Trinity Industries: The Market's Showing Signs Of Recovery

Right now, the largest holding in my portfolio happens to be Trinity Industries (TRN). Seeing as how I own a sizable stake in the business compared to my other holdings, and seeing as how I follow the firm so closely, I wanted to look at some recent data that seems to indicate that we may be in the earliest stages of recovery for the firm and its industry as a whole. In what follows, I will cover three specific things that help to address whether this is the case or if I am incorrect in my assertion.

Mixed backlog is interesting

In my last article on Trinity, I stated that we should expect to see some kind of improved outlook from management regarding the firm’s railcar industry. After several quarters of suffering, companies in this space need some sort of relief and Trinity, it seems, may have stumbled across some. You see, after reporting backlog of only 26,420 railcars in the first quarter of this year, the company’s new figure is 27,580 units. This came thanks to 5,705 new units being placed on order compared to the 4,055 units delivered for the quarter. To put this in perspective, during the second quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, the business reported new orders of only 2,910 units while deliveries totaled 6,065 units.

Though this may seem like a small detail, it’s actually quite meaningful in my opinion. The original argument I had that we should see some sort of improvement was based on strong year-over-year carload and intermodal transportation metrics which should, in theory, lead to a higher demand for railcars. Sure enough, this appears to be the case, even though management acknowledges that tough times are still here.

One thing I should state, though, is that the dollar amount of backlog makes this mixed. Despite the number of units rising higher quarter-over-quarter, the dollar amount was essentially unchanged at $2.7 billion for the firm’s Rail Group. This suggests that either the product mix has changed, that management has had to reduce how much it charges for its units, or both. As an aside, backlog for the firm’s Inland Barge Group dropped from $109.9 million to $90.7 million, while its wind towers backlog dropped from $1 billion to $0.9 billion. Both of these are negative but they weren’t a material factor in my analysis of the company.

Costs did worsen

In all of my articles, I make it a point to remain as unbiased as possible and to look at matters subjectively. This sometimes leads me to arrive at conclusions I don’t want to admit. Sure enough, the high capital intensity of Trinity’s business model led me to conclude that the company’s cost structure, with sales falling, would likely take a hit during the quarter.

*Created by Author

Unfortunately, I proved to be right regarding this. If you look at the table above, for instance, you can see that the company’s costs, especially in relation to its manufacturing operations, worsened. Other categories worsened too, which helps to explain why the business’s net income fell by 46% from $94.6 million in the second quarter last year to $51.1 million this quarter despite sales falling only 23.6% from $1.18 billion to $905.5 million during the same period of time. Only leasing operating costs fared well (and very well at that). Until an expansion in sales occurs, I suspect that similar year-over-year trends will continue this year. However, I believe that by 2018, we could be seeing a nice move higher in the demand for railcars, which should help matters considerably.

Two segments that didn’t perform as I hoped

So far, I would argue that I’ve been mostly correct regarding Trinity and its prospects, but when it comes to this next topic, I was largely mistaken. Two segments that I pointed out as bright spots were the company’s Construction Products Group and Energy Equipment Group. With the construction industry in the US doing quite well this year compared to last year, and with energy production having come back online in the US, I figured that both of these segments would be no-brainers for Trinity to do well in.

When it comes to both, I was wrong. According to management, the company’s Construction Products Group reported sales of $131.1 million, an impressive 9.9% lower than the $145.8 million seen the same time last year. The only redeeming quality here was that its segment profit margin happened to grow from 14.7% of sales to 17% of sales, which shows a nice emphasis on cost-cutting, but that’s only a minor win compared to what I had been expecting. Meanwhile, Trinity’s Energy Equipment Group didnt’ do all that well. Sales for the quarter totaled $238.5 million, down 0.9% from last year’s $240.1 million. Even though this drop was small, the fact that the company’s segment profit margin for the Group fell from 14.5% of sales last year to 10.2% this year is disappointing.

Management is doing some really nice things

Besides the topics I tried to predict, which I give myself a decent grade on, there were some other things that management reported that I view to be bullish. For starters, management bought back over 1.92 million shares for the quarter at an average purchase price of $26.98 apiece. This comes out to a cost to shareholders of $52.4 million, but is evidence that management believes the company’s share prices is undervalued at and around current levels.

Cash has also been another big thing. While we wait for the results of litigation involving Trinity (with a ruling against them meaning that they will have to pay nearly $700 million), management has been proactive to make sure they have the cash should they need it. At the end of its second quarter, the company had cash and short-term investments worth $988.3 million, up from just $798.1 million at the end of last year. Adding in restricted cash, the metric stands at an impressive $1.18 billion, up from $976.3 million at the end of its 2016 fiscal year.

Should the court rule in Trinity’s favor, I suspect that management will take one of two routes. Either they will elect to buy back a lot of stock, or they will allocate some or all of their excess cash toward some sort of major corporate deal. Debt reduction is also a possibility, but I see that as unlikely give how cheap the company’s share price is and given how cheap some of their competitors are at the moment.

The final topic that I believe should be mentioned that bolsters the bullish argument for Trinity in my mind is that management also feels confident enough in the enterprise to increase expectations for earnings for this year. If they are correct, the company should generate earnings per share of between $1.10 and $1.30. Though this isn’t much higher than the $1.10 to $1.25 range estimated before, any move higher is great and is probably a sign of additional upwards revisions in the future.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am quite happy with Trinity right now. I suspect that the market will continue to push share prices up and down quite a bit in response to this news, but the general conclusion is that the picture for the firm has now improved compared to where they were earlier this year. Because of this, I intend to continue holding my shares for the foreseeable future, but may elect to sell some small number of shares if I find the right opportunities to add to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.