Stay With Schwab - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/26/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 26.

Bullish Calls

Schwab (NYSE:SCHW): "I want you to keep it." The bull market keeps moving forward, and rates are going up, "and that's good for Schwab," Cramer noted.

SAP: Cramer likes this software giant. "It had a good quarter," he said. "It's not as good as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and not as good as Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), but is still good."

General Electric (NYSE:GE): The stock may be a buy at these low levels. Cramer said a new CEO (John Flannery) may help turn things around for the company.

