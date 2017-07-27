Tower International's (TOWR) CEO James Gouin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2017, 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Derek Fiebig - Executive Director, Investor and External Relations

James Gouin - Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Kersten - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Par Malmhagen - President, Tower International

Analysts

Justin Barell - Citi Investment Research

Christopher Van Horn - FBR Capital Markets

Ryan Brinkman - J.P. Morgan

Rich Kwas - Wells Fargo

Derek Fiebig

Thanks, Crystal. And good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Tower International second quarter 2017 earnings call.

Materials for today's presentation were posted on our website this morning. Throughout today's presentation, we will reference the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and net leverage.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial matters to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated in accordance with GAAP, are included in the appendix to this presentation.

As a reminder, today's presentation contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to revenue, revenue growth, launches, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, cash flows, leverage, and trends in our operations.

Forward-looking statements are made as of today's presentation, are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future development and their potential effects on us.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Additional information and risk factors are available in today's material and in our regular filings with the SEC.

Presenting on today's call are Jim Gouin, our Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Kersten, Executive Vice President and CFO. Also joining us in the room is Pelle Malmhagen, Tower's President.

Following our formal remarks, we'll open up the phone lines to questions and answers.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Jim.

James Gouin

Thanks, Derek. And good afternoon, everyone. Slide three provides select highlights for the second quarter of 2017.

Second quarter revenue and earnings were largely in line with the outlook we provided in May as best cost performance offset slightly lower volume.

Our free cash flow was positive $18 million in the second quarter, significantly better than our outlook.

Liquidity at the end of June was a robust $254 million.

We made continued progress on the sale of our joint ventures in China. We completed the sale of the Wuhu joint venture, receiving $16 million during the second quarter. This was in addition to the $5 million we received last year. We still anticipate closing the sale of our last joint venture in Ningbo and the receipt of $4 million in the fourth quarter.

Second half of the year, Tower's launch activity is significantly higher than it was in both the first half of this year and the second half of last year.

The outlook for full-year revenue of $1.97 billion is expected to be $45 million higher than previous outlook as higher European steel prices and favorable foreign exchange more than offset modest production decreases on Tower-contented vehicles in Europe.

The company is reaffirming its outlook for full-year 2017, with adjusted EBITDA at $210 million, adjusted EPS at $3.60 per share and positive free cash flow of $55 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be very strong late this year, as Tower benefits from the recovery of customer-funded tooling and the seasonality of working capital.

Slide four reiterates what we believe to be emerging secular trends, which are providing Tower with positive growth opportunities. As discussed on previous calls, we continue to invest in the growth of Tower and we're well-positioned to grow our business at a faster pace than the industry over the coming years.

OEM outsource is accelerating as manufacturers shift their investment priorities to electric and autonomous vehicles.

Our growth will capitalize on both outsourcing and vehicle light-weighting, including the more complex joining technologies, which allow Tower to increase its value-add to our customers.

Finally, as models are replaced by the next-generation vehicle, it provides Tower with the opportunity to increase content on an existing platform.

Regardless of how vehicles are eventually powered or driven, Tower's structural components and assemblies will remain both relevant and necessary to the structural integrity of the automobile.

Slide five highlights significant launch activity in the second half of this year. Now, as you're aware, we're often limited in what we're able to discuss regarding customer contracts.

However, we're launching an all-new program for BMW. Toyota Camry, Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Wrangler are also all launching this year and have incremental content in the vehicles they are replacing.

These launches exemplify the continued outsourcing and increased content that are in replacement vehicles created by the OEM's focus on light-weighting, electrification and other technologies, which is leading to increased revenue for Tower.

After these programs have launched, we intend to share more information regarding our content and some of the technologies being used on these platforms. These programs are very substantial launches for Tower.

Combined, they represent approximately 20% of Tower's North American revenue and a substantial portion of Tower's incremental net new business for next year. The Tower team has been working diligently on these launches. And I'd like to commend them on the great job they have done thus far.

