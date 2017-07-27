XL Group (XL) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL)

July 26, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Abbe F. Goldstein - XL Group Ltd.

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Joshua D. Shanker - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Jay A. Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Peter Troisi - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Ryan J. Tunis - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Brian Meredith - UBS Securities LLC

Good afternoon. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the XL Group Limited Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Abbe Goldstein of XL's Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Abbe F. Goldstein - XL Group Ltd.

Thank you. Welcome to the XL Group Limited second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Our call today is being simultaneously webcast at xlgroup.com. We've posted to our website several documents, including our earnings press release, our quarterly financial statement, and presentation slides we will refer to on our call.

On our call today, Mike McGavick, XL Group's CEO, will offer opening remarks; Steve Robb, XL's CFO, will review our financial results; followed by Greg Hendrick, President of P&C, who will review the Insurance and Reinsurance segment results and market conditions. We will then open up the call for questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that certain of the matters we'll discuss today are forward-looking statements. These statements, including any estimates on losses resulting from recent natural catastrophes, are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, all of which involve risk and uncertainty. And a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements are sensitive to many factors including those identified in our most recent reports on Form 10-Q and 10-K, as well as other documents on file with the SEC, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of which they are made, and we undertake no obligation publicly to revise any forward-looking statements in response to new information, future developments or otherwise.

Our call today also includes non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to, operating net income, operating ROE measures that are based on operating net income, and fully diluted tangible book value per share. Explanations and reconciliations of these measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings materials posted to our website, and the earnings release included in an exhibit to today's Form 8-K announcing our second quarter 2000 (sic) [2017] (02:19) result.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike.

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Thank you, Abbe. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our call. Tonight, I'll share some highlights of the second quarter. Then Steve Robb, who has been in his new role as CFO since May 1, will review the financials. Greg will then cover insurance and reinsurance for the quarter. And we will conclude the call with Q&A.

Turning to the second quarter, we are pleased to report solid overall results reflecting our continued focus on executing our strategy. All in, our commitment to disciplined underwriting and capturing efficiencies along with positive performance in our investment portfolio generated another quarter of earnings growth. We also took steps to proactively manage our capital.

Looking at the numbers, our earnings per fully diluted share was $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the second quarter of last year. And our operating EPS was $0.96 in the quarter, compared to $0.37 in the prior year quarter, representing our highest quarterly operating EPS since the end of 2014. Our total P&C gross written premiums were $3.6 billion, an increase of almost 2%, compared to the second quarter last year, excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

Our underwriting profit increased to $195 million, compared to $101 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our P&C combined ratios and loss ratios both improved, while reinsurance accident year ex-cat loss ratios ticked up in comparison to the same quarter last year, which Greg will discuss in more detail later in the call.

Throughout the first half of the year, we like the progress we've made and feel good about our ability to continue to execute our strategy. At the same time, significant headwinds remain in the insurance and reinsurance marketplaces, as I'm sure you are all aware. There are inflationary and rising loss cost trends, and we and others are managing them. And as we see continuing rate deterioration broadly while, to be fair, some lines are seeing a flattening or even a slight increase.

Given these challenges, we will continue to pull the same levers we've been pulling: Underwriting and portfolio management, continued expense and efficiency improvement, capital management and improvement through our strong culture and drive for innovation.

First, in terms of underwriting and portfolio management. By the nature of our market presence and our continued discipline in picking our spots, insurance submissions are up 5% in the second quarter and 7% year-to-date when we adjust for certain re-underwriting and portfolio-tuning actions taking earlier in the year. Quote ratios remain up nearly 10% in the quarter and year-to-date, while our hit ratios remain around the same at 36%, consistent with the prior year. So, we continue to see more business and we continue to select the business we want, exactly what we had in mind when we created XL Catlin.

Equally as important is our focus on continuous improvement and efficient operations, and we saw our operating expenses come down approximately 4% in the quarter, excluding integration costs and the benefit of foreign exchange. As we discussed previously, this is a greater degree of expense savings than anticipated post Catlin acquisition, attributable to both our leaders' determination to find every efficiency and the broad program of continuous improvement we've set in motion to remind every colleague that they play a role every day in making XL Catlin better.

In terms of capital management, we repurchased $250 million of XL's stock during the second quarter. At this point, we reiterate that we expect to complete no less than $700 million in buybacks for all of 2017. We still view buybacks, even in our current stock price, as one of the better uses of our capital and we'll act accordingly as long as the right conditions persist.

We also took steps in the quarter to enhance our balance sheet by essentially exchanging floating for fixed rate securities, benefiting from transaction economics and diversifying our fixed income investor base in Europe where we have significant operations. Steve will go into the details in his remarks.

