Whiting Petroleum: Keep This In Perspective

As one of my three E&P holdings, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is a business that I follow quite closely. In a prior article on the firm, I discussed some details that I said should be arising fairly soon, but there was an obvious degree of uncertainty about said details (predicting the future is imprecise). Now that some data has been released by management, I figured it would be a wise idea to look back at the firm and give my thoughts not only on what was released but also on what it should mean for investors in the business moving forward.

I called capex right

One thing I have wondered about pertaining to Whiting is whether the company was going to cut capex. In my article on the matter, I said that investors should be prepared for two pieces of data on this front. The first of these was that, if I’m correct, the company’s capex for the second quarter of its 2017 fiscal year should be higher than in the first quarter. The rationale behind this was fairly simple: management had planned capex this year of $1.1 billion but, in the first quarter, they spent only $185.8 million, meaning that each quarter after would have to average $304.73 million in order to reach their full-year target. It appears I was correct on this front. During the second quarter, capex came out to $234.7 million.

The second argument I had was that there was a good chance management might cut full-year capex. The argument here was pretty straightforward: oil and gas prices (mostly oil) have been under more pressure lately than they probably ought to be and Whiting, at current prices and because of its high planned capex for the year, was all but certain to be cash flow negative. However, this is probably acceptable seeing as how the firm intends to grow output, but there’s a difference between growing reasonably and growing at all costs. Sure enough, in their statement, management said that they are now aiming to spend $950 million this year, a reduction of $150 million.

To some investors, this may seem like a terrible thing, but I wouldn’t have minded the firm cutting further. After all, production should still grow if my math is correct. As you can see in the image below, the company believes that it will now produce, at the mid-point, 43.95 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) this year. This represents a decrease compared to prior guidance of 45.7 million boe. Though this may seem bad and is actually lower than what the business produced last year, the objective is that current spending plans will push output up 14% in the fourth quarter compared to what was seen in the first quarter of this year.

Assuming Whiting can keep output flat (management has not provided guidance on this but to keep output flat at 51.1 million boe per year, they would need to spend about $900 million), the fourth quarter exit rate would imply output next year of 48.83 million boe, an increase compared to 2017 of 11.1%. This suggests that the company has additional wiggle room in the future, so it’s very possible they could reduce capex again in order to minimize cash outflows.

I was wrong on production

One thing that really surprised me in a negative way was what management reported in regards to output during the quarter. While the company is forecasting stronger results for the rest of this year, output during the quarter came out to 10.25 million boe. To put this in perspective, prior guidance had called for second quarter output to total 10.5 million boe. This is actually a turnaround from my prior hopes after seeing first quarter production total 10.56 million boe compared to the 10.4 million boe projected.

I was right on costs, but the future is a little less kind

Also, in my last article, I highlighted that a good thing Whiting’s investors might receive is news that costs fell once again. My emphasis in that piece was on the firm’s lease operating expenses, which represent its largest cash-based costs. This stemmed from prior full-year revisions to this cost, which lowered expectations from $9 per boe down to $8.50, but was also based on the realization that, in the first quarter, costs came down to the low end of their range.

Fortunately, I was correct here. The mid-point of guidance provided by management previously had suggested that lease operating expenses would total $8.50 per boe during the quarter. However, actual costs came out to $8.41, which was down from the same quarter last year of $8.61 per boe. Though a $0.09 difference is not a home run, this suggests a benefit to investors of $0.92 million during the quarter compared to what it might otherwise be. Applied to a full year, it would be $3.96 million in cost savings.

While I was accurate on this front, the aforementioned image shows some rather bad changes for the rest of the year. While lease operating expenses should still be the same on a per-boe basis, general and administrative costs will rise by $0.10 per boe, while the natural gas differential will be higher to the tune of $0.20 per Mcf. Some might point out to the interest expense growing, the impact of a change in debt, but I’m not too focused on that since debt can be changed via asset sales or some other convention that would strengthen the company’s balance sheet (basically, it’s not an operating expense). One positive thing here is that taxes should be lower, but that’s not enough to offset the cost increases.

Some interesting things investors should mull over

From the looks of it, I would say that I called two of the three points right, the big one being the capex call. That said, there are some other interesting things that came to light that investors should think about before considering a stake in Whiting. For starters, on the plus side, the company seemed happy to report that its proved reserves ballooned compared to where they were at the end of last year. According to an audit, this number is now 755 million boe, up 23% from last year’s 616 million boe. This certainly has a significant positive impact on the company’s value proposition since this is the amount of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids that should be economically and technologically retrievable.

Truthfully, it’s difficult to say what this is worth to the company without more data provided by management (data that probably won’t be given until their fourth quarter earnings release). However, their 2016 PV-10, with the lower amount of proved reserves, was a pre-tax value of nearly $2.70 billion. Applying the same assumptions to these new reserves as what was seen for that report, we would see an increase in value worth $620.54 million, but that excludes a number of changes like the fact that oil prices are now 13.7% higher and natural gas prices are 17.5% higher.

Management also made a rather interesting move related to one of its prior divestitures. You see, during July of 2016, the company sold off its interest in the North Ward Estes in exchange for $300 million, plus some contingent payments over time based on the price of energy. Using current futures strip pricing, the company estimated that these payments would be worth $4.2 million, but if energy increases significantly, then this number could certainly change as well. To remove risk and guarantee some cash, the firm settled with the buyer for a one-time payment of $35 million, which is not an altogether immaterial amount. At the highest, contingency payments could have come out to $100 million over a period of a few years.

Even with this, though, Whiting did report one piece of news that market participants may view as negative. During the quarter, debt came out to $3.27 billion. Although this is better than the $3.54 billion seen at the end of its 2016 fiscal year, it’s up about $106.5 million from the first quarter. Personally, I don’t like debt increases at this time and I would prefer that management cut capex to either keep debt flat or even decrease it (I’d be interested in some asset sales as well), but with high planned capex, it’s to be anticipated. The firm has its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, which had capacity of around $2 billion as of the end of its first quarter, so this is not a terrible thing in and of itself.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I can say with a good degree of certainty that there were things about this press release I didn’t care for. In particular was the increase in cost estimates for the year on a per-boe basis and the fact that production this year will now be lower than previously thought. Having said that, management performed as I anticipated regarding capex cuts, which was a wise move, and the surge in its proved reserves is a meaningful piece of data. Overall, I am stuck in the middle about whether to be happy or upset, but I would say that being stuck between the two is better than being upset.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.