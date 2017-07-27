Time To Get Off The Caterpillar Tractor

Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) revised 2017 EPS guidance of $5 per share suggests that the company is likely to achieve another cyclical milestone this year - its annual earnings (at least adjusted for restructuring and other recurring charges) likely will meet or exceed the level the company can expect to earn on average over the course of an industry cycle. In the chart below, we plot actual reported EPS since 2008 against a measure we called “modeled EPS”, estimated using the ArcPoint Advisor platform. Modeled EPS is meant to reflect CAT’s earnings power at the midpoint of an industry cycle, and is the level of earnings most pertinent for estimating the fair value of the stock, in our opinion.

The last time CAT’s actual annual EPS exceeded modeled EPS after a cyclical downturn was in 2010. Perhaps not coincidentally, late 2010 was the last time that CAT’s P/E relative to the S&P 500 (using modeled EPS for both CAT and the S&P 500 Index) approached 1.2x (using quarterly data) during a share price rally. CAT’s current relative P/E of ~1.2x in our estimates has rarely been exceeded since 2008, the most notable exception being early 2011 when the shares hit an all-time high as earnings ramped toward what proved to be unsustainable levels. Given this, we believe that a momentum trade in CAT is ill-fated from here and that current investors should take profits.



Our stock valuation suggests that CAT’s mid-cycle EPS is just under $5 following its latest restructuring efforts to size the business for lower activity in equipment serving the mining and oil & gas industries. Applying Arcpoint Advisor’s estimated normalized P/E for U.S. large-cap cyclical stocks of ~19.6x and a relative P/E factor of 1x (consistent with its 10-year historical median of 0.93x), we estimate fair value for CAT of ~$97. Although this suggests only ~15% downside from current levels, we would note that CAT’s history suggests the stock can quickly go from overpriced to sharply underpriced once it becomes clear that earnings have reached a cyclical peak (see the change in estimated relative P/E from early 2012 to early 2013 for an example).



CAT stock valuation ($B except for per share data)



invested capital (2017 YTD average) 54,446 median ebit / invested capital 8.6% mid-cycle ebit 4,682 net interest (2Q17 annualized) 484 taxes @ 30% 1,260 net income 2,939 diluted shares (2Q17 average) 595 mid-cycle EPS 4.94 U.S. cyclical market P/E 19.6 relative P/E 1.0 fair value 97



We believe there is an instructive read through of CAT’s valuation for the broader market. Investors must be more careful about P/E multiples when the “E” increasingly reflects rosy market conditions. For instance, although the bottom-up consensus EPS for the S&P 500 is ~$135 over the next four quarters, we estimate that mid-cycle earnings for the index is only ~$120. Some of this delta reflects the fact that we include of a lot of so-called “non-recurring” charges in our estimates, but it also is evidence of earnings more typical of the latter stages of an economic expansion. Although CAT’s revised EPS forecast for 2017 is roughly in line with its mid-cycle earnings power, investors have started pricing the stock off of even higher expected earnings for 2018. As a result, we are recommending that investors have a slightly lower allocation to cyclical U.S. sectors of the equity market than average. See our recent article for more details.



