Sanchez Energy Will Succeed With A Lower Capital Budget

One well with a 30 day IP of 2,900 BOED (a payback of 12 months if it continues) and plenty of others above last year's results and management expectations.

The Market skipped the great well results because it is worried about profits. But Sanchez Energy (SN) will probably succeed by continuously increasing those great well results ahead of the oil price decline under way recently. Even the reduced capital budget probably will not halt the effect of the improving production results.

"We plan to reduce our operated rig count from eight drilling rigs to five drilling rigs by the end of September 2017, while maintaining completions and flow back activity levels, which will reduce our rate of capital spending for the balance of the year. Given the current oil and gas price environment, we currently anticipate that we will reduce our 2018 capital spending by approximately $75 million to $100 million, compared to original estimates, in order to better align capital spending with operating cash flow, while remaining focused on higher rate of return projects that optimize capital efficiency"

Source: Sanchez Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Operating Results Press Release

The market got the first part and then forgot to listen to the rest of the sentence. Well completions will not be declining anytime soon. Remember that the company and Blackstone (BGB) acquired more than 100 DUC's. So if oil prices declined, the company was in a position to cut back drilling while it still completed the DUC's.

"The Stumberg Ranch 55H well at Comanche realized an average 30-day peak production rate of approximately 2,900 Boe/d, which is significantly above the Company’s type curve and which, based on initial production results, appears on pace to achieve payout in approximately 12 months at current strip pricing;" "Additional production results at Comanche during the second quarter 2017 from wells completed in the Briscoe Catarina North area, which are part of the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) wells acquired earlier this year, have exceeded type curves with one well reaching a 30-day peak production rate of 2,397 Boe/d and four other wells showing 30-day peak production rates that, while still increasing during flow back, already have a per well average over 1,600 Boe/d;"

Source: Sanchez Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Operating Results Press Release

The other reason that the capital budget can decline without an appreciable production effect is shown above. Well results are vastly exceeding management expectations. Not all the wells will be this good in the near future, but enough of these will be coming online to make a material financial difference. The first well in the quote above is producing as much as three wells earlier this year. The next well is more than double. The last four are currently running about 50% above expectations and climbing. In total that is the equivalent of about five free wells. No extra charge.

Even better, the Stumberg Ranch 55H well is producing more than 70% oil. All that extra oil could add still another well in terms of increased profitability. The company average is barely 30% oil. So despite lower commodity pricing there is a good chance that management found a way to increase well profitability.

Source: Sanchez Energy Second Quarter, 2017, Operating Results Press Release

As shown above, the oil percentage of production is slated to be about 32% of production in the third quarter. But that percentage increases to 36.5% in the fourth quarter. It does not take much change in the oil price percentage to materially increase company profitability. Depending upon how much the drilling influences the oil percentage, the company may have a limited ability to take advantage of the higher oil percentage. But as the DUC's are completed and the results depend begin to depend upon new drilling locations, that one well could turn out to be a goldmine of profitable knowledge.

"The timing of completions, and therefore initial production, has become more weighted to the second half of 2017 than originally planned. As a result of this change in timing the Company anticipates that production growth to approximately 90,000 to 100,000 Boe/d projected for year end 2017 will now be realized in the first half of 2018, even with reduced spending levels in 2018."

Notice that management did not blame the lower production forecast on the reduced capital budget. In fact the high company leverage dictates that production increases like clockwork. Right now it is a race between better than expected flow rates, increasing well profitability, and delayed completions. As completions improve, these results could still be revised upward.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporation May, 2017, Investor Update

The above two slides (click on May 9 investor update) give the investor some idea as to how much improvement in production results this management has achieved. The jump from 700 MBOE to 1,000 MBOE shown on the second slide is about a 42% year over year improvement. If the first results in the article are repeatable, the jump in production improvement this year will probably be larger. All of the wells in the announcement are running far above the curve listed in the first slide. As the year goes on, expect management to produce more of those wells and succeed with larger initial production rates.

The first slide is already showing a 1,420 MBOE curve. So at least in some areas, management is already 40% above the 2016 curve with a lot of year left. That operating leverage will offset the risk of the financial leverage even if commodity price decline somewhat. There is also hedging in place to maintain profits at a significantly higher level of WTI oil prices. So as long as production does not significantly out-run the hedging program, profitability will be as forecast.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporation May, 2017, Investor Update

The increasing oil percentage (click on May presentation) as well as the increase flow rates will change the break-evens shown on the above chart. Many managements are finding that a slight change in the drilling strategy increases the percentage of oil produced. Whether or not that will happen in this case remains to be seen, but it is definitely a tangible possibility. So as the year continues, this company will be in a far better position to withstand a sustained commodity price drop.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporation May, 2017, Investor Update

This company has a considerable competitive handicap of $7.32 BOE of interest and preferred stock dividends. The good news is that those costs are now fixed. They are a lot larger due to the acquisition. So Mr. Market needs to expect one heck of a balloon in those costs per unit. But as production increases rapidly and deleveraging begins, these costs should rapidly decrease to a small fraction of the amount seen there. Depending upon timing and average production those costs could in fact be about $2 BOE lower at year end. The rapid growth of production ensures that they will be the easiest costs to reduce significantly.

But as the well production increases, then lease operating expense will also decline. Larger well production requires a lot less infrastructure for the same amount of production because there will be less hookups. So the operations can be a whole lot more efficient.

Source: Sanchez Energy Corporation May, 2017, Investor Update

The reduction in the capital budget will be about 25% of the budget. Increasing production per well appears to have compensated for that cut. Management will probably continue to experiment with better ways to improve production, so production could still exceed the updated guidance.

Since well completions and hookups appear to be running a little slower than anticipated, management may find a way to solve that problem. If not, the better production results per well appear to be keeping the overall production budget reasonably on track.

Production above 100,000 BOED has been delayed to the first half of 2018. But that is not the end of the world. Management is still on track to show sizable production growth. So the financial leverage still appears to work n the favor of shareholders. The stock is very risky because finances are clearly weak, but management appears to have enough strategic insurance to come out ahead. The stock still looks like it can at least double over the next twelve months with a lot more to come.

Mr. Market has not yet realized that management has hedged both costs and selling prices as was previously disclosed. So the earnings have potential to surprise the market going forward.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.