Nvidia Finally Ships Volta

Nvidia recently gave away some of the first Volta accelerators to AI researchers

When Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jen-Hsun Huang unveiled the Tesla V100 accelerator at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in May, he indicated that it wasn't yet shipping. He was also a little vague about when it would ship, but I got the impression that it would be sometime in June.

It seems that getting the V100 out the door took a little longer than planned. Nvidia has announced that it gave the “first” Tesla V100s to 15 participants at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition conference in Honolulu. These were the PCIe versions, so it may be that the NVLink versions have rolled out a little faster.

Last year, when Pascal was announced at GTC in early April, it was already shipping in limited quantities to datacenter customers, and consumer Pascal cards started shipping by late May. Probably, Volta consumer cards will follow a similar time line, which would suggest a September launch.

That's going to be late compared to AMD's (AMD) RX Vega consumer graphics cards, which are set to launch at the end of this month. But it's not clear that it matters. Leaked benchmark results continue to show performance at about the GTX 1080 level.

For a chip the size of Vega (484 mm^2) and using high bandwidth memory (HBM2) as in the Frontier Edition, the RX Vega will likely be more expensive to produce than the GTX 1080 series. The 1080 uses the GP104 Pascal chip at 314 mm^2 and less expensive GDDR5x memory.

If Vega performance is only comparable to the GTX 1080, Vega could turn into a financial millstone for AMD. But I'll hold off drawing any firm conclusions until after third party test results of Vega come in.

Nintendo's Switch is still hot and a boost to Nvidia's Tegra revenue

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) reported results for the June quarter with a spectacular 148% y/y increase in revenue to $1.387 billion and an operating profit of $145.9 million (at current exchange rates). Last year, Nintendo posted an operating loss of $46.22 million.

Powering Nintendo's comeback were sales of Switch and associated games. Switch platform revenue was $934.64 million or 67% of total revenue.

Nintendo sold 1.97 million Switch units and has sold a cumulative 4.71 million units. Nintendo maintains its expectation of selling 10 million in the fiscal year. Nintendo still has the all-important December quarter ahead of it.

Analysts are not too concerned about the q/q drop in sales, pointing to supply constraints as the cause. Probably, Nintendo will have its supply chain running smoothly for the December quarter.

Nvidia's Tegra X1 ARM processor powers the Switch, and I estimate that the 1.97 million in Switch sales probably translates into about $50 million in revenue for the Tegra line. In Nvidia's fiscal 2018 Q1, which ended in April, Tegra Processor revenue was $332 million, up 108% y/y. Probably, Nvidia will show a similar y/y increase for its fiscal Q2.

Micron's spin-off is not a threat to Nvidia or AMD

SA contributor Stephen Breezy recently posted an article entitled “Micron And Intel: The AI And Security Play Of The Century.” In today's report for Rethink Technology “Micron's Interesting Little Spin-Off,” I critique Breezy's claims and offer my own view of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). What follows are excerpts from my report.

Up until the end of 2016 Micron Technology had been working for ten years on what it called the Automata Processor [AP]. The AP is derived from Micron's DRAM chips, being mostly RAM, with minute and very limited logic processing elements scattered among the memory cells.

Micron claims that this is a completely new architecture that breaks with the traditional (von Neumann) architecture of separate processing and memory elements. The point of this architecture is to enable a more efficient implementation of non-deterministic finite automata (NFA). According to an overview published by researchers at the University of Virginia:

NFAs are primarily symbolic pattern-matching machines, which on one hand limits their generality. However, true NFAs are extraordinarily powerful at this task, because allowing an arbitrary number of states to be active at the same time allows massive parallelism.

Despite contributing funding to the Center for Automata Processing at the University of Virginia, and developing the PCIe card and an accompanying SDK, Micron apparently didn't find much of a market for AP. Most of the staff of the AP effort at Micron left the company to form Natural Intelligence Semiconductor [NIS]. As of February, NIS was housed at a startup incubator in Boise. Micron probably has a stake in NIS.

My basic takeaway on AP is that it's not a technology that is going to replace GPU-based deep neural networks, which are the current standard for most cloud-based deep learning as well as local deep learning to support autonomous vehicles. Instead, it's a complementary technology that could assist the transition to localized deep learning in mobile devices. AP can serve to accelerate things like voice, handwriting and image recognition.

I consider AP to be a technology worth watching, but not the AI play of the century.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology Portfolio and is a recommended buy.