On slide six, I want to highlight the grand opening of our facility in Greenville, South Carolina. In June, I had the pleasure of participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Primary customer for our Greenville facility is BMW. We have installed two state-of-the-art, 2,000-ton, AIDA Servo presses, the same type of press we have in Bardstown, Kentucky to support our business with Ford and Toyota.

Greenville is launching during the third quarter and will continue to ramp up over the coming years. It's a great facility. And the state and local officials were very supportive and helpful with our expansion there.

Finally, before turning the call over to Jeff, I wanted to revisit our priorities. Earlier this year, I shared Tower's priorities with you.

Slide seven shows what the Tower team is focused on. First and foremost, we need to take care of our customers by providing excellent program execution, launching programs safely, on-time, with high quality, while delivering on our cost performance.

Through the first half of the year, Tower's performance for both quality and safety have been outstanding. Our focus on free cash flow generation will remain at the forefront of Tower's objectives and will provide Tower with the flexibility to balance the deployment of capital towards profitable growth, leverage reduction for the return of capital to shareholders.

And now, I’ll turn the call over to Jeff to go through the quarter's results.

Jeffrey Kersten

Thanks, Jim. And good afternoon, everyone. Slide eight shows summary of financial results for the second quarter. Revenue of $490 million was flat with the first quarter and down slightly from the second quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $53.2 million was in line with outlook and increased 6% from $50.3 million a year ago. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.9% and was up 90 basis points from a year ago.

Adjusted EPS of $0.97 per share was up 20% from the second quarter 2016.

Free cash flow is shown on slide nine. Tower generated $18 million of free cash flow during the second quarter. Our outlook was for a use of cash during the quarter and results were better than expected, largely reflecting earlier-than-expected customer-reimbursed tooling.

During the quarter, capital expenditures were $20 million. And working capital, excluding tooling, was an outflow of $6 million.

Slide ten shows our second quarter results compared with our outlook provided in May. As Jim mentioned, results other than free cash flow were largely in line with our outlook.

Revenue was $5 million unfavorable. However, we did a nice job on cost performance, which offset the lower volumes, and adjusted EBITDA was right on the outlook, resulting in margins about 0.2 points higher than previous.

Adjusted EPS was $0.02 higher and free cash flow was significantly better, as I just discussed.

Slide 11 shows our updated outlook for 2017. Higher steel prices in Europe are expected to increase revenue by $35 million, primarily in the fourth quarter of this year, which is when we expect the major agreements to be finalized.

As we have discussed in the past, we're on pass-through programs in the US. In Europe, we negotiate steel pricing and attempt to manage steel to be net neutral. So, we're not anticipating any change in EBITDA associated with the higher revenue. However, it will have a negative impact on margins.

With the US dollar weakening against the euro, we expect $25 million of incremental revenue and nearly $3 million of EBITDA associated with the currency translation.

European volume on Tower-contented vehicles is expected to be negative $15 million for the full year. Some of this occurred in the second quarter, as Jim discussed in his remarks earlier.

So, in aggregate, we expect sales to be $45 million higher, adjusted EBITDA to remain at $210 million, free cash flow outlook is also unchanged at $55 million, and we expect $3.60 per share of adjusted EPS for the full year.

Our third quarter outlook for revenue is approximately $450 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $48 million and adjusted EPS of $0.75 per share.

Slide 12 provides quarter-end net debt and leverage. As of June 30, net debt was $372 million, which is $30 million lower than March 31. Gross debt leverage at quarter-end was 2.1 times and net debt leverage was 1.8 times.

Although not shown, quarter-end liquidity remained solid at $254 million. Projected free cash flow generation in the second half of the year is expected to reduce our net debt to about $265 million, which would result in leverage of 1.3 times, close to our long-term target of 1.0 times.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Jim to provide some closing remarks.

James Gouin

Thanks, Jeff. Slide 13 provides some final thoughts before we open the lines for questions. Tower delivered solid operating and financial performance in the second quarter and we're maintaining our outlook for the full year.

We have significant launch activity in the second half of the year. These programs will represent more than 20% of Tower's North American revenue and are great examples of how the emerging secular trends of light-weighting, outsourcing and content growth on replacement business are leading to above-market revenue growth for Tower.

