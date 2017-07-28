NETGEAR's Q2 Good Enough To Support A Higher Multiple

NETGEAR's (NTGR) stock has had a disappointing 2017, declining 19% YTD ahead of the company's Q2 report Wednesday afternoon. Higher channel marketing spend to drive market share gains for Arlo IP cameras and Orbi 'mesh' routers led to disappointing guidance, particularly out of Q1. But I've argued that the market has overreacted to what should be temporary pressure and overlooked growth opportunities in those categories.

The Q2 report supports that argument, even if it wasn't quite as strong as a solid consensus beat suggests. The news was a bit mixed: Arlo had an exceptional quarter, but there are some concerns in legacy categories such as Home Wi-Fi and switches. But with NTGR not far from a 52-week low heading into the report, the quarter certainly was good enough. And it was easily enough to keep the bull case here intact.

The Good News

The most obvious piece of good news in the quarter was the performance from Arlo IP cameras. Revenue more than doubled year-over-year, and market share rose to 41%, according to the Q2 presentation. The Arlo Baby line appears to have had some early hiccups, per the Q2 conference call and Amazon reviews, but CEO Patrick Lo said performance and reviews had improved (and appears to be correct). Arlo Go - a wireless offering with a six-month battery - has been rolled out as well. (At a Verizon (NYSE:VZ) store yesterday, actually, a salesman tried to sell me a Go.)

This remains a huge opportunity for NETGEAR - and it's still barely contributing any profit, with margin cited at about 4% for the quarter. That, in turn, implies the product contributed roughly 10% of total operating income. Those margins will expand - and already are, with segment margin expanding 350 bps Q/Q.

Overall numbers look solid as well. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beat consensus of $0.54, which was also the figure implied by Q1 guidance. Non-GAAP operating margin of 8.5% was in the middle of 8-9% guidance. Overall revenue rose 6.1% - and 12% excluding an expected decline in service provider sales. NETGEAR had guided for double-digit revenue growth on the latter basis, and seems well on track toward that goal after an 18% increase in Q1. Service provider sales actually increased sequentially, and at $57 million are a bit above the ~$55 million targeted at the beginning of the year.

Q3 guidance isn't outstanding on an absolute basis, with revenue guided up 2.7% at the midpoint and EPS expected to decline to ~$0.67 (based on the midpoint of sales and operating margin ranges) from $0.76 the year before. But those figures are in line with analyst estimates (EPS is modestly better than a $0.64 consensus), and the guidance-driven declines seen after Q4 and Q1 shouldn't repeat here. In fact, NTGR rose 7% in after-hours trading.

It's easy to see the outlines of the bull case in the quarter, particularly with NTGR trading at ~14x 2017 EPS plus cash. Arlo is a legitimate driver, and the business is growing double-digits outside of expected service provider declines. Basically, a long position in NTGR is a bet that the company can grow earnings. And Q2 seems to set that growth up, even if it likely won.

The Not-So-Good News

In the rest of the business, the news was mixed. Overall revenue of $330.7 million was ahead of guidance of $315-330 million. But it's also starting to look as if NETGEAR guides conservatively, and it's likely Arlo was the major driver.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beat consensus of $0.54, which also was the figure implied by the midpoint of Q1 guidance. But a lower-than-expected tax rate appears to have contributed about $0.03 of the beat, and NETGEAR bought back almost 3% of its shares in the quarter, which likely contributed another penny or so. Indeed, non-GAAP operating margin was 8.5%, right in the middle of the guided 8-9% range.

And outside Arlo, there are some concerns. Revenue in the SMB segment declined 11% year-over-year. CFO Christine Gorjanc cited weakness in gigabit switches, and storage sales continue to decline. Connected Home revenues were up only modestly excluding service provider, and look a bit disappointing for the second straight quarter. In the Q&A, Gorjanc explained that Charter Communications' (CHTR) acquisition of Time Warner Cable had slowed retail demand, as Charter doesn't break out modem rental fees. As a result, TWC customers looking to avoid those fees who would have purchased NETGEAR routers (as I did about 18 months ago) are now much less incentivized to do so.

And while NETGEAR modestly beat expectations, the fact is that gross margin still compressed 390 bps, largely due to contra-revenue from channel marketing. The margin concerns that pushed NTGR to $44 seem justified by the results:

Source: NTGR Q2 presentation

Even though I'm bullish on NTGR, I don't think Q2 necessarily was a great quarter. But I still think it's more than good enough.

Valuation

The key drivers of the NTGR bull case are still here. At $47, NTGR has an enterprise value of $1.25 billion. Arlo is on pace for something close to $300 million in revenue this year, and I'd argue that business, on its own, could support half or more of that value. (Is 2x+ revenue that unreasonable?) Orbi market share held, despite the presence of Google Wifi in the mesh space. Switch weakness should reverse at some point; single-point router sales should come back (and ASPs should trend higher, helping both revenue and margins).

The bull case for NTGR is basically that the market is pricing in what the company looks like at the moment, and at ~14x my 2017 EPS estimate of $2.70, is pricing in very little growth. But Arlo margin expansion alone could get 2018 EPS over $3. Market share in consumer Wi-Fi has been expanding for years now, and ever-faster internet is going to require ever-better routers. Service provider revenue has stabilized after a few legs down (and after NETGEAR cut costs to dramatically boost margins last year).

Yet, NTGR is pricing in basically no growth from an EPS standpoint - and even less given that normalized free cash flow is generally higher than net income, given low capex requirements. The bull case for NTGR requires that growth to come at some point, even if it's not until next year when channel marketing can be better leveraged and (hopefully) either SMB or single-point trends improve.

And I still think that growth is coming - and Arlo's performance, in particular, means that Q2 supports that case. It's not a perfect quarter, and it's not a perfect stock. But even at $47, it's still not getting enough credit from the market.

