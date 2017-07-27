No surprise for investors as the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at the July meeting. Michael Dolega, Senior Economist, TD Bank (NYSE:TD), talks to Sara D’Elia about what might be in the cards when it comes to future rates and policy changes in the U.S.
Fed Stands Pat But Warns On Inflation
Includes: BIL, DFVL, DFVS, DLBL, DLBS, DTUL, DTUS, DTYL, DTYS, EDV, EGF, FIBR, FTT, GBIL, GOVT, GSY, HYDD, IEF, IEI, ITE, PLW, PST, RISE, SCHO, SCHR, SHV, SHY, SST, TAPR, TBF, TBT, TBX, TBZ, TLH, TLO, TLT, TMF, TMV, TTT, TUZ, TYBS, TYD, TYNS, TYO, UBT, UST, VGIT, VGLT, VGSH, VUSTX, ZROZ
by: TD Wealth
Summary
What stood out in the statement?
What is notable about the change in inflation outlook?
When is the next rate hike expected?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Economy, Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here