Lastly, on innovation and culture. We continue to push the pace of our ability to introduce new products to the market, while some of what we consider our most mature innovative businesses are hitting important milestones. For example, our North American construction unit introduced in 2010 with a unique vertical approach to its market reached $2 billion in gross written premiums over its seven years of operation and is one of our most profitable businesses. A tremendous achievement. The leader of that unit, Gary Kaplan, and his team deserve strong applause for what they've been able to accomplish. Construction risks are complex, and very few insurance carriers have the ability to address them in a similarly comprehensive way.

In product innovation, we introduced 12 new products and services in the quarter. Greg will share some of the specific details on these. We have long seen our drive for innovation as it being equally about our reputation and our ability to think about the future on behalf of our clients, as it is a real remixing opportunity, pivoting an increasing percent of our portfolio towards better performing and more relevant businesses. We're seeing this played out now, and we are committed to pushing hard, getting the benefit of the foundation we've been laying this past several years.

To sum it up, we see this as a another solid quarter. We're pulling on the leverage we have, creating opportunities even in tough markets, headwinds persist and we are fully mindful of it, but we remain committed to fully delivering the value of the franchise we have built.

With that, I'll turn it over to Steve.

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Thanks, Mike. And good evening, everyone. I'm excited to be on the call with you all tonight in my new role and it's certainly nice to start with a solid quarter. Consistent with the first quarter, we have posted an earnings presentation in our website to accompany our prepared remarks.

Our net income attributable to commons shareholders was $301.6 million, compared to $43.8 million in the second quarter of last year. Operating earnings per share were $0.96, compared to $0.37 a year ago. Improved earnings were driven by lower capacity losses and higher investment returns, partially offset by accident year underwriting results excluding cats and marginally lower levels of prior year development. Our year-to-date annualized operating ROE, excluding AOCI integration costs, was 9% for the quarter and 5.8% for the prior year quarter.

It's worth noting that our 2017 year-to-date ROE includes the negative impact of approximately 140 basis points from the first quarter Ogden rate change in the UK. Our underwriting profitability improved in the quarter compared to the second quarter of last year. Our P&C combined ratio decreased from 96% to 92.3%. However, excluding catastrophes and prior year development, P&C combined ratio increased by 1.7 points from 90.3% to 92% largely in the Reinsurance segment.

Greg will discuss our underwriting performance by segment in more detail in a few minutes. But first, I'll provide some high level comments on catastrophe losses and prior year development.

Our natural catastrophe losses net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums for the second quarter were $92.1 million or 3.7 loss ratio points, compared to $240 million or 9.8 loss ratio points in the same quarter of 2016. The breakdown of catastrophe losses by segment in the quarter was $79.4 million in insurance and $12.8 million in reinsurance.

The breakdown by geography was $51.2 million of U.S. losses and $40.9 million related to international event. Just over half of the losses resulted from the development on late first quarter catastrophes, including Cyclone Debbie, floods in Peru and certain U.S. storms. It's worth noting that the second quarter of 2016 was significantly impacted by the Fort McMurray wildfire losses of almost $130 million.

Turning to our prior year development. Our second quarter results reflect a full ground up valuation process and reserves. Prior year net development in the second quarter was a favorable $86.7 million or 3.5 loss ratio points, compared to a favorable development of $98.6 million or 3.9 loss ratio points in the same quarter of 2016. This reflects favorable development of $7 million in the Reinsurance segment and $17 million in the Insurance segment.

Insurance releases were most significant in North America and were partially offset by strengthening in both Global and International Line. As we continue to demand efficiencies (11:24) throughout the Company, our operating expenses decreased by 9.5%, compared to the same quarter last year, which is a decrease of 4% if you exclude the impact of foreign exchange and integration costs.

Integration costs for the quarter were $39.4 (sic) [$39.1] (11:39) million, or $0.15 per diluted share. As expected, this will be our last quarter of integration expenses.

For the full year 2017, we still anticipate operating expenses, excluding integration costs, to be at the bottom of our previous guidance of $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion, assuming FX rates stay roughly where they are today.

Our operating effective tax rate, excluding discreet tax benefits, was 10.3% in the quarter and 6.4% when adjusted for discrete items. Year-to-date, our operating effective tax rate is 10.6%, excluding discrete tax benefits. And we still expect the full year tax rate to be in the range of 10% to 14%, as we previously discussed.

Fully diluted book value per share at the end of the second quarter was $42.15, an increase of $1.05 or 2.6% from the end of March. This increase was driven by net income and positive marks on our invested asset.

Turning to the investment portfolio. My comments will exclude the Life Funds Withheld Assets. Net investment income increased by $1 million to $177.2 million, compared to the prior year quarter, despite the decrease in the fixed income volume. Net investment income increased by $10 million, compared to the first quarter of 2017. These increases are attributable to opportunities in the corporate construction sectors, as well as higher short-term rates.

