Ford Motor: Investors Are On Strike





Ford Motor’s (F) second quarter results beat consensus estimates by a solid margin, but investors just don’t have any love for the auto company right now. Though Ford Motor pulled in billions of profits in the second quarter and gave a strong full-year profit guidance, investors have very little interest in in the auto company, which doesn’t bode well for the shares. I think there is a very high likelihood for Ford Motor’s shares to go either sideways, or even trend down a little bit over the next twelve months.

Ford Motor has not done all that much for shareholders lately. Ford Motor’s shares have dropped 8.8 percent year-to-date whereas the S&P 500 is up 10.7 percent since January. Ford’s wide underperformance is easily explained: Investors believe that U.S. auto sales have peaked and that sales growth is going to continue to slow down moving forward. With a lack of confidence in Ford Motor’s sales and earnings trajectory, few buyers have emerged that are willing to bet on the auto company long term.



See for yourself.





Source: StockCharts.com



In a recent article I penned on Ford Motor discussing U.S. vehicle sales numbers for the month of June, I said that investors should see Ford through the lens of an income investor: Ford Motor’s shares pay shareholders a very healthy dividend in excess of 5 percent. This high dividend yield paired with Ford Motor’s low valuation - shares sell for less than 7x next year’s estimated earnings - is a good enough value proposition for income investors…Even if they have to wait a while for higher share prices.



The lack of excitement over Ford Motor’s second quarter results shows that prospects for significant price appreciation are indeed dim. Ford Motor pulled in a whopping $2.0 billion in profits in Q2-17 and more than handsomely beat profit expectations. The auto company said it earned $0.56/share in adjusted profits last quarter which compares favorably to a consensus adjusted EPS estimate of $0.43/share. Ford Motor also beat the consensus revenue estimate of $37.1 billion as it pulled in $39.9 in revenues in Q2-17. Nonetheless, investors didn’t take the bait.



Shares Will Likely Go Sideways



I think the most important takeaway from the earnings release was how investors reacted to it. Though Ford Motor’s second quarter profit picture was robust, shares closed 1.86 percent lower on Wednesday. The truth is that investors simply don’t have any love for auto companies right now, which severely limits Ford Motor’s prospects for price appreciation. In my opinion, investors need to be prepared for shares to go sideways due to a lack of catalysts for Ford Motor’s shares. That said, though, Ford Motor’s juicy dividend is likely to limit the downside, too.



Your Takeaway



Ford Motor’s second quarter earnings release was quite good even though investors didn’t reward the auto company for its performance. Since investors didn’t react positively to the earnings beat and solid profit guidance, there is a high likelihood for the shares to continue to go sideways. In other words, I don’t expect Ford Motor to produce any capital gains at all over the next twelve months, but still think that the dividend alone is worth buying. Buy for income generation.



Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

