William White On The Undesired Side Effects Of Experimental Monetary Policy

William White started his career at the Bank of England before moving to the Bank for International Settlements where he served as chief economist. Today he is the chairman of the Economic and Development Review Committee at the OECD in Paris. Last fall Bill received the Adam Smith prize, the highest honor of the US National Association of Business Economists, where he gave a speech titled Ultra-Easy Money: Digging the Hole Deeper? In this conversation, we discuss where his contrarian economic philosophy comes from, how it leads him to worry a bit more than most about the undesired side effects of experimental monetary policy and its possible end games. You can learn more about Bill at his website, WilliamWhite.ca. Below are a few notes and links related to this episode.