During the second quarter, our average new money rate was 2.1%, compared to 1.7% in the second quarter of last year. And at the end of June, our gross book yield fixed income portfolio was unchanged at 2.4%. The duration of the total investment portfolio increased slightly to 3.5, just short of our liability-based duration – benchmark duration.

Net income from affiliates was $73.5 million for the quarter, compared to $34.6 million in the prior year second quarter, driven mainly by the sale of one of our investment manager affiliates, as well as positive performance across all categories, in particular, private equity.

Unrealized net gains were $600 million at the end of the quarter. And the total return from investments was 1% in the quarter in original currency.

Turning to capital management. As Mike noted, during the quarter we repurchased 6 million shares of XL stock for $250 million at an average price of $41.87. We have now bought back $450 million in the first six of the year at an average price of $40.70 and has $650 million remaining available for buybacks under our current repurchase authorization. We reiterate our previous guidance of anticipated repurchase of no less than $700 million in 2017, as long as the right conditions remain. We do not seek to grow capital in this current condition.

Lastly, we are pleased to have taken action to enhance our balance sheet in ways that are both strategically and economically beneficial. Specifically, at the beginning of July, we tendered $420 million of preferred shares across three classes, as well as some of our subordinated debt. To finance this transaction at the end of June, we issued €500 million of new subordinated debt. These transactions accomplished several key outcomes for us. We reduced our floating rate exposure at a good price, and took advantage of the market conditions in Europe by issuing bonds at 3.25% fixed for 10 years, (15:10) a natural euro hedge for our European subsidiaries and expanding our European fixed income investor base.

In the third quarter, we expect to see a book value net gain reported through non-controlling interest as a result of securities purchased below their carrying value. For modeling purposes, we have provided a detailed schedule for you on our remaining preferreds and outstanding debt on slide 17 of our earnings presentation.

Due to the timing overlap of the new debt issuance at the end of June and the tender offer completion in early July, our GAAP financial leverage of June 30 temporarily picked up as compared to the end of March. This overlap impact will largely self-correct in the third quarter when the impact of the tender is recorded.

More details on our leverage amounts including pro forma figures can be found on slide 14. As we've indicated in the past, over time, we expect to move our leverage ratio lower towards the industry average. And in the near term, we will evaluate additional capital reliability management activities to address the small amount by which the proceeds from the debt offering exceeded the tender.

Now, I'll turn it over to Greg to discuss the underwriting results in more detail.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Thanks, Steve.

(16:20) I'll start with underlying discipline and portfolio management within our results, provide an update on product innovation, discuss our market presence, and finish with some comments on current market conditions.

Starting with underwriting discipline and portfolio management, page 11 of the presentation contains our results by segment. The Insurance segment's accident quarter ex-cat combined ratio was 92.9%, compared to 92.6% in the second quarter of 2016; and 92.1% for the first half of 2017, compared to 93.8% for the first half of 2016. In the quarter, a slightly worse loss ratio was partially offset by an improved expense ratio.

Insurance segment's recent accident quarter ex-cat loss ratio is 61.4% which compares to 60.8% in the second quarter of last year. This slight increase was driven primarily by attritional deterioration and a few lines resulting from our second quarter reserve review offset by a favorable loss experience in certain property lines.

For the first half of the year, the ratio is 61.1% in line with last year as our loss ratio improvement actions completed during 2016, as well as further actions we're executing on in 2017, helped to offset rate and loss cost trends that Mike noted earlier.

The underwriting expense ratio decreased 0.3 points in the prior year to 31.5% in the second quarter. We have slight uptick in acquisition costs due to lower profit-based commissions on certain ceded quota share contracts.

For the first half of 2017, the underwriting expense ratio has decreased 1.8 points to 30.9%. Insurance reserve releases in the quarter totaled $17 million compared to a $33 million reserve release a year ago. These releases are primarily from reserves in our North American professional and excess casualty portfolios, partially offset by strengthening in our international financial lines, London wholesale property, and energy property classes.

In Reinsurance, the segment produced strong underwriting performance, with the calendar quarter combined ratio of 83.8%, compared with 95.1% last year. The combined ratio improvement for the quarter resulted from higher accident year loss and expense ratios, which were more than offset by lower catastrophe loss activity. The Reinsurance segment produced an accident quarter ex-cat loss ratio of 59%, which compares to the 54.4% in the second quarter of 2016, driven predominantly by mix of business, unfavorable loss experience in short tail lines, and a large loss in our Asia Pacific facultative business.

