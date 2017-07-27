Schlumberger: When Will The Stock's Funk End?

However, North America remains the only truly bright spot in terms of margin improvement across a much larger international portfolio. Deepwater remains depressed.

Schlumberger (SLB) posted solid second-quarter results, with operating margins strong across the board, despite the high costs associated with capacity reactivations in the U.S. In terms of profitability, the oilfield service major remains in a class of its own, this quarter again on track to beat the peer group on operating margin metrics. Schlumberger also reported that activity in international markets – outside North America, Russia and OPEC Gulf – showed early signs of recovery in the second quarter, which was ahead of the company’s expectations and a positive surprise during the call.

Stock In A Funk

Despite Schlumberger’s resilient performance throughout the three years of the oil downturn and global activity finally in recovery, the company’s stock remains depressed, having recently retreated to the level it reached back in early 2016, at the worst point of the current downcycle where WTI price was in high $20s and industry activity was expected to take another nosedive. In fact, since the beginning of this year, the stock has lost one-fifth of its value, to the chagrin of many institutional investors who own the shares of the $100+ billion major among core holdings and sell-side analysts, many of whom cannot afford putting out any recommendation on the stock but “Buy.”

What is holding the stock back? Is a rebound around the corner?

Second-Quarter Results Ahead Of Expectations

Schlumberger delivered solid Q2 results in all segments and is maintaining strong operating momentum into the second half of this year.

As expected, North America was a standout. The region’s revenues increased 18% sequentially, driven by U.S. land operation where revenues were 42% higher and hydraulic fracturing revenues increased 68%, as frac intensity and pricing continued to move up.

I must note, however, that the massive increase in U.S. frac revenues – and, by the same token, the increase in North America revenue – in part reflect the low-margin pass-through of frac sand costs, which jumped in the second quarter. However, Schlumberger’s Q2 operating margins did improve meaningfully, indicating that better pricing and utilization in U.S. onshore stimulation were sufficient to offset high reactivation costs. As a reminder, Schlumberger is in the process of re-activating its entire idle stimulation fleet in North America, which is a costly undertaking. The program was launched early this year and is expected to be finished towards the end of the current quarter.

The reactivations set Schlumberger strongly for a step-up in operating margins in the fourth quarter, as activity volumes should increase, reactivation costs decline sharply and the contract book continues to roll over to a higher average pricing. On the call, Schlumberger reiterated its expectation that land activity in North America will continue to increase throughout the second half, despite the recent oil price volatility, fueled by operators’ strong finances.

Perhaps the most encouraging data point specific to Schlumberger’s book of business was the indication that international and offshore activity is recovering across multiple markets:

Revenue in the Latin America increased 9% sequentially on a strong performance in Mexico, Argentina and Colombia (in Brazil and Venezuela, the company’s activity remained weak during the quarter, in contrast to Halliburton’s report of improved activity in those two countries).

Europe/CIS/Africa revenue increased 6% sequentially. While the recovery was in great part seasonal, Schlumberger commented that it is seeing signs of activity improvement. In the Sub-Sahara Africa geomarket, for example, the rig count stabilized with a recovery on land and “early signs of customers preparing to resume activity on key offshore projects.”

Middle East & Asia revenue increased 1% sequentially and remained strong overall, driven by robust activity in the OPEC Gulf and seasonal recovery in China.

Another incremental surprise was delivered by Cameron, where revenues increased 3% sequentially and operating margins increased to 13.8%, driven by stronger sales to markets with short investment cycles (valves and surface equipment), more than offsetting weakness in subsea and rig equipment.

Discussing the outlook for its business, Schlumberger surprised analysts with a very robust forecast as it relates to the activity trajectory throughout the second half and going into 2018, despite expressing strong concerns that aggressive spending by U.S. E&Ps and the uncertainty with regard to the OPEC-sponsored production cut beyond the current 9-month extension could cause a correction in oil price.

So If The Outlook Is Strong, Why Is The Stock Price Lagging?

The following observations may be relevant in this regard.

First, the investment community appears to have finally come to appreciate the tremendous success achieved by the North American shale oil industry in expanding its economic-core footprint and reducing the cost of supply. Just a year ago, it appeared inconceivable that oil production from U.S. Unconventionals could grow at an annualized pace of 1+ million barrels per day in a sub-$50 per barrel price environment. Second-quarter results to be reported in the next few weeks by E&P operators will likely convincingly illustrate that this improbable scenario has become a fundamental reality. As a result, the expectation of a U-shaped oil price recovery is less universal, whereas the “L-shaped” price scenario for oil has gained broader acceptance, leading to a repricing of the entire oil-focused stock universe by investors.

Second, it is important to remember that Schlumberger is a predominantly non-North America operator. The company’s North America region revenue in the second quarter (which included a meaningful amount attributable to the pass-through of frac sand costs) accounted for just 30% of total revenue. While activity in the North America region is booming and margins are widening, the recovery in other areas is yet to arrive. Given the abundance of capacity and poor utilizations in many geo-markets outside North America, margins can remain stagnant or even continue to decline until the moment when a massive cyclical surge in global investment arrives. With the rapid increase in supply from North America and continued upward supply pressure from low-cost OPEC producers, that moment may be postponed significantly.

Given Schlumberger’s heavy weighting towards international markets, the boom in U.S. shales may struggle to energize the stock “story” which is dominated by international operating profits that are facing a strong headwind from the U.S. activity.

Third, deepwater remains a depressed segment of the market. Given Schlumberger’s significant exposure to deepwater, which increased materially with the recent acquisition of Cameron, this part of the business looks challenged (and may remain challenged for an extended period of time).

Finally, investors must be noticing the heavy toll taken by the early upcycle on oilfield service providers’ cash flows. As working capital requirements increase rapidly and capacity reactivation costs spike, free cash flow troughs, despite the favorable market environment. This creates a striking contrast with the downcycle when cash flows were supported by legacy contracts and working capital harvesting.

In 2017, Schlumberger will show a significant year-on-year decline in cash flow from operations, while capital investment has accelerated. A cash-less recovery is the inevitable price oilfield service providers have to pay in the upcycle for capacity idling that they implemented aggressively to protect cash flows during the downcycle.

What to Expect?

The above factors are significant headwinds that are difficult to ignore. However, Schlumberger remains one of only two truly global, integrated oilfield service franchises. In some market segments – by geography or service – Schlumberger enjoys a de-facto duopoly, with Halliburton being the only other viable competitor.

Given the strong stock price decline, institutional investors with longer time horizons at some point should become willing to “see through” the current global downcycle in oil, even if the expectation for its duration has increased. This should provide support to the stock.

That said, investors may have to re-evaluate their outlooks for certain market segments, such as deepwater. Such re-evaluation could result in material valuation write-offs and make a recovery to the peak level the stock established in 2014 quite challenging, at least in the near term.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed by the author in materials included in Zeits OIL ANALYTICS subscription service, PRO subscription service or posted on Seeking Alpha's public site are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies or commodities mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.