We're focused on delivering these launches, while remaining diligent on cost containment and efficiencies. We remain focused on execution, free cash flow generation and the deployment of capital for growth, leverage reduction and returning capital to shareholders.

That concludes our formal presentation and I would ask Derek to open up the lines for Q&A.

Derek Fiebig

Question-and-Answer Session

Justin Barell

This is Justin on for Itay. How are you, guys?

James Gouin

Hi, Justin. Very good. How are you?

Justin Barell

Good. So, quick question. So, I guess, the first one on the lighter volume, can you kind of talk about where the operational efficiencies came from to kind of hit the 20 basis points of margin, I guess, better than what you guys are forecasting? Maybe bucket that a little bit.

James Gouin

Yes. I won't get into the specificity of where class performance came from because it's spread around a number of lines. Obviously, we're doing well in terms of overall plant performance. Not to say that every plant in the system is hitting on all cylinders, but we're doing pretty well on a lot of other plants.

There are some timing issues as there usually is when you're talking about class performance from quarter-to-quarter. You can always end up with a little bit better in one quarter and a little bit worse in the other quarter.

But, generally speaking, some of the actions that we were taking, we were able to pull ahead a little bit, so that helped us in the quarter as well.

Justin Barell

Great. And then, I guess, I think one of the last slides you guys highlight the IHS outlook, kind of can you talk, I guess, a bit about the near-term production schedules that you're seeing from some of your customers, and if you're noticing, I guess, any meaningful deltas versus kind of the IHS forecasts or anything that you're seeing from customer callouts?

James Gouin

We don't have a complete line of sight throughout the first of the year. As you know, we're roughly 60 to 90 days out for the most part. We're not seeing tremendous change overall.

If you look at the IHS numbers, you can see, on a year-over-year basis, in the quarter itself down 3%, both North America and Europe. And we also, as we mentioned, had a little bit of issues slowly on some of the vehicles that we have content on in Europe.

They were primarily vehicles that are heading towards the end of their life. And so, as they're going down, year-over-year, they're falling off a little bit more dramatically than the production they had last year. And you'll sort of see that, for us, sort of continue throughout the remainder of the year. And then as we get into next year, we'll start to look at the launching of these new vehicles going forward.

I think, probably, the good thing for us overall, when you're talking about volume is that we're seeing somewhat of a shift in the market relative from cars to trucks. So, the segmentation on the truck side is good. And I think that's helping to mitigate any overall reductions that we might see in terms of dramatic moves.

Justin Barell

Great. That's very helpful. And then, I guess, to kind of follow-up on that, can you just remind us, I guess, with respect to North America, maybe the percentage mix that you guys have from a revenue contribution standpoint from light truck to cars?

Jeffrey Kersten

This is Jeff. If you take a look at it, roughly in North America, we're about 75% light trucks, SUVs and CUVs and only about 25% or so passenger cars.

James Gouin

Keep in mind, that includes the frame vehicles that we're producing as well as the floor plan assemblies for vehicles like the Explorer.

Justin Barell

Perfect. Very helpful. And then, I guess, just one final follow-up on slide five. The new program that you announced – and I know there's limited color that you can kind of give with the BMW one, which is obviously in the past guidance that you've given – when we think about that, is it one nameplate in particular or is there capacity to pick up additional nameplates from the OEM?

James Gouin

As I mentioned in my comments, that plant begins its launch process this year and it continues for the next several years. So, there will be a number of launches that will take place [indiscernible].

Justin Barell

Perfect. Very helpful. Thanks, guys, so much for the color.

James Gouin

Thank you.

Christopher Van Horn

Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking the call. Could you just – I know you said there's a number of new launches in the back half. Are they weighted to any specific quarter? And has many of the investments that you need to make for those launches taken place or is there still a little bit more CapEx to be had there?

James Gouin

The first part of the question is the launches will take place predominately towards the fourth quarter, by the end of the third and fourth quarter. And CapEx is something that continues going forward for a bit of time yet on those programs.

