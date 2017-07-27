Nevsun: Timok Is Worth More Than Its Market Cap

The company is debt-free, has $160+ million cash on its balance sheet and pays a small dividend.

The company's Timok project in Serbia keeps returning outstanding infill drilling results, and it will likely convert resources to reserves.

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Nevsun Resources Update

Stock Price as of Writing: $2.49

Market Cap: $740 million

When I last covered Nevsun Resources (NSU) on April 28, I said I thought the copper mining stock may have hit a bottom at $2.38 per share following positive Q1 financial results. At the time that was the lowest stock price in over a year, when copper prices were much lower. While Nevsun's stock price has increased by approximately 8% since then, I feel shares are still significantly undervalued, especially with several positive updates recently released on its Timok project.

For some background, Nevsun is a debt-free, profitable copper-zinc producer from operations at its 60% owned Bisha mine in Eritrea. It also owns the Timok development project in Serbia, which it acquired last year. It ended last quarter with $167 million in cash, zero debt and it pays a $.04 annual dividend, giving the stock a current yield of 1.61%.

Nevsun's Bisha mine is scheduled to produce life-of-mine payable metals of 365 million copper pounds, 1.7 billion zinc pounds, 221,000 gold ounces and 7.6 million silver ounces, and a new reserve statement is due this quarter which should increase the life-of-mine payable metals. The company reported increased copper production in Q2 at Bisha after experiencing some issues in the first quarter as it works zinc into the mine plan. Earlier this year, it reported substantial resource growth of 100%+ from its regional exploration program.

However, I won't be going into more detail here on Bisha, as I think the real key to Nevsun going forward is its newly-acquired Timok project (closed in June of 2016). As mentioned in the headline, I think the value of this project exceeds Nevsun's current valuation, as I'll explain below.

At Timok, located in the mining friendly country of Serbia (where other miners such as Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) operate), it owns 100% of the high-grade Upper Zone (3.3% copper equivalent; 1.7 million tonnes of indicated resource grading 13.5% copper and 10.4 g/t gold and 35.0 million tonnes of inferred resource grading 2.9% copper and 1.7 g/t gold), as well as a 54% joint-venture in the lower zone (porphyry style copper-gold mineralization) with Freeport-McMoRan owning the remaining stake and earning into a 46% interest once a feasibility study has been completed.

(Credit: Nevsun Resources)

While Bisha is a profitable, long-life asset with exploration upside to boot, I think Timok is a project will create the most value for Nevsun shareholders given the exploration upside and high grades. Once in production it is expected to boost Nevsun's annual copper production to 375 million pounds, up from 95 million pounds in 2016. The market hasn't woken up yet to the substantial upside at Timok. For comparison's sake, Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) produces approximately 380 million pounds of copper annually and carries a current market cap of $2.44 billion (more than 3X Nevsun's current value).

A preliminary economic assessment was released by the project's previous owner, and this was just on the high-grade upper zone "Cukaru Peki deposit." That study estimated an after-tax, net present value (8% discount) of $1.63 billion, using a $3 per pound copper price and a $1,200 gold price. Copper has rallied and currently trades just below $3 per pound, while gold is at $1,250 an ounce. Nevsun owns 100% of this deposit, and the NPV as stated in the PEA is worth more than double its current market cap.

As stated in the PEA, upfront capital is very reasonable at $213 million, as the study envisions a 3-phase approach to mining (phase I starter mine, phase II upper zone main mine, phase III upper zone main mine extension).

Here's what the PEA stated:

"Overall, the Project has very strong economic returns and SRK recommends that the Project proceeds towards pre-feasibility study. The potential to establish production in three years is realistic, as long as a number of technical and environmental studies are commissioned in Q2 2016 and as long as interactions with local and governmental stakeholders and regulatory authorities are proactively and sensitively managed."

The key to that statement is the three-year timeline following a pre-feasibility study, as it indicated that Nevsun could get Timok's upper zone into production by 2020-21.

While this study is based mostly on inferred resources, it was a great start in my opinion. Nevsun has been drilling like crazy at Timok to "prove up" resources to higher-confidence categories (measured and indicated) as well as convert resources to reserves, and potentially find new resources. And the company has had great success, which bodes well for future resourcer and reserve statements, technical studies and the economics of the project.

Initial infill drilling results were released earlier this year and produced copper grades up to 17.97% and gold grades up to 12.9 g/t over 67.5 meters. At the lower-zone, new porphyry copper intersections (which included 1.1% copper equivalent over a massive 798.1 meter intersection) hint towards a much larger resource base and additional upside for the company and its partner, Freeport McMoRan.