On a year-to-date basis, the accident year ex-cat loss ratio increased just 2.6 points to 56%. The underwriting expense ratio increased 0.8 points to 31.4% in the second quarter. This increase is driven by higher acquisition cost as a result of product mix change resulting in more proportional business which carries higher ceding commissions relative to excessive loss reinsurance.

Reserve releases in the quarter totaled $70 million, compared to a $65 million reserve release a year ago. Reserve releases were primarily in short tail lines and, to a lesser extent, in casualty classes. Combined, our two segments provide us with a well-diversified portfolio that is better able to withstand catastrophe loss activity.

In the second quarter, our Insurance segment had higher cat activity, partly due to adverse development on late-occurring first quarter events. Reinsurance, on the other hand, had very few catastrophes in the quarter. For the Group, we incurred $92 million of catastrophe losses, net of reinstatement premium, down from $240 million in the same quarter last year. The largest events in the quarter were once again numerous U.S. wind and hail events.

Shifting to innovation. The second quarter was another strong quarter for new and expanded products and capabilities, as you can see on page 7 of the presentation. Some of the new product launches included an accident and health solution in United Kingdom which includes a wide range of support and response services, a Real Estate Environmental Protection solution in Asia Pacific to help property owners with environmental liabilities, as well as a new mergers and acquisitions insurance coverage, which include a suite of product to support deals in the global transactional risk market. We also increased our terrorism insurance coverage limits from $200 million to $250 million, and extended our global property insurance capacity by 25% to $500 million.

Turning to our market presence. We have a broad product suite and extensive global reach. We're now fully mature in every line and geography. We are still able to find profitable growth in a difficult market environment, and our accident and health and transactional liability businesses are two good examples of new and growing capabilities.

Page 12 of the presentation shows our largest growing and contracting businesses for the quarter. In the Insurance segment, gross written premiums, normalized for foreign exchange, increased year-over-year by 4.5% in the second quarter and by 6.5% in the first half of 2017. Our largest growing portfolios in the quarter include Political Risk, Global Risk Management, International Financial Lines, and U.S. Programs. Meanwhile, we maintained underwriting discipline in the most competitive markets, with reduced top line in Energy, Aerospace and London wholesale portfolios.

Turning to Reinsurance. Gross written premiums for the quarter was down 4%. The decrease is due to a large international casualty quota share treaty in the prior year that did not renew and cancelled business that did not meet our return expectations. Offsetting these factors was our ability to take advantage of new business opportunities and increased shares with existing client. We continue to show the ability to shift our book of business during the quarter. We grew our property risk treaty portfolios while shrinking the property catastrophe book in the face of continued rate decreases, particularly during the June Florida renewal.

Finally, turning to market conditions. Price in the Insurance segment was down 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. International business lines were up over 2% for the year as mid single-digit rate increases in casualty were offset by modest rate decreases in property. Our North America business lines are down 1.5%, driven by our professional D&O and U.S. program books, partially offset by modest price increases in Global Risk Management and excess casualty lines. Our global lines of businesses continue to be most adversely impacted, with rates down over 3% driven by continued competitive conditions in the Energy and, to a lesser extent, Marine and Aviation lines.

In the Reinsurance segment, we continue to operate in a challenging trading environment in most of our classes, but rate decreases continue to decelerate in most lines and regions. Year-to-date rates across the segment were down approximately 1%, and our global catastrophe portfolio was down 3%, significantly less than 6% decrease we experienced in 2016. And the remainder of the property treaty book, rates were down under 1%. Our casualty business increased by 1% and the remainder of our classes were down low single-digits.

In summary, we delivered another solid quarter of P&C underwriting profitability, and while our organic premium growth was slowed in the quarter, reflecting challenging market conditions, our underwriting teams continue to find new profitable opportunities while maintaining underwriting discipline.

I'll now turn it back to Abbe.

Abbe F. Goldstein - XL Group Ltd.

Thanks, Greg. Sheila, we are ready to entertain questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. The first question comes from Kai Pan of Morgan Stanley. You may ask your question.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you, and good afternoon. So, first question is on the core underlying combined ratio on both Insurance and Reinsurance segment. On the insurance side, is there a further room for improvements given the current market condition? And on the reinsurance side, could you quantify the factors you mentioned in your prepared commentary in term of mix and unfavorable development, as well as the back losses in Asia Pacific?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

On the – this is Mike, Kai. On the insurance side, again, I'd point to the accident year ex-cat loss ratio for the full six months this year versus last year. I mean – and noting, as Greg shared, that we did in our second quarter review of loss ratios have some upticks in a few lines. The fact that we had negative rate trend and a few lines worsening and came out roughly the same six months this year over six months last year means that the actions we're taking on the portfolio are fighting off that worsening.

