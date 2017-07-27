PayPal's Q2: Consistent Growth Again, But What About That 8% Tax Rate?

Could this company have the best balance sheet other than the cash hoarding tech giants?

A very low tax rate did give earnings an artificial boost, but real growth is still present.

More partnerships were announced and the quarterly partnerships range from minor to very impactful, in my humble opinion.

Quarterly Highlights

PayPal (PYPL) grew revenues at an 18% clip this quarter including slight currency headwinds on the back of a 23% increase in Total Payment Volume (TPV) and 10% growth in transactions per user.

According to SA, revenue beat by $50m and eps was $.03 higher than expected.

Revenue growth in prior quarter's was 17%, 18%, 17%, 15%, and 19% in the past 5 quarters.

TPV has grown from $60b in mid-2015 when the company split from eBay (EBAY) to over $106b in this quarter.

EPS came in strong at $0.34 against $0.27 last quarter, but with a caveat. The company had a GAAP effective tax rate 690bps or 6.9% lower than last quarter.

That is clearly an abnormal tax rate for a US based company and likely means that eps and earnings where higher than they otherwise should have been.

Still, despite that technicality, there was actual earnings growth this quarter. Revenue outpaced expenses by almost $100m and the share count was flat quarter over quarter.

Balance Sheet

The interesting thing about PayPal's balance sheet is that there is not much on it, especially assets wise. The company only has roughly $1.5b in actual physical equipment and property, with the rest being cash, promises, and money it holds for account holders.

The only liabilities the company has made of of mostly funds owed to account holders with minor amounts in long term deferred tax and accounts payable. There balance sheet is essentially as strong as it can be without the company hoarding cash, which it has no reason to do.

Partnerships

PayPal's strong performance the past two years has been fueled mostly by numerous partnerships that were initially had a mixed reaction by the street but most analysts have been overwhelming positive lately as their strategy to become a partner with most large financial institutions rather than a competitor became clear.

PYPL data by YCharts

PayPal highlighted some of these recent partnerships and announced new ones with their earnings.

In regards to the Baidu partnership, I think this is relatively little value as I am not sure how much Chinese consumers patronize PayPal's merchants outside of China. I doubt any consumers would signup for PayPal just to use it to pay when they are outside China, but perhaps it could leave to a deeper relationship in the future and more significant benefits could follow.

The Bank of America (BAC) partnership also appears limited in scope as it just allows BOA cards to added easier to PayPal's wallet, possibly to boost in store purchases. With all the credit card companies as willing partners already, I think the volume and transaction boost should again be minor, but it can't hurt.

The partnership I feel will have the biggest impact is the Apple iTunes one, which was announced earlier in the quarter.

The countries it covers include the important ones like the US and Europe and a large majority of these purchases are on mobile, chiefly on iPhones. Mobile is a market PayPal has been dominating and focusing on and is a natural fit for their One-Touch platform and other quality of life features.

Apple's iTunes and other service platforms grew at a 22.3% clip last quarter and is now on track to do over $7 billion per quarter. Not all of this is iTunes related but a larger part is and provides another growing platform to where PayPal can gain share and grow payment volume with the growth of services.

The other partnerships should drive incremental transactions per user and more account signups in the aggregate, but ones like the Samsung Pay partnership are minor in that these digital wallets from various providers still have very small market shares, below 1-2%, and if PayPal is only a small portion of that then the potential customer base is tiny relative to existing account numbers.

Still, the strategy for PayPal is now crystal clear and they continue to deliver new partnerships and extend existing ones, which bodes well for TPV and revenue going forward.

Valuation

The only problem for potential PayPal investor's is valuation. The company expects $1.32 to $1.36 in GAAP earnings this year. At ~$58 a share, the company trades at a whopping 43 times earnings, likely more as it is moving in after hours.

PYPL PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

This is just about double its growth rate, which could be a fair price given that many stocks are not growing more than a few percent and interest rates remain very low.

Predicting consistent or even growing revenue over more than a year or two is usually foolish and wrong as growth always tends to sputter and slow as businesses mature and face competition, but PayPal's numerous partnerships given it a higher probability of keeping its 15-20% growth chugging along.

Conclusion

PayPal had another solid quarter and the only hair or caveat was extremely low one time tax rate. This had a noticeable but small impact of around a ~$20m boost to net income, but did not deter the company from showing consistent revenue growth in line with the past 5 quarters and real earnings and eps growth.

The valuation is definitely elevated and leaves little room for error, but the business underlying the stock is performing excellently and should be on all investor's short lists.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.