and the former Gaullists on the right. The common thread to these events is a willingness among voters across the Atlantic to try something new based on pragmatism rather than ideology.

Central banks are moving on too. Following the Federal Reserve Bank's lead, they are gradually scaling back the massive bond buying programs of the "non-cycle" years. The good, and surprising, news is that this transition to monetary normalcy is occurring with little short-term volatility in the markets.

Corporations are similarly turning the page on stagnation. Relying on financial engineering for growth is no longer cool. Company managements will be under increasing pressure to put money into their businesses instead of just propping up share prices. As a result, years of underinvestment could be followed by a capex boom. And if new tax rules in the US facilitate the repatriation of mountains of cash sitting offshore, this boom could be explosive.

Once prospects begin to look better, millennials in turn will be incentivized to start families, buy houses, furnish them and even make babies. The delayed generational passing of the baton is about to further boost the economic cycle.

The US stock market already senses this, but true upside "capitulation" awaits a trigger. It could be the cumulative effect of massive deregulation, a corporate tax cut or tackling another "yuuge" pent-up demand: repair and replacement of America's neglected infrastructure.

The world is finally entering a real growth phase boosted by years of pent-up demand. Yet, many investors are on the defensive, holding high levels of cash. This is understandable, considering the nice run experienced in the stock markets since the first QE. Assessing the value of stocks is particularly challenging after years of intentionally distorted asset prices by central banks. However, history tells us that bear markets are not likely to occur when so many people expect it, and economic growth is about to surprise on the upside.

*Capex has been declining for years. See here.

**See here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.