Jeffrey Kersten

And on other programs that we have for next year because our launch cycle will continue into next year, not just this year. So, the CapEx that we're investing now is also for new programs that we'll be launching next year, which we'll talk about in the future when we can.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. And the free cash flow was very impressive for the quarter, but I noticed you kind of left the guidance unchanged. Anything to think about there? What was kind of driving things this quarter? And then, how do you think about it going over the next two quarters?

James Gouin

I think, from the standpoint of where we were at on a guidance level, Chris, as you know, we had a substantial burn in the first quarter. When we came out with our guidance in February, we said that the first half was going to be extremely negative. And we also said that the second quarter was going to be negative and that would be all recovered in the third and fourth quarter.

We're fortunate enough to be able to get some of that tooling recovery that we had anticipated happening primarily in the fourth quarter to come through in the second quarter.

And so, it's not a matter of whether we're getting incremental cash flow. It's a matter of us being able to pull ahead what we anticipate coming in in the fourth quarter. Now, there's still a substantial amount of tooling that has to be collected in the fourth quarter.

And tooling, in a lot of respects, is tied to program timing and [indiscernible] capability, et cetera. So, some of it is not necessarily always in our control, but our anticipation is that we'll still get a substantial amount of cash flow coming from tooling recovery in the fourth quarter.

Christopher Van Horn

Got it. Makes sense. Perfect, thank you. And then finally, just on some of the new launches again, just going back to it, I know you can't get into too many details. But is the change in content, is it that it's getting more complex or is it additional content on the vehicle or maybe a combination of both? Any more color there would be helpful.

James Gouin

I'll give you better color when I can, but the answer – the short answer to your question is yes. So, not in every case, but in some cases, what you're seeing is a confluence of both material usage. So, the potential that there is conventional steels, aluminum platform parts in the parts that we're stamping and assembling and then there's also the technologies that are used with these different components together, whereas the floor is simply a matter of either riveting them together or welding together.

Now, you have rivets, you have different types of studs, you have different types of adhesives that are being used. The complexities are such that you're putting some of these joining technologies right into the die, and they're being stamped into the part as the part is being produced.

Whereas before, they would be assembled by an operator. So those are some of the examples of some of the bit of changing technology that's out there. And like I say, as we can, I promise you, we'll get more specific, so that there's a better understanding of those changing technologies.

Christopher Van Horn

Great. Thanks for the color. Very helpful.

James Gouin

Thank you, Chris.

Ryan Brinkman

Thank you for taking my questions. First one is just big picture on the guide. It looks like you're looking for about $210 million of EBITDA for the year. $48 million in 3Q. That does imply a pretty big ramp in 4Q to like $63 million.

So, can you just discuss the drivers of the sequential improvement there that give you the confidence in the ability to grow earnings that much sequentially, whether it relates to – I don't know – the trend in industry production, cost saves or maybe to one of the new products you called out today, like BMW or something?

James Gouin

Yeah. Some of the increase is really related overall to what will happen in terms of volumes. So, we are in a number of different vehicles, as we mentioned, in terms of launch coming up in the fourth quarter. And that will really equate to the vast majority of the improvement overall.

So, it's really a matter of us launching those products on time. It's a matter of us getting to ramp up on time and delivering those products at the right level of launch costs that we have in the plan right now. And then, beyond that, there's really not any more of a technical story there, Ryan.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, thanks. And we just heard on the Ford call that they're calling out steel price headwinds for the full year as impacting their earnings. And we're hearing from you that you're successfully passing on the higher steel cost to the customer. I think your contracts call for them to do that, but I was just curious if you're seeing any signs that automakers might try to push back somewhat on pricing maybe in another area or something, asking for suppliers to share in the burden?

James Gouin

Yeah. You've heard us talk for a long, long time about steel pricing as it relates to us. And, of course, in North America, not to – to take a moment just to reiterate, we're on the pass-through resale programs in North America.

So, virtually, we do not have exposure on steel other than what might happen on scrap, sale of scrap, et cetera, in the North American market.