That's a very pleasing sign to us. And so, we don't see any reason to believe that we can't keep fighting. We've already said it won't be quarter-over-quarter but we can't keep fighting off those deleterious (25:14) effects. And that, of course, allows the expense ratio improvements to expand margin. So, we see no reason to believe we can't continue to do that. It's just – it's very hard out there, but we're pleased with what we've demonstrated we can do.

Reinsurance is a more complicated story. And there, I really believe that you should look more at the total result than quarter to quarter accident year ex-cat, which isn't as meaningful a measure as it is for interest. But I'll turn it over to Greg.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah. Thanks, Mike. Kai, I think if you look at the accident year ex-cat, it's up 4.6% in the quarter. But let me step back a little bit and give you three thoughts. One, about how accident year ex-cat intersects with catastrophe in the Reinsurance business, which is what Mike just referred to. Second, look a little bit at this recent history of the accident year ex-cat loss ratio and reinsurance. And then third, directly answer your question and provide some of those drivers in a more quantified fashion.

So, first, let me step back. Within the Reinsurance segment, exposure to both catastrophe and non-catastrophe losses are often underwritten in the same property treaty. This is particularly true when you're in per risk and quota share treaties in the short tail lines. And as a reminder, reinsurance, we do not record a catastrophe loss until the event is greater than $5 million to the segment.

This is primarily a given that there's a difficulty identifying smaller cats both from an information lack from our clients and the quality and depth of the information we get on some of our participations. Because of this, we will have some catastrophe losses showing up in our accident year ex-cat loss ratio within the segment.

In a quarter with relatively low identifiable cat activity, the accident year ex-cat loss ratio will be higher as some part of our loss ratio has not moved over to the catastrophe side. That's partly what you saw here in this quarter.

A shift to the second part, the history, we went back to the second quarter 2015 and looked at our reinsurance accident year ex-cat loss ratio. We started with that quarter, Kai, because as you know, that's when the XL Catlin transaction closed. The (27:08) of just under 50% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to the high 59% this quarter. But I can assure you there's no general trend line to be observed. Roughly, we bounce around between 50% and 57% and back to 50% and up to 55%, and there is no trend line in there. It's always dictated by (27:24) interaction of cat and accident year ex-cat, but also some of the events that happen.

So, let me give you the context for the quarter now, for the third topic. I refer to three main drivers in my remarks: Mix, unfavorable experience in our property treaty, and a larger facultative loss. Each of these three accounted for roughly one quarter of the year-over-year increase. The remaining 25% was a number of small items, the largest of one being the beginning of the end finally of the impact from purchased accounting, which was a detriment this quarter over last quarter.

So, let me give you a little more color on the three drivers. Mix of business is the only component that is likely to continue into subsequent quarters, and is driven mainly by the large multi-line quota share we wrote at the end of 2016.

The second piece of unfavorable experience in the property treaty portfolio is mainly driven by a few mid-sized losses in the mid single-digit millions rather than a holistic underlying shift in frequency.

And the third piece, the property facultative loss in the quarter was a result of fire loss in a pharmaceutical factory and is represented as a type of loss than can occur infrequently in our facultative business. Moreover, that business is one of our most profitable on a combined ratio basis.

So, I think, Kai, you look at that, it's about a quarter of that increase in the year-over-year that we think is likely to continue into subsequent quarters. Obviously, it's the risk business and things can happen that can change that outlook, but that's what we see at the moment.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

That's very comprehensive. My second question is on the expense side. So, now you completed the integration program. Will there be further expense savings coming down like in – we'll be looking out for 2018 and 2019?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

We do have continuing plans, as we call it, continuous improvement. To say to ourselves, having unlocked as much benefit as we did through the transaction, we should never allow ourselves to see expenses taken for granted, but rather that we should always be looking for ways to lower our cost. So, I don't think – first of all, you've said dash Steve said that we're going to be at the lower end of the range that we put out in our actual expense saves, so that will take us through this year. And as we began our planning for next year, we're already insisting on continuing to improve.

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah, Kai. I mean, I think as we look forward, we're thinking less about the absolute reduction in expenses as an imperative and more about a relative reduction in expenses compared to the growth in our premium, such that we're expanding our operating leverage around expenses and still having some room to invest in our business and our future.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And so, (30:01) like a top line growth is not as strong as you've expected, given the market conditions. So, do you have lever to actually making the dollar amounts – absolute dollar amounts of total expenses going down next year?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

If that were the case, if we were unable to grow and forward growth in our expenses then that would – we would reduce our expenses, yeah.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Well, thank you so much.

Unknown Speaker

You bet, Kai.

The next question comes from Josh Shanker with Deutsche Bank. You may ask your question.

Joshua D. Shanker - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you. Just an accounting item. Do you (30:36) the investment manager affiliates, does that go through the net income line or through the operating income line, and what's the EPS impact?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

It's going through the operating income line, and the EPS impact would be – I'd have to get back to you on that, but the total value of the gain was approximately $27 million, so you can determine it from that.

