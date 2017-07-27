Who Will Benefit From Shale Spending Cuts?

Who will benefit from this turn of the tide?

This is yet another sign that shale oil production growth is set to slowdown.

Add another sign to my article, 2 Important Signs That Shale Growth Is Slowing.

Schlumberger (SLB) CEO reminded us earlier this week that...

The production level from the U.S. land E&P companies which currently represent around 8% of global oil supply is largely driven by the U.S. equity investors who are encouraging, enabling and rewarding short-term production growth in spite of marginal project economics.

... and this irrational exuberance seems to be normalizing sooner rather than later as several developments have emerged in the last 48 hours.

Comments from Halliburton management

As if to corroborate what his competitor said just a day before, Halliburton (HAL) CEO included the following key sentences in his opening remarks during the 2Q17 earnings call:

Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing and customers are tapping the brakes. This demonstrates that individual companies are making rational decision in the best interest of their shareholders. This tapping of the brakes is happening all over the place in North America.

This is an important comment from an industry insider, as it goes against the oil bear argument that shale wellhead costs are continuing to decline, preventing any slowdown in shale oil production growth.

Anadarko's $300 million capex cut

On Monday, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) announced $300 million in 2017 spending cuts, lowering its 2017 capex budget to an estimated $4.2B-$4.4B because of depressed oil prices. This is important, because Anadarko is one of the largest spenders in North America, and this significant cut to their investment plans may signal further spending cuts from other players.

Sanchez Energy's $100 million capex cut

Shortly after Anadarko, Sanchez Energy (SN) announced $75 million to $100 million in 2018 spending cuts. Combined with announcements from companies referenced above, this adds to my views that shale oil production growth will likely slowdown in 4Q17 and 1Q18, unless oil prices rise significantly in the next six months.

Who Benefits From Shale Capex Cuts?

As capex cut announcements start piling up and the shale bubble starts deflating, equity investors may start looking elsewhere, and the depressed valuations in the offshore drilling industry seem to be a good place to start.

One of my articles from last year warned short sellers that Shorting This Industry Is Very Dangerous. In it, I explained that offshore drilling industry was here to stay and listed several potential events that may ignite short squeezes across the industry. Then this happened:

ESV data by YCharts

Since then, as investors have become skeptical of the effectiveness of OPEC's production cuts, the offshore drilling companies have seen their stock prices gradually decline back to pre-OPEC deal levels.

I believe that the improving oil market fundamentals, combined with the ongoing slowdown in shale production growth, as well as the still-depressed international non-OPEC oil production and rig count, all create a favorable entry opportunity for long-term investors into well-capitalized offshore drillers.

Specifically, Ensco plc (ESV) which is in the process of acquiring Atwood Oceanics (ATW), is well positioned to benefit from a potential recovery in oil prices in the coming quarters and years.

As the following graph shows, Ensco is one of the reasonably capitalized players in the offshore drilling industry, along with Diamond Offshore (DO), Rowen Companies (RDC) and Transocean (RIG), but it also has one of the lowest price-to-book value ratios.

ESV Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

In addition, as my fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov so aptly summarized in his recent article, Ensco recently announced new contracts that replenished the company's revenue backlog, although the profitability of these contracts remain unknown in the shorter term.

Bottom Line

Signs continue emerge that the worst may be over for oil prices. Given the back-to-back-to-back bullish weekly inventory data reported by the EIA in July, as well as the spending cuts recently announced by major upstream firms, shale oil production growth will likely slow down to more reasonable levels later this year. As the unprecedented, but profitless, growth in shale oil production has depressed offshore driller multiples for the last three years, the tide may turn (pun intended) to benefit offshore drillers sooner than many expect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

