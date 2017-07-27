The Home Depot Is A Strong Buy

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is a strong buy for an investor because of their history of growing margins and earnings. Investors should see a strong upside in the future because of its low PEG, strong long-term growth rates and high earnings yield.

Construction Spending and Home Depot Growth Go Neck and Neck

In the last five years, as the United States recovered from its housing crash at the end of the 2000's, construction began to pick up as new capital became available for home building and infrastructure development. As demand for construction and repairs emerge, demand for Home Depot's innovative products will increase. The Home Depot has been on a roll the past couple of years as their revenue and net income has steadily gone up in response to the surge in spending on household improvement products. Construction spending is likely to rise for the next couple of quarters because of factors such as rising consumer confidence, the Trump infrastructure agenda and ease of access of home improvement products available because of e-commerce. Household remodeling spending is expected to rise to $316 billion in 2017 according to the Harvard Joint Center For Housing Studies. Investors must recognize that as long as demand for home improvement and construction rises, there is an upside in the long run for investing in Home Depot.

Strong Earnings Provide Strong Returns

As Home Depot continues to grow financially and become more profitable, their earnings have also continued to go up. Strong earnings provide a strong upside for investors because they show that earnings growth will likely see the value of the company go up. In addition, a recent trend of rising payouts are a boost because rising earnings will lead to higher dividend for investors in the future.

(Source: NASDAQ)

For an investor, there is a strong upside on returns in the long run if investors closely examine the robust earnings growth expectations. Home Depot is expected to see their earnings grow in the long run at a rate of 13.61% a year. I can affirm that with such strong earnings growth in the next couple years, the market value of this company will continue to go up.

Cash Flow Growth Provides Strong Opportunity For Investors

As a result of the strong profitability and growing margins, Home Depot has seen a strong growth in their cash flow, indicated by their FCF/Shares metric. This is a very good sign to see that their cash flow has gone up because strong cash flow balances help a company with funding major investments and operations. Investors should see this strong cash flow as a strong indicator of financial stability and know the company is able to afford a possible annual loss. Strong free cash flow growth also drives up the intrinsic value of the company, hence increasing the upside.

Home Depot Is Undervalued In The Market

Home Depot Is Growing At A Reasonable Price

(Source: NASDAQ)

Home Depot is growing at a reasonable price because their PEG is below 2. A strong PEG (1.57) indicates that the company is yet undervalued in the market because earnings are expected to outgrow the P/E ratio and street estimates continue to underestimate the growth of the company. This is important for investors because this means that the company has a strong upside in the future because of the strong fundamental value that exists right now.

Earnings Yield Beats Interest Rates

Home Depot's earnings yield is more than double the interest an investor would receive in a US Bond. If an investor has the opportunity to invest in either a US bond or in the company, the opportunity cost for investing in a bond is far greater than investing in Home Depot. This is a strong indicator that the company is undervalued by the market. Investors must see this as an opportunity to invest because in a bull market, a company that provides stronger earnings returns for investors provides a strong upside on returns.

Growing Margins Show Financial Efficiency

An explanation for why Home Depot's stock price has grown steadily has been a result of the growing EBITDA and operating margins that they have experienced over the last seven years. With growing margins, this indicates that Home Depot has been very financially efficient and is becoming more profitable. An investor should immediately recognize that growing EBITDA margins are a signal that one should be bullish on the valuation of Home Depot because rising EBITDA margins are likely to push the cash flow and value of the company.

Volatility in Commodities Prices Poses A Risk To Investors

Investors must recognize the effect of commodities volatility on their margins. With extreme volatility on the prices for major raw materials, like lumber, it could be harder to project the demand in the near future and estimate how much inventory to keep. If commodities prices go up, it would affect operating margins because the demand for the raw materials that they sell would go down and COGS would go up. In addition, if commodities prices go up, the demand for construction could go down, which would affect the entire company as goods complementary to raw materials would go down in demand. The bigger threat from volatility commodities prices that investors need to look at is the effect on construction tools and machinery as they take up most of the sales.

Conclusion

Investors should be hopeful in the future of Home Depot and be bullish on a strong upside in the future for the company. Growing EBITDA and operating margins provide an indication of financial efficiency. Home Depot is undervalued because of their low PEG. Home Depot is expected to see a long-term earnings growth rate of 13.6% a year.