Joshua D. Shanker - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And I mean, should we expect that XL's currently in the process of harvesting some of the investments that was made for sellers as a one-off sort of a situation for the XL Group (31:17)?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Well, I think of that gain certainly not as a run rate gain. We have been decreasing certain of our affiliate positions over the last few quarters, but I wouldn't think of this as a run rate or as a policy of selling off some of our manager or affiliate positions overall.

Joshua D. Shanker - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

And tax rate that came in low, is 10% to 12% still an adequate guidance for the longer term?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

It is, yes.

Joshua D. Shanker - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Jay Cohen with Bank of America. You may ask your question.

Jay A. Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. Just a question on the acquisition expense on the Insurance segment. That ticked up. You had given a reason, I wish you can go over that a little bit more. And is this the kind of number we should think going forward? So, this is insurance acquisition expense ratio?

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah, Jay. It's Greg. The acquisition ticked up, it's a couple of ceded quota share contracts, one of which covers a large proportion of the book. And at the first quarter results, we thought it would trigger – we believe it would trigger a profit commission. With the second quarter results, we don't think it will. So, it was a reversal. That's – I call it a bit of timing, but that's the one piece of it. And in the prior year, we had a profit commission pay on a particular line of business quota share that didn't pay this quarter. So, that's the main driver. I think the acquisition costs are in about the right place, if you look at the year-to-date number.

Jay A. Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

That's helpful. Thanks.

Our next question is from Ian Gutterman with Balyasny. Your line is open.

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Hi. Thank you. I guess, a few numbers ones for you, Steve. The investment income, the P&C-only investment income, while it wasn't up that much year-over-year, it was up a decent amount sequentially. You did mention new money being up a bit. Is where we are a decent run rate at current new money yields because it sounds like portfolio yields kind of stabilized?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

There was a little bit of adjustment in this quarter for some funds withheld, but I think in the $175 million to $177 million range is probably about right, maybe a little under $175 million.

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Got it, okay. And then, I was going to ask for a little bit more follow-up on (33:44). Can you just give us any sense, any color, on sort of what that investment was and maybe what the size of it was? Or just what does $27 million mean? That's sort of – I'm trying to find some context for it, I guess.

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

(34:00).

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Maybe what the book value of the investment was? Is there any other color you can give us?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah. The book value that we had was materially less than the second on the sale. It was less than $10 million that we had on our books, so you can triangulate as to where we got to. It was – so, it wasn't a material portion of our affiliate book and wasn't a material portion of our investment fund manager book either. But we think it was a nice gain and it was an asset that we thought it was the right time to sell.

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Got it. That's (34:38). So, is this one that you held for a long time or is this one of the more recent ones and that's why it was smaller?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

In relative terms, it's one of the more recent ones. But as you know, we haven't been adding things in this portfolio for quite some time. So, it's a decade old.

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Got it, okay. And then, Mike, I was hoping if you can remind me a little bit, or Greg – either one – remind me a little bit about how you manage your cyber risk. I believe you have some (35:08) you're growing, just sort of how you manage limits, tail scenarios, things like that, in that book in light of the (35:18) through recently?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Right. So, we – I'll turn it to Greg very quickly, but I would emphasize this. We keep it at very low limits per risk, we manage our sector exposures as well as the individual risks. And this is a very broad and diversified book, and that makes me very comfortable with what we've got going on there. Greg?

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah. But we run different but similar RDS scenarios to what you've seen published recently. We run it through the entire book, so the growth you're seeing is in what I would call the more identifiable, more quantifiable pieces of the exposure. It's effectively, as you know, in the United States, in Canada, it's data – recovery of data. That personal data has been hacked and you're putting people's credit back together and you're monitoring that over a period of time. And so, it's not business interruption, it's not property damage.

Clearly, as these reports have identified, the bigger pieces of the exposure are more difficult to quantify in our traditional property and liability coverage. We do go to that exercise. As Mike noted, it's not a just a rule of thumb off a bunch of premium. It's looking at the book, looking at limit sizes, looking at the forms where we think we have coverage, where we don't have coverage, and quantifying that across the entirety of the book, insurance and reinsurance.

Clearly, one of the big discussions after a very large event will be what was excluded and what wasn't. We believe, as we look through these policies, that we have good exclusions on there. Clearly, that will end up being tried in a court of law and there is liability in that outcome where those cases to happen.