In Europe, you're right, we go through a negotiation with each of the customers. And as prices go up, we try to negotiate a one-for-one pass-through of that price increase. And, conversely, as prices come down, they certainly come to us and want to have that same passed back to them.

In this particular case, the prices are going up. You heard Jeff mention probably $35 million worth of negotiations to take place throughout the second half of the year, primarily in the fourth quarter.

And as is typical for us, our intention is to negotiate that $35 million with a zero EBITDA impact. We don't see any reason why that can't be had, but I'm not going to kid you and say that the negotiations are simple and easy because they're not. But our intention and what we believe right now is we will not have an impact from the steel negotiations.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, that's helpful. And then, I see on slide 11 that you're trimming your outlook a little bit there for European volumes. Whereas industry production for Europe as per IHS, I think it's actually been moving upward over the past several months. So, can you talk about what's driving that? Is that more of a Tower-specific issue than an industry issue? Is there any particular program what's calling out as impacting you?

James Gouin

You're right, European production overall, if you're looking at IHS at least, is going up in the third and fourth quarter. Full year, they're calling it at about 28%. But as I mentioned a little bit earlier, we have a couple of different programs that are specific to Tower that are in their phaseouts.

So, they're going into their end of production. And then, we'll be launching replacement vehicles later on to take their place, but it's not in this year. And so, we're seeing a little bit of pressure in regard to that.

That's not really unexpected in terms of the way vehicles run themselves out. In fact, there's one fairly specific vehicle for Tower where, in fact, the changeover is taking about 13 or 14 weeks to do. So, there's actually downtime where we're not producing anything.

Of course, there is inventory out in the system, so the OEM certainly has the capability to still sell the product, but we will not be producing the product. And that's taking a bit of revenue away.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. That explains it. Thanks. And then, given that a considerable amount of your revenue comes from North America, where sales in the US have been tracking modestly softer than was previously expected, I think there was some expectation by investors that maybe you would be cutting your outlook today. Of course, you're not doing that. Is there some sort of an offset, like being more exposed to trucks than cars, or something else that is allowing you to buck the industry slowing?

James Gouin

Yeah. You just kind of hit the nail on the head, Ryan. We have a larger proportion of our North American business that is focused towards the light truck side of the business, which, of course, has not been seeing the same type of reduction as the car side of the business has, and so that's acting, if you will, as a sort of a natural hedge against what's happening in the overall market. And it's not any more complicated than that from our standpoint.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. And then, just last question for me, I was just curious if there's any implications to your business from one of your European competitors, Gestamp, having recently gone public. When Adient was spun off from Johnson Controls, they had a little bit different go-to-market. I don't know, maybe Gestamp has more capital to bid for business or maybe they were trying to dress up their book of business for a roadshow. Is there anything different that you're seeing on the ground? Is it a negative, a positive or doesn't it matter?

James Gouin

Well, we compete and have competed against Gestamp all along in the European market and in the Brazilian market, a little bit more predominant down there. They're a good company as are the rest of our competitors. But I don't see anything really changing. They're moving into the North American market and we're very strong here. So, I'm not anticipating any real change overall.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay, helpful. Thanks a lot.

James Gouin

Thank you.

Rich Kwas

All right. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I want to just check in on that comment around Europe. So, Jim, is the phase-down faster than anticipated for some of these programs relative to when you gave guidance at the beginning of the year?

James Gouin

Yeah, a little bit, Rich. We're seeing a little bit more softening than maybe we had anticipated at the beginning of the year.

Rich Kwas

Okay. So, that's the primary change?

James Gouin

Yeah.

Rich Kwas

There's nothing – was there any – I know it's a net negative when you add everything up, but have you – I assume you've factored in some of the IHS improvement, as Ryan referenced just now, into the outlook.

James Gouin

We use IHS as our guidepost when we get out past towards the window that we could generally see. So, yes, that stuff is taken into consideration. And we also use our own judgment in terms of what we know and in terms of what our communication with the customer is.

Rich Kwas

Okay, okay. And then, Jim, on European outsourcing, any update there around activity, quotes, RFQs, that sort of thing, understanding that, obviously, there's nothing announced today? But as we move forward over the next few quarters, the anticipation around winning additional business, how should we think about that?

