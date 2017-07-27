I Put In An Order For AGNCP'S 7.96% Dividend Yield Preferred Share

The worst-cash-to-call went down far enough for AGNCP to be in my buy zone.

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Last week it seemed investors in the preferred share from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), AGNCP, might have simply recognized call risk, but prices went down more abruptly than they should have. On Friday, the best execution prices were only slightly above $25.

The price dropped into my buy range and I put in an order for AGNCP over the weekend.

Here are the prices:

I believe AGNCB is highly overvalued and I would sell it if I had shares.

Trading Play

If investors are able to get in around the current price of $25.26, they can look to set a limit-sell order around $25.75 to $25.95. To realize the worst-cash-to-call, a call would have to come out immediately. Each day that passes adds on more dividend accrual. In under 3 weeks, the worst-cash-to-call for an investor who bought in at $25.26 would cease to be negative (by my estimates, keep in mind these numbers are estimates).

Let’s take a look at worth-cash-to-call and other metrics:

AGNCP is eligible for calls, but the risk of losing money on a call is dramatically smaller now. I’ve revised my estimates on worst-cash-to-call for most mortgage REITs with minor corrections to account for differences in how each mortgage REIT handles interest accrual. Yet my estimate for worst cash-to-call is a loss of about $.10. In my view, this is an acceptable risk. More than $.10 of exposure is not acceptable in my view.

Since this still involves buying in with a stripped price over $25.00, this play is better for trading than buy-and-hold. If shares are available under a stripped price of $25.00, they become exceptionally compelling for the income investors as well.

Call Risk is Significant

By looking at the pricing on AGNCB, we can tell AGNC Investment Corp. might be able to issue a new preferred share with a coupon rate around 7.25% or 7.375%. At 7.25%, it would be a difference of 75 basis points compared to the cost of AGNCP. The underwriting costs for an mREIT as large as AGNC might only run around 200 basis points, probably less than 300 basis points at worst. A payback period under 4 years should be quite appealing. Consequently, call risk needs to be on the mind of investors.

Minimal Price Risk

The price shouldn’t move much lower because when the worst-cash-to-call is hitting around $.0 it should be drawing in more buyers. There is some interest rate risk, but even a gradual increase of 30 to 40 basis points shouldn’t hit prices too hard because the yield on AGNCP is so strong.

Planning to Buy

I’ll be looking to get a position in AGNCP if execution is available at my chosen price. I’ll be looking for shares within the buy range shown in the chart.

What if Prices Fall?

Absent a call, I don’t think we’ll see prices materially lower than this. If we see lower prices with anything less than an enormous shift in rates, I would look to load up on this security. Even if I buy a chunk of AGNCP, I would love to see prices fall by another $.30 so I could load up on more shares with a positive worst-cash-to-call. The call risk is my only significant concern on this play.

Conclusion

AGNCB does have a nice little bit of call protection, but there are much better options that have a higher yield than 7.36%. Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has two preferred shares, CIM-A & CIM-B, which have both materially higher yields and more call protection.

For investors willing to take on some call risk, AGNCP is significantly better than AGNCB and the two alternatives from CIM. AGNCP is currently cheaper than all the preferred shares offered by Annaly Capital Management (NLY). AGNCP also has a higher stripped yield compared to all four NLY preferred shares. I have a position in NLY-D. I am treating it as a trading position. Worst-cash-to-call was a significant factor in my decision to invest in NLY-D.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Update

Since this piece was submitted to the public after the fact, I'm updating it to include that my order did not execute. My limit-buy was a few cents off from execution. I'm not interested in paying a price where the worst-cash-to-call is any worse than about a dime. Based on last prices, as of Tuesday, the worst-cash-to-call metric would've been about -$.19. If prices dip back down, I'll look for execution again. Meanwhile, I intend to be very cautious about call risk.

The announcement of NLY-F with a 6.95% coupon rate increased the probability of a call on AGNCP in my view. At prices where the worst-cash-to-call is around $.00, I still like these shares. I believe that is around $25.21 currently. I would be extremely cautious about leaving any limit-buy orders above that price. This is a reduction from my prior estimate of about $25.34 as a desirable entry point.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% Best research on preferred shares

research on preferred shares Opportunity for capital appreciation

Clear buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Sign up before August 1st, 2017 to lock in at $340/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article. If AGNCP trades down to about $25.21, I may initiate a position. If NLY-D trades up, I might close the position and harvest my gains.