Ford: Don't Buy The Dip

Ford (F) shares fell over 2 percent following their latest earnings report which largely disappointed the market. Even though Ford beat both top and bottom line analyst estimates, fears over lower gross margins and a weak outlook caused the market to react negatively. The main reason Ford even exceeded earnings expectations in the first place was because of tax benefits too and not because they sold more cars. Fears over the auto cycle topping last year has also caused a lot of downwards pressure on Ford's stock. At first glance, the earnings for this quarter do not seem that bad, but when you dig deeper a more ugly truth is uncovered.



EPS for the 2nd quarter was reported to be 56 cents per share versus analyst expectations of 43 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded expectations of $37.1 billion coming in at $39.9 billion for the quarter. It all sounds very good right?



If you dig deeper though, there was virtually nothing in this quarter to indicate that Ford is turning around. There is a good reason why Ford shares are down over 16 percent since the year started, there are red flags appearing which indicate the auto cycle peaked last year. The figures in Ford's most recent earnings report reinforce that bearish idea, and that's probably why the stock was down even after beating analyst expectations. Before I go into detail about their sluggish auto sales, it should be noted that the only reason Ford even beat earnings is because of a lower than expected tax rate. Pretax profits for the quarter was only $2.5 billion dollars adjusted, a 19 percent decrease year over year. Their tax rate for the 2nd quarter was only ten percent much lower than the original estimate of 30 percent. When you factor this in, their 3.7 percent profit increase year over year is not impressive anymore. Annual pretax guidance was also decreased to the $7.8 billion to $8.7 billion dollar range from $9.0 billion.

Global vehicle sales were down 43,000 for the quarter with 8,000 of those decreased car sales coming from the US. The only thing which seems to be saving Ford in North America is continued strong demand for their trucks and SUVs. However, that is just one slice of the pie, overall Ford is facing declining volumes. Whole sale volumes in the North American region were down 1 percent and margins were pressured due to higher commodity costs and incentive costs. These lower margins are really hurting Ford, each car they sell only nets $2,614 dollars in profit. Each car sold during the 2nd quarter of 2016 netted $3,206 dollars in profit. The issues are somehow even worse in Europe right now. Ford saw their net profit decrease to $88 million dollars from $379 million year over year due to higher commodity costs, unfavorable exchange rates and Brexit.

The bottom line is that this quarter, if it was not for the tax benefit, would not have been a beat at all. Virtually every metric except revenue was down for the quarter, and revenue was flat so that is no victory for shareholders either. Pretax results are down over 34 percent year to date and 23 percent year over year, Ford is not turning around. In order to turn around, Ford needs to report it is actually making more money compared to the past. Right now, they are making less money and seeing sales volume go down. Ford should not rely on tax benefits in order to make money and beat analyst expectations. Not only would that be inconsistent and unsustainable but it allows the company to ignore fundamental problems. It looks like the situation will not change anytime soon either with Ford expecting to have higher operating margins and lower cash flows this year compared to 2016. Ford is also planning on producing less cars for the 3rd quarter compared to the same quarter last year to reduce their inventory. They are cutting production by around 5 percent year over year and making around 665,000 cars for the 3rd quarter.

South America and the Middle East & African segments were not even profitable this quarter. European profits are down year over year due to a wide array of reasons leaving only the Asian Pacific region and North American region performing well. It has got to be said though that Ford's Asia Pacific region is not doing bad at all. Whole sales are up 7 percent, market share edged up a bit and operating margins improved by over 4 percent. The main reason this region performed so well was because of favorable demand in China, particularly for Ford's luxury and SUV brands. North America's performance is much more important though, with it making up over 90 percent of Ford's auto sale profits. Ford continues to expect operating margins and profits in the North American region to be lower than 2016 levels this year.

I think this earnings report is only the beginning of Ford's troubles. Their North American division is the most important division by far and analysts are all saying that the auto cycle has topped in North America. The problem for Ford is that their profitability issue will get way worse if North America's auto cycle did top last year. We are seeing a significant slowdown in automobile demand for the year of 2017 and that is not expected to change anytime soon. Ford will need to increase incentives and lower prices in order to appease potential customers. All of that is very bad news for Ford, it means sales volume will go down along with gross margins.

US car sales for the month of June fell too making matters even worse for the auto industry. Demand has fallen 2 percent in the past 6 months and has plateaued indicating a major slowdown in auto sales. Ford saw their sales down 5.1 percent for the month of June.

The issue with Ford is that the auto industry is cyclical and there is nothing the management can really do to change that. You can slow production and fidget with expenses but at the end of the day, it will not do anything to change the cyclical nature of the auto market. It is unlikely that the new CEO, Hackett, will be able to somehow turn around Ford in worsening conditions.



I was never very confident in Ford as a company, and their latest earnings report reaffirmed my bearish view. Until Ford starts producing stronger earnings figures, I would stay as far away from Ford as possible.