More recently, Nevsun reported its final high-grade infill drilling results at the upper zone, and more great results were reported, which included the following massive and semi-massive sulphide intersections below:

16.94% copper and 6.97g/t gold over 25.5m, within 4.46% copper and 2.38g/t gold over 280.0m.

and over 25.5m, within 4.46% copper and 2.38g/t gold over 280.0m. 15.86% copper and 7.69g/t gold over 27.0m, within 5.18% copper and 2.28g/t gold over 274.5m.

and over 27.0m, within 5.18% copper and 2.28g/t gold over 274.5m. 20.57% copper and 9.17g/t gold over 49.5m, within 6.77% copper and 3.67g/t gold over 265.5m.

(Credit: Nevsun Resources)

Here's a table of all the drill results above - note that almost every drill intersected copper equivalent grades north of 2%, with 16 drills hitting more than 10% - to show that I haven't just highlighted a few outstanding drill results.

Exploration upside is substantial at Timok. Nevsun has indicated that it believes there are at least 20 separate "upper zone" type deposits at the Bor operation, located just five kilometers away from the Timok upper zone, and has budgeted $4 million to find such deposits. If discovered, these deposits would be 100% owned by Nevsun.

(Nevsun's P/NPV estimate from its corporate presentation. Credit: Nevsun Resources)

Above you'll see that Nevsun trades at a discount to peers such as Taseko Mines (TGB), First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF), Trevali (OTCQX:TREVF) and Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF).

But even if Nevsun doesn't find any more deposits like the Upper Zone (which is unlikely given the similarities to the Upper Zone deposit), I believe the company is sitting on a highly valuable deposit, as is, that will turn into an economical mine. Among copper projects, this is one of the highest-grade projects in the world, and it should translate into very low cash costs.

Next up is a pre-feasibility study, targeted for September, which will incorporate the infill drilling results and an updated resource and reserve statement, as well as metallurgical studies. I think this could provide a catalyst for the share price that has been needed for some time now.

The market just isn't giving Nevsun credit for the excellent exploration results at Timok. The company's enterprise value currently sits at approximately $530 million (market cap minus net cash balance), while the Timok project PEA value exceeds that by nearly 3X (and this doesn't even include the Lower Zone, nor does it include Nevsun's Bisha operations). Financing shouldn't be an issue for the project.

Insiders have also been buying shares this year, which I see as a positive sign as it indicated insiders are bullish on the stock and think it is undervalued:

- On May 10-11, Anne Elizabeth Giardini, director, bought a total of 100,000 shares at prices between $3.09 - $3.15.

- On May 5, David Smith, director, bought 8,000 shares at $3.08.

- On May 4, Stephen Victor Scott, director, bought 5,000 shares at $2.85 and on May 2 he bought 7,500 shares at $3.15.

- On May 4, Joseph Giuffre, chief legal officer, bought 10,000 shares at $2.92; Giuffre also bought 18,500 shares at $3.51 on Feb. 27.

- On May 3, Thomas Whelan, chief financial officer, bought 50,000 shares at $3.13.

- On March 17, Peter Tam, VP of finance, bought 10,000 shares at $3.28.

- On March 13, Ian Pearce, director and chairman bought 29,5000 shares at $2.50.

(Note: All transactions on the TSX listing NSU.TO. The stock currently trades at C$3.10 on the TSX).

In conclusion, Nevsun is a highly undervalued copper-gold producer which I feel owns a highly valuable growth project in Timok. Readers may not know this, but in 2014, Nevsun was rumored to receive a takeover bid by a mining fund for $1 billion or over $5 per share on the US, however, the deal never happened. I think Nevsun will eventually exceed that share price as it unlocks value from Timok.

Again, I think a positive pre-feasibility study could boost shares in September. While I think Nevsun is likely to need additional financing to get Timok's Upper Zone to production given the current shortfall (based on the upfront capital estimate from the PEA and Nevsun's current cash balance, and future exploration expenditures at both Bisha and Timok), I don't think the company will have much trouble either securing debt financing, or perhaps via creative financing from a gold stream or royalty (I think the Upper Zone is a great fit for a gold stream given the low project cash costs, exploration upside and substantial gold production expected).

We will know more once the pre-feasibility is released, and I'm looking forward to seeing the results.

Note: This was an early release article to subscribers; I bought Nevsun shortly after releasing this articles to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, at $2.49 per share on the US. Subscribers get exclusive access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), along with exclusive research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage on non-gold stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.