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

That's kind of what I wanted to follow up on. I guess what caught my eye reading it was – (37:02) the top of my head, but I believe it was about a $50 billion economic and only $8 billion insured. And it felt like maybe there's a lot of room for some surprises on, as you say, if that case goes the wrong way. How much could that $8 billion go to $25 billion? And how significant is the potential – I'm thinking about just what happened obviously in – with (37:27) to 9/11 with terror that we – terror and things like that. How much worse can that be or did you feel that – I guess, what I'm trying to ask is did you feel that the report was reasonably consistent with how you guys view it or did you feel that maybe it was underestimating the potential for insured loss?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

A couple of things. First, in one way, your question is impossible to answer because the truth is when the courts interpret coverage to exist when we've never intended it, it's very hard to know exactly in what way they'll do it. Will they do it over time or they do it retroactively? There's so many questions about what they'll do that we would be shooting at a dartboard.

Our own RDS scenarios, and we have done Black Swan analysis of these exact kinds of events. They clearly indicate, as you've already observed, that the exposures in the court's reinterpreting contracts not so much in what we're writing today, which is one of the reasons why the way we're approaching it gives me such comfort.

The other thing that gives me comfort is, as the marketplace for standalone cyber increases, it makes clear the explicit nature of the individual contract and our rejection of the idea that is included in the standard contract, which we do not believe it is at the very existence an uptake of the standalone policies, an important element in how this market protects itself against misinterpretation of our historic content.

Ian J. Gutterman - Balyasny Asset Management LP

Got it. I'm sure – I have more questions I'm about saving for a time when we have more time to talk. Thank you.

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Sure.

Abbe F. Goldstein - XL Group Ltd.

Thank you.

The next question comes from Peter Troisi with Barclays. You may ask your question.

Peter Troisi - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Great. Thank you. I appreciate the disclosure on capital management in the presentation. And you show on page 14 in there a leverage of 29.5% and you said you anticipate reducing that metric. So, can you just give a sense for what your leverage target is? And then I have a follow-up to that.

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah. We've said that over the medium term, we'd like to get down to the peer medium leverage level, which is around 25%. That won't happen overnight, but we intend over the next few years to directionally move that way.

Peter Troisi - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Great. So, 25% measured in the same way that you measured it in the presentation?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah.

Peter Troisi - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Okay. Great. And then just one other. The liability management that, Steve, you referenced. Would you anticipate prioritizing hybrids and preferreds there or is it – or versus senior? I know you've said it would be small, but I'm just trying to get a sense.

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

No. I don't think we would necessarily look at the hybrids and preferreds ahead. We obviously have the 2018s coming up and we have a number of high coupon seniors. We haven't concluded on what we'll do. And the difference between what we received and what we are able to tender for is only about $100 million. So, we will work on that over the rest of the year. But I wouldn't say that we will necessarily target the hybrid.

Peter Troisi - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful color. Thank you very much.

The next question comes from Ryan Tunis with Credit Suisse. You may ask your question.

Ryan J. Tunis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thanks. So, I just had one follow-up. On the 61.4% in the Insurance segment, just looking to drill down on what exactly you found in the reserve review that made that tick up, and what was the order of magnitude on the 61.4% from the reserve review conclusions?

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Sure, Ryan. Thanks. It was – primarily the change in the current accident year pick was in the order of magnitude of around $25 million, primarily in our casualty E&S in North America, our international financial lines and in particular our management liability part of that portfolio, and a little bit in our property book in London wholesale market. Those were the main drivers and that's about the magnitude.

Ryan J. Tunis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And the order of magnitude, I guess, over the remainder of the year. The $25 million capture all four quarters, or is that just the first and the second?

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

That captured the year-to-date. There are activities going on in both those areas – all three of those areas, that we will see how they play out in terms of improving the underwriting, that may offset some of those increases in the second half of the year. We'll just have to see how they play out and how successful we are predominantly in that management liability line within international bench lines and the ability to get significant rate year-over-year.

Ryan J. Tunis - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Thanks so much.

The next question comes from Meyer Shields with KBW. You may ask your question.

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Thanks. I'm going to stay in the same realm. (42:54) the impact of (42:58) catastrophes that bled into the second quarter insurance accident year ex-cat loss ratio?

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

In insurance – this is Greg. In insurance, zero. The only intersection of cat losses of accident year ex-cat is in the Reinsurance segment. And...

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Oh, okay. I'm sorry.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Yeah. In insurance, we capture all of our cats from first off.

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Okay. Let me ask that on reinsurance then.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Sure. On reinsurance, I think it was about $5 million or $7 million roughly.

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Okay. And could we get the run rate of the income, with the annual income from the affiliate that was sold?

Stephen Robb - XL Group Ltd.

The affiliate that was sold, the run rate would have been very little, less than $2 million a year.

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Oh, fantastic. Okay. Great. Thanks very much.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

And they are – sorry, but before we move to the next question, it's – the actual number is $13 million of reinsurance. I was thinking of just for one particular event. The $13 million was the total in the second quarter in reinsurance from cat development from prior quarters.

