Facebook Q2: Why Is The Stock So Cheap?

There is no good reason to explain why Facebook is this cheap.

Conservative assumptions lead to a implied price per share of $219.94, which is 32.8% higher than the closing price on the earnings day.

Facebook is growing at the pace of an early stage high-growth company, and yet is valued as a mature, medium growth company.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) just reported its Q2 2017 earnings. And as usual, results easily beat analyst estimates, causing the stock to rise over 3% in the aftermarket.

Quick summary of Q2 results:

Revenues up by 45% Y/Y

Earnings up by 69% Y/Y

Operating margin increased to 47% vs. 42% in Q2 2016

Monthly active users up by 17% Y/Y

Monthly ARPU up by 24% Y/Y

If one only looks at these results, one would think that this is an early stage high-growth company with a highly inflated valuation. It's extremely surprising that a mature, mega-cap company like Facebook can achieve such amazing growth on both top and bottom line; and it's even more surprising that this company is only trading at 30-40 P/E ratio.

Valuing Facebook using the DCF model is difficult because if the same growth trajectory is applied to Facebook's MAU and ARPU growth as with growth rates of other companies, then the stock would appear extremely undervalued to the point where the implied price per share is over 50% higher than the current price. This would obvious be wrong, unless the investing community as a whole has been completely blind.

Therefore, we used the most conservative assumptions reasonable to forecast Facebook's future MAU and ARPU growth. We assumed that MAU growth will slowdown drastically and will end up with a 10 year CAGR of 4.5%; and we assumed that ARPU growth will also slowdown dramatically with a 10 year CAGR of 10.0%. Surprisingly, the implied price share is $219.94, which is still 32.8% higher than the closing price on the earnings date.

These assumptions, especially that of APRU growth, assumes limited possibilities in the monetization of Instagram and Whatsapp (which are currently under-monetized) along with limited potential from video content, yet the stock is still so undervalued. More over, it's not just recently that Facebook's valuation had been undervalued, it had been this way for a long-time.

What is the reason? Only a few possibilities come to mind:

Facebook is not a "necessity" unlike Google's search or Microsoft's Windows, therefore it's susceptible to sudden stagnation or decline in usage (such as that experienced by Twitter). But its difficult to imagine that people would suddenly stop using the "primary social" network in the internet age, unless a new competitor comes up (which is nearly impossible given Facebook's ability to copy or acquire).

There is a limitation to MAU, as MAU will stop growing at a certain percentage of the overall population. But this is not satisfactory as revenue growth can easily come from the "pricing side" which is ARPU.

ARPU growth can decline drastically due to less potential for ad placements in the platform. This explanation is not satisfactory due to 2 reason: 1) even if we assume ARPU growth will decline drastically (as we used in our DCF model), that growth is more than enough to merit a much higher valuation; 2) this explanation ignores the monetization potential of Instagram and Whatsapp/Messenger.

Operating margin can decline drastically in the future; but this assumption is unfounded, as Facebook operates an inherently low expense margin business due to its nature as a platform. This is the same reason why companies such as Visa and MasterCard can consistently achieve 50% - 60% operating margin. Even if Facebook invests heavily into content, it's still unreasonable to assume that operating margin will decline significantly due to the large revenue base of Facebook.

There is really no good reason why Facebook's stock should be this cheap. In a way this is disturbing because either: 1) there is a significant hidden risk that is not publicly known, or 2) the market as a whole has been blind the whole time.

Valuation

Forward Operating Assumptions

MAU growth of 12.4% in the forward 12 months; 4.5% 10 year CAGR.

ARPU growth of 22.7% in the forward 12 months; 10.0% 10 year CAGR.

Revenue growth of 37.7% in the forward 12 months; 14.9% 10 year CAGR.

Operating margin: 46.5% for the next 10 years.

Tax rate: 20.0% for the forward 12 months: increasing by 2% per year until it reaches highest marginal tax rate of 35%.

Net capital expenditure margin: 6.6% in the forward 12 months; declining annually to 2.1% in year 10.

Change in working capital: 0.0% for the next 10 years (the company consistently generates positive working capital).

DCF Model Assumptions

Share-based compensation is assumed to be a cash expense and is not added back to free cash flow due to the dilutive effects of future share-based compensation on equity value.

Deferred tax is not added back to free cash flow, as it represents mandatory future cash outflows.

Terminal growth rate is assumed to be the current 10-year US Treasury rate.

Discount rate is calculated as 10-year US Treasury rate + equity risk premium; the discount rate is not adjusted for beta or leverage.

Equity risk premium is assumed to be the trailing 12-months implied equity risk premium with adjusted payouts.

