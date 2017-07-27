3M: Still A Great Company After Q2 Earnings Release

Investment Thesis

3M (MMM) released strong Q2 2017 earnings with EPS up by 24% from a year ago. However, its stock price plunged by about 5% on the first day and has traded below $200 per share in its second day. This dip in its share created a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

With its industry-leading position and strong R&D team to release innovative products, the company is expected to continue to grow its revenue and to maintain its operating margin. The improving global economy (since the company generated 2/3 of its revenue from overseas) has also created tailwind for the company. Therefore, growth is expected to continue in the near term.

The company has been increasing its dividends consecutively for several decades and is expected to continue to do so. The share price is still not cheap but 3M deserves to trade at better value due to its industry leading position.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

3M reported Q2 2017 earnings of $2.58 per share, an impressive 24% increase from Q2 2016. The average EPS analysts were expecting was $2.26. Sales were $7.8 billion, up 1.9% YoY. However, using local currency to calculate, its sales increased by 3.5%. In the past quarter, foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.6% YoY while divestitures reduced sales by 1.0% YoY.

Source: Q2 2017 Infographic

3M’s different businesses also experience positive sales growth as shown below. Its top growth business is its electronics and energy business, which grew by 8.4%. While there is growth in all businesses, a few of its businesses experienced operating income decline. For example, its operating income for consumer business was $195 million, declined by 30.4%. On the other hand, its operating income for its electronics and energy business increased by 38.8% to $301 million.

Source: Q2 2017 Infographic

Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Slides

As pointed out by a few others in Seeking Alpha website, 3M took “selected price adjustments” in its industrial and consumer businesses to gain market share and accelerate volume growth. This has resulted in a drop in Q2 operating margins. Its operating margin for industrial business declined to 19.2% from 23.4%; its operating margin for consumer business declined to 17.2% from 24.9%.

While 3M acknowledges the competition that some its products are facing, 3M claimed that it adjusted its prices so that they can reach the maximum market share potential. As one of its executive pointed out, “these are 3M decisions we’re making not responses we’re making in the market. These are 3M driven actions.” Management did say that they may even expect upward trend in its pricing in the second half of the year.

We view the pricing adjustment as slightly negative but we believe the company’s management is able to offset this effect through different strategies such as improving its manufacturing efficiency, optimizing its supply-chain, and reducing costs through ERP implementation.

Strategic Levers

At the earnings conference call, 3M’s CEO Mr. Inge Thulin reiterated the three strategic levers to position the company for future growth: through merger & acquisition and divesting non-core businesses, increasing its R&D spending (R&D accounts for 6.1% of its total sales in its recent quarter from 5.7% in Q2 2016), and improve its customer service through a new ERP system. While these three levers will add expenses in the near term and likely limit its EPS growth, they will help position the company for future growth and improve its competitive position in the long-term. It will be a short-term pain, but long-term gain.

Its Long-Term Debt is Manageable

3M, like many other companies took advantage of the historical low interest rate environment by loading up the debt for investments and repurchase its stocks. As a result, its long-term debt has increased from $4.1 billion in 2007 to $11.1 billion at the end of Q2 2017. Its total liability to total assets ratio is 65.7%. Although this number is quite high, the company should be able to handle its interest expense without much problem as its interest expense is only 1.9% of its operating income in Q2 2017.

Dividend Growth

3M has a long history of increasing its dividends consecutively for over 4 decades. In fact, its dividend growth in 2014 and 2015 has been impressive with 34.6% and 19.9% growth respectively. As the chart below illustrates, 3M has a sustainable payout ratio that current sits at 52.8%. This ratio is about average, below the highs in the 1990s and the lows in the first decade of 2000s. Going forward, the company is comfortable with its current payout ratio in the 50% range of its EPS. Since 3M is targeting about 8~11% increase in its EPS for the next few years, it is likely 3M will increase its dividend payment by high single digit number (e.g. 7~10% increase annually). This is good news for investors seeking dividend growth. At the present, the company’s dividend yield is about 2.36%.

Source: Created by author based on Company Data

In the first half of 2017, the company repurchased $1.2 billion in stock and is expected the full year amount to be in the range of $2.0 ~ $3.5 billion. The company’s shares outstanding has reduced from 693.6 million in 2013 to 618.7 million at the end of 2016. The stock buyback will help return value to its shareholders and we view this somewhat positively because the company is flexible in its buyback range. Unlike many other companies that has a fixed stock buyback amount, 3M can use discretion on the timing of its stock repurchases.

Valuation

As the chart below shows, the company’s P/E ratio has been trending upwards from the low of ~10x in 2009 to 25.3x on July 1, 2017. The market clearly had high expectations of 3M’s future growth coming into Q2 earnings release. No wonder a slight pricing adjustment during its Q2 announcement resulted in a 5% decline in its share price. Thus, lowering its trailing P/E ratio to 24.1x.

3M’s forward P/E ratio in the past five years is averaged at 21.5x. The company’s 2017 forecasted EPS is between $8.8 and $9.05. 3M should be able to achieve 8~11% growth in its EPS annually in the next few years. To add some safety margin, we will use the low end of the number, which is an 8% increase. Its 2018 estimated EPS will likely be $9.60. Using forward PE of 21.5x, the 12-month target price will be $206.66. This is a modest 3.83% increase from its current trading price.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Investor Takeaway

Although the 12-month target price calculated may not show much capital gain, a 5% pull-back of 3M’s share price created a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The company’s fundamental does look good. Its EPS is expected to continue to grow with dividend increase imitating the growth rate of the EPS. For investors needing a bit more safety margin, they may wish to wait for the stock to pull-back further before pulling the trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.