Meyer Shields - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Okay. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Our next question is from Brian Meredith with UBS. You may ask your question.

Brian Meredith - UBS Securities LLC

Yes, thanks. Mike, I'm just curious. Your comments about loss trend and starting to see that escalate a little bit, a little bit concerned. Is that a change kind of from what you've been thinking recently or is there something that kind of triggered that?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

No. I mean, we have – I think, if you look over the last several years, obviously, loss cost trends have been extraordinarily benign. And our view is that we're starting to see some signs of movement. I don't want to be overly alarmist. Don't get me wrong. But we do see – we obviously have seen it and I have felt, for example, we've seen it sometimes in the – in some of the casualty classes, and it's got our attention. But it's too early to say it's going to continue and grow, but we have seen some incipient signs, we've heard comments from others that suggest they are too, and so we're paying closer attention to it as one of the things we have to overcome in this soft part of the market.

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

This is Greg, Thanks. Brian, if I could just add a little bit. It's a very, very diverse portfolio, right? So, it gives us a bit of a hedge against any one particular area spiking up. And just real quickly to add to what Mike said, on the property side, short tail line side of the business, it's reflected in our premiums in terms of the exposure-based drawings, so view that as kind of a wash in terms of the loss ratio impact.

In casualty, we're seeing kind of mid single-digits, slightly higher in the U.S., slightly lower outside the U.S. I know a couple of high points that I'll give you and I'll let you ask a follow-on if you want, but we did a lot of press around trends impact in D&O in the U.S. We view a lot of that. There's a lot of noise, a lot more nuisance, less likely to come to fruition claims there. And as Mike just referred to you, on the D&O side here, we do see a little more of a shift there that's more U.S.-style litigation including class action litigation being allowed in by the courts than before. Again, I would stress, it's not a big wave, but certainly something we're watching and paying attention to.

Brian Meredith - UBS Securities LLC

Great. And just a follow-up. I'm just curious, the big growth in the quarter, it was like the professional lines been kind of highlighted, International Financial, I assume that's where it was coming from. What was that with the attractiveness of that business right now?

Gregory S. Hendrick - XL Group Ltd.

Yes. The International Financial Lines is made of up of three major portfolios, professional indemnity which would be lawyers and architects and that kind of business; what's called financial institutions which is banks and related; and then management liability. And so, where we see this impact coming in is particularly on U.S.-listed – comings of U.S.-listed or U.S. exposures in the management liability line and very, very large accounts management liability line.

The growth you're seeing is we've been on a drive for a while in that business to reduce our limits that we've been successful at and write a broader spread of risks, which come in that professional indemnity and sometimes in that financial institutions area. And so, you're seeing the growth coming out of those areas as opposed to in the management liability area, which has been the part causing that problem.

However, underneath that, on the smaller risk of management liability where there are more domestic exposures, we are growing there as well and trying to get that diversification. So, it's one thicker part of the book being impacted, but growing (47:24) to get better spread.

Brian Meredith - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

The next question comes from Kai Pan with Morgan Stanley. You may ask your question.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hey, just a quick follow-up. On the share buybacks, you have done $450 million so far. And the $700 million only have like $250 million left, like the remaining. Does it sort of imply that the pace of buyback will be materially slower in the second half?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Well, all we've got to do is to reiterate the guidance we've given all along. There would be a minimum, a floor if you will, of $700 million, as long as conditions persist as they are. Certainly, we're not – we don't know exactly what we'll do yet this year, but we're monitoring closely. And that's about as much as we can say.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. The other way to think about it is that your total payout between buyback and dividends, you said you were not looking to grow your capital base at the current marketing environment. Would that imply that potential 100% payout ratio?

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Yes.

Kai Pan - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you so much.

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

No problem.

Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the call over to Mike McGavick for closing remarks.

Michael S. McGavick - XL Group Ltd.

Look, we appreciate the questions and (48:47) them. We know that because of the stock exchange's requirements, some of the materials got to you a little later compared to the call. We apologize for the way that made you work a little harder. We apologize for that. And I appreciate particularly the ability to dive in on where the loss ratio is going because I think if you look at headlines, it was easy to not understand that the Insurance segment continues to deliver in the way that it should and the reinsurance movements are really kind of unique to its business model and are being handled in a way that doesn't suggest any real trend and in fact is in line with the way we've managed that book as we go along (49:27), and that's been a very profitable book.

So, you can take from that, we're very pleased with the way this quarter has ended. We're pleased to be continuing to be able to deliver even in this difficult market, and we're going to keep pulling all those levers as hard as we can.

Thank you very much for your time.

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference. Thank you, all, for participating. You may now disconnect.

