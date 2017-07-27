Boeing: Stunning

Free cash flow for the first half of the year doubled year-over-year.

At the time of writing, Boeing (BA) shares are trading almost 10% higher. In this article, I want to have a look at why Boeing’s share prices are trading so much higher post-earnings.

Source: www.ge.com

Expectations

For those who have read my projections, the table or at least the figures above might be familiar. Two of the columns are my mid-point and high-end projections.

Comparing to the mid-point projection, realized revenues were $363 million higher, primarily driven by higher than expected revenues for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, where lower than expected BDS sales were almost fully offset by higher Boeing Capital revenues. Earnings from operations were $263 million higher than expected primarily driven by higher than expected margins in Boeing’s key segments. Net earnings were $237 million higher reflecting a combination of a lower tax rate and strong margins. Unallocated items were $123 million higher than expected leading to core operating earnings coming in $140 million higher than expected.

Comparing to the high-end projection, realized revenues were $220 million lower, primarily driven by lower than expected revenues for Boeing Defense and Space were partly offset by higher Boeing Capital and Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenues. Earnings from operations were $42 million higher than expected. Net earnings were $85 million higher reflecting a combination of a lower tax rate and strong margins. Unallocated items were $123 million higher than expected leading to core operating earnings coming in $81 million lower than expected.

What is very important to note here is that while Boeing missed on revenues, the operating margins were more than satisfying.

Free Cash Flow

Source: Graydon NL

While earnings were strong, Boeing’s cash flows during the second quarter were even more impressive. Boeing’s operating cash flow in the second quarter was $4.95B. In comparison, the operating cash flow in the first half of 2016 was $4.465B.

The free cash flow for the quarter was $4.5B, which is an impressive $2B year-over-year improvement.

Guidance

The third element that made Boeing’s quarter results appealing to investors is the improved guidance.

Boeing increased its guidance for the BCA margins from roughly 10% to higher than 10% and the margins for BDS from roughly 11.5% to higher than 11.5% resulting in core earnings per share to be increased from the $9.20-$9.40 range to the $9.80-$10.00 range, partly reflecting a lower tax rate.

Also, the operating cash flow guidance has been increased from $10.75B to $12.25B reflecting cash tax benefit from pension funding. Combined with lower capital expenditures and solid cost execution, the free cash flow should be strong in the second half of 2017 as well.

Conclusion

Looking at Boeing’s earnings report, I can see why Boeing shares are trading almost 10% higher after publishing its Q2 results.

Earnings came in strong driven by higher than expected operating margins, while free cash flow was impressive. Boeing also increased the guidance for the remainder of the year, which could point to strong cash flows in the upcoming quarters.

In previous quarters, Boeing always seemed to be lacking somewhat in efficiency but this time it managed to impress with its operating earnings, free cash flow and guidance.

While I am extremely impressed with Boeing’s earnings, one should keep in mind that revenues dropped 10% year-over-year, partly reflecting lower Boeing 777 deliveries and that lower delivery trend for the 777 is something we see continuing in 2018. Boeing’s focus should be on efficiency improvements to grow earnings combined with increase Boeing 737 production.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.