James Gouin

Yeah. I guess, more broadly, I would say that the quoting environment in both regions is robust. There is a lot of opportunities around the North American market and around the European market.

And OEMs are making some broad statements. I think you heard Volvo talking about their overall strategy relative to internal combustion and electrification, I think, which could potentially lay out some opportunity. There are other OEMs over there that are in the process of looking at different levels of outsourcing.

But I would say that the levels of outsourcing are significant. And we are in the process of looking at those. We're part of the competitive set that are looking at those. Of course, it has to make complete sense to us from a return standpoint and accretive standpoint. And then, we have to take everything into consideration in terms of our overall cash flow and the capability to do this stuff.

But to answer your question, it's strong. Now, it takes time. There's just a lot of things that have to happen with both the OEM as they're planning their process and funding their cycle plan in terms of when it comes to market for the awards. So, it's there, but I can't give you a prediction as to when exactly it comes up.

Rich Kwas

Okay. That's fine. And then just – you and Jeff can comment both on this – on liquidity. So, the target is 1.3 times net debt-to-EBITDA by year-end based on the updated guidance. Longer-term, you've always talked about 1 times and that's kind of the ultimate goal. And you've done some initiatives around returning capital to shareholders via buyback and dividend.

Given where we are in the cycle, broadly speaking, any thoughts around getting more conservative than 1 times on net debt-to-EBITDA? And then, what's the latest in terms of views on M&A, again, at this point in the cycle?

Rich Kwas

I would say, at this point in the cycle, let us get to the 1 time before I talk about whether or not I would get more conservative. When I get to the 1 time, I'll take a look at the economic situation that we face at that point, time to say, hey, do we need to get more conservative or not.

I think we have ample liquidity to get us through whatever might happen. And I can tell you that we look at this. So, we have stress-tested our business plan and our liquidity and what it might look like if we were to see a 5%, 10%, even 20% reduction overall volume, how would we able to get through that. And I can tell you that we would be okay on where we stand.

So, I don't know that that would necessarily drive me toward trying to – if that did happen, it would be very difficult, to be honest with you, to try and hit a 1 time or even a less than 1 time, given the fact that the revenue would not necessarily be there.

And you have to keep into consideration that we still have to launch the programs. So, if there is – if there were to be some type of negative reaction economically on industry volume, we still have to launch the programs that are before us. So, we've got to keep that in mind as well.

Jeff, I don't know if you would like to comment.

Jeffrey Kersten

No. I was just going to say, as you can do the math on it, right now, we're at $254 million of liquidity. With the cash flow, we should be up well over $300 million by the end of the year, which would be a good, solid number for us. But as Jim said, we'll look out for the future, we'll get to our 1 times.

Rich Kwas

All right, okay. And then, just a quick one on the launches. From a margin standpoint, how long will those take to mature? There's usually a period of time where you ramp up and there's the launch cost and then the volume is not coming out right away. Is that – you start to mature in terms of margin or get to a good run rate by first quarter next year, second quarter next year. I understand there's multiple products and vehicles you'll be launching over multiple years. But if you look at the first ones you're launching, is there kind of a couple of quarters before you get to a good run rate margin or something different than that?

I'm going to turn that question over to Pelle and let him answer that.

Par Malmhagen

Thank you, Jim. Well, first of all, there's a very different pattern between the different OEMs, how they're ramping down or ramping up their productions. But providing that they don't have any launch problems and we don't have any launch problems, you would say that, typically, within three months, you're up and running. But there is a spread which is sometimes even shorter and sometimes going up six months. But, traditionally, this is when you're starting really getting the volumes through and then also the margins will be pulling through.

James Gouin

Yeah. So, after you get past that initial launch phase and you start to look at your line layout, your processes and then you look to see where you can try and further improve overall, and that's post the launch period.

Rich Kwas

All right. So, safe bet is one to two quarters after launch for these respective launches is a good way to think about it?

James Gouin

I would say so, yeah.

Rich Kwas

Okay, great. Thank you.

James Gouin

Thank you.

