Dynacor Gold: Signs Of A Turnaround?

Previously, gold production was slowed due to an earthquake and flooding but the company expects production to trend higher now.

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Dynacor Gold: June Production Results a Positive Sign

(Readers should note that Dynacor also trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DNG.TO. All figures used here are in U.S.)

Dynacor Gold (OTC:DNGDF) recently reported its June production figures from its Veta Dorado plant in Chala. While gold production for the first 6 months of 2017 is below its planned target, the company announced a 35% increase in June gold production compared to April and an 11% increase compared to May. Not surprisingly, shares surged by more than 12% on Monday following the news. (Credit: Dynacor Gold news release)

For some background, Dynacor is a holding of mine in my real-life gold portfolio and has been there for several years. The company is an ore processing and exploration company focused in Peru and its business model is pretty interesting, to say the least.

The company purchases high-grade ore from local artisanal miners and processes the ore at a discount to the spot price. It also owns three gold exploration properties in Peru, including the 9,755 hectare Tumipampa property, where past drill results have returned gold grades as high as 36.48 g/t over 4.85 meters (here's a summary of 2015-16 underground and surface drilling, which returned some promising early results).

The company is profitable (23 consecutive quarters with a net profit), has a solid balance sheet ($15.7 million working capital and $7 million in debt as of the last quarter, despite spending millions on construction the new processing plant), and is not as negatively affected by a low gold price as other gold stocks. It also has a tight share structure with just 38.7 million shares outstanding, and while it has exploration properties, the company has no need to raise additional equity.

For more background, you can view my previous coverage here, where I discussed the long-term bullish case for Dynacor shares; I mainly argued that Dynacor's valuation was too low and the new processing plant would provide upside. Once a solid outperformer, Dynacor has lagged the gold miners index (GDX) this year due to operational issues at its new Veta Dorado plant. But these issues were out of Dynacor's control.

(Dynacor's stock has lagged the GDX this year but is making a comeback. Last year the stock increased by 37.31%, and in 2015, shares declined by 6.43%, compared to a 27.56% decline in the GDX. Over the past 5 years, Dynacor's stock is up 220% compared to a 48% decline in the GDX. Credit: Yahoo Finance)

More specifically, production has recently been less than planned due to an extreme weather event (an earthquake of magnitude 6.4) which occurred on July 17 in southern Peru, as well as the worst rainy season in Peru in the last 20 years (named El Niño Costero), which led to extensive flooding and less artisanal mining (which means less gold to process for Dynacor).

No damage was done to the Chala plant during the earthquake, but the Panamerican highway was impacted (which impacted gold supply from local miners). The government is working to restore the damage and traffic as soon as possible, according to Dynacor.

The company has not had good luck so far at its new processing plant due to the extreme weather events, but it looks like things are starting to clear up. Not only has production risen sharply, but Dynacor expects this trend to continue in Q3 and Q4.

For the full year, Dynacor is still targeting 88,000 to 92,000 ounces of gold production, which would represent a significant increase over the 73,476 ounces produced last year and the 67,603 ounces produced in 2015. By 2018, the company expects production to jump to between 105,000 - 108,000 ounces and over the long-term, to 130,000 - 140,000 ounces at 450 TPD capacity.

I think the recent production increase is positive news for Dynacor as revenue and net profits should also increase in the coming quarters. Dynacor has had a bumpy ride to start the year and has underperformed peers, but I think shares are due for a rebound, weather permitting (even following the 12% jump in the stock price Monday). And while Dynacor's exploration properties have been put on the back burner for the time being, I see value in these properties and think Dynacor could find a joint-venture partner to lessen its exploration expense.

Investors will have to keep a close eye on how future negative weather events may impact the company's operations at Veta Dorado (as earthquakes are a common occurrence in the country), but I think shares look attractively valued here and I'm positive on the stock for the rest